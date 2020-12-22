Diego Parrilla Breaks Down “Anti-Bubbles”
This episode of Institutional Access will dive deeply into Diego Parrilla’s theory of “anti-bubbles.” We will explore how decades of easy monetary policy and misconceptions about central banks have led to artificially low prices in assets like gold. Diego is a partner at Quadriga, and the author of several books including “Anti-Bubbles: Opportunities Heading into Lehman Squared and Gold’s Perfect Storm.”
Diego Parrilla
Managing Partner, Quadriga Asset Managers