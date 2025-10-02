The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).

Full docs for token rights and governance mechanics are hosted at https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-token ; contract addresses are publicly listed. The vision for ZK tokenomics can be viewed on the public forum post here: https://forum.zknation.io/t/zknomics-roadmap-vision/712 What does the ZKsync Governance System govern? Please refer to ZKsync Governance Procedures: Overview and Schedule 1: Standard Governance Procedures for more information.

ZKsync Protocol: The ZKsync Governance System governs the ZKsync protocol. The ZKsync protocol is a series of connected smart contracts deployed on Ethereum and on ZKsync Chains themselves (L2 system contracts). The ZKsync Chains (e.g. Era, Abstract, Lens) are built using the ZKsync Stack toolkit and implemented with the ZKsync protocol. Protocol upgrades are approved by passing a protocol upgrade proposal through the Protocol Governor.

Token Assembly ZK Token Allocation: The Token Assembly has control over 29.3% of the total token supply (21B ZK) at the time of the token launch in June 2024. This allocation can fund initiatives in line with the ZK Credo and ZKsync Governance North Star. Proposals can allocate ZK token minting rights if approved by passing a token program proposal through the Token Governor.

“GovOps” via Governance Advisory Proposals (GAPs): GAPs provide legitimacy to off-chain decisions through onchain Token Assembly Delegate voting (e.g. ratification of standards & policies, elections)