Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
ZKsync is the pioneering ZK technology powering the next generation of builders with limitless scale. Secured by math and designed for native interoperability, ZKsync enables the Elastic Network; an ever-expanding network of customizable chains.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
- Sequencer profit – L2 transaction fees are collected by the sequencer. Currently the sole sequencer is operated by Matter Labs, and fees can only be collected if the transactions are validated through the open-source proof system. ZKsync is in the process of decentralizing the sequencer and validators, each selected by a consensus process approved by ZKsync governance. - Prover services – In the future, Decentralized provers may require staking and earn a share of the fees when approved by ZKsync governance. - Bridging / withdrawal fees – Minor ETH tips for L1 batch posting to the shared bridge contracts - Interoperability activity – Interoperability across ZKsync using Gateway–the proof aggregation layer–will be activated (est. Q3/Q4 2025) and ZKsync Chains will pay interoperability fees for usage.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Token rights – Holders of the ZK Token, issued by the ZKsync Association, can delegate ZK token voting power to Delegates. Delegates, in turn, have the ability to vote to approve protocol upgrades, token programs, sequencer selection, and other governance proposals. Currently, sequencer fees accrue to the designated sequencer, operated by Matter Labs. docs.zknation.io Equity holders (Matter Labs, affiliates) – Hold common / preferred shares that receive no protocol fees or token distributions by default. (Matter Labs has stated it does not plan dividends or buy-backs from protocol revenue — equity value is tied to service contracts and IP.) Representation – “Team & Investor” allocation (33.33%) vests over four years but confers only the same governance power as any ZK holder once unlocked. docs.zknation.io
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
All initial token allocations are disclosed in the public docs: https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-token . There are no advisory billings from the Foundation to core-team members.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Information about all of the key executives for ZKsync are publicly available in related documentation and many are active on social media. The chairperson of the ZKsync Association, issuer of the ZK Token, is Thomas Bernardini. The Matter Labs CEO, guiding independent protocol development, is Alex Gluchowski. For reasons of security and safety, it's preferred to not actively distribute this information widely for those who choose to not have public profiles.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
Full docs for token rights and governance mechanics are hosted at https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-token ; contract addresses are publicly listed. The vision for ZK tokenomics can be viewed on the public forum post here: https://forum.zknation.io/t/zknomics-roadmap-vision/712 What does the ZKsync Governance System govern? Please refer to ZKsync Governance Procedures: Overview and Schedule 1: Standard Governance Procedures for more information.
ZKsync Protocol: The ZKsync Governance System governs the ZKsync protocol. The ZKsync protocol is a series of connected smart contracts deployed on Ethereum and on ZKsync Chains themselves (L2 system contracts). The ZKsync Chains (e.g. Era, Abstract, Lens) are built using the ZKsync Stack toolkit and implemented with the ZKsync protocol. Protocol upgrades are approved by passing a protocol upgrade proposal through the Protocol Governor.
Token Assembly ZK Token Allocation: The Token Assembly has control over 29.3% of the total token supply (21B ZK) at the time of the token launch in June 2024. This allocation can fund initiatives in line with the ZK Credo and ZKsync Governance North Star. Proposals can allocate ZK token minting rights if approved by passing a token program proposal through the Token Governor.
“GovOps” via Governance Advisory Proposals (GAPs): GAPs provide legitimacy to off-chain decisions through onchain Token Assembly Delegate voting (e.g. ratification of standards & policies, elections)
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
All of the allocation information is publicly available in the docs: https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-token Token Assembly: 6,146,000,700 tokens — 29.27% — To be allocated by the Token Assembly
Ecosystem Initiatives: 4,179,000,000 tokens — 19.90% — The ZKsync Foundation administers ecosystem initiatives supporting ZKsync ecosystem growth.
Airdrop: 3,675,000,000 tokens — 17.50% — A one‑time airdrop with no lock ups.
Investors: 4,154,642,006 tokens — 19.78% — Investors and advisors
Team: 2,845,357,294 tokens — 13.55% — Matter Labs employees
Sum: 21,000,000,000 tokens — 100%
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
All of the 19.78% of tokens allocated towards investors & the 13.55% of tokens allocated towards Matter Labs team members follow the same vesting schedule. Investor and team tokens have a 4 year unlock period between June 2024 to June 2028, including a one year cliff. In June 2025, 3.6% of the total supply unlocked from the team and investor allocation. After June 2025, a maximum of 0.8% token supply will unlock monthly until June 2028. Of the 2.845B tokens allocated to the team, 344m tokens have vested as of June 2025, with an approximate 60m tokens unlocking monthly for the next 36 months for a total of 2.5B tokens currently allocated. The remaining unallocated tokens will be applied to new employees. For post-TGE employees, the vesting schedule adheres to the same four year unlock structure, with a 1 year cliff, followed by 36-months of token unlocks.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Instead of minting the entire supply of tokens at once, ZKsync uses capped minters. Capped minters are unique smart contracts that enable “just-in-time minting.” Each capped minter contract receives a maximum number of tokens they are allowed to mint. Those with the minter role of a capped minter can mint tokens from that supply whenever they choose to, up to the maximum specified. This design removes the risks associated with a large treasury and instead shifts the agency of token management to the capped minters, their designated administrators, and final recipients.
The following capped minters are the only active ones remaining with ZK tokens still available to mint: 0xd78dc27d4db8f428c67f542216a2b23663838405 (ZKsync Foundation ZK Token Allocation) 0x21b27952f8621f54f3cb652630e122ec81dd2dc1 (Guardians ZK Token Allocation) 0x0681e3808a0aa12004fb815ebb4515dc823cfbb4 (ZKsync Association ZK Token Allocation)
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
More detailed airdrop criteria and information can be found in the docs here: https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-airdrop. Here is a summary of the elegibility criteria: Contract Interactions (ZKsync Era): Interacted with at least 10 non‑token smart contracts on ZKsync Era. (Eligible contracts must have had at least 30 days of activity). You can view the full airdrop recipient list here: https://github.com/ZKsync-Association/zknation-data/blob/main/eligibility_list.csv
Paymaster Activity (ZKsync Era): Used paymasters for at least 5 transactions on ZKsync Era
Token Trader (ZKsync Era): Traded at least 10 distinct ERC‑20 tokens on ZKsync Era DEXs
DeFi Liquidity Provider (ZKsync Era): Provided any amount of liquidity to tracked DEXs and Borrow/Lend protocols on ZKsync Era
Libertas Omnibus Holder (ZKsync Era): Held at least 1 Libertas Omnibus NFT at snapshot
ZKsync Lite Activity (ZKsync Lite): Active for more than 3 distinct months on ZKsync Lite before ZKsync Era mainnet
Gitcoin Donor (ZKsync Lite): Donated to Gitcoin via rounds hosted on ZKsync Lite.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
There are no staking rewards to insiders or locked tokens.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Any minting or emissions outside of vestings or allocations described in the docs is controlled by ZKsync Governance (and thus will be public)
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
There is no plan to release any additional tokens.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
Any material related-party or inside token transaction will be disclosed within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
There was 3 separate rounds where Matter Labs–for ZKsync protocol development–raised money from investors as noted in our public post: https://blog.matter-labs.io/announcing-200-million-in-new-funding-to-accelerate-the-zksync-mission-a9d59c1583c8 Series C - $200 million - led by Blockchain Capital & Dragonfly Capital Series B - $50 million - led by a16z Seed - $8 million The amount of tokens allocated to these investors was: 4,154,642,006 ZK, or 19.78% of supply. These tokens follow a 4 year vesting cycle post TGE, with a 1 year cliff as outlined in the docs: https://docs.zknation.io/zk-token/zk-token
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
ZKsync confirms that it has no current or past exchange listing agreements. We have established market maker agreements with Pulsar, Auros, and GSR, combining retainer and loan-plus-option structures to ensure liquidity across select centralized exchanges (CEXs). All market making agreements are under strict real-time monitoring using Track from Coinwatch (a third-party specialist) to verify use of loan capital including idle tokens.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
The ZKsync Association commits to quarterly public updates on the ZK Nation forum covering these topics. https://forum.zknation.io/. Information regarding ZKsync is publicly available as follows: Core KPIs and protocol revenue are continuously tracked in the public dashboard at: https://blockworks.co/analytics/elastic-network/elastic-chains-onchain-activity Tokens from the token-assembly supply allocation, supporting ecosystem programs and ecosystem infrastructure, are tracked continuously at: https://dune.com/zk_nation/zksync-token-program-capped-minters . Note that there are no planned token supply changes. The ZK token has a max supply of 21B. Quarterly protocol development updates from ZKsync core development organizations such as Matter Labs are posted on the forum. The report for Matter Labs Q1-2025 Research and Development is available at: https://forum.zknation.io/t/matter-labs-q1-2025-deliverables-report/674. Protocol and token programs are published publicly for governance approval at vote.zknation.io. Other general public updates around new technology implementations, governance updates, partnerships, and security for ZKsync are published regularly at: blog.zksync.io and blog.zknation.io.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
The ZKsync Association has publicly labelled and submitted the onchain treasury wallets and commits to keep doing so. ZKsync Foundation Treasury wallet 1: https://era.zksync.network/address/0xc8538a03282eae418237264a3957070efa679da4 ZKsync Foundation Treasury wallet 2: https://era.zksync.network/address/0xea81e12b73696599fdc8ba407e858d7163977619 Token Assembly Governor Timelock Wallet: https://era.zksync.network/address/0xe5d21a9179ca2e1f0f327d598d464ccf60d89c3d
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. ZKsync is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.