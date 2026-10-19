Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
The XDC Network addresses settlement friction in global trade finance and cross-border payments. Trade finance transactions depend on paper documentation, manual reconciliation, and multiple intermediaries, and the XDC Network digitizes and tokenizes those instruments so they settle onchain. The network targets invoice discounting, cross-border payments, programmable financing workflows, and real-world asset tokenization, and it operates a hybrid architecture that pairs a public settlement layer with permissioned subnets so regulated institutions handle commercially sensitive data privately while anchoring to the public chain. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Network Docs, XDC Chain Overview, About XDC Network)
(b) Operational priorities
Three funding sources support ongoing development and operations. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. controls the Ecosystem Development Fund, which was allocated 10,000,000,000 XDC at genesis and releases at a cap of 2.5% per year. XDC Foundation, a Cayman Islands not-for-profit created through a grant from XinFin in mid-2021, funds ecosystem development, education, and community engagement. Masternode operators receive block rewards paid automatically onchain at each epoch boundary, and 10% of block emissions is allocated to a separate foundation account, distinct from XDC Foundation, that is set aside for future protocol development. The XDC team manually disburses a fixed subsidy of 22,500 XDC per month to masternodes from the Ecosystem Development Fund on top of protocol-level rewards, and XDC Foundation plays no role in that disbursement. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Network History, XDC Foundation on LinkedIn, XDC Masternodes)
(c) High-level project overview
The XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that runs XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake. A fixed active set of 108 masternodes produces and validates blocks in a round-robin schedule across epochs of 900 blocks. Block time averages approximately two seconds and deterministic finality arrives in approximately six seconds across three blocks. Each masternode locks 10,000,000 XDC as self-bond collateral and completes KYC. The XDC 2.0 upgrade replaced Istanbul BFT with a Chained HotStuff consensus engine that uses a three-phase commit and rotating leader selection, and requires signatures from at least two-thirds of the active validator set to finalize a block. A Double Validation scheme separates block production from block verification to reduce collusion risk, and each active validator is paired with Protector Nodes that serve as designated backups. The network supports permissioned gasless subnets that anchor to the public mainnet. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Technical White Paper, XDPoS Documentation, XDC Technical Specifications, XDC Masternodes)
(d) Primary token functions
XDC performs four functions. It pays transaction gas under an EIP-1559 fee market that burns a portion of the base fee, a mechanism activated at block 98,800,200 in the v2.6.8 Cancun hard fork, scheduled for January 29, 2026 and confirmed live at 8:35 AM on January 30, 2026. It serves as validator collateral, with a minimum of 10,000,000 XDC locked to operate a Core Validator, Protector Node, or Observer Node. It carries governance rights at the validator layer, where masternodes vote on network parameters and upgrade decisions. It functions as the settlement asset for applications on the network, including tokenized trade finance instruments on TradeFinex. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet, XDC Masternodes, BCAS Legal Opinion)
(e) Control surface reliance
Control concentrates in two places. Block production is restricted to a fixed set of 108 active masternodes. That set is larger than the 21 Cabinet validators that produce blocks on BNB Smart Chain and the 27 Super Representatives that produce blocks on TRON, and smaller than the permissionless validator sets of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Governance over protocol upgrades, ecosystem grants, and economic parameters remains off-chain and issuer-directed, a state the MiCA whitepaper states expressly. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. retains discretionary authority over the Ecosystem Development Fund and other major allocations. The planned migration of these powers to XDCDAO did not complete. XDCDAO launched on mainnet in August 2024 and its production front-end went offline between March 5, 2026 and mid-July 2026, and a core XDCDAO contributor stated in July 2026 that the product is discontinued in terms of operation due to lack of community participation. Protocol upgrades are executed through coordinated hard forks that require node operators to upgrade before a specified activation block rather than through a tokenholder vote. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDPoS Documentation, BNB Smart Chain Validator Overview, TRON Super Representatives, XDCDAO Status Thread, Cancun Hard Fork Node Operator Alert)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Atul Khekade
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder, Technology & Ecosystem Development
Holds over 25+ years of technology experience. Conceptualized and demonstrated the first permissioned blockchain system for a consortium of top Asian banks. Co-founded a multi-million-dollar revenue airline-chartering business. Named to the management body of XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD. in the MiCA whitepaper. (About XDC Network, XDC MiCA White Paper)
Ritesh Kakkad
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder, Early Investor, Blockchain Strategist
Serial entrepreneur who worked on the ideation and development of a cloud-hosting and web-infrastructure company recognized by Microsoft and the BBC. Holds 25+ years of experience in cloud hosting, cloud setup, and internet infrastructure. Named to the management body of XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD. in the MiCA whitepaper. (About XDC Network, XDC MiCA White Paper)
Sunil Senapati
Labs/DevCo
Chief Executive Officer, XDC Trade Network
MBA from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom. Holds over 25 years of experience in technology, consulting, and trade. Previously worked at Oracle, Maersk, Bolero, and MonetaGo. (About XDC Network)
Chen Shanlong
Labs/DevCo
Chief Partnerships Officer
Formerly in traditional finance at Citi. Holds close to 10 years of marketing experience across Web2 and Web3. (About XDC Network)
Bill Sebell
Labs/DevCo
Director of Ecosystem Development, North America
BBA in Operations Management from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Spent 25 years in manufacturing and consumer products with capital-markets and international-trade exposure. Also serves as Executive Director of XDC Foundation. (About XDC Network, Billy Sebell Interview)
André Casterman
Labs/DevCo
Advisory and Market Engagement
Founder and Director of Casterman Advisory. Holds over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, including nearly 25 years at SWIFT. (About XDC Network)
Arturo Cantera
Labs/DevCo
Founder and CEO of Prime Numbers Labs, XDC Technology and Ecosystem Development
Entered blockchain in 2016 and founded Prime Numbers Labs. (About XDC Network)
Andrea Frosinini
Labs/DevCo
Senior Enterprise Analyst
Trade finance specialist who contributed to Hyperledger blockchain and DLT product development. Mentor in the ITFA Martin Ashtrust Trade Finance Mentoring Scheme and Honorary Member of the Canadian Blockchain Supply Chain Association. (About XDC Network)
Diego Consimo
Labs/DevCo
Head of Business Development, Latin America
CEO of Crypto Investidor. Holds over 18 years of experience across financial and technology sectors, including roles at Santander, Itaú Unibanco, Philip Morris, and Telefônica Vivo. (About XDC Network)
Roland Q. Jones
Labs/DevCo
Software Developer
Graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in computer programming in 2020, then worked as a software programmer and developer. (About XDC Network)
Tadashi Yoshida
Labs/DevCo
Senior Principal Advisor and Head of Japan
Initiated and operated Japan's first government-managed accelerator program at SME Support Japan. Serves on the XDC Network advisory board. (About XDC Network)
Billy Sebell
Foundation
Executive Director, XDC Foundation
Spent 25 years in manufacturing and consumer products dealing with capital markets and international trade before entering blockchain in early 2018. Earned a BBA in Operations Management from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Joined XinFin in 2021 before the XDC Foundation launch. (Billy Sebell Interview, XDC Network Growth in North America)
XDCDAO has no named officers and no published leadership roster. Its design specifies three governing bodies, the Masternode Senate, the People's House, and the Judiciary Committee, rather than individual officeholders. The Judiciary Committee was to be appointed initially by the founders with five core members and two alternates. That committee membership was never published, and XDCDAO is discontinued in terms of operation, so no DAO leadership currently exists. (Source: DaoFin Draft, XDCDAO Role of Judiciary Members, XDCDAO Status Thread)
DAO/Onchain Governance
XDCDAO has no officers, so no official titles exist
XDCDAO has no officers, so no prior experience can be listed
Labs/DevCo
Foundation
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
XDCDAO exists as deployed mainnet smart contracts and is discontinued as an operating governance system. It launched on XDC mainnet in August 2024 under the name DAOFIN and was renamed XDCDAO. Its production interface at xdcdao.org went offline between March 5, 2026 and mid-July 2026 and returns an HTTP 402 error. A core XDCDAO contributor confirmed in July 2026 that the product is discontinued in terms of operation because the community did not join it despite repeated notices, that the contracts remain live on mainnet, and that no plan to rebuild it has been in place for more than a year. XDCDAO never governed the XDC protocol itself. Its scope was ecosystem development grants, bounties, and integrations. (Source: XDCDAO Status Thread, XDC MiCA White Paper, DaoFin Smart Contract Standard)
XDCDAO owns and controls no intellectual property. The XDPoSChain core client, the XDC Subnet client, the XinFin-Node deployment tooling, the Wallet, and XDCPay are held in the XinFinOrg GitHub organization controlled by XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. XDPoSChain is a fork of ethereum/go-ethereum released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0, and XDC Subnet carries the same license. The XDCDAO reference implementation sits in the XinFinOrg/osx-daofin repository, whose published deployment records cover only the Apothem testnet. The XDC Network name and brand assets are administered by XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. and XDC Foundation rather than by the DAO. (Source: XinFinOrg GitHub Organization, XDPoSChain Repository, XDCDAO Status Thread, XDC Brand Assets)
(b) Contract/admin powers
XDCDAO holds no pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority over the XDC protocol. Two mainnet contracts carry the DAO's entire onchain authority. The DaofinPlugin contract at 0xE514ca0B19B5bDBe01D60Be0879ed2cf4b2749E2 receives People's House deposits and forwards them to the DAO treasury contract at 0xd7BF844A67954437593057b038b221485a2555C3. Those addresses are not published in any official XDC channel and were recovered from an archived copy of the xdcdao.org JavaScript bundle. Under the DAOFIN design, small grant proposals required majority support from the House, the Senate, and the Judiciary, and medium grant proposals required majority support from the Judiciary plus either the Senate or the House. The Judiciary Committee was appointed by the founders and managed by the core team, which gave founders effective control over the approval path for every proposal class. Protocol-level authority sits elsewhere. Validator admission, staking, and resignation are enforced by the XDCValidator contract at address 0x88, which was deployed under Solidity 0.4.21 and has never received a major upgrade. Protocol changes are executed through coordinated hard forks announced to node operators with a fixed activation block, as with v2.6.8 at block 98,800,200 on January 30, 2026, and are not subject to a tokenholder vote. (Source: XDCDAO Status Thread, DaoFin Draft, XDCDAO Role of Judiciary Members, XDCValidator Contract Upgrade Proposal, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Two locking mechanisms exist. XDCDAO membership in the People's House requires depositing 10,000 XDC into the DAO treasury, and voting power in the House is proportional to token holdings under a one token equals one vote rule. Seven addresses joined at 10,000 XDC each between August and late 2024, three resigned and withdrew on October 8, November 15, and November 17, 2024, and the treasury holds 40,138 XDC with no movement since November 17, 2024. Exit runs through a two-step process, a resignHouse call followed by a seven-day wait and an executeResignHouse call, and with the front-end offline there is no documented user-facing path to execute it. The second mechanism is validator staking. Locking 10,000,000 XDC and completing KYC entitles an operator to run a Core Validator, Protector Node, or Observer Node, and Core Validators vote on network parameters and upgrade decisions. Masternode owners resigning today wait approximately 35 days for return of collateral under normal block times because the 30-day theoretical delay is measured in blocks and realized block time averages 2.33 seconds rather than 2.00 seconds. Neither locking mechanism grants tokenholders authority over protocol upgrades, emissions, or treasury deployment. (Source: XDCDAO Join as People's House Member, DaoFin Draft, XDCDAO Status Thread, XDC Masternodes, XDCValidator Contract Upgrade Proposal)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Tokenholders hold no right to revenue distribution and no claim on any treasury. XDC does not entitle holders to protocol fees, dividends, or pro rata distributions. The MiCA whitepaper states there is no written legal agreement between the offeror and the crypto-asset holder governing rights, no supply adjustment protocol, no token value protection scheme, and no compensation scheme. Fee revenue flows to validators who finalize blocks and to the EIP-1559 burn, not to holders as a class. The only economic return available to a holder is staking yield conditioned on locking 10,000,000 XDC and operating node infrastructure, plus delegated staking rewards under masternode policies. Holders of XDC who are not node operators and not People's House members hold no governance or economic rights over the DAO treasury balance of 40,138 XDC or over the Ecosystem Development Fund. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDCDAO Status Thread, XDC Masternodes)
(e) Dissolution authority
XDCDAO has no legal wrapper and no published dissolution mechanism. Its founding documents specify no onchain vote threshold, board resolution, or other formal procedure for winding up the DAO or distributing its treasury. The DAO was in practice discontinued by the decision of its core contributors and the XDC team without a vote, a public statement, or a formal wind-down process, and the treasury balance remains in the contract. The project has not publicly disclosed who holds authority to dissolve XDCDAO or to release the funds held in the treasury contract. (Source: XDCDAO Status Thread, DaoFin Draft)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
XDC Foundation is the primary foundation. XDC Foundation was formed in mid-2021, two years after the June 1, 2019 mainnet launch, and was not involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. Token issuance at genesis was carried out by XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. (Source: XDC Network History, XDC MiCA White Paper)
XDC Foundation is a not-for-profit entity domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Its registered address is SIX, Second Floor, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. It was created through a grant from XinFin and describes itself as an independent community-focused entity. Its stated mandate covers encouraging development on the XDC Network, generating awareness for the network, engaging third parties to assess and support ecosystem infrastructure, and aggregating community voices. XDC Foundation has not published its certificate of incorporation, memorandum and articles of association, bylaws, or annual financial statements. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Foundation Privacy Policy, XDC Foundation on LinkedIn, XDC Network History)
(b) IP ownership & control
XDC Foundation owns and controls no core protocol code. The XDPoSChain client, XDC Subnet, XinFin-Node, Wallet, XDCPay, and TradeFinexLive repositories are held in the XinFinOrg GitHub organization, with XDPoSChain and XDC Subnet released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0. XDC Foundation operates the xdc.org domain and its associated editorial and educational content, and is identified as the data controller for that property in its privacy policy. XDC Foundation has not publicly disclosed ownership of any trademark registration, and has not disclosed any subsidiary entities. (Source: XinFinOrg GitHub Organization, XDPoSChain Repository, XDC Foundation Privacy Policy)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
XDC Foundation holds no governance authority over XDCDAO and no vote, veto, or executor role in its contracts, and it exercises no power over treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters. The manual masternode subsidy of 22,500 XDC per month and the Protector Node and Observer Node reward distributions are paid from the Ecosystem Development Fund under the XDC team's control and are not a function of XDC Foundation. Those disbursements are described in Section 5(c). The foundation account receiving 10% of block emissions is not XDC Foundation. XDC Foundation does not control the Ecosystem Development Fund, which the MiCA whitepaper assigns to the discretion of the issuer, XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. XDC Foundation has not disclosed its treasury wallet addresses, its XDC holdings, or any signing policy governing them. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Masternodes, How XDC Masternodes Are Selected)
(d) Powers over DevCo
XDC Foundation holds no equity in XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. and no formal decision rights over it. The MiCA whitepaper records that XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has no parent company, and the two entities are described as separate actors, XinFin as technical originator and XDC Foundation as ecosystem steward. Influence runs through overlapping personnel rather than through corporate control. Bill Sebell serves simultaneously as Executive Director of XDC Foundation and as Director of Ecosystem Development for North America on the XDC Network core team. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, About XDC Network, Billy Sebell Interview)
(e) Contract/admin powers
XDC Foundation holds no pause authority, no upgrade authority, and no governance-executor role over any XDC Network protocol contract. Protocol changes are delivered as client releases activated at a specified block through coordinated hard forks that require node operators to upgrade, and validator admission and slashing are enforced by the XDCValidator contract at address 0x88 and the Validator Set contract logic rather than by any foundation-held key. XDC Foundation has not publicly disclosed any multisignature configuration or administrative key it holds. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Cancun Hard Fork Node Operator Alert, XDCValidator Contract Upgrade Proposal)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No current programmatic, contractual, or governance-approved mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to XDC Foundation. Under the masternode reward split, 10% of emissions is allocated to a foundation account, alongside a 40% infrastructure reward to the masternode and a 50% staking reward shared among the masternode's voters, and this foundation account is not XDC Foundation and is set aside for future protocol development. XDC Foundation was capitalized by a one-time grant from XinFin at formation in 2021. XDC Surge, a $10,000,000 incentive program that rewarded liquidity providers on Curve Finance, XSwap Protocol, and Oku, of which Epoch 001 deployed $1,250,000 in WXDC rewards from October 30 to December 25, 2025, was funded by the Ecosystem Development Fund, and XDC Foundation had no role in it. As a not-for-profit entity XDC Foundation has no equityholders, and it has not publicly disclosed contributor compensation arrangements. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Foundation on LinkedIn, XDC Weekly October 26, XDC Weekly December 21)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD. is the primary DevCo and the entity directly responsible for token issuance at launch. It pre-mined approximately 37,500,000,000 XDC at genesis, is named in the MiCA whitepaper as both the offeror and the issuer of XDC, and is identified as the original developer of the XDC Network. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Network History)
XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD. is an Exempt Private Company Limited by Shares incorporated in Singapore. Its Unique Entity Number is 201718203Z and its registration date is June 30, 2017. Its registered address and head office are 111 North Bridge Road, #08-04, Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098. It was initially capitalized with a paid-up amount of SGD 62,500. It has no parent company and no Legal Entity Identifier. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
(b) IP ownership & control
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. controls the XinFinOrg GitHub organization, which holds the core protocol and infrastructure repositories. XDPoSChain is the core client and is a fork of ethereum/go-ethereum released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0. XDC Subnet carries the same license. Additional repositories include XinFin-Node for Docker-based masternode deployment, Wallet, XDCPay, TradeFinexLive, and osx-daofin. The company operates the xinfin.org domain and the XDC Network brand assets published there. It maintains the developer toolchain, including client libraries, middleware, XDCfaucet, and XDCpayment, while XDCScan is developed and maintained by a third party. Two affiliated entities appear in official disclosures. TradeFinex Tech Ltd., based at Al Maryah Island 2464, Res Co-work 04, 25th Floor, Al Sila Tower, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is the developer of TradeFinex. XDC Trade Network Pte. Ltd. provides trade-finance solutions for the APAC region. SBI XDC Network APAC is a joint venture established in 2023 with SBI Holdings to expand trade finance solutions in the region. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has not disclosed the shareholding relationship between itself and TradeFinex Tech Ltd. or XDC Trade Network Pte. Ltd., and the MiCA whitepaper records that it has no parent company. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XinFinOrg GitHub Organization, XDPoSChain Repository, SBI Holdings Announcement)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. holds the widest set of powers of any entity in the structure. It manages a significant portion of the 37,500,000,000 pre-mined supply and retains discretionary authority over the Ecosystem Development Fund and other major allocations, which the MiCA whitepaper identifies as a risk of suboptimal treasury deployment. Changes in circulating supply are determined by internal release schedules and vesting structures rather than by governance vote. The issuer and its aligned entities maintain substantial influence over technical upgrades, validator incentives, and community grant policies, and the MiCA whitepaper states that governance remains largely off-chain and issuer-directed. The XDC team controls the Ecosystem Development Fund disbursements that supplement protocol rewards. The XDC team manually disburses a fixed subsidy of 22,500 XDC per month to each masternode, which brings total validator rewards to approximately 83,000 XDC per masternode per month including that subsidy, and Standby and Protector Nodes receive 66,666 XDC per month, a figure set to change with the next network upgrade. Protector Node and Observer Node rewards are likewise paid from the Ecosystem Development Fund as manual onchain transfers rather than by protocol logic, and full automation of those rewards is targeted for October 2026. These disbursements are executed without a published approval threshold or multisignature policy. The project has not publicly disclosed which entity controls the foundation account that receives 10% of block emissions. Over XDCDAO, the founders appointed the Judiciary Committee and the core team managed it, giving XinFin's principals control of the approval path for every grant proposal class. Token reserves under issuer or foundation control are held in centralized custody. No approval threshold, multisignature configuration, or published policy governs the exercise of these powers. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Masternodes, How XDC Masternodes Are Selected, XDCDAO Role of Judiciary Members, DaoFin Draft)
(d) Powers over Foundation
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. created XDC Foundation through a grant in 2021, which establishes an originating relationship. XDC Foundation is described as an independent entity and XinFin holds no disclosed shareholding, board seat, or reserved consent right over it. Indirect influence runs through shared personnel. Bill Sebell serves as Executive Director of XDC Foundation and appears on the XDC Network core team roster maintained by XinFin. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has not publicly disclosed any contractual arrangement governing its relationship with XDC Foundation. (Source: XDC Foundation on LinkedIn, About XDC Network, XDC Masternodes, XDC MiCA White Paper)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The XDC Network has no pause function, no proxy upgrade pattern for core protocol contracts, and no governance-executor contract. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. exercises protocol control through client release authority. Its development team ships the XDPoSChain releases and sets the activation block for consensus-breaking hard forks, as with v2.6.8 at block 98,800,200 on January 30, 2026, which node operators had to adopt to remain in consensus. The XDCValidator contract at address 0x88 governs validator staking, resignation, and withdrawal delay, was deployed under Solidity 0.4.21, and has never received a major upgrade. Slashing operates through protocol logic rather than an administrative key, with onchain slashing triggered by equivocation and off-chain slashing executed through reportBenign and reportMalicious functions requiring confirmation by at least two-thirds of validators, typically imposing a penalty of 4% or more depending on severity. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has not publicly disclosed any multisignature configuration or privileged administrative key. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet, XDCValidator Contract Upgrade Proposal)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Two mechanisms direct token resources toward XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. and its principals. The Founders and Team allocation of 15,000,000,000 XDC, representing 40% of the genesis supply, unlocks at 3% per year. The Ecosystem Development allocation of 10,000,000,000 XDC releases at a cap of 2.5% per year under issuer discretion and funds ecosystem development, validator incentives, and infrastructure operations. No mechanism directs protocol fee revenue to XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd., because transaction fees accrue to validators who finalize blocks and to the EIP-1559 base fee burn. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has not publicly disclosed any dividend, repurchase, or distribution policy to its equityholders. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
Approximately 37,500,000,000 XDC were pre-mined at genesis and allocated to the genesis wallet. Of that, 10,000,000,000 XDC in the Pre-Placement bucket entered circulation and 27,500,000,000 XDC across Founders and Team, Ecosystem Development, and the Contingency Fund were locked. The original whitepaper contemplated a 100,000,000,000 XDC allocation, and XinFin reduced the total supply allocation to 37,500,000,000 XDC at mainnet launch on June 1, 2019. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update)
Initial allocation schedule
- Category: Founders / Team
- % of Genesis Supply: 40%
- Tokens at Launch: 15,000,000,000 XDC
- Locked or Unlocked at Launch: Locked
- Use of Funds: Compensation and long-term alignment for the founding team and core contributors of XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
- Vesting / Release Schedule: 3% annual unlock (MiCA White Paper, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update)
- Category: Ecosystem Development
- % of Genesis Supply: 27%
- Tokens at Launch: 10,000,000,000 XDC
- Locked or Unlocked at Launch: Locked
- Use of Funds: Grants, developer incentives, validator incentives, infrastructure operations, and community programs, deployed at issuer discretion
- Vesting / Release Schedule: Release capped at 2.5% per year (MiCA White Paper)
- Category: Pre-Placement
- % of Genesis Supply: 27%
- Tokens at Launch: 10,000,000,000 XDC
- Locked or Unlocked at Launch: Unlocked
- Use of Funds: Distribution to early investors from the 2017 pre-placement and the 2018 XDCE public sale, and to exchanges
- Vesting / Release Schedule: In circulation at launch, no vesting (MiCA White Paper)
- Category: Contingency Fund
- % of Genesis Supply: 6%
- Tokens at Launch: 2,500,000,000 XDC
- Locked or Unlocked at Launch: Locked
- Use of Funds: Reserve held for ongoing network maintenance and operational needs
- Vesting / Release Schedule: No vesting schedule published (MiCA White Paper)
Supplemental note on conflicting legacy disclosures
A 2021 legal opinion prepared by BCAS, the 2021 business whitepaper, and Kraken's United Kingdom crypto-asset risk disclosure carry a legacy allocation of 100,000,000,000 XDC comprising 25,000,000,000 XDC for Founders and Core Team, 15,000,000,000 XDC for the Ecosystem Development Pool, 10,000,000,000 XDC for Pre-placement and Follow-up Token Offerings, 32,500,000,000 XDC for Ecosystem Participation Incentives, 10,000,000,000 XDC for the Hedge Pool, 5,000,000,000 XDC for Philanthropic and Social Causes, and 2,500,000,000 XDC for the Contingency Fund. That schedule was superseded by the supply reduction executed at mainnet launch in 2019 and does not reflect the current allocation. The 2025 MiCA whitepaper and the 2019 mainnet launch update are the governing disclosures. (Source: BCAS Legal Opinion, XinFin Business White Paper, Kraken UK XDC Risk Disclosure, XDC MiCA White Paper, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
The four categories are set out in the schedule above. Founders and Team tokens compensate the founding team and core contributors of XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. Ecosystem Development tokens fund grants, developer and validator incentives, and infrastructure operations under the discretion of the issuer. Pre-Placement tokens were distributed to early investors from the 2017 private pre-placement and the 2018 XDCE public sale, and to exchanges. Contingency Fund tokens are held in reserve for network maintenance and operational needs. CoinGecko excludes the 2,500,000,000 XDC Contingency allocation and 3,600,000,000 XDC of Ecosystem Development from outstanding supply on the basis that these are not planned for circulation. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update, CoinGecko XDC Network)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed offering price was set for native XDC. The XDC Network mainnet launched on June 1, 2019 through a one-to-one swap of the Ethereum-based XDCE proxy token for native XDC rather than through a priced offering, and the price of XDC has been determined by open market dynamics on secondary venues since that swap. The predecessor XDCE token was sold at $0.00120 per token in a public ICO that ran from February 5, 2018 to March 15, 2018 and raised $15,000,000 equivalent. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDCE Token Sale Announcement, XinFin Completes ICO, CoinLore XinFin Network)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is XDC. The predecessor ERC-20 proxy token traded under XDCE and its contract was retired following the swap to native XDC. The Digital Token Identifier codes are CCQZQXFDC and SRNJBLCPX, and the Functionally Fungible Group Digital Token Identifier is 2DHMJ018G. The 21Shares XDC Network ETP trades under the ticker XDCN with ISIN CH1464217285. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, 21Shares XDC Network ETP)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Supply is uncapped. There is no maximum supply, and new tokens are minted over time as block subsidies to masternode operators while tokens are burned through transaction fees. Circulating supply is 21,482,084,993 XDC and total supply is approximately 38,100,000,000 XDC as of October 14, 2026, per CoinMarketCap, against a total supply of 38,109,919,133 XDC and circulating supply of 16,628,895,782 XDC recorded in August 2025. Inflation is bounded by the block reward schedule rather than by a fixed cap. The block signer smart contract distributed 250 XDC per epoch under the schedule set out in the MiCA whitepaper, and the current published masternode reward is 6,000 XDC per epoch across epochs of 900 blocks, which complete in approximately 50 minutes. The XDC team adds a manual subsidy of 22,500 XDC per month, funded from the Ecosystem Development Fund. The deflationary offset is the EIP-1559 base fee burn activated in the v2.6.8 Cancun hard fork at block 98,800,200 on January 30, 2026. Total XDC locked in validator collateral stands at 3,340,920,000 XDC. (Source: CoinMarketCap XDC Network, CoinGecko XDC Network, XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Masternodes, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Three of the four genesis categories are subject to release constraints. Founders and Team tokens unlock at 3% per year, which spreads the 15,000,000,000 XDC allocation across an approximately 33-year horizon from mainnet launch. Ecosystem Development releases are capped at 2.5% per year, which is a ceiling on annual issuance from the 10,000,000,000 XDC pool rather than a guaranteed release. Pre-Placement tokens carry no vesting and were in circulation at launch. The Contingency Fund has no published vesting schedule. Governance materials describe 250,000,000 XDC unlocking each year from the ecosystem development allocation, distributed from 2024 onward in quarterly tranches of 62,500,000 XDC. Release from these buckets is executed through internal schedules rather than through smart contract escrow, and the MiCA whitepaper states that the network does not use smart contract-based escrows and relies on programmatic unlock mechanisms and internal governance. The full unlock schedule is published at the CoinMarketCap token unlock page. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Governance Scope and Achievements, CoinMarketCap XDC Token Unlocks, Tokenomist XDC Vesting)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
This item is not applicable. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. and XDC Foundation have no planned or announced airdrop of XDC. Mainnet launched on June 1, 2019 through a one-to-one swap of XDCE for native XDC, and no TGE airdrop was planned at that time or since. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Network History)
Executed airdrop
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. has never executed a protocol-level airdrop of XDC. Genesis supply was pre-mined to a single genesis wallet and distributed through the four allocation categories set out in Section 6, and no portion was distributed to a snapshot of user addresses. Four exchange-run listing promotions distributed XDC to exchange users, and each was administered by the exchange rather than by the issuer.
- Promotion: Poloniex listing campaign, launched together with the XDC Network team
- Date: June 7, 2024 to June 14, 2024
- Covered User Segment: Poloniex spot traders in designated tokens who met minimum volume thresholds and visited the event page, excluding market makers and accounts in restricted territories including the United States
- Allocation Method: $6,000 XDC pool ranked by accumulated trading volume, paying $300 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third, and $5,400 split evenly among other qualified users, plus a $2,000 XDC referral pool split between inviter and invitee where the invitee completed KYC and reached 200 USDT of spot volume. Maximum individual reward $20, valid pair XDC/USDT, rewards calculated at $0.036 per XDC and distributed within 20 working days of campaign close
- Per-Address Source: Not published (Poloniex Campaign Terms)
- Promotion: WEEX WE-Launch campaign
- Date: December 12, 2025 to December 15, 2025
- Covered User Segment: WEEX users committing WXT, excluding locked WXT, market makers, and project team accounts
- Allocation Method: Each user's airdrop equals the user's effective commit divided by the total effective commit of all users, multiplied by a 10,000 USDT reward pool, with no participation fee
- Per-Address Source: Not published (WEEX WE-Launch Terms)
- Promotion: Bitrue XDC event hub, under a stated strategic collaboration with XDC Network
- Date: Ongoing
- Covered User Segment: Bitrue users participating in flexible savings, staking, and airdrop tasks
- Allocation Method: Task-based participation across savings, staking, and airdrop activities
- Per-Address Source: Not published (Bitrue XDC Event Hub)
- Promotion: KuCoin zero-fee USDC withdrawal campaign, run in collaboration with the XDC team
- Date: December 18, 2025 09:00 UTC to December 25, 2025 09:00 UTC
- Covered User Segment: KuCoin users withdrawing USDC on the XDC Network
- Allocation Method: Fee waiver applied to the first 20,000 USDC withdrawal transactions on the XDC Network, not a token distribution
- Per-Address Source: Not applicable (KuCoin Zero-Fee USDC Campaign)
None of these promotions published a per-address recipient list in CSV, TSV, JSON, Merkle dump, Dune table, GitHub repository, or RPC-exposed claim form. Distribution was executed inside exchange account systems rather than through onchain claim contracts, so no per-address source exists to point to. (Source: Poloniex Campaign Terms, WEEX WE-Launch Terms, Bitrue XDC Event Hub, KuCoin Zero-Fee USDC Campaign)
No airdrop planned or conducted
The XDC Network has never conducted a protocol-level airdrop of XDC and does not plan to execute one. The exchange listing promotions listed under (b) were run by Poloniex, WEEX, Bitrue, and KuCoin using their own reward budgets and eligibility rules. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Poloniex Campaign Terms)
Supplemental notes
Two adjacent distribution programs are not airdrops and are recorded here for completeness. XDC Surge was a $10,000,000 strategic incentive program funded by the Ecosystem Development Fund that rewarded liquidity providers on Curve Finance, XSwap Protocol, and Oku, with Epoch 001 deploying $1,250,000 in WXDC rewards from October 30 to December 25, 2025. XDC Foundation did not run the program, and the program is closed. The XDC community bounty program distributes XDC for community contributions. Neither program allocates tokens by snapshot of historical user activity. (Source: XDC Weekly October 26, XDC Weekly December 21, XDC Community Bounty)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Market maker's name
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd., XDC Foundation, TradeFinex Tech Ltd., and XDC Trade Network Pte. Ltd. have not publicly disclosed any market-making agreement with a named market maker. Two firms that operate market-making businesses, Cumberland and GSR Markets, appear on the official XDC Network masternode page as infrastructure operators and trusted institutions securing the network. Those listings describe validator infrastructure roles and do not disclose a market-making mandate for XDC. (Source: XDC Masternodes, XDC MiCA White Paper)
Token allocation or loaned amount
No native XDC has been publicly disclosed as loaned or allocated to any market maker. The four genesis allocation categories set out in Section 6 contain no market-maker bucket, and no subsequent disclosure records an inventory loan or token allocation to a liquidity provider. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update)
Duration and term of agreement
The project has not publicly disclosed the duration or term of any market-making agreement. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
Name of agreement structure
The project has not publicly disclosed the financial structure of any market-making arrangement, including whether any loan, option or call, or retainer vehicle is in use. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
Publicly verified market-structure arrangements are limited to venue-level and protocol-level liquidity programs rather than bilateral market-maker mandates. CoinEx supports Automated Market Making on XDC markets with an AMM market fee of 0.3% for makers and takers, a market-maker fee of 0.15%, open application to all users, and 50% of market transaction fees rewarded to liquidity providers. XDC Surge, a $10,000,000 incentive program funded by the Ecosystem Development Fund, rewarded liquidity providers on Curve Finance, XSwap Protocol, and Oku, with Epoch 001 deploying $1,250,000 in WXDC rewards from October 30 to December 25, 2025, and the program is closed. (Source: CoinEx XDC Listing, XDC Weekly October 26, XDC Weekly December 21)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange name and DEX pool
XDC trades across 41 exchanges and 61 markets as of September 8, 2026. The venues below are those with publicly verified listing announcements or documented terms.
- Exchange / Venue: Kraken
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC/USD and XDC/EUR. Trading went live on September 2, 2025. Kraken stated that XDC app and Instant Buy availability depended on sufficient liquidity conditions being met. XDC/USD is the highest-volume pair on the asset. (Kraken XDC Listing, CoinGecko XDC Network)
- Exchange / Venue: Binance.US
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: Deposits and trading on the XDC network, with Buy and Sell Crypto, Convert, and OTC available approximately 24 hours after trading began. (Binance.US XDC Listing)
- Exchange / Venue: KuCoin
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC/USDT and XDC/ETH. Deposits effective immediately, trading from 11:00 UTC on May 7, 2021, withdrawals from 14:00 UTC on May 8, 2021. (KuCoin XDC Listing)
- Exchange / Venue: CoinEx
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC/USDT and XDC/BTC, listed March 8, 2022. AMM support with a 0.3% AMM market fee, a 0.15% market-maker fee, and 50% of market transaction fees rewarded to liquidity providers. (CoinEx XDC Listing)
- Exchange / Venue: Poloniex
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC/USDT, listed June 2024 alongside an $8,000 XDC promotional campaign launched together with the XDC Network team and not open to market makers. (Poloniex Campaign Terms)
- Exchange / Venue: WEEX
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: WE-Launch campaign with deposits from 09:00 UTC on December 14, 2025, trading from 09:00 UTC on December 15, 2025, withdrawals from 09:00 UTC on December 16, 2025, and a 10,000 USDT WXT-committing reward pool. (WEEX WE-Launch Terms)
- Exchange / Venue: Bybit, Bitget, Gate, Bitstamp by Robinhood, Bitunix, MEXC, Bitfinex
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC/USDT and XDC/USD spot pairs active as of September 8, 2026. (CoinGecko XDC Network)
- Exchange / Venue: SBI VC Trade
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: XDC listed in 2023, enabling regulated trading in Japan. (XDC MiCA White Paper)
- Exchange / Venue: Other platforms named in the MiCA whitepaper
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: Bitfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Binance.US, BitMart, HTX, ProBit, and Bitstamp. (XDC MiCA White Paper)
- Exchange / Venue: Curve Finance, XSwap Protocol, Oku
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: DEX venues that received XDC Surge liquidity incentives before the program closed, with Epoch 001 deploying $1,250,000 in WXDC rewards from October 30 to December 25, 2025. Curve Finance completed a full DEX deployment on XDC. (XDC Weekly October 26, XDC Weekly December 21, XDC June 2026 Recap)
- Exchange / Venue: 21Shares XDC Network ETP
- Pairs and Publicly Verified Terms: Ticker XDCN, ISIN CH1464217285, listed July 8, 2025 on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam and subsequently on SIX Swiss Exchange. Physically backed, denominated in EUR in Paris and USD in Amsterdam, with a 2.5% annual management fee and cold storage custody. (21Shares XDC Network ETP Launch, 21Shares Product List)
Token allocation for listing
No token allocation supplied or committed for any exchange listing has been publicly disclosed. The genesis allocation contains no exchange listing bucket. The Pre-Placement category of 10,000,000,000 XDC is described as distributed to early investors and exchanges without a breakdown identifying amounts routed to specific venues. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
Term duration
No listing lockups have been publicly disclosed. Two incentive programs carry disclosed terms. XDC Surge Epoch 001 ran from October 30 to December 25, 2025 with $1,250,000 in WXDC rewards against a $10,000,000 total program budget. The Poloniex campaign ran from June 7, 2024 10:00 UTC to June 14, 2024 10:00 UTC, and the WEEX WE-Launch campaign ran from December 12 to December 15, 2025. (Source: XDC Weekly October 26, XDC Weekly December 21, Poloniex Campaign Terms, WEEX WE-Launch Terms)
Native-token listing fees
The project has not publicly disclosed whether any listing fees were paid in native XDC, and no amounts, recipients, or vesting or lock terms tied to an exchange partnership have been disclosed. XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. maintains a public exchange listing resource page, which does not publish commercial terms. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Exchange Listing Resource)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Round: Pre-placement / pre-ICO
- (a) InstrumentDirect private token sale of XDC to private investors. No SAFT, SAFE, or token warrant instrument has been disclosed.
- (b) DateJuly 2017 to August 2017
- (c) Tokens Sold3% of XDC tokens per the business whitepaper, raising over $1,500,000, used to build the XDC Hybrid Blockchain protocol and the TradeFinex.org platform
- (d) VestingNo vesting disclosed. Pre-Placement tokens were in circulation at mainnet launch
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- Round: Public ICO
- (a) InstrumentPublic sale of the XDCE ERC-20 proxy token, swappable one-to-one for native XDC
- (b) DateFebruary 5, 2018 to March 15, 2018
- (c) Tokens Sold100,000,000,000 XDCE offered at $0.00120 per token, raising $15,000,000 equivalent. Proceeds were applied to extending proofs of concept into pilot projects, ecosystem development, and proliferating masternodes among institutions
- (d) VestingNo vesting disclosed. XDCE listed on Bancor, KoinOk, Alphaex, Forkdelta, and Etherflyer and opened 20% above the contribution price
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Series name and instrument
The 2017 pre-placement was a direct private sale of XDC to private investors and the 2018 public ICO sold the XDCE ERC-20 proxy token. Neither round used a SAFT, SAFE, STAMP, or SAFE plus token warrant, and no such instrument has been disclosed. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XinFin Business White Paper, XDCE Token Sale Announcement)
Dates of sale
The pre-placement ran from July 2017 to August 2017, following a pre-ICO announcement issued in 2017. The public XDCE token sale opened on February 5, 2018 and closed on March 15, 2018. (Source: XDCE Token Sale Announcement, XinFin Pre-ICO Announcement, CryptoSlate XDC Network Profile)
Number of tokens sold
The business whitepaper records a pre-placement sale of 3% of XDC tokens in the first half of 2017 and a follow-up sale of an additional 3% in early 2018. The combined Pre-Placement allocation stands at 10,000,000,000 XDC, representing 27% of the 37,500,000,000 genesis supply. The 2018 public sale offered 100,000,000,000 XDCE and the 2019 mainnet launch reduced the total supply allocation to 37,500,000,000 XDC. (Source: XinFin Business White Paper, XDC MiCA White Paper, CryptoSlate XDC Network Profile, 2019 Mainnet Launch Update)
Vesting schedule
No vesting schedule applied to either token sale. Pre-Placement tokens were in circulation at mainnet launch and the MiCA whitepaper records them as distributed rather than locked. XDCE purchasers received freely transferable ERC-20 tokens that listed on five exchanges immediately after the sale closed and were swappable one-to-one for native XDC. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XinFin Completes ICO)
No further token sales have occurred. The MiCA whitepaper states that no other funds will be collected via public offering. The project has not publicly disclosed any material OTC sale to investors or any discounted sale to a market maker. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit has affected XDC Network protocol funds, the genesis wallet, the Ecosystem Development Fund, or validator collateral as of September 9, 2026. One application-layer incident occurred on the network and affected third-party protocol funds rather than XDC protocol funds.
The malicious contract was deployed on XDC mainnet approximately 56 days before a July 13, 2024 security alert, placing deployment in May 2024. The components affected were the CIFI liquidity pools and the XSWAP decentralized exchange, both third-party applications built on XDC. The malicious contract address is Xdc413642978d8637ca3763ba33ffb704335152040f. (Source: CIFI Security Alert)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The attacker deployed a malicious smart contract that exploited a bug in application-level contract code to drain CIFI liquidity pools and extract value from XSWAP. The vector sat in application contract logic, not in the XDPoS consensus layer, the validator set, or the core client. (Source: CIFI Security Alert)
(c) Quantified impact
CIFI and XSWAP pools were compromised. Neither project published a quantified loss figure. No loss of XDC Network protocol funds, treasury funds, or validator collateral occurred. (Source: CIFI Security Alert)
(d) Remediation/response taken
CIFI issued a public security alert to all XDC projects identifying the malicious contract address. No protocol-level patch, upgrade, or governance action was required because the vulnerability sat in application code. The project has not publicly disclosed any compensation to affected users. (Source: CIFI Security Alert)
(e) Current status
The incident is disclosed and no litigation or regulatory action tied to it has been reported. The project has not published a follow-up post-mortem or a recovery statement. (Source: CIFI Security Alert)
(f) References (optional)
Three independent audits cover the core protocol. ChainSecurity audited the XDPoS consensus protocol in 2020, covering validator rotation, epoch structure, voting mechanics, slashing conditions, and Double Validation logic, and identified no critical or high-risk issues. SlowMist audited XDPoSChain infrastructure with a report dated April 30, 2021 and returned a PASS result after identified risks were eliminated. CertiK audited the XDC 2.0 upgrade in 2023, uncovered 57 issues with no critical or high-risk findings in core logic, and assigned an AA rating placing the protocol in the top 10% of audited blockchain projects. CertiK Skynet records the most recent XDC Network audit as delivered on February 5, 2025 with 57 findings comprising 10 acknowledged and 47 resolved. A developer-forum review of upstream go-ethereum advisories identifies CVE-2023-40591, CVE-2022-29177, CVE-2021-39137, and CVE-2020-26241 as not applicable or patched for XDC. CertiK also operates an institutional masternode validator on the network as of June 2026, and a security audit of the XDC 3.0 staking, rewards, and burning upgrade was in progress ahead of the mainnet rollout targeted for October 2026. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, SlowMist XDPoSChain Audit, XDC 2.0 Overview, CertiK Skynet XDC Network, Upstream Security Advisory Analysis, XDC 3.0 Staking and Rewards Guide, XDC June 2026 Recap)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
The TGE is complete and the listing risk is forward-looking. XDC is classified under MiCA as a crypto-asset other than an asset-referenced token or e-money token, and XINFIN FINTECH PTE. LTD. published a MiCA whitepaper on September 1, 2025 naming Ireland as home Member State and 26 host Member States. That whitepaper has not been approved by any competent authority, and the offeror bears sole responsibility for its content, which leaves reclassification risk with the issuer. Inconsistent classification across jurisdictions creates the primary listing risk. Delistings, trading suspensions, or asset freezes may be imposed by competent authorities or trading platforms in response to legal challenges, sanctions compliance, or classification changes, and those actions would impair access particularly in regulated markets and custody solutions. Regulated access points concentrate this exposure. XDC trades on Robinhood, Kraken, Binance.US, Bitstamp, and SBI VC Trade in Japan, and the 21Shares XDC Network ETP under ticker XDCN is admitted on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, and SIX Swiss Exchange, so a reclassification event in any one of those jurisdictions would remove a regulated distribution channel rather than merely a crypto-native venue. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Kraken XDC Listing, Binance.US XDC Listing, 21Shares XDC Network ETP Launch, 21Shares Product List)
Entity-level regulatory impact
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. is incorporated in Singapore, where digital asset regulation develops under the Payment Services Act and the Financial Services and Markets Act, and future classification changes could impose licensing requirements, product restrictions, or compliance burdens on the issuer. XDC Foundation is a Cayman Islands not-for-profit and TradeFinex Tech Ltd. is based in Abu Dhabi, which spreads the structure across three regulatory perimeters with different disclosure and licensing regimes. Two structural features raise the entity-level exposure. Governance remains largely off-chain and issuer-directed, which keeps decision-making authority inside identifiable legal entities rather than in a decentralized system, and XDCDAO is discontinued in terms of operation, which removes the mechanism the project had designated to reduce that concentration. Masternode operation requires KYC enforcement at the validator layer, which places compliance obligations on the network's block producers and on the process that admits them. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Foundation Privacy Policy, XDCDAO Status Thread, XDPoSChain Repository)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Transactions involving XDC may trigger capital gains, income taxes, or value added tax depending on the jurisdiction. Staking rewards, masternode block rewards, and delegated staking distributions introduce additional characterization questions that vary by jurisdiction. No written legal agreement exists between the offeror and the crypto-asset holder setting out governing law, so the applicable tax and legal treatment depends on the location of the holder and of the issuer. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and satisfying their own tax obligations. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd. imposes no transfer restrictions on XDC, and the MiCA whitepaper records crypto-asset transfer restrictions as none. Access restrictions are applied at the venue layer rather than the protocol layer. Poloniex excluded accounts based in prohibited countries and regions from its XDC campaign, and its restricted territory list included the United States of America and all United States territories. WEEX excluded market makers and project team accounts from its WE-Launch campaign. Access to trading platforms generally requires registration and completion of KYC and AML verification, and platforms supporting XDC may implement AML and counter-terrorist-financing obligations that limit adoption in some jurisdictions. Masternode operation requires KYC, which restricts validator participation to identified operators. The official XDC terms state that XDC Tokens are private instruments, may not be registered with any regulatory agency in any jurisdiction, have not been reviewed or approved by federal, state, or local regulators, and involve a high degree of ownership risk, and the risk warning disclaimer states that XDC Network is not registered with any regulatory agency, does not offer regulated financial instruments, provides no guarantee of future performance or returns, and warns that participation may carry a risk of total loss. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, Poloniex Campaign Terms, WEEX WE-Launch Terms, XDC Disclaimer and Terms of Use, XDC Risk Warning Disclaimer)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Consensus and validator concentration
The XDC Network restricts block production to 108 active masternodes, a larger producer set than the 21 Cabinet validators of BNB Smart Chain or the 27 Super Representatives of TRON. Finality requires signatures from at least two-thirds of the active validator set, so block production halts only if more than one-third of active masternodes are unreachable or withhold signatures. The 10,000,000 XDC minimum stake is the primary economic barrier to cartel formation, and it does not fully preclude coordination. Validator composition shifted materially toward regulated institutions during 2026, with HashKey Cloud, Republic, Animoca Brands, Clearpool, BCW Group, stakeFi, SettleMint, InvestaX, CertiK, IXS, Ubyx, Blueprint Infrastructure, Hivemind Digital Group, NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, Hex Trust, and Clear Street joining the masternode set, alongside existing operators including SBI VC Japan, Cumberland, Deutsche Telekom, GSR Markets, UOB Venture Management, RedStone, StorX, DSRV, Bridge, and LinkPool. Total XDC locked as validator collateral stands at 3,340,920,000 XDC. Institutional concentration improves accountability and shifts the censorship risk profile toward regulated entities subject to jurisdictional pressure. (Source: XDPoS Documentation, BNB Smart Chain Validator Overview, TRON Super Representatives, XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Masternodes, XDC Institutional Validators, XDC June 2026 Recap)
Protocol upgrades and contract vintage
XDC 2.0 was implemented at block 80,370,000 and introduced Chained HotStuff consensus, forensic monitoring, malignant node slashing, three-block finality, and two-second blocks. The v2.6.8 Cancun hard fork was scheduled for January 29, 2026 and activated at block 98,800,200 on January 30, 2026, delivering EIP-1559 fee markets, Solidity 0.8.28 support, and Ethereum Cancun parity. Both were consensus-breaking upgrades that required every node operator to upgrade before the activation block, which makes coordination failure a live liveness risk at each fork. The XDCValidator contract at address 0x88 was deployed under Solidity 0.4.21 and has never received a major upgrade, so it predates SafeMath built-ins, custom errors, and overflow checks. Realized block time averages 2.33 seconds against a 2.00 second theoretical target, which extends the 30-day validator withdrawal delay to approximately 35 days and pushed it toward 42 days across the 90-day window that includes the January 2026 congestion spikes, when block time reached 13.6 seconds on January 11 and 12, 2026. That unpredictability is the binding constraint for liquid staking protocols, which must hold an idle reserve buffer sized for worst-case timing, force users to wait, or route redemptions through DEX secondary markets at a discount. The XDC 3.0 staking, rewards, and burning upgrade introduces a three-tier node architecture and a token-burning model, is live on the Apothem testnet with a security audit in progress, and is scheduled for mainnet rollout in October 2026. (Source: Six Years of Live Mainnet, XDC Technical Specifications, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet, XDCValidator Contract Upgrade Proposal, XDC 3.0 Staking and Rewards Guide)
Attack surface and audit record
Documented technology risks include nothing-at-stake behavior in edge cases such as network partitions and latency-induced desynchronization, long-range attacks against historical checkpoints, DDoS attacks against public-facing validator nodes, which disrupt consensus only if more than one-third of active validators become simultaneously unreachable, spam and mempool flooding, whose cost is set by the current minimum gas price of 12.5 gwei and rises 50-fold to 625 gwei under the pending Gas2500x fork, and interoperability and bridge risk from cross-chain deployments including Stargate and Wanchain-bridged assets. Mitigations in place include predetermined block producer rotation, Double Validation separating block production from verification, quorum-based finality, EIP-155 with an extended unique chain identifier to prevent cross-chain replay, gas-price transaction prioritization, and cloud-provider DDoS protection. Kraken's United Kingdom crypto-asset risk disclosure lists volatility risk, liquidity risk, demand risk, forking risk, code defects, cryptography risk, regulatory risk, concentration risk, electronic trading risk, and cyber security risk for XDC. The audit record covers ChainSecurity in 2020, SlowMist in April 2021, and CertiK for XDC 2.0 with an AA rating and 57 findings, and CertiK Skynet records the most recent audit as delivered February 5, 2025. The CertiK Skynet security score for XDC Network is 89.50 with an AA rating as of September 14, 2026. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDPoS Documentation, XDC Gas Fee Upgrade, Gas2500x Test Plan, Kraken UK XDC Risk Disclosure, SlowMist XDPoSChain Audit, CertiK Skynet XDC Network, CoinGecko XDC Network)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Supply overhang and concentration
Supply is uncapped, and the dominant economic risk is the gap between circulating and total supply. Circulating supply is 21,482,084,993 XDC against a total supply of approximately 38,100,000,000 XDC as of October 14, 2026, leaving approximately 16,600,000,000 XDC outside circulation, or roughly 44% of total supply. The market capitalization to fully diluted valuation ratio is approximately 0.56. The 15,000,000,000 XDC Founders and Team allocation unlocking at 3% per year releases approximately 450,000,000 XDC annually, and the 10,000,000,000 XDC Ecosystem Development allocation carries a 2.5% annual release cap producing up to 250,000,000 XDC per year, distributed from 2024 onward in quarterly tranches of 62,500,000 XDC. The MiCA whitepaper states that significant portions of XDC supply are held by ecosystem-aligned entities and that large token movements could impact market dynamics, and that as team and advisor allocations become liquid, large-scale token movements may influence price in illiquid conditions. Token reserves under issuer or foundation control sit in centralized custody, which adds custody risk to the concentration risk. (Source: CoinMarketCap XDC Network, XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Governance Scope and Achievements, CoinMarketCap XDC Token Unlocks)
Emissions, burn, and fee revenue
Issuance runs against a burn that does not currently offset it. Masternode block rewards are paid at 6,000 XDC per epoch across epochs of 900 blocks completing in approximately 50 minutes, with the XDC team adding a manual subsidy of 22,500 XDC per month from the Ecosystem Development Fund. The reward split allocates 40% to masternode infrastructure, 50% to the pool of voters staking on that masternode, and 10% to a foundation account that is separate from XDC Foundation and set aside for future protocol development. The EIP-1559 base fee burn activated in January 2026 is the only structural sink. Minimum gas price is 12.5 gwei, set to rise 50-fold to 625 gwei under the pending Gas2500x fork, and transaction fees amount to fractions of a cent at either level, so burn volume scales with transaction count rather than with value settled, and the burn does not currently offset emissions at prevailing fee levels. XDC Network processed 27,700,000 transactions in August 2026, a monthly record, and that throughput still generates negligible fee revenue against the issuance schedule. The XDC 3.0 upgrade introduces a redesigned reward mechanism and a token-burning model intended to control inflation, and is scheduled for October 2026. (Source: XDC Masternodes, XDC MiCA White Paper, Cancun Upgrade Live on Mainnet, XDC 3.0 Staking and Rewards Guide, XDC Gas Fee Upgrade, Gas2500x Test Plan, CoinGecko XDC Network)
Holder rights and governance economics
XDC confers no revenue distribution right, no treasury claim, and no supply adjustment protocol. Yield is available only to participants who lock 10,000,000 XDC and operate node infrastructure or who delegate stake to a masternode, which excludes the majority of holders from any protocol-level return. Governance participation carries a separate access cost. People's House membership in XDCDAO required a 10,000 XDC deposit with voting power proportional to token holdings under a one token equals one vote rule, and that system attracted seven depositors in total before being discontinued. The absence of a functioning governance layer means holders have no mechanism to alter emissions, unlock schedules, or treasury deployment. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDCDAO Join as People's House Member, DaoFin Draft, XDCDAO Status Thread)
Demand dependency
XDC demand is tied to adoption within trade finance and real-world asset tokenization rather than to a diversified fee base. Tokenized value on the XDC Network crossed $1,000,000,000 for the first time in May 2026. Utility depends on continued institutional integration, and the MiCA whitepaper identifies partnership and infrastructure dependency as a risk, noting that failure of platforms such as TradeFinex to reach commercial viability or withdrawal of enterprise partners would undermine the core utility proposition. Liquidity varies significantly across jurisdictions and trading pairs, with 24-hour trading volume of $9,143,284 against a market capitalization of $759,827,247 as of October 14, 2026. (Source: XDC MiCA White Paper, XDC Institutional Validators, CoinMarketCap XDC Network)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.