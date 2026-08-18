(a) Problem the project solves

World Liberty Financial's stated mission is to democratize access to financial opportunities, support U.S. dollar-based stablecoins, and provide a U.S.-based decentralized platform that gives users information about and access to third-party DeFi applications.

(Source: Gold Paper)

(b) Operational priorities

WLFI's operational priorities are supporting U.S. dollar-based stablecoins through its USD1 stablecoin, building and operating the WLF Protocol, expanding governance participation through the WLF Governance Platform, and funding ecosystem development, liquidity provision, marketing initiatives, and treasury reserves through the Community Growth and Incentives allocation. Since September 2025 the project also directs 100% of fees earned by its protocol-owned liquidity to open-market WLFI buybacks and burns under a governance proposal that passed with 99.8% support.

(Source: Gold Paper, Tokenomics, Buyback & Burn Proposal, CoinDesk)

(c) High-level project overview

The WLF Protocol is a platform that provides information about and access to third-party DeFi applications, including wallet providers and liquidity pools. The project operates WLFI Markets, an onchain lending market built on the Aave V3 codebase where users supply, borrow, and repay assets. The project issues USD1, a fiat-backed stablecoin redeemable 1 to 1 for U.S. dollars, custodied by BitGo and deployed on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Tron. The platform's Trade feature routes WLFI transactions through Uniswap V3 liquidity pools on Ethereum Mainnet, and the project also offers Bridge and Convert tools for moving tokens across supported chains.

(Source: Gold Paper, WLFI Markets, What is USD1, Trade $WLFI)

(d) Primary token functions

The sole utility of $WLFI is governance of the WLF Protocol. Tokenholders propose and vote on governance initiatives through the WLF Governance Platform, and the token confers no other rights.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, Gold Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

WLF is not a DAO. World Liberty Financial screens all formal proposals before they proceed to a tokenholder vote, approved protocol upgrades are implemented manually by a WLF Multisig, and governance control vests completely in the WLF Multisigs during a material adverse event or security risk.

(Source: Gold Paper, FAQ)