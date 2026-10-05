(a) Problem the project solves

Veranta, formerly Avantis, is an onchain leveraged trading venue on Base that aims to give traders a single place to take leveraged positions across crypto and real-world assets such as forex, commodities, metals and indices. On September 14, 2026 the project rebranded from Avantis to Veranta, opened the platform to everyone without an invite code, and now describes itself as a universal leverage layer. The project stated that nothing changes with the token, which keeps the $AVNT ticker. The project reports more than 100,000 users, more than 120,000 token holders and close to $100 billion in cumulative trading volume since launch. (Source: Introducing Veranta, Veranta on X, Veranta, Avantis Foundation)

(b) Operational priorities

Development is funded by capital raised by the Labs entity and by protocol revenue. The MiCAR white paper, published while the project operated as Avantis, states that Avantis raised $12 million through the Labs entity and still held $9.3 million, and it reports 2024 protocol fee revenue of about $1.26 million. The Foundation describes its role as growing and sustaining the ecosystem through development funding, grants, incentives and governance. The rebuilt Veranta platform entered private beta on August 12, 2026 and opened to everyone on September 14, 2026. The project reports more than $1 billion in volume and more than $200,000 in revenue during the private beta. The blog's stated priorities through the end of 2026 are expanding toward 500+ real-world asset markets, raising available RWA liquidity toward $500 million+, introducing tooling for agentic trading, and adding derivatives beyond perpetuals, including options. (Source: Avantis MiCAR White Paper, Avantis Foundation, Introducing Veranta, Veranta on X)

(c) High-level project overview

Traders post USDC collateral and open leveraged positions whose prices come from Pyth Pro feeds, cross-checked against Chainlink where a Chainlink feed exists and rejected when stale or divergent beyond a set threshold. Liquidity providers deposit USDC into the avUSDC vault, an ERC-4626 token that is the counterparty to every trade. A protocol buffer that accumulates trader losses pays trader profits before LP capital is touched. LPs receive 70% of opening, closing and win fees and 100% of margin fees. Every market has separate long and short open interest caps that scale with vault size, and positions liquidate at an 85% loss of collateral. (Source: Veranta LP Vault (avUSDC), Accurate Oracle Execution, Limitations and Safeguards)

(d) Primary token functions

AVNT is a fixed-supply ERC-20 token on Base at contract 0x696F9436B67233384889472Cd7cD58A6fB5DF4f1. Holders can stake AVNT in the Security Module, which targets a 15% APR paid in AVNT, gives up to a 30% trading-fee discount, and exposes stakers to slashing of up to 20% of their stake if the vault suffers a defined loss event. The token is also the object of a daily buyback-and-burn program funded by 30% of opening, closing and win fees. The MiCAR white paper classifies AVNT as a work token and states that it carries no claim on protocol equity or cash flows. Tokenholder governance voting is announced but not yet live. (Source: AVNT Token, Staking Security Module, Buyback and Burn, Avantis MiCAR White Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

Today the protocol is administered by the Foundation, which the MiCAR white paper says uses multisig wallets to hold its assets and to perform upgrades. The foundation site lists tokenholder governance, covering product updates, treasury spend and buybacks, as coming soon. The MiCAR white paper states that holders, U.S. persons included, will be able to vote on key changes, and that holder rights can be changed through protocol updates, contract upgrades or changes to the Terms of Service. The expected path is therefore a move from Foundation multisig control toward tokenholder voting, with no launch date or voting threshold yet published. (Source: Avantis Foundation, Avantis Foundation Token, Avantis MiCAR White Paper)