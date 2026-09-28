For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Public sources identify Universal Navigation Inc., doing business as Uniswap Labs, as a private software company founded in 2018 that operates the main interface and related products, contributes to ongoing protocol development, and remains distinct from the protocol smart contracts themselves. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms, About Uniswap Labs)

The public legal submission identifies the company as Universal Navigation Inc., doing business as Uniswap Labs, and describes it as a private software company founded in 2018 and located in New York City. (Source: Wells Submission)

(b) IP ownership & control

Uniswap has not publicly disclosed a complete current IP or subsidiary map. Public materials do say Uniswap Labs builds the Uniswap Web App, Uniswap Wallet, Uniswap Trading API, and Unichain, while the terms state the interface products are distinct from the protocol and the protocol versions themselves are open-source or source-available contracts. The Foundation creation proposal also says Uniswap Labs built and deployed the protocol and had previously provided a royalty-free perpetual license for v3 and related trademarks to the Uniswap Grants Program and selected grantees. (Source: About Uniswap Labs, Uniswap Labs Terms, Foundation Creation Proposal)

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Public sources state that Uniswap Labs does not control or operate any version of the protocol on any blockchain, does not operate protocol liquidity pools, does not control trade execution on the protocol, cannot approve or block swaps, cannot shut off the protocol, and cannot change protocol code. The Wells submission also says Labs policy forbids both its employees and Labs as an entity from voting on governance proposals even though employees may hold and delegate UNI. Public entity materials still say the protocol is governed by UNI holders and stewarded by the Foundation. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms, About Uniswap Labs)

(d) Powers over Foundation

Uniswap Labs’ published position is that it stands outside protocol governance: its stated policy forbids both its employees and Labs as an entity from voting on governance proposals, and the Foundation is described as stewarding a protocol governed by UNI holders. The Foundation was created by a governance vote, is funded by governance disbursements, and is bound by the DUNI Association Agreement’s Ministerial Agent limits rather than by any agreement with Labs. Neither the formation proposal, the funding RFC, the Association Agreement nor the Wells submission describes any founder right, board seat, appointment right, veto, funding condition or contractual right through which Uniswap Labs directs or vetoes Foundation decision-making, and no such control is publicly disclosed. (Source: Wells Submission, DUNI Association Agreement, Consensus Check, Foundation Funding RFC)

(e) Contract/admin powers

Publicly, Uniswap Labs controls its own products, interfaces, and APIs rather than the protocol core. The unsupported-token and address-screening policies say Labs can block certain token contracts, products, or addresses through its own interfaces, and the API terms say Labs may modify, restrict, suspend, or discontinue API access in its sole discretion, while the terms continue to describe the interface as distinct from the protocol contracts. Uniswap has not disclosed any unilateral protocol pause or upgrade authority for Uniswap Labs. (Source: Unsupported Token Policy, Address Screening Guide, API Terms of Use, Uniswap Labs Terms)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Public sources state that protocol fees are governance-enabled and liquidity-provider fees accrue directly to liquidity providers. The Wells submission adds that Labs retained a portion of the original UNI supply and that much of that retained supply was earmarked for current and future employees, and governance has since approved a mechanism directing treasury UNI to Uniswap Labs. The UNIfication proposal, passed onchain on 2025-12-25, created an annual 20 million UNI growth budget paid to Uniswap Labs through a vesting contract that releases UNI quarterly (initially 5,000,000 UNI per quarter) starting 2026-01-01. The budget is governed by a service provider agreement between Labs and DUNI, and the first two years (40 million UNI) were approved (UNIfication Proposal, UNIfication Onchain Vote, UNIVesting Audit). Protocol fee streams are not directed to Labs: they accrue to TokenJar contracts that release assets only against UNI burned through Firepit, and under the same proposal Labs set its interface, wallet and API fees to zero (UNIfication). The terms also say Uniswap Labs is generally not a liquidity provider into protocol liquidity pools. (Source: Wells Submission, Uniswap Labs Terms)