For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Phoenix DAO LLC is a limited liability company and decentralized autonomous organization incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, pursuant to the Limited Liability Company Act of 1996 and the Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act, 2022. This entity serves as the primary IP Holding Vehicle. It holds legal title to the protocol’s smart contracts, brand assets, trademarks, and associated codebases for the benefit of the DAO.

Umbra Privacy Ltd. (BVI): This entity is designated for Operational Compliance, specifically managing Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and related regulatory requirements.

(b) IP ownership & control

Assets assigned, transferred, donated, or otherwise contributed to Phoenix DAO LLC include the umbraprivacy.com domain names; the “Umbra” Discord server at https://discord.gg/A3VRt7xn; the @UmbraPrivacy Twitter account; the Telegram Community Chat @umbracommunity; the Umbra logo depicting a cloud in a box with two eyes; and the Umbra Github organization and codebases.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Powers of Phoenix DAO LLC

Phoenix DAO LLC is a Marshall Islands limited liability company and decentralized autonomous organization. It holds legal title to company property, including the assets and tokens held in Company Accounts, the protocol's smart contracts, codebases, brand assets and trademarks. It holds no discretionary power of its own over DAO governance, the treasury, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters. The company has no board of directors, no officers with independent authority, and no member vote by which any of those powers may be exercised. Legal ownership and decision-making authority are separate: the company is the owner of record, and the Futarchic Mechanism is the sole decision-making authority. Any statement that the company exercises authority over the treasury should be read as the company holding title to treasury assets while every disposition of them is determined exclusively by the Futarchic Mechanism.

The Futarchic Mechanism is the smart-contract mechanism governing approval or disapproval of company proposals based on market-based pricing of relevant blockchain tokens, consisting at initial adoption of the Solana smart contract at FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq , together with any subsequent additional or successor smart contracts approved by the prior Futarchic Mechanism. Except where stated otherwise below, every power described in this section is exercised by a single uniform method and threshold, as follows.

Method. Market resolution by futarchy. Any holder meeting the minimum proposal stake may submit a proposal with the instructions to be executed embedded in it. Submission creates two conditional markets, "Pass" and "Fail," which trade for a configurable observation period of three days by default. On expiry, the time-weighted average price of the Pass market is compared with that of the Fail market, and the proposal is finalized on-chain accordingly. Approved instructions are then executed by the autocrat program, with the DAO treasury account acting as settlement authority.

Threshold. There is no token-weighted majority and no quorum. A proposal is authorized only if the Pass market's time-weighted average price exceeds the Fail market's time-weighted average price by the pass-threshold margin configured in the DAO's on-chain configuration, measured over the observation period. A proposal that fails to clear that margin is rejected automatically, without any further act by the company or its members.

Applying that method and threshold, the Futarchic Mechanism holds and exercises the following powers, in each case to the exclusion of the company and its members:

Ordinary business and company proposals. All ordinary and usual business decisions of the company. Method and threshold as above.

Control of Company Accounts, treasury and protocol-controlled resources. Company Accounts are the accounts, smart contracts and other addresses determined from time to time by the Futarchic Mechanism to hold company property. Assets, tokens and other property under the possession or control of Company Accounts are owned by and are the sole property of the company unless the Futarchic Mechanism expressly determines otherwise. All disbursements, grants, investments and operational costs are authorized by the method and threshold above. No profits, losses, rights, assets or other company property may be paid or transferred to members except as expressly approved by the Futarchic Mechanism, and any approved transfer to a member may be compensation for services only and may not constitute a direct interest in company profits, losses, rights or assets.

Token administration. Mint authority, metadata update authority and smart-contract upgrade authority over the $UMBRA token at mint address PRVT6TB7uss3FrUd2D9xs2zqDBsa3GbMJMwCQsgmeta and the company's Solana programs are held by the treasury authority and exercisable only by the method and threshold above. No freeze authority exists. No pause or emergency-halt authority exists. No individual, founder, member or agent holds an admin key, override or unilateral authority over the token or the programs.

Reward parameters. No protocol emission, staking reward, liquidity incentive or other reward program is presently in operation, and there are accordingly no reward parameters under administration. Neither the company nor any member holds power to set, alter or fund reward parameters. The introduction of any such program, and the setting or amendment of any of its parameters, would require approval by the method and threshold above.

Addition of members. Additional members may be admitted only by approval of the Futarchic Mechanism, by the method and threshold above, and upon fulfillment of the Membership Criteria at Exhibit B.

Dissolution and winding up. Dissolution and winding up occur only as, when and to the extent approved by the Futarchic Mechanism, by the method and threshold above, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Amendment of the Operating Agreement. Amendments and modifications are approved exclusively by the Futarchic Mechanism, by the method and threshold above, other than amendments required solely to reflect changes in facts. Exception: Exhibit B, the Membership Criteria, may not be amended by the Futarchic Mechanism. Amendment of Exhibit B requires the approval of a majority of Members, by member vote, being the only matter on which a token-weighted market result is displaced by a member headcount threshold.

Business outside the company's stated purpose. The company's business is limited to developing, maintaining and furthering technology and intellectual property, together with such other business as the Futarchic Mechanism determines. Exception: business outside that scope may be conducted either by approval of the Futarchic Mechanism, by the method and threshold above, or by unanimous consent of all Members.

Authority to bind the company. Only members and agents authorized by the Futarchic Mechanism may bind the company, and their authority is limited to the extent consistent with specific approvals of the Futarchic Mechanism. Method and threshold as above.

Delegation of discretionary power. The Futarchic Mechanism may delegate all or part of its discretionary power to one or more members from time to time. Any such delegation is itself made by the method and threshold above, is limited to the scope of the approving proposal, and is revocable by the same method. No delegation presently subsists.

(d) Powers over DevCo

There is no Primary foundation existing. Hence, there is no direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.

There is no traditional Foundation or DevCo exercising discretionary control over the protocol. PhoenixDAO LLC (Marshall Islands) acts solely as an IP holding entity, and Umbra Privacy Ltd. (BVI) performs compliance-related functions. Neither entity has authority to override governance decisions, access treasury assets, or modify protocol parameters. All material decisions are executed exclusively through on-chain governance mechanisms.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Foundation does not exist.

Administrative authority is entirely on-chain and automated, devoid of human-managed legal entities. We have a decentralized, "algorithmically managed" structure where decision-making is shifted away from humans to a technical mechanism.

Governance-Executor: The "Owner" of all protocol smart contracts is a non-human Timelock/Governor contract.

Method of Authority: This executor only triggers logic changes based on the automated output of the Futarchy decision markets.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

No Primary Foundation exists.