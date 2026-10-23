Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

No for-profit development company exists, and no entity with equity shareholders claims rights to the protocol. Intellectual property is held and administered by the Turtle Club Association (a Swiss Verein based in Zug, with no equity shareholders), solely to execute decisions approved by the DAO. This covers the protocol codebase, developed by contributors engaged under the Association's Master Token Incentive Plan (TMTIP), and the Turtle brand and domains. The protocol repositories are proprietary; public transparency data (per-address airdrop allocations) is published under the turtle-dao GitHub organization (github.com/turtle-dao/turtle-transparency) without a separate open-source license. The Association also holds the Lunar Strategy brand and business: Lunar Strategy, a marketing and go-to-market business acquired in June 2026 (publicly announced 2026-07-22), operates as a business unit of Turtle inside the Turtle Club Association, not as a separate legal entity, so its brand, client contracts and economic value sit within the Association for the benefit of the DAO.

(b) Contract/admin powers

DAO Treasury Multisig, 0x2e0355922EF3a5b77d29287C808aEafB4e7f25B2 (Ethereum and BSC, same address and signer set). Gnosis Safe v1.4.1 with a 3-of-5 signing threshold; five signers comprising core team members and independent parties; no modules or guard contracts are enabled. Holds the unallocated Ecosystem and Community allocation. Method of authority: 3-of-5 signature execution of governance-approved actions. Limits: no on-chain timelock, veto or guard; its authority is bounded off-chain by the Association's Articles of Association (the Board manages the Association's assets and implements DAO resolutions, Articles 12 and 23) and by the standing rule that every treasury outflow requires governance approval.d contracts are enabled. Holds the unallocated Ecosystem and Community allocation. Method of authority: 3-of-5 signature execution of governance-approved actions. Limits: no on-chain timelock, veto or guard; its authority is bounded off-chain by the Association's Articles of Association (the Board manages the Association's assets and implements DAO resolutions, Articles 12 and 23) and by the standing rule that every treasury outflow requires governance approval.

Off-chain governance approval standard: pending activation of the deployed Governor contract, DAO-approved actions are authorized by resolution of the board of the Turtle Club Association, acting on token holder signal, and executed by the 3-of-5 Treasury Multisig.

Governor contract (OpenZeppelin Governor), 0x27cbB991EfF5E5c7b6734675E837EDDF924Ffece (Ethereum). Deployed, not yet active. Parameters: proposal threshold 1.5M sTURTLE, quorum 4%, voting delay 4 days, voting period 2 weeks. Method of authority once active: token-weighted majority of sTURTLE votes cast, subject to quorum. Executor powers once active: a passed proposal authorizes the Association's Board to execute the approved action, with on-chain treasury movements executed through the 3-of-5 Treasury Multisig; no timelock is configured. Limits: the Governor holds no authority over the TURTLE token contract (immutable, no mint or pause), cannot change the fixed supply, and cannot deviate from the TMTIP standard vesting schedule without the separate supermajority (66%) token holder vote.

TURTLE token contract, 0x66fd8de541c0594b4dccdfc13bf3a390e50d3afd (Ethereum and BSC). Immutable ERC-20: no mint function, no pause role, no admin key. No authority exists over this contract.

Rewards distribution contract, 0x56aa6D651bfefA9207B35E508716466359BAe8eF (BSC). Owned by the 3-of-5 DAO Treasury Multisig; method of authority: 3-of-5 signature execution of governance-approved actions.

Staking contract (sTURTLE), 0x2d362158034EEB28e1a7062F24FfC436b1D01858 (Ethereum). Upgradeable proxy governed by an on-chain access manager (OpenZeppelin AccessManager, itself an upgradeable proxy) at 0xD5e4ac485F09eE907F5dD8b9a9935a09875f7bFb. Admin authority over the manager is held by a single address, 0xaed8FCC3B124E754D4a8Def82f2CA579b4370058 (Turtle Access Admin), an operator-controlled wallet held in Utila MPC custody by the Turtle Club Association; it is not a DAO multisig and not the deployer, and no other address holds the admin role. Method of authority: transactions submitted directly from that wallet, signed through Utila MPC custody under a policy requiring approval by at least one additional Utila administrator (all four authorised approvers are Association personnel); this control is enforced at the custody layer, not as an on-chain signing threshold, and transactions execute immediately with no on-chain timelock. Limits: the admin role controls the staking contract's privileged functions (setting the redeem delay, pausing and unpausing, rescuing unclaimed redeem requests, and authorising contract upgrades), with protections enforced in the contract itself: a pause suspends deposits and mints only, leaving redemption requests and claims available so holders can always exit, and unclaimed redeem requests can be rescued only after 365 days past their unlock timestamp.

Sablier vesting streams: the Association may cancel a stream solely under the TMTIP leaver provisions. Method of authority: a resolution of the Association's Board, passed by simple majority of Board members present with the President holding the casting vote (Articles 11 and 12 of the Articles of Association), determining good-leaver or bad-leaver status; the cancellation transaction is then submitted by the Association's authorised signatories. No other person can cancel a stream, no other ground for cancellation exists, and any deviation from the standard vesting schedule requires a supermajority (66%) token holder vote.

Bridge pools: controlled by Chainlink CCIP; Turtle holds no unilateral bridge authority.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

A locking mechanism exists. TURTLE holders stake TURTLE to receive sTURTLE, which carries governance voting power; unstaked TURTLE carries no voting rights. sTURTLE holders can decide: treasury allocations and outflows, protocol parameters and upgrades, strategic initiatives, distributions from the Ecosystem Growth allocation, and, by supermajority, deviations from the standard vesting schedule and any new token launch. sTURTLE holders cannot: compel dividend-style distributions to holders (no such mechanism exists), direct the Turtle Club Association beyond the execution of DAO-approved decisions, or alter the fixed token supply without a quorum-based governance vote. Tokens locked in vesting contracts (team, investors, advisors) cannot be staked, carry no voting power, and earn no staking rewards until vested and claimed.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Governance is currently conducted off-chain by sTURTLE holders, with approved outcomes executed by the Turtle Club Association and the DAO Treasury Multisig. Presently operative arrangements:

Treasury actions: all treasury outflows require governance approval and are executed by the DAO Multisig. Distributions from the Ecosystem Growth allocation are disclosed publicly at least 7 days in advance, including recipient category, amount, vesting terms, and rationale.

Fee routing: all protocol inflows (boost payments, vault performance and AUM fees, campaign revenues, curation and transaction fee shares) flow directly to the DAO-controlled treasury. No fee share is routed to any equity holder or off-chain entity beyond Association operating expenses approved by the DAO.

Rewards: staking rewards accrue to non-insider sTURTLE stakers; unvested insider allocations are excluded.

Buybacks: no standing buyback or token-repurchase program operates. No dividends or direct distributions to token holders currently operate; value accrues to the DAO treasury, which token holders govern. Lunar Strategy, the marketing and go-to-market business acquired in June 2026, operates as a business unit inside the Turtle Club Association rather than as a separate legal entity; its revenue and costs form part of the Association's accounts, and its economic value accrues to the DAO as the Association's beneficiary.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol anticipates transitioning voting on-chain. An OpenZeppelin Governor contract is already deployed (proposal threshold 1.5M sTURTLE, quorum 4%, voting delay 4 days, voting period 2 weeks) and will assume active use when the protocol activates on-chain governance. The intended end state is a hybrid model: binding on-chain votes by sTURTLE holders, with the Turtle Club Association executing off-chain actions (legal agreements, treasury transfers) strictly as directed by vote outcomes. No changes to the fixed supply, the absence of a DevCo, or the routing of protocol inflows to the DAO treasury are anticipated as part of this transition. No firm activation date is committed; activation will be announced through official channels.

(f) Dissolution authority

The DAO's off-chain wrapper is the Turtle Club Association, a Swiss Verein domiciled in Zug (founded 12 July 2024, entered in the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug, UID CHE-258.098.477). Under its Articles of Association, dissolution is decided by the General Meeting of members with a majority of three quarters (75%) of the members present (Articles 9 and 24); the same 75% threshold applies to amendments of the Articles. If dissolution is resolved, the Board carries out the liquidation unless the General Meeting appoints special liquidators (Article 24). Net assets remaining after payment of all debts and other obligations may be distributed to the members of the Association (Article 25); membership is a single class admitted at the Board's discretion, with one vote per member and a membership fee of CHF 0. The Association may also be dissolved by operation of law under Articles 76 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code (insolvency, or a court finding its purpose unlawful). Under Article 23 of the Articles, DAO resolutions are proposals to the Association which the General Meeting or the Board implements unless implementation lacks funding, contradicts the Association's purpose, breaches Swiss or foreign law, or creates other risk for the Association. A wind-up of the DAO treasury itself is a treasury action: it requires sTURTLE holder approval under the standard governance process (proposal threshold 1.5M sTURTLE, quorum 4%, token-weighted majority of votes cast) and execution by the 3-of-5 DAO Treasury Multisig, with any related legal steps resolved by the Association's Board.