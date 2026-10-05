(a) Problem the project solves

Tria addresses the fragmentation of Web3 across chains, virtual machines, wallets and assets. Its documentation describes the resulting problems as onboarding friction for new users, assets scattered across networks, and the need to hold a separate gas token on each chain before a user can transact. Tria's stated answer is chain abstraction, so that a user can send, swap or spend from one account without bridging assets or switching networks by hand.

(Source: Tria Docs Introduction, Tria Litepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

The MiCA white paper filed by Tria Labs Limited states that the issuer has an available budget of about USD 300,000, funded from internal resources with no loans or external financing, and that this budget covers software development, security audits, regulatory and compliance work, partnership coordination and administration of the TRIA token framework. The same document records that the project raised about USD 12 million in pre-seed and strategic rounds and a further USD 2 million through Legion to fund development and infrastructure. Longer-term operations are funded from the 18.00% Foundation allocation, which the tokenomics post says pays for protocol development, research, legal compliance, ecosystem grants, security reviews and operating expenses. The litepaper describes the revenue model as a cut of 0.5% to 1% on transactions routed through Tria plus B2B SaaS fees, and states that all revenue generated will be treated as protocol revenue.

(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper)

(c) High-level project overview

Tria runs two linked layers. The consumer layer is a self-custodial wallet with an exchange-style trading terminal, a payment card issued by Third National under a Tria card program, Earn vaults and perpetual futures. The infrastructure layer is BestPath, a permissionless intents marketplace in which operators called PathFinders compete to find and execute the best route for a user action across chains, together with Unchained, which the documentation describes as an AVS layer built on Arbitrum Orbit and MoveVM, and a Core SDK that lets other applications use the same routing. Tria's documentation footer and Terms of Service identify Threely Dimensions Inc. as the operator of the product.

(Source: Tria Docs Introduction, U.S. Card Terms, Earn Terms, Futures Trading Terms, Terms of Service)

(d) Primary token functions

TRIA is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with five stated functions. It settles BestPath routing activity, it is staked by PathFinders to gain access to BestPath markets and to back their routing and verification work, it subsidizes gas, trading, spend, FX and subscription costs for users, it carries token-weighted governance over protocol parameters, emissions and ecosystem programs, and it unlocks tiered membership benefits such as reduced fees. The MiCA white paper summarizes these as access and usage rights, fee reductions through staking, and governance voting, and states that TRIA confers no ownership, profit, redemption or other claim on Tria Labs Limited or any affiliate.

(Source: Tria Tokenomics, TRIA MiCA White Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

The stated end state is holder governance. The MiCA white paper says TRIA rights are exercised onchain through voting mechanisms and that any change to token rights must be proposed, reviewed and approved by TRIA holders through the approved governance framework. The current control surface is company-run. The TRIA token contract on Ethereum is built on OpenZeppelin Ownable, so an owner account rather than a holder vote controls its administrative functions, and no governor contract, Snapshot space or governance forum for TRIA was found on the Tria website, the docs site or in the verified contract source on Blockscout. Tria Labs Limited administers the token and its smart contracts, and Threely Dimensions Inc. operates the consumer products under its own terms. How and when authority passes from these companies to holders is not set out in any Tria document reviewed.

(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Blockscout TRIA Contract, Terms of Service)