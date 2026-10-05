Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Tria addresses the fragmentation of Web3 across chains, virtual machines, wallets and assets. Its documentation describes the resulting problems as onboarding friction for new users, assets scattered across networks, and the need to hold a separate gas token on each chain before a user can transact. Tria's stated answer is chain abstraction, so that a user can send, swap or spend from one account without bridging assets or switching networks by hand.
(Source: Tria Docs Introduction, Tria Litepaper)
(b) Operational priorities
The MiCA white paper filed by Tria Labs Limited states that the issuer has an available budget of about USD 300,000, funded from internal resources with no loans or external financing, and that this budget covers software development, security audits, regulatory and compliance work, partnership coordination and administration of the TRIA token framework. The same document records that the project raised about USD 12 million in pre-seed and strategic rounds and a further USD 2 million through Legion to fund development and infrastructure. Longer-term operations are funded from the 18.00% Foundation allocation, which the tokenomics post says pays for protocol development, research, legal compliance, ecosystem grants, security reviews and operating expenses. The litepaper describes the revenue model as a cut of 0.5% to 1% on transactions routed through Tria plus B2B SaaS fees, and states that all revenue generated will be treated as protocol revenue.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper)
(c) High-level project overview
Tria runs two linked layers. The consumer layer is a self-custodial wallet with an exchange-style trading terminal, a payment card issued by Third National under a Tria card program, Earn vaults and perpetual futures. The infrastructure layer is BestPath, a permissionless intents marketplace in which operators called PathFinders compete to find and execute the best route for a user action across chains, together with Unchained, which the documentation describes as an AVS layer built on Arbitrum Orbit and MoveVM, and a Core SDK that lets other applications use the same routing. Tria's documentation footer and Terms of Service identify Threely Dimensions Inc. as the operator of the product.
(Source: Tria Docs Introduction, U.S. Card Terms, Earn Terms, Futures Trading Terms, Terms of Service)
(d) Primary token functions
TRIA is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with five stated functions. It settles BestPath routing activity, it is staked by PathFinders to gain access to BestPath markets and to back their routing and verification work, it subsidizes gas, trading, spend, FX and subscription costs for users, it carries token-weighted governance over protocol parameters, emissions and ecosystem programs, and it unlocks tiered membership benefits such as reduced fees. The MiCA white paper summarizes these as access and usage rights, fee reductions through staking, and governance voting, and states that TRIA confers no ownership, profit, redemption or other claim on Tria Labs Limited or any affiliate.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(e) Control surface reliance
The stated end state is holder governance. The MiCA white paper says TRIA rights are exercised onchain through voting mechanisms and that any change to token rights must be proposed, reviewed and approved by TRIA holders through the approved governance framework. The current control surface is company-run. The TRIA token contract on Ethereum is built on OpenZeppelin Ownable, so an owner account rather than a holder vote controls its administrative functions, and no governor contract, Snapshot space or governance forum for TRIA was found on the Tria website, the docs site or in the verified contract source on Blockscout. Tria Labs Limited administers the token and its smart contracts, and Threely Dimensions Inc. operates the consumer products under its own terms. How and when authority passes from these companies to holders is not set out in any Tria document reviewed.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Blockscout TRIA Contract, Terms of Service)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Labs/DevCo
Vijit Katta is Co-Founder and CEO of Tria, which he co-founded with Parth Bhalla in 2023. (IQ.wiki)
He was Head of Accelerator at Polygon from April to December 2022, worked in commercial strategy at GSK and AstraZeneca, founded an Austrian healthtech startup that had an early exit, and was an entrepreneur in residence at SanusX. He studied computer science at BITS Pilani and holds an MBA from INSEAD. (IQ.wiki)
Parth Bhalla (Parth Bhalla, The Block)
Labs/DevCo
He has worked on blockchain infrastructure, zero-knowledge proofs, TSS and MPC signing, alt-VM interoperability and DeFi. He built a national decentralized identity blockchain for India's Central Board of Education serving more than 16 million users, was named the youngest Microsoft ambassador in the world, advised the Delhi Government on its entrepreneurship curriculum, and created the Hetu WhatsApp bot used by more than 150,000 COVID patients. (Parth Bhalla)
Avi Gupta (The Org)
Labs/DevCo
Avi Gupta is Head of Product at Tria. (The Org)
He was previously a Senior Product Manager at Sprinklr and earlier worked at Kearney, Synopsys and Broadcom. (The Org)
Ronald Tato (The Org)
Labs/DevCo
Ronald Tato is Head of Ecosystem at Tria. (The Org)
The Tria org chart lists his role but gives no prior employment for him, and neither the Tria website, the docs site nor the MiCA white paper publishes a biography for him. (The Org, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
No named officer, director or council member of a Tria Foundation appears in any Tria source, although the tokenomics post assigns 18.00% of supply to a Foundation allocation, the August 2026 tokenomics update is published in the name of the Tria Foundation, and Bitget attributes the February 3, 2026 staking and airdrop announcement to the Tria Foundation. (Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update, Bitget News)
Foundation
No Foundation office holder or title is published, and the MiCA white paper names only Tria Holdings as Sole Director of the issuer Tria Labs Limited. (TRIA MiCA White Paper)
No prior experience can be given because no Foundation personnel are named, and no registration record for a Tria Foundation was found in the Tria legal documents or the MiCA white paper. (TRIA MiCA White Paper, Terms of Service)
No Tria DAO or onchain governance body exists with named members, since no governor contract, Snapshot space or governance forum for TRIA was found. (Blockscout TRIA Contract, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
DAO/Onchain Governance
No DAO titles exist because the token-weighted governance described in the MiCA white paper and tokenomics post has not been set up as a body with office holders. (TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Tokenomics)
No prior experience applies because no DAO leadership roster exists. (Tria Tokenomics)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Tria has no DAO, so no DAO owns or controls any IP. The Terms of Service assign ownership of the services and content, other than open-source software, to the contracting company Threely Dimensions, Inc., and state that the Tria name, logos and product names are trademarks of Tria, its affiliates or licensors. The same terms describe the protocol as open-source or source-available self-executing smart contracts, but they name no licence and assign nothing to tokenholders.
(Source: Terms of Service)
(b) Contract/admin powers
There is no DAO executor, so holders currently hold no contract or administrative power. The TRIA token contract on Ethereum inherits OpenZeppelin Ownable and a Withdrawable module whose withdraw and withdrawToken functions can be called only by the owner and send funds to the owner, which places those powers with the owner account rather than with a vote. No pause guardian, upgrade proxy admin, timelock or governor contract tied to TRIA is published. The MiCA white paper states that rights are exercised onchain through voting and that changes to token rights require a holder vote, but it gives no quorum, threshold or veto rule and names no contract that would carry out a vote.
(Source: Blockscout TRIA Contract, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Two staking mechanisms exist. PathFinders stake TRIA to access BestPath routing markets, and the litepaper says staked ETH or TRIA can be slashed if participants act in bad faith. In the consumer app, users who stake TRIA earn a fixed APY in TRIA set by deposit date (15% for deposits within the first 72 hours, 12% from February 6 to 13, and 10% after February 13, 2026), unlock badge tiers with fee discounts, cashback boosts and XP multipliers, and cannot withdraw until October 1, 2026. None of the tokenomics post, litepaper or airdrop blog gives stakers extra voting rights.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper, TRIA Airdrop Blog)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Holders have no current right to revenue or treasury distributions. The MiCA white paper states that TRIA confers no equity, profit-sharing, debt or repayment rights in Tria Labs Limited or any affiliate, and lists the token's rights as access and usage, fee reductions and governance voting. The litepaper says all revenue generated will be treated as protocol revenue and lists treasury usage among the decisions it says holders control, but no treasury address, revenue-sharing contract or distribution policy has been published. Value reaches holders only through utility, namely fee discounts, gas subsidies, staking yield paid in TRIA and membership tiers.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Litepaper, Tria Tokenomics)
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so no DAO dissolution authority or vote threshold exists. The only legal entities in the record are companies, namely Tria Labs Limited in the British Virgin Islands and its parent Tria Holdings in the Cayman Islands, which acts as Sole Director, together with Threely Dimensions, Inc. in Delaware. Their wind-up would follow their own corporate law and director resolutions. Neither the MiCA white paper nor the Terms of Service describes any tokenholder role in dissolution.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Terms of Service)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
A "Tria Foundation" is named in the record, but no legal entity by that name has been identified. The tokenomics post allocates 18.00% of supply to the Foundation, the August 2026 tokenomics update is published in the Foundation's name, the MiCA white paper says "the issuer and foundation" monitor MiCAR and international regulation, and Bitget attributes the February 3, 2026 staking and airdrop announcement to the Tria Foundation. No document gives the Foundation's legal form, jurisdiction, registration number or registered office. The only entity the MiCA white paper sets out in full is the issuer, Tria Labs Limited, a BVI company registered on December 19, 2025 with LEI 9845005A43F0AD374216. Its parent and Sole Director is Tria Holdings, a Cayman Islands holding company.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update, TRIA MiCA White Paper, Bitget News)
(b) IP ownership & control
No Tria document assigns any IP to the Foundation. The Terms of Service vest the Tria services, content and marks in Tria (the contracting company Threely Dimensions, Inc.), its affiliates or licensors, and the MiCA white paper names Threely Dimensions Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware as the development team. Neither document lists the Foundation as an owner, licensor or subsidiary holder, and no Foundation subsidiaries are named.
(Source: Terms of Service, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation's stated role is financial. Its 1,800,000,000 TRIA allocation (18.00% of supply) is meant to fund protocol development, research, legal compliance, ecosystem grants, security evaluations and operating expenses. The MiCA white paper also records 1,800,000,000 TRIA retained by the issuer Tria Labs Limited, the same figure as the Foundation allocation, but it does not say the two are the same tokens. It says treasury operations follow internal governance controls and that the treasury holds TRIA and stablecoins. No Tria document states which entity holds the Foundation tokens, what approval a Foundation spend requires, or which wallet holds the treasury. With no DAO in place, the Foundation holds no DAO governance power.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No Tria document describes any Foundation right to direct Tria Labs Limited or Threely Dimensions, Inc. The MiCA white paper places control of Tria Labs Limited with its parent and Sole Director, Tria Holdings, and does not mention the Foundation in that chain. The Terms of Service and product terms are contracts between users and Threely Dimensions, Inc. or Tria Systems Inc., with no Foundation party.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Terms of Service, Earn Terms)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No contract role is assigned to the Foundation. The TRIA token contract is an Ownable ERC-20 whose administrative functions belong to a single owner account, and the MiCA white paper assigns technical administration of token-related smart contracts to the issuer, Tria Labs Limited. No Foundation multisig, signer set or threshold has been published.
(Source: Blockscout TRIA Contract, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
One arrangement is in effect, and it is the 18.00% Foundation token allocation itself, which the tokenomics post says is spent on protocol development, research, compliance, grants, security reviews and operating costs. No grant policy, spending report or vesting contract for the allocation has been published. The litepaper says all revenue generated will be treated as protocol revenue, but no Tria document sets out a mechanism that sends fees or revenue to the Foundation, its contributors or anyone else.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Two companies were directly involved in issuing TRIA. Tria Labs Limited is a company registered in the BVI on December 19, 2025 with LEI 9845005A43F0AD374216, c/o Leeward (BVI) Limited in Tortola. It is the offeror and issuer under the MiCA white paper and the operator of the TRIA Airdrop Program. Its parent and Sole Director is Tria Holdings, a Cayman Islands holding company. Threely Dimensions Inc. is based at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Delaware. The white paper names it as the development team, and it is the contracting party under the Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Staking Terms, Futures Trading Terms and U.S. card program. A third company, Tria Systems Inc., is the counterparty under the Earn Terms.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Airdrop Terms, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Earn Terms, Futures Trading Terms, U.S. Card Terms)
(b) IP ownership & control
Threely Dimensions, Inc., as the "us" of the Terms of Service, owns the Tria services and content other than open-source software. The terms state that the Tria name, logos and product names are trademarks of Tria, its affiliates or licensors. The documentation site footer reads "© 2026 Threely Dimensions Inc." No trademark registration number, code repository licence or IP assignment to Tria Labs Limited is published. The corporate group shown in the record is Tria Holdings (Cayman), which owns Tria Labs Limited (BVI). The white paper does not state whether Threely Dimensions, Inc. or Tria Systems Inc. sits under Tria Holdings.
(Source: Terms of Service, Tria Docs Introduction, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Tria Labs Limited holds token administration. Its stated business is issuing and administering TRIA, coordinating the token generation event, supporting exchange listings and administering token-related smart contracts, and the white paper records 1,800,000,000 TRIA as retained by the issuer. The airdrop terms let the company set eligibility criteria and token amounts at its sole discretion, withhold those criteria, require KYC, forfeit unclaimed tokens and impose lock-ups or vesting. Threely Dimensions, Inc. is the counterparty under the Staking Terms, which let it set and modify staking tiers and rewards at its sole discretion. The airdrop blog gives the consumer staking APY tiers and the October 1, 2026 withdrawal date. No DAO exists for either company to control, and no approval threshold for these decisions is published.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Airdrop Terms, Earn Terms, TRIA Airdrop Blog)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No Tria document describes a legal relationship between the development companies and the Foundation, and no Foundation legal entity has been identified. In practice the companies run the Foundation's stated functions. Tria Labs Limited administers the token and holds retained tokens equal in number to the Foundation allocation, and the white paper says the issuer and foundation monitor regulation together. No document defines the Foundation's independence from Tria Labs Limited or Tria Holdings.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Tokenomics)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The TRIA ERC-20 at 0x228bec415ade4b61d7caf0adf8c91eac587ba369 is verified on Blockscout as the TriaToken contract, compiled with Solidity 0.8.33 and marked UNLICENSED in its SPDX header. It inherits OpenZeppelin ERC20, ERC20Permit and Ownable plus a Withdrawable module. Its withdraw and withdrawToken functions can be called only by the owner and send funds to the owner, so the owner account holds those powers alone. The constructor minted the full supply to a treasury address, and the contract has no other mint function. The white paper assigns smart contract administration to Tria Labs Limited but does not publish whether the owner is a multisig, its signer set or its threshold. At the product level, the Earn Terms allow Tria to suspend, discontinue or change Earn products where law or authorities require it, and the Futures Trading Terms let Tria add, remove or suspend supported markets.
(Source: Blockscout TRIA Contract, TRIA MiCA White Paper, Earn Terms, Futures Trading Terms)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Core Contributors allocation is 1,200,000,000 TRIA (12.00% of supply) for the teams building Tria's products and infrastructure, and it remained locked at TGE. The litepaper describes a 0.5% to 1% cut on routed transactions and B2B SaaS fees and says all revenue generated will be treated as protocol revenue. No Tria document sets out a policy that pays protocol revenue, treasury assets or fees to Tria Labs Limited, Threely Dimensions, Inc., Tria Systems Inc. or their equityholders. The August 2026 tokenomics update gives the Core Contributors allocation a 24-month cliff, with a first unlock in February 2028 and a 2-year vesting that completes in February 2030.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper, TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Tokenomics Update)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
All 10,000,000,000 TRIA were pre-minted in the contract constructor at deployment on 2026-01-16, before the February 3, 2026 token generation event. Tria's tokenomics post gives genesis circulating supply as 2,157,756,000 TRIA (21.58%), which leaves 7,842,244,000 TRIA (78.42%) locked at launch. KuCoin and Bitget published a different launch figure of 2,188,520,000 TRIA (21.89%) on February 3, 2026. Tria has not reconciled the two numbers.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, KuCoin Tokenomics Flash, Bitget News Tokenomics, ICO Drops, Blockscout TRIA Deployment, Blockscout TRIA Contract)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Recipient Category: Community
- Allocation: The Community allocation is 41.04% of supply, or 4,104,000,000 TRIA. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Publicly Described Use: It funds user incentives, ambassador programs, ecosystem rewards and community programs that reward real spending, trading and earning. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Recipient Category: Foundation
- Allocation: The Foundation allocation is 18.00% of supply, or 1,800,000,000 TRIA. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Publicly Described Use: It funds protocol development, research, legal compliance, ecosystem grants, security evaluations and multi-year operating expenses. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Recipient Category: Ecosystem and Liquidity
- Allocation: The Ecosystem and Liquidity allocation is 15.00% of supply, or 1,500,000,000 TRIA. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Publicly Described Use: It funds liquidity, venue development, integration support, cross-chain and payment-rail expansion, exchange liquidity provisioning and partnerships. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Recipient Category: Investors
- Allocation: The Investors allocation is 13.96% of supply, or 1,396,000,000 TRIA. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Publicly Described Use: It is reserved for early backers who supplied capital and strategic support during initial development. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Recipient Category: Core Contributors
- Allocation: The Core Contributors allocation is 12.00% of supply, or 1,200,000,000 TRIA. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Publicly Described Use: It is reserved for the teams and builders who build, maintain and scale Tria's products and infrastructure. (Tria Tokenomics)
(Source: Tria Tokenomics)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed TGE price was set. TRIA opened through market trading at its TGE on February 3, 2026, when Bybit, Bitget and KuCoin listed it on the same day. None of the listing announcements states an opening price. Before launch, the Legion community sale in November 2025 offered two options, a USD 100 million FDV with 30% unlocked or USD 200 million with 60% unlocked. Across the 10 billion supply, these work out to USD 0.01 and USD 0.02 per token. The MiCA white paper lists an issue price of "0,04" in field E.8 but leaves the currency field blank, so that figure cannot be matched to either sale option.
(Source: PANews, TRIA MiCA White Paper, Bybit Listing, Bitget Listing, ICO Drops)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is TRIA. It trades as TRIA/USDT on Bitget, and the Ethereum contract address is 0x228bec415ade4b61d7caf0adf8c91eac587ba369.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Bitget Listing, Blockscout TRIA Token)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
TRIA has a fixed, hard-capped total supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens. It has no inflation, and all tokens were pre-minted in the contract constructor at deployment on 2026-01-16, before TGE, as an ERC-20 on Ethereum mainnet. Tokens enter circulation only through vesting unlocks. The MiCA white paper states that the supply is fixed with no token burns or inflation, and Blockscout shows a total supply of 10,000,000,000 TRIA with 18 decimals. The verified contract has no other mint function. The 2025 litepaper lists "buy back and burn schedules" as a governance topic, but no burn mechanism has been adopted.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, TRIA MiCA White Paper, Blockscout TRIA Token, Blockscout TRIA Contract, Tria Litepaper, Blockscout TRIA Deployment)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The genesis circulating supply of 21.58% came mainly from users, community members and ecosystem contributors. Investor and Core Contributor tokens remained locked at TGE. An August 28, 2026 update from the Tria Foundation extended their cliff from 12 to 24 months, so their first unlock moves from February 2027 to February 2028 and their 2-year vesting completes in February 2030. The update also brought 336,924,781 TRIA of Community releases from 2027 and 2028 forward into the second half of 2026, moved all unlocks to the 30th of each month and states that "supply remains 54.47% until January 2028." It does not change the Legion round terms, and Tria has not itemized the monthly schedule for the Foundation or Ecosystem and Liquidity allocations. For the Legion community sale tokens, ICO Drops reports 30% at TGE followed by a 3-month cliff and 6 months of vesting, while PANews reports a 2-month lock-up followed by a 6-month linear unlock. Tria has not said which schedule is correct.
- Tranche: Genesis circulating supply
- Share of Supply: The tokenomics post gives 2,157,756,000 TRIA, or 21.58% of supply, drawn mainly from user, community and ecosystem allocations. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: These tokens were unlocked at TGE on February 3, 2026. (Tria Tokenomics, ICO Drops)
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Tranche: Season 1 airdrop claims
- Share of Supply: Tria has not published the size of the Season 1 airdrop or which allocation funds it. (TRIA Airdrop Blog)
- Release Terms: Tokens were claimable immediately in the app until March 3, 2026. Users who chose to stake them cannot withdraw until October 1, 2026. (TRIA Airdrop Blog)
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Tranche: Loyalty Token Rewards
- Share of Supply: Tria says more than 60 million TRIA became claimable by more than 10,000 members who reached the Season 1 milestones. (Tria Loyalty Rewards)
- Release Terms: Claims ran from August 31, 2026 to 23:59 UTC on September 6, 2026 for members with 25,000 XP plus either an active membership with more than USD 100 of card spend in the prior 30 days or 25,000 or more in trading volume, and unclaimed tokens may no longer be available. (Tria Loyalty Rewards, TRIA Airdrop Blog)
- conditional
- Tranche: Remaining Community allocation
- Share of Supply: This is the balance of the 41.04% Community allocation after genesis circulation and airdrop claims. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: It enters circulation through monthly unlocks on the 30th, and the August 2026 update brought 336,924,781 TRIA of releases forward into the second half of 2026. (Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
- Tranche: Foundation
- Share of Supply: The Foundation holds 1,800,000,000 TRIA, or 18.00% of supply. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: It enters circulation only through vesting unlock schedules that Tria has not itemized. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
- Tranche: Ecosystem and Liquidity
- Share of Supply: This allocation is 1,500,000,000 TRIA, or 15.00% of supply, less any portion used for launch liquidity. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: It enters circulation only through vesting unlock schedules that Tria has not itemized. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
- Tranche: Investors
- Share of Supply: Investors hold 1,396,000,000 TRIA, or 13.96% of supply. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: These tokens remained locked at TGE, and after the August 2026 update they first unlock in February 2028 and finish a 2-year vesting in February 2030. (Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
- Tranche: Legion community sale
- Share of Supply: The sale raised about USD 2 million, and Tria has not published the token count. (TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Release Terms: 30% unlocked at TGE per ICO Drops (30% or 60% by option per PANews), with the remainder vesting over 6 months after a cliff or lock-up, which runs to about November 2026 under the ICO Drops schedule and about October 2026 under PANews. (ICO Drops, PANews)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
- Tranche: Core Contributors
- Share of Supply: Core Contributors hold 1,200,000,000 TRIA, or 12.00% of supply. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Release Terms: These tokens remained locked at TGE, and after the August 2026 update they first unlock in February 2028 and finish a 2-year vesting in February 2030. (Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update)
- Circulating Treatment: yes
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update, Tria Loyalty Rewards, TRIA Airdrop Blog, ICO Drops, PANews)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The TGE airdrop has already been executed. The Season 1 snapshot ended on January 30, 2026 and Season 1 claims closed on March 3, so TRIA has no planned-but-unexecuted TGE airdrop. Tria's September 1, 2026 post says Season 3 is now running as a points program with Mystery Boxes, and Tria has not announced a token amount or distribution date for a later season.
(Source: TRIA Airdrop Blog, Tria Loyalty Rewards)
Executed airdrop
Tria Labs Limited ran the TRIA Airdrop Program for Season 1 users of the Tria app, using a fixed activity snapshot taken when Season 1 ended on January 30, 2026. Allocations were relative, not equal. They were based on XP earned in Season 1, the depth and consistency of product use, and engagement with Tria's core features of spending, trading and earning. Each eligible user received two amounts. The first was a Season 1 reward, claimable in the app under Settings and Rewards until March 3, 2026, which could be staked, reserved for card top-up, split between the two, or claimed to a wallet. The second was a Loyalty Token Reward for users who met an XP target and kept an active membership. Tria later said more than 60 million TRIA became claimable by more than 10,000 members between August 31 and September 6, 2026. The terms let the company set criteria at its sole discretion, require KYC, bar sybil and multi-wallet activity, exclude restricted jurisdictions and forfeit unclaimed tokens. Separately, ICO Drops records a Binance Alpha airdrop of TRIA that ended on February 4, 2026. Tria has published no CSV, Merkle dump or claim contract listing per-user amounts, and Tria has not published a per-address record of airdrop recipients.
(Source: TRIA Airdrop Blog, Airdrop Terms, Tria Loyalty Rewards, ICO Drops)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Tria carried out the Season 1 TRIA airdrop at its February 3, 2026 TGE, so the no-airdrop statement cannot be made.
(Source: TRIA Airdrop Blog, ICO Drops)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market maker is named in the MiCA white paper, the tokenomics post, the listing announcements or any Tria channel reviewed, and the only related disclosure is the 15.00% Ecosystem and Liquidity allocation, which covers exchange liquidity provisioning. (Tria Tokenomics, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token loan or allocation to a market maker has been disclosed, and no part of the 1,500,000,000 TRIA Ecosystem and Liquidity allocation is attributed to one. (Tria Tokenomics)
- Term Duration: No market-making term exists to report because no agreement has been disclosed. (TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Structure Name: No agreement structure such as a loan, option or retainer has been disclosed for TRIA liquidity. (TRIA MiCA White Paper)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Bybit listed TRIA for spot trading at 10 a.m. UTC on February 3, 2026, with deposits and withdrawals on the BSC and Ethereum networks. (Bybit Listing)
- Token Allocation Committed: Bybit ran two Token Splash prize pools of 10,000,000 and 20,000,000 TRIA, a combined 30,000,000 TRIA or 0.30% of supply, and its announcement does not say whether Tria or Bybit supplied the tokens. (Bybit Listing)
- Term Duration: The Token Splash events ran from February 3, 2026 to February 17, 2026, and no listing lock-up was announced. (Bybit Listing)
- Native Token Listing Fees: Neither Bybit nor Tria has disclosed a listing fee paid in TRIA. (Bybit Listing, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Exchange Name: Bitget listed TRIA/USDT spot in its Innovation Zone at 10 a.m. UTC on February 3, 2026. (Bitget Listing)
- Token Allocation Committed: The Bitget listing announcement names no token allocation from Tria for the listing. (Bitget Listing)
- Term Duration: Withdrawals opened on February 4, 2026, and the announcement describes no lock-up or liquidity program term. (Bitget Listing)
- Native Token Listing Fees: Neither Bitget nor Tria has disclosed a listing fee paid in TRIA. (Bitget Listing, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Exchange Name: KuCoin listed TRIA/USDT spot on February 3, 2026. (KuCoin Listing)
- Token Allocation Committed: KuCoin's launch incentive was a USD 34,000 prize pool paid in USDT, and no TRIA allocation for the listing was disclosed. (KuCoin Listing)
- Term Duration: The KuCoin article gives no lock-up or liquidity program term for TRIA. (KuCoin Listing)
- Native Token Listing Fees: Neither KuCoin nor Tria has disclosed a listing fee paid in TRIA. (KuCoin Listing, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Exchange Name: ICO Drops records the TRIA TGE on February 3, 2026 and a Binance Alpha airdrop that ended on February 4, 2026, but it gives no date for a Binance Alpha listing. (ICO Drops)
- Token Allocation Committed: Binance Alpha ran a TRIA airdrop that ended on February 4, 2026, and its size and funding source have not been published. (ICO Drops)
- Term Duration: The only term on record is the Binance Alpha airdrop window, which closed on February 4, 2026. (ICO Drops)
- Native Token Listing Fees: Neither Binance nor Tria has disclosed a listing fee paid in TRIA. (ICO Drops, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: The pre-seed and strategic rounds raised USD 12 million. The Block names P2 Ventures, Aptos and Tria's own community as participants, with Polychain and Polygon serving as pre-seed advisors, and ICO Drops also lists Sandeep Nailwal and Ryon Nixon as investors. (The Block, ICO Drops)
- Investment Vehicle: Tria has not said whether the rounds used a SAFT, SAFE with token warrant or another instrument. (The Block, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Date Of Sale: The raise was announced on October 14, 2025, the date ICO Drops gives as the round's end. (The Block, ICO Drops)
- Number of tokens sold: Investor tokens come from the 13.96% Investors allocation of 1,396,000,000 TRIA, and neither the per-round token count nor the price has been published. (Tria Tokenomics, ICO Drops)
- Vesting Schedule: Investor tokens remained locked at TGE, and after the August 2026 update they first unlock in February 2028 and finish a 2-year vesting in February 2030. (Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update)
- Series Name: The community sale raised about USD 2 million through Legion. PANews described allocation steps that included buying a Tria card and completing Legion KYC. (TRIA MiCA White Paper, PANews)
- Investment Vehicle: The sale was a public token sale on the Legion platform, where buyers chose between a USD 100 million FDV with 30% unlocked or USD 200 million with 60% unlocked. (PANews)
- Date Of Sale: PANews reported the sale was scheduled to open on November 3, and ICO Drops lists it as ending on November 10, 2025. (PANews, ICO Drops)
- Number of tokens sold: The token count has not been published, and at the implied prices of USD 0.01 or USD 0.02 per token, USD 2 million would buy between roughly 100 million and 200 million TRIA depending on the option mix. (PANews, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
- Vesting Schedule: ICO Drops reports 30% at TGE followed by a 3-month cliff and 6 months of vesting, while PANews reports a 2-month lock-up followed by a 6-month linear unlock. (ICO Drops, PANews)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting TRIA, its supply, tokenholder balances, its token contract or its mint controls has been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28. Tria first flagged a separate incident on 2026-08-28, in which an attacker exploited a Solana card top-up and collateral contract run by Rain, Tria's card-issuing partner. Tria said that contract was the only thing affected and that wallets on all networks were untouched. That incident falls outside this item and is covered in Section 12B.
(Source: Tria on X, SpendNode, CoinDesk)
(b) Exploit vector summary
Not applicable. No exploit vector affecting TRIA is on the public record. The August 2026 incident targeted an outdated version of Rain's card contract, not the TRIA token contract.
(c) Quantified impact
Not applicable. No reported incident affected TRIA, its supply or its token contract. The August 2026 card incident took card balances, and Tria said wallets on all networks were untouched.
(Source: Tria on X)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Not applicable. No token exploit required remediation.
(Source: Tria on X)
(e) Current status
Not applicable. Tria said the card contract was the only thing the incident touched, and no token incident has been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28.
(Source: Tria on X)
(f) References (optional)
No post-mortem exists because no token exploit occurred. Tria's incident statement on X and CoinDesk's report on the Rain card exploit are the reviewed references for the excluded card incident.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
TRIA's EU trading rests on a MiCA white paper that Tria Labs Limited filed with Ireland as home member state. The white paper was notified on January 6, 2026 and published for admission to trading on February 3, 2026. It lists Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin and OKX as venues where trading is sought. If a regulator challenged the white paper, if MiCA rules changed, or if a venue withdrew its admission, EU trading could be restricted or TRIA could be delisted. The white paper also flags counterparty risk if a listing venue becomes insolvent or delists the token. Venue-level rules already narrow access. Bybit's TRIA launch promotion, for example, excluded users in every EU and EEA member state.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Bybit Listing)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Tria spreads its activities across several jurisdictions. The token issuer, Tria Labs Limited, is in the BVI and is governed by BVI law with BVI IAC arbitration. Its parent, Tria Holdings, is in the Cayman Islands. The app operator, Threely Dimensions, Inc., is in Delaware under Delaware law and courts. Earn products are contracted through Tria Systems Inc., and the U.S. card is issued by Third National through Tria's program. Any of these entities could face licensing demands or enforcement over money transmission, card issuing, derivatives or crypto-asset services, which could force products to close or entities to be restructured. The white paper says the issuer and foundation monitor MiCAR and obtain external legal reviews, and the Earn Terms allow products to be suspended or changed wherever law or authorities require it.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Terms of Service, Earn Terms, U.S. Card Terms)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tokenholders are responsible for their own tax obligations. The MiCA white paper says TRIA holders must comply with local law, including tax and reporting duties. The Earn Terms say the tax treatment of digital assets is uncertain, that each user must determine whether taxes arise from using Earn products, and that Tria does not provide tax advice. Open questions include how airdropped TRIA, staking yield paid in TRIA, cashback, and TRIA reserved and converted to USD for card top-ups will be taxed. Tria has published no tax analysis of any of these.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Earn Terms)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
Users must not be sanctioned persons or located in territories sanctioned by the EU, UK, UN or US. The airdrop terms exclude Iran, North Korea, Russia, occupied regions of Ukraine, Cuba, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Lebanon and Syria. The Futures Trading Terms bar Restricted Persons, including citizens of sanctioned territories wherever they live. The Prohibited Use Policy forbids circumventing these controls. Users in excluded places cannot claim airdrops or use products, and new sanctions or regulatory rulings could block existing users or force features to be switched off by region.
(Source: Terms of Service, Airdrop Terms, Futures Trading Terms, Prohibited Use Policy)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
The August 28, 2026 incident showed how dependent Tria is on third parties. An outdated version of Rain's Solana card contract, which Tria did not write, let an attacker add itself as an admin on card-collateral accounts and withdraw the balances. Tria reported that 636 of its users lost USD 431,945 of card balances, and CoinDesk puts total losses across all affected Rain programs at about USD 1.1 million. Rain upgraded the contract across its card programs, and as of Tria's August 29, 2026 post refunds to all 636 users were in progress. The TRIA price fell more than 10% at one point after the news. Tria's stack adds further dependencies, including BestPath intent routing by independent PathFinders, the Unchained layer on Arbitrum Orbit and MoveVM, cross-chain execution across many networks, and TRIA contracts on Ethereum and BSC. A bug in any routing, bridging or settlement contract, or misbehavior by a PathFinder, could cause failed or loss-making execution. The TRIA token contract is Ownable with withdrawal functions, so a compromised owner key is a direct risk.
(Source: CoinDesk, Tria on X, SpendNode, Tria Docs Introduction, Bybit Listing, Blockscout TRIA Contract)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
The MiCA white paper states that an audit found no critical vulnerabilities, but it does not name the auditor or publish the report. It lists multiple third-party audits before deployment and after upgrades, bug bounties, a trusted key-management provider, multiple RPC providers, incident response procedures and periodic stress testing. The litepaper adds that PathFinders post stake that can be slashed if they try to cheat the system. These measures did not protect Tria users from the flaw in a partner's outdated contract, which sat outside Tria's own audit scope. Audits also cannot stop a compromised owner key.
(Source: TRIA MiCA White Paper, Tria Litepaper, CoinDesk)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
TRIA's demand depends on continued use of the Tria app and BestPath. Settlement volume, PathFinder staking demand, fee subsidies and membership tiers all need users to keep spending, trading and routing through Tria. Staking yields of 10% to 15% APY are paid in TRIA rather than USD, so they add sell pressure unless demand grows. More than 78% of supply was locked at launch. The August 2026 update sets the first Investor and Core Contributor unlock for February 2028, but the tokenomics post gives no per-category unlock dates for the Foundation and Ecosystem tranches, so holders cannot see when those tranches will arrive. Consumer-staked TRIA becomes withdrawable on October 1, 2026, which may bring a wave of tokens to market. If usage slows, fee subsidies and staking rewards funded from fixed allocations would dilute holders without matching demand.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Tokenomics Update, TRIA Airdrop Blog, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
Supply is fixed at 10 billion TRIA with no inflation. The tokenomics post nonetheless gives token-weighted governance authority over protocol parameters, emissions and ecosystem programs, and the litepaper names treasury usage and buyback-and-burn schedules as governance topics. No governance contract or forum exists yet, so reward programs, staking APYs, airdrop criteria and Foundation spending are decided by Tria Labs Limited and Threely Dimensions, Inc. under terms they can change at their discretion. Holders therefore have no binding say over emission timing or incentive allocations. A change to reward rates, a faster release of Foundation or Ecosystem tokens, or treasury sales of TRIA could all hurt holders without any vote.
(Source: Tria Tokenomics, Tria Litepaper, Airdrop Terms, TRIA MiCA White Paper)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.