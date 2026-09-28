Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

Theta canceled its planned public token sale after consulting with legal counsel and shifted public community distribution into a whitelist/KYC-gated appreciation airdrop. That history indicates that token-distribution mechanics and venue access can be constrained by legal and regulatory considerations. (Source: Token sale update, Airdrop announcement)

Entity-level regulatory impact

Public sources identify SLIVER.tv and Theta Labs, Inc. as central development entities and show Theta Labs operating validator stake, raising strategic capital, and funding growth activities. Regulatory or legal changes affecting token operations, corporate partners, validator participation, or ecosystem fundraising could therefore alter how the project scales and organizes its operations. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Growth plans, Theta docs)

Tokenholder tax treatment

Theta's published Token Sale Agreement addresses tax in three places. Section 12 states that “[t]he Purchase Price that you pay for Tokens is exclusive of all applicable taxes. You are responsible for determining what, if any, taxes apply to your purchase of Tokens.” Its risk disclosures state that “[t]he tax characterization of Tokens is uncertain. You must seek your own tax advice in connection with purchasing Tokens, which may result in adverse tax consequences to you.” And its representations record the purchaser's agreement “not to hold any third party … liable for any tax liability associated with or arising from the creation, ownership or use of the Tokens.” What this establishes is that Theta assigns tax responsibility entirely to the holder and itself asserts that the characterization of the token is uncertain. What it does not establish is any substantive guidance: Theta has published no analysis of how THETA staking rewards, TFUEL emissions to validators, guardian and edge node rewards, or TFUEL burns are treated in any named jurisdiction, and no jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction position. Tokenholders bear the obligation to determine their own tax treatment. (Source: Theta Token Sale Agreement) (Source: Theta docs, Theta whitepaper)

Jurisdictional & user access restrictions

Theta's published Token Sale Agreement carries explicit restrictions. It opens with the statement that “U.S. PERSONS MAY NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE TOKEN SALE,” and requires the purchaser to represent that they are “not a resident (tax or otherwise), citizen, or green card holder of the United States, its territories and possessions or the District of Columbia,” and that they are not “a citizen or resident of a geographic area in which access to or use of the Services is prohibited by applicable law … including China” nor “a citizen or resident of, or located in, a geographic area that is subject to U.S. or other applicable comprehensive country sanctions.” The risk given for the project is that the pool of eligible purchasers and users is legally constrained, and that changes in sanctions designations or in the treatment of digital tokens in those jurisdictions would further constrain it; the risk given for users is that residence or citizenship alone can disqualify them from acquiring tokens through project-operated channels. What the published record does not establish is any corresponding restriction on the permissionless Theta blockchain itself — Theta has published no geofencing policy, sanctions-screening procedure, or access-control mechanism applying to validator, guardian, or edge node participation once tokens are held. (Source: Theta Token Sale Agreement, Theta docs) (Source: Theta docs, Growth plans)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Theta relies on a multi-layer validator and guardian consensus system, permissionless validator participation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and a growing edge-network and Metachain architecture. Faults in validator operation, malicious double-signing, smart-contract bugs, or failures in permissionless subchain or edge-node software could disrupt finality, reduce network performance, or affect application-layer assets and services. (Source: Validator docs, Guardian docs, Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)

Security measures and their limitations

Public sources identify third-party audit coverage for TDROP from CertiK, which reported no critical issues and said six of seven findings were resolved. That helps reduce but does not eliminate risk, because the published audit writeup covered a specific token scope rather than the entire Theta stack and public sources still describe broad permissionless and multi-component infrastructure that can evolve over time. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

Theta’s public token design depends on continued demand for TFUEL as the network’s operational token, continued THETA staking to secure validators and guardians, and continued network adoption for AI, media, rendering, and edge jobs. If those assumptions weaken, staking participation, security incentives, and utility demand for TFUEL can deteriorate even while the network continues to expand technically. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper, EdgeCloud overview)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

THETA supply is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL supply increases annually at a protocol-set rate and Mainnet 3.0 added new edge-node inflation plus a rule that at least 25% of each TFUEL payment to the Elite Edge Network is burned. Public sources also show that validator participation thresholds, validator caps, and new permissionless subchain-governance models can evolve over time. Separately, public sources describe TDROP governance as a fully onchain testbed for future governance features on the Theta blockchain to be voted on by THETA holders, which reinforces that reward and governance parameters may continue evolving even though the current public record does not expose a single completed THETA-holder governance constitution. (Source: Theta docs, Explorer API reference, Theta 3.0 whitepaper, Validator docs, TDROP whitepaper)

Disclaimer: This Token Transparency Filing is prepared by Theta Network and is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided (including any external links to third-party content), and Blockworks is not liable for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken in reliance on this content.