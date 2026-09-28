Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Theta is positioned as decentralized infrastructure for AI, media, and entertainment, with public materials describing it as a blockchain-powered cloud designed to reduce video-delivery costs, expand compute availability, and support next-generation media applications through a distributed edge network and blockchain settlement layer. (Source: Theta docs, Theta whitepaper)
(b) Operational priorities
Current public materials emphasize expanding Theta EdgeCloud, increasing edge-node participation, onboarding additional enterprise validators and platform partners, and using ecosystem capital to accelerate hiring, business development, marketing, and grants while reducing long-term reliance on the core development team. (Source: Theta docs, EdgeCloud overview, Growth plans)
(c) High-level project overview
Theta publicly describes itself as a dual network composed of Theta EdgeCloud and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network supplies decentralized GPU compute, storage, and data delivery, while the blockchain is an EVM-compatible smart-contract network secured by a multi-level BFT design that combines enterprise validators with community-run guardian nodes. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)
(d) Primary token functions
THETA is publicly described as the governance and staking token used to participate as a Validator or Guardian node, while TFUEL is the operational token used for onchain payments, edge-network jobs, AI compute, video encoding and transcoding, 3D rendering, and smart-contract execution. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)
(e) Control surface reliance
The public control surface is neither a simple corporate-admin model nor a fully disclosed tokenholder DAO constitution. Public sources instead describe a permissionless validator surface, guardian-node security participation, fixed validator-cap limits, and an ongoing trajectory toward reduced reliance on the core Theta development team and broader decentralization. Public sources also describe TDROP governance as a fully onchain testbed for future governance features on the Theta blockchain to be voted on by THETA holders, which points to a continuing evolution of the protocol’s governance surface rather than a finished public governance constitution today. (Source: Validator docs, Guardian docs, Growth plans, TDROP whitepaper)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Labs/DevCo
CEO of Theta Labs; CEO and founder of Theta Labs, Inc.; co-founder and CEO of SLIVER.tv. (Theta Network Featured at the Samsung Developer Conference) (Play Labs post) (Theta whitepaper)
He previously co-founded Gameview Studios and Tapjoy, holds an MIT computer science degree, and received an MBA from Stanford. (Theta whitepaper)
Labs/DevCo
CTO of Theta Labs; co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of SLIVER.tv. (Theta Network Featured at the Samsung Developer Conference) (Theta whitepaper)
He developed patented VR live-streaming technologies and holds degrees from Peking University and Northwestern University. (Theta whitepaper)
Riz Virk (Play Labs post)
Labs/DevCo
Vice President of Corporate Development, Theta Labs. (Play Labs post)
He served as Executive Director of Play Labs and worked with startups in the MIT ecosystem. (Play Labs post)
Theta does not operate a separate foundation entity, and no foundation personnel are publicly disclosed. Theta whitepaper
Foundation
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Theta has no DAO and no onchain governance leadership body, so there are no officeholders to name. Governance participation is exercised directly through THETA staking on Validator and Guardian nodes, and Theta has established no council, delegate slate or elected executive layer above those node operators. Theta docs Validator docs Guardian docs
DAO/Onchain Governance
Not applicable, because no DAO or onchain governance leadership body exists.
Not applicable, because no DAO or onchain governance leadership body exists.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Theta codebase is published by the project rather than held by a DAO: the reference implementation is maintained in the public
thetatoken/theta-protocol-ledger repository. Theta’s published governance material describes THETA staking on Validator and Guardian nodes as the participation mechanism and identifies no codebase, repository, trademark or brand owned or controlled by the Theta DAO, and no licence terms attaching to a DAO-held asset. Theta has published no intellectual-property assignment allocating rights between the DAO and Theta Labs, Inc.
(Source: Theta repo README, Theta docs, Validator docs)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Theta has not published a complete DAO charter. The disclosed control surfaces are permissionless validator participation, a fixed cap on active validators, guardian-node oversight over validator behavior, and THETA staking as the mechanism for validator and guardian participation. (Source: Validator docs, Guardian docs, Theta docs)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
THETA can be staked to operate or support Validator and Guardian nodes and that THETA staking contributes to block production and protocol governance while earning proportional TFUEL rewards. Public sources do not disclose a broader current tokenholder governance-rights specification beyond those staking and security roles, but they do describe TDROP governance proposals as a testbed for future Theta-blockchain governance features to be voted on by THETA holders. (Source: Theta docs, Validator docs, Guardian docs, TDROP whitepaper)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
THETA is the governance and staking token and TFUEL is the operational token, but Theta has not publicly disclosed a formal tokenholder right to dividends, treasury distributions, or direct revenue sharing. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)
(e) Dissolution authority
Theta has published no dissolution or wind-up authority over the Theta DAO. The published governance material describes permissionless validator participation subject to a fixed cap on active validators, guardian-node oversight of validator behavior, and THETA staking as the mechanism for both roles, but it names no body, vote threshold or procedure capable of dissolving the DAO. Theta has also published no DAO charter or legal-wrapper instrument, such as association articles, in which such an authority would ordinarily sit. (Source: Theta docs, Validator docs, Guardian docs)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Theta has no primary foundation entity. No foundation is named in the whitepaper, the protocol documentation, the project's announcement history or its corporate materials, for either the launch-era or the current operating structure. The entities those sources do identify are SLIVER.tv and Theta Labs, Inc., both operating companies rather than foundations, so there is no foundation entity name, jurisdiction or entity form to report. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Theta docs)
(b) IP ownership & control
No foundation-held intellectual property is publicly disclosed for Theta, because no primary foundation entity exists. Public sources do not attribute the Theta trademarks, domain names, or protocol source code copyrights to any foundation, and the protocol repository is published under Theta Labs rather than a foundation. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Theta repo README)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No foundation powers over a DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration are publicly disclosed for Theta, because no primary foundation entity exists. Public documentation describes validator and guardian-node staking and the TDROP governance token, but assigns no treasury or token-administration authority to a foundation. (Source: Theta docs, Validator docs, Growth plans)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No foundation powers over a DevCo are publicly disclosed for Theta, because no primary foundation entity exists. There is no disclosed appointment right, board seat, funding control, veto, or service agreement by which a foundation could direct or constrain Theta Labs, Inc. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Theta docs)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No foundation contract or administrative powers are publicly disclosed for Theta, because no primary foundation entity exists. Public sources do not attribute any onchain upgrade authority, multisig signing right, pause power, or parameter-setting permission to a foundation. (Source: Theta repo README, Validator docs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No foundation economic arrangements or distribution policies are publicly disclosed for Theta, because no primary foundation entity exists. Public sources describe no foundation token allocation, vesting schedule, fee entitlement, or distribution policy. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Growth plans)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Public sources identify SLIVER.tv as the parent company to Theta Labs, Inc., and separately identify Theta Labs, Inc. as the operating entity behind Theta Labs communications. Theta has not publicly disclosed a jurisdictional description for Theta Labs, Inc. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Play Labs post)
(b) IP ownership & control
The reference implementation is published in the public
thetatoken/theta-protocol-ledger repository, and the whitepaper attributes the protocol’s development to Theta Labs, with SLIVER.tv identified as the parent company of Theta Labs, Inc. Beyond that repository and those company references, Theta’s published documents attribute no trademark, brand or licensed asset to Theta Labs, Inc., disclose no subsidiary of it other than the parent relationship already described, and contain no intellectual-property assignment or licence covering the Theta codebase or brand.
(Source: Theta repo README, Theta whitepaper, Theta docs)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Theta Labs held and staked substantial THETA and announced plans to unstake part of that validator position for growth capital. Theta has not published a formal matrix of DevCo powers over protocol governance, token administration, or treasury execution. (Source: Growth plans, Validator docs)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No foundation entity exists in the Theta structure. The whitepaper, the validator documentation, and Theta Labs' own growth-plan disclosure describe a single corporate stack, Theta Labs, Inc. under parent company SLIVER.tv, alongside a permissioned enterprise validator set, and none of the three names a foundation, a foundation council, or a foundation treasury. Because there is no foundation, there are no appointment rights, no board seats, no veto, no budget approval, and no treasury authority for Theta Labs, Inc. to hold over one. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Validator docs, Growth plans)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Public sources disclose validator participation, staking thresholds, and penalties for malicious validator behavior, but they do not identify a public DevCo-specific pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority. (Source: Validator docs, Guardian docs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Theta Labs planned to unstake about 30 million THETA, approximately 14% of its then-current stake, and use those tokens over the following 12 months for hiring, business development, marketing, PR, hackathons, and ecosystem developer grants. (Source: Growth plans)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
THETA supply was fixed at 1,000,000,000 tokens, and ERC20 THETA was planned to swap 1:1 into native THETA at mainnet launch. TFUEL had a 5,000,000,000 genesis supply on the Theta blockchain. Theta has not publicly disclosed a complete launch-day locked-versus-unlocked breakdown for THETA. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Theta docs)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Theta has not publicly disclosed a complete launch-allocation schedule by recipient category for THETA. Public materials do disclose an appreciation airdrop of 100 THETA each to more than 11,000 early supporters who had completed whitelist/KYC requirements, and public fundraising posts also confirm a private presale occurred. (Source: Airdrop announcement, Token sale update)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
Theta set no fixed public-sale price. Theta canceled the public token sale scheduled for January 8, 2018 after an oversubscribed private presale. (Source: Token sale update)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and market symbol is THETA. (Source: Theta docs, Theta whitepaper)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Public sources describe THETA as fixed at 1 billion supply and state that it will never increase. Public sources also document an explorer endpoint for current THETA supply that returns both total supply and circulation supply and shows 1,000,000,000 for each in the published example response. Public sources separately describe TFUEL as the operational token, with 5 billion at genesis and annual supply increases set at the protocol level. (Source: Theta docs, Explorer API reference, Theta whitepaper, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The one release event Theta documented publicly is the mainnet token swap, not a vesting schedule. The full 1,000,000,000 THETA supply was issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and swapped 1:1 into native THETA at the launch of the Theta mainnet, a swap that applied uniformly to every holder rather than releasing tokens to any category on a schedule. Within the launch-era distributions Theta did describe, the appreciation airdrop of 100 THETA each to more than 11,000 whitelisted early supporters was delivered outright with no cliff or lockup stated, and the public token sale that would have carried published sale terms was canceled before it opened. Theta has published no vesting term, cliff, linear release period or lockup for the private presale participants, the team, advisors, partners or any reserve, and no locked-token contract or unlock calendar for the launch-era supply. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Token sale update, Airdrop announcement)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Theta's appreciation airdrop was distributed in the launch era to supporters who had completed the claim process, rather than held back for later delivery, so there is no pending tranche whose recipient wallet list could be committed to quarterly publication. No later or planned airdrop appears in Theta's published announcements or documentation. (Source: Airdrop announcement, Token sale update)
Executed airdrop
This is the applicable branch. An appreciation airdrop distributed 100 THETA each to more than 11,000 early supporters who had joined Theta's whitelist and completed KYC before January 3, 2018 and who then completed the claim process at thetatoken.org.
Per-address source. No per-address source has been published. Theta's airdrop announcement states the number of eligible supporters and the fixed amount each received but does not publish the addresses themselves, and Theta has released no CSV, TSV or JSON allocation file, no Dune table, no full Merkle dump, no GitHub repository file embedding per-address allocations, and no RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data for the airdrop. Because every eligible address received the same fixed 100 THETA, the amount per recipient is fully determined by the published record even though the recipient list itself is not; the distributions went to ETH addresses registered during the whitelist process, which were collected privately as part of KYC and never published.
Covered user segments and allocation method. One segment was covered under a flat allocation method. The covered segment was early supporters who had joined Theta's whitelist and completed KYC before January 3, 2018 and who completed the claim process at thetatoken.org; no staking, holding or trading activity was required beyond that registration, and the segment was closed by the January 3, 2018 cutoff rather than sized by a snapshot of balances. The allocation method was a fixed appreciation airdrop of 100 THETA to each eligible address, identical for every recipient and with no proportional, tiered or points-based weighting. (Source: Airdrop announcement, Token sale update)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable, because an airdrop was conducted. Theta executed the appreciation airdrop described above in the launch era, so the project cannot state that it has never conducted one. (Source: Airdrop announcement)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Theta has not publicly disclosed any market-maker agreement for THETA, including no named market maker, no token loan or allocation percentage, no agreement term, and no market-making structure. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper, Growth plans)
- Market Maker Name: Theta has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of THETA. Theta docs Theta 3.0 whitepaper Growth plans
- Token Allocation Committed: Theta has not publicly disclosed any THETA allocation or loan to a market maker. Theta 3.0 whitepaper Growth plans
- Term Duration: Theta has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. Theta 3.0 whitepaper Growth plans
- Structure Name: Theta has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. Theta 3.0 whitepaper Growth plans
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
THETA trades on numerous centralized and decentralized venues, and Theta has published no listing agreement with any of them. No THETA allocation to an exchange appears in Theta's published token materials, no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program tied to a venue has been disclosed, and trading at every venue is organic rather than contracted. Where an exchange has published its own listing terms, those terms are set out below. (Source: Token sale update, Binance Lists Theta Token (THETA))
- Exchange Name: Binance, spot trading opened 2018/05/29 07:30 AM UTC against the THETA/BNB, THETA/BTC and THETA/ETH trading pairs. Binance Lists Theta Token (THETA)
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Theta committed no THETA allocation for this listing; Binance opened trading against existing market supply, and 0% of total supply was supplied or committed for listing.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Neither party disclosed a listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program; the listing is open-ended organic trading.
- Native Token Listing Fees: Not disclosed. Binance's 2018 listing announcement predates its transparent listing-fee policy and states no THETA listing fee, and Theta has published no native-token listing fee, amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to the listing. Binance Lists Theta Token (THETA)
- Exchange Name: All other centralized venues listing THETA, and all decentralized pools quoting it.
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Theta has committed no THETA allocation for listing at any other venue; the decentralized pools quoting THETA are permissionless and are created and funded by third-party liquidity providers.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Theta has entered into no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program with any other venue, so no term exists to state.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Theta has paid no native-token listing fee to any other venue, and has disclosed no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to any listing. (Source: Token sale update, Binance Lists Theta Token (THETA))
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
A private presale occurred and was oversubscribed, and that the planned public token sale scheduled for January 8, 2018 was canceled. Theta has not publicly disclosed the investment instrument, token amount sold, or vesting schedule for that private presale. (Source: Token sale update)
- Series Name: Private presale. (Token sale update)
- Investment Vehicle: Theta has not publicly disclosed the instrument used in the private presale. (Token sale update)
- Date Of Sale: December 2017 / January 2018 timing window disclosed; exact sale date not disclosed. (Token sale update)
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed. (Token sale update)
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. (Token sale update)
- Series Name: Planned public token sale, canceled before execution. (Token sale update)
- Investment Vehicle: Theta has not publicly disclosed the instrument planned for the canceled public sale. (Token sale update)
- Date Of Sale: January 2018 scheduled date disclosed; sale canceled. (Token sale update)
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Not applicable; the sale was canceled. (Token sale update) (Source: Token sale update)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
There is no incident to date as of 2026-09-28. Theta has disclosed no exploit or security incident affecting tokenholders or protocol funds for any component of the Theta blockchain, the EdgeCloud and edge-node stack, or the TDROP contracts, so there is no date or affected component to record. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector to summarize, because no exploit has been disclosed. The only publicly documented security findings are audit findings rather than live exploits: the published CertiK review of TDROP records one major issue among seven findings, identified in review and not through an attack. (Source: CertiK audit writeup)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. Because no exploit or security incident has been disclosed, no assets or tokens belonging to tokenholders or held by the protocol have been affected, and the quantified impact to date is zero. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs)
(d) Remediation/response taken
No incident remediation has been required, because there has been no incident. The disclosed security response is preventative: the CertiK review of TDROP reports six of its seven findings resolved, and the protocol documentation describes the validator and guardian-node operating requirements that govern network participation. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Validator docs)
(e) Current status
Not applicable, as there is no incident with a status to report. No exploit is resolved, in litigation, under investigation, or subject to refund, because none has been disclosed as of 2026-09-28. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs)
(f) References (optional)
There is no post-mortem or security advisory to link, because no incident has been disclosed. The references below are the published TDROP audit writeup and the protocol and validator documentation that together describe Theta's disclosed security posture. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs, Validator docs)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
Theta canceled its planned public token sale after consulting with legal counsel and shifted public community distribution into a whitelist/KYC-gated appreciation airdrop. That history indicates that token-distribution mechanics and venue access can be constrained by legal and regulatory considerations. (Source: Token sale update, Airdrop announcement)
Entity-level regulatory impact
Public sources identify SLIVER.tv and Theta Labs, Inc. as central development entities and show Theta Labs operating validator stake, raising strategic capital, and funding growth activities. Regulatory or legal changes affecting token operations, corporate partners, validator participation, or ecosystem fundraising could therefore alter how the project scales and organizes its operations. (Source: Theta whitepaper, Growth plans, Theta docs)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Theta's published Token Sale Agreement addresses tax in three places. Section 12 states that “[t]he Purchase Price that you pay for Tokens is exclusive of all applicable taxes. You are responsible for determining what, if any, taxes apply to your purchase of Tokens.” Its risk disclosures state that “[t]he tax characterization of Tokens is uncertain. You must seek your own tax advice in connection with purchasing Tokens, which may result in adverse tax consequences to you.” And its representations record the purchaser's agreement “not to hold any third party … liable for any tax liability associated with or arising from the creation, ownership or use of the Tokens.” What this establishes is that Theta assigns tax responsibility entirely to the holder and itself asserts that the characterization of the token is uncertain. What it does not establish is any substantive guidance: Theta has published no analysis of how THETA staking rewards, TFUEL emissions to validators, guardian and edge node rewards, or TFUEL burns are treated in any named jurisdiction, and no jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction position. Tokenholders bear the obligation to determine their own tax treatment. (Source: Theta Token Sale Agreement) (Source: Theta docs, Theta whitepaper)
Jurisdictional & user access restrictions
Theta's published Token Sale Agreement carries explicit restrictions. It opens with the statement that “U.S. PERSONS MAY NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE TOKEN SALE,” and requires the purchaser to represent that they are “not a resident (tax or otherwise), citizen, or green card holder of the United States, its territories and possessions or the District of Columbia,” and that they are not “a citizen or resident of a geographic area in which access to or use of the Services is prohibited by applicable law … including China” nor “a citizen or resident of, or located in, a geographic area that is subject to U.S. or other applicable comprehensive country sanctions.” The risk given for the project is that the pool of eligible purchasers and users is legally constrained, and that changes in sanctions designations or in the treatment of digital tokens in those jurisdictions would further constrain it; the risk given for users is that residence or citizenship alone can disqualify them from acquiring tokens through project-operated channels. What the published record does not establish is any corresponding restriction on the permissionless Theta blockchain itself — Theta has published no geofencing policy, sanctions-screening procedure, or access-control mechanism applying to validator, guardian, or edge node participation once tokens are held. (Source: Theta Token Sale Agreement, Theta docs) (Source: Theta docs, Growth plans)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Theta relies on a multi-layer validator and guardian consensus system, permissionless validator participation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and a growing edge-network and Metachain architecture. Faults in validator operation, malicious double-signing, smart-contract bugs, or failures in permissionless subchain or edge-node software could disrupt finality, reduce network performance, or affect application-layer assets and services. (Source: Validator docs, Guardian docs, Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper)
Security measures and their limitations
Public sources identify third-party audit coverage for TDROP from CertiK, which reported no critical issues and said six of seven findings were resolved. That helps reduce but does not eliminate risk, because the published audit writeup covered a specific token scope rather than the entire Theta stack and public sources still describe broad permissionless and multi-component infrastructure that can evolve over time. (Source: CertiK audit writeup, Theta docs)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
Theta’s public token design depends on continued demand for TFUEL as the network’s operational token, continued THETA staking to secure validators and guardians, and continued network adoption for AI, media, rendering, and edge jobs. If those assumptions weaken, staking participation, security incentives, and utility demand for TFUEL can deteriorate even while the network continues to expand technically. (Source: Theta docs, Theta 3.0 whitepaper, EdgeCloud overview)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
THETA supply is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL supply increases annually at a protocol-set rate and Mainnet 3.0 added new edge-node inflation plus a rule that at least 25% of each TFUEL payment to the Elite Edge Network is burned. Public sources also show that validator participation thresholds, validator caps, and new permissionless subchain-governance models can evolve over time. Separately, public sources describe TDROP governance as a fully onchain testbed for future governance features on the Theta blockchain to be voted on by THETA holders, which reinforces that reward and governance parameters may continue evolving even though the current public record does not expose a single completed THETA-holder governance constitution. (Source: Theta docs, Explorer API reference, Theta 3.0 whitepaper, Validator docs, TDROP whitepaper)
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This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.