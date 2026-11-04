Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
The Syndicate addresses the difficulty of building a lasting blockchain game when player incentives depend heavily on speculation in a tradable in-game currency. Such models can encourage players to prioritise extracting financial rewards over enjoying the game, while exposing progression and rewards to token-price volatility.
The Syndicate separates gameplay progression from tradable-token speculation. Its in-game, non-tradable, currency, RACKET, supports gameplay, while competitive rewards are distributed in USDC. The aim is to build a gaming business supported by players choosing to spend on an experience they enjoy, with strategy, collecting and competition providing reasons to return. The separate $GANG token allows project governance and ownership to sit outside the gameplay economy.
(b) Operational priorities
Trium Labs, Inc., through its core team, is responsible for The Syndicate’s ongoing development and day-to-day operations.
Ongoing development and operations are supported by a monthly budget of US$41,666 from the MetaDAO treasury (~$450k), alongside approximately US$200,000 currently held in the project’s operations account. Any increase to the monthly treasury budget requires a proposal through MetaDAO’s governance process.
At last 30D rate, the game also generates ~$45k per month in revenue.
The project’s current priorities are growing the player base of the existing crypto game, launching on Seeker as an additional distribution channel, and releasing a free-to-play mobile version on iOS and Android. These initiatives are intended to expand the game’s reach and support ongoing player and revenue growth.
(c) High-level project overview
The Syndicate is a mafia-themed idle strategy game developed by Trium Labs, Inc., with blockchain features built on Solana. Players recruit and develop characters known as Capos, build their criminal empire, compete for territory and progress through weekly competitive leagues. The existing game is accessible through a browser, with email or Telegram sign-in.
The game separates its gameplay economy from its project governance token. RACKET is used for in-game progression, competitive rewards are paid in USDC, and GANG serves a separate governance and ownership role through MetaDAO. Planned expansion includes distribution through Seeker and a free-to-play mobile version for iOS and Android.
(d) Primary token functions
GANG’s sole current function is participation in The Syndicate’s governance through MetaDAO’s market-based governance system, known as futarchy. Participants trade in proposal-specific markets that assess the token’s value under approval and rejection scenarios. The resulting market prices determine proposal outcomes under the applicable governance rules.
This process governs decisions such as treasury expenditure and changes to the project’s monthly operating budget. GANG is separate from RACKET, the game’s internal non-tradable currency, and has no current in-game utility.
(e) Control surface reliance
The project expects to maintain its current governance and operational structure. MetaDAO’s market-based governance oversees treasury decisions, including proposals to increase the monthly operating budget, while the team manages day-to-day development and operations. No specific changes to the governance or control model are currently planned.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Tim Williams
CEO
Vector/Tensor and Backpack
Jonathan Williams
CFO
No prior Web3 experience
Joseph Williams
COO
No prior Web3 experience
Jason Heron
Head of Marketing and Growth
Vector/Tensor and Backpack
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No separate foundation entity exists.
NA
NA
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
There are no appointed DAO leaders. The Syndicate’s onchain governance operates through MetaDAO’s market-based decision process.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
All intellectual property of The Syndicate (game code, smart contracts, brand, trademarks and domains) is owned by the GANG tokenholder DAO, which is governed through MetaDAO's futarchy (market-based) governance. Trium Labs, Inc. develops and operates the game on the DAO's behalf and does not hold independent ownership of the project's IP.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Mint authority over GANG, and any upgrade or administrative action over the DAO treasury and token, can only be exercised through a passed MetaDAO futarchy proposal. No individual, multisig or company holds a separate pause, upgrade, freeze or mint key over GANG. The method of authority is an onchain futarchy proposal that passes MetaDAO's conditional market process and is executed by the DAO.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Locked team tokens (12.9M GANG) and the locked existing-investor allocation (1.4M GANG) carry no governance or economic rights beyond those of the token itself while locked, and cannot be transferred or sold until they unlock under the schedules described in Section 6.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
GANG holders govern the project through MetaDAO futarchy: proposals pass or fail according to conditional prediction markets that trade in GANG, so any holder can take part by trading. GANG is a governance token only. It gives no right to dividends, revenue share, buybacks or other distributions, and none have been formally adopted. The DAO treasury funds development through a monthly budget of US$41,666 paid to Trium Labs, Inc., under a service agreement between the DAO and Trium that is currently being finalised.
Revenue the game generates in future is expected to flow to the MetaDAO token treasury, this will be determined pending legal agreements/service agreement structuring which is still ongoing.
(e) Control surface reliance
The project relies on MetaDAO's futarchy programs for governance and treasury control, and on Solana for settlement. Day-to-day operations rely on Trium Labs, Inc. as the service provider. No changes to the governance model are currently planned.
(f) Dissolution authority
The DAO can only be dissolved, or its treasury wound down or returned, by a passed MetaDAO futarchy proposal. No individual, foundation or company has unilateral authority to dissolve the DAO.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
No foundation entity exists. GANG was issued at launch through MetaDAO's launchpad, which created the GANG DAO and its futarchy-governed treasury directly.
(b) IP ownership & control
Not applicable, as no foundation exists. IP is owned by the GANG DAO (see Section 3a).
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Not applicable, as no foundation exists.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Not applicable, as no foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable, as no foundation exists.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Not applicable, as no foundation exists.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Trium Labs, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation (United States). Trium Labs, Inc. has a service agreement with Trium Labs Limited, a UK company, which provides development services.
(b) IP ownership & control
Trium Labs, Inc. owns and controls no IP relating to The Syndicate. All IP (game code, smart contracts, brand, trademarks and domains) is owned by the GANG DAO. Trium develops and maintains it on the DAO's behalf under the service agreement.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Trium has no powers over the DAO, its treasury, protocol-controlled resources or token administration beyond those of any GANG holder. It cannot mint GANG, move DAO treasury funds, or set reward or emission parameters. Any such change requires a proposal that passes MetaDAO futarchy: a proposal passes only if the time-weighted average price of GANG in the 'pass' conditional market exceeds the 'fail' market by MetaDAO's configured threshold over the proposal's trading period. Trium can submit proposals like any other participant.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Not applicable, as no foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Trium holds no pause, upgrade, freeze, mint or executor authority over the GANG token, the DAO treasury or the MetaDAO programs. Passed proposals are executed by the MetaDAO futarchy programs, not by Trium. Trium's own operating funds are held in a 2-of-3 Squads multisig on Solana and a 2-of-3 Altitude account, with Timothy Williams, Jonathan Williams and Joseph Williams as signers; these control only Trium's operating funds and weekly player prize payouts.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Trium currently receives US$41,666 per month from the DAO treasury to fund development and operations; this payment is in force now. The formal written service agreement between the DAO and Trium is being finalised. Trium makes no distributions to GANG holders, and no dividend, buyback or revenue-share policy has been adopted.
In the future, game revenue is expected to be paid to the GANG token treasury. This will be determined pending legal agreements/service agreement structuring which is still ongoing.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
GANG
2026-10-11
MetaDAO ICO Backers
Public / Sale
0.367647058823529
10000000
1
10000000
0
0
0
1
No
Sold to backers in the MetaDAO ICO on 11 Oct 2026 raising US$600,000; fully unlocked at TGE. Source: issuer (The Syndicate) and MetaDAO ICO records.
GANG
2026-10-11
MetaDAO Pool Liquidity
Liquidity
0.106617647058824
2900000
1
2900000
0
0
0
1
No
Trading liquidity seeded in the MetaDAO pool on Solana at TGE; no vesting. Source: issuer (The Syndicate).
GANG
2026-10-11
Colosseum (Existing Investor)
Private / VC
0.0514705882352941
1400000
0
0
18
1
0
1
No
Existing investor allocation under a SAFE with Colosseum signed June 2026; 18-month lock from TGE then 100% unlocked at month 18. Source: issuer (The Syndicate).
GANG
2026-10-11
Team (Performance-Locked)
Insiders
0.474264705882353
12900000
0
0
18
0
0
1
Conditional
Team allocation: 18-month lock from TGE, then releases in five 20% tranches ONLY when GANG price reaches 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x price targets (not time-based). Modelled as an 18-month cliff with 0% time-based unlock because no tranche unlocks on a schedule; Conditional because release depends on price-target conditions. Source: issuer (The Syndicate).
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
No airdrop has ever been conducted, and none is planned.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None
0
N/A
No market maker agreements or arrangements of any kind
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
MetaDAO liquidity pool (GANG, Solana)
2.9M GANG (10.7% of supply)
Ongoing, no fixed term (liquidity provided at launch on 11 Oct 2026)
No listing fees
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Colosseum (existing investor)
SAFE
Jun 2026
1.4M GANG (5.0%)
18-month lock from TGE
MetaDAO ICO
Public token sale via MetaDAO launchpad
11 Oct 2026
10.0M GANG (36.8%), raising US$600,000
Unlocked at TGE
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(f) References
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The regulatory treatment of governance tokens is still developing in the US, UK and elsewhere. A change in law or regulatory guidance could restrict GANG's trading, listings or access in some jurisdictions, or require changes to how the DAO and Trium operate. Trium Labs, Inc. is a US company and Trium Labs Limited is in the UK, so both are subject to those regimes. Tokenholders are responsible for their own tax treatment, which differs by jurisdiction. The game and token may be unavailable to users in restricted or sanctioned jurisdictions. The DAO–Trium service agreement has not yet been finalised.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
GANG relies on Solana and on MetaDAO's futarchy and launchpad programs. Bugs, design flaws, outages or exploits in any of these could affect the token, the treasury or governance. The game's own smart contracts and backend may contain undiscovered bugs. Trium's operating funds depend on the security of its 2-of-3 Squads multisig and Altitude account, including key management by the three signers. To limit this risk, the game is deliberately designed to hold no TVL: there is zero escrow in the game, and all transactions are player-to-player. Prizes are paid out manually each week by a script, and only the funds needed for that week's prizes are moved out of the multisig, so at no point does a large balance sit in game contracts or hot wallets.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
47.5% of supply (team) and 5.0% (Colosseum) are locked for 18 months. When they unlock, selling pressure could increase, though team tokens only unlock in tranches as the price hits 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x targets. The project's runway depends on the DAO treasury (about US$450k) and on game revenue. If the token price or revenue falls, the monthly budget could be cut. Futarchy governance means proposals affecting monetary policy, minting and spending are decided by markets, which could be thin or manipulated at low liquidity. GANG has no claim on revenue or distributions.
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. The Syndicate is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.