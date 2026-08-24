Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

SAND completed its token generation event in 2019 and its public sale on Binance Launchpad in August 2020, so no future TGE is exposed to regulatory change. Listing exposure remains live. SAND trades on centralized venues that apply their own jurisdictional gating, and a reclassification of SAND as a security or a restricted instrument in a major market forces those venues to delist or geofence the pair, which cuts liquidity against the 13.38 million dollar daily volume the token currently carries. The Sandbox operates KYC gating on its own platform, so a tightening of virtual asset service provider rules in Malta or the Cayman Islands directly constrains deposits, staking claims, and Marketplace flow.

(Source: Terms of Use, CoinMarketCap, Staking)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

Three entities carry regulatory exposure. TSB Gaming Ltd. is a Malta private limited company and the issuer of record, so Maltese and European Union virtual asset rules govern its ability to operate the platform and the Marketplace. The Sandbox Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company limited by guarantee, dependent on Cayman registration, its supervisor International Protectors and Advisors Ltd, and its registered office provider, and a change in Cayman foundation or economic substance rules affects its ability to hold and administer the DAO treasury. Animoca Brands Corporation Limited controls TSB Gaming from Hong Kong and its own regulatory position flows down to the project. The DAO itself entered dormant mode on 1 April 2026, which removes community governance as an independent decision maker and concentrates regulatory risk in the two corporate entities.

(Source: Terms of Use, SIP-2, CoinDesk Restructuring Report, SIP-39)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

The Sandbox states in its Terms of Use that it provides no tax or financial advice and that users must seek advice from officials in their own jurisdiction. Tokenholders bear sole responsibility for determining and paying tax on SAND acquisitions, disposals, staking rewards, airdrop receipts, and Marketplace proceeds. Tax authorities treat staking rewards and airdrop receipts inconsistently across jurisdictions, and the 2021 LAND holder airdrop and the historical liquidity mining and staking programmes each created receipts whose character and timing differ by country. Tokenholders remain responsible for their own tax obligations regardless of how those receipts are ultimately characterised.

(Source: Terms of Use, New Year SAND Airdrop for LAND Owners, SAND Liquidity Mining)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

The Sandbox requires KYC verification before a user deposits new SAND or claims weekly staking rewards. Users who have not completed KYC retain withdrawal access but lose access to deposits and reward claims, which creates a tiered platform in which verification status determines feature access. The Terms of Use place the rights and obligations of users under Maltese law and confine legal proceedings to Maltese courts, which forces any user outside Malta into a foreign forum to pursue a claim. The DAO terms describe The Sandbox Foundation as a Cayman Islands foundation limited by guarantee that does not control the wider ecosystem or its underlying blockchains and that owes no fiduciary duty to site users to the fullest extent permitted by law.

(Source: Terms of Use, Staking, The Foundation)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

The Sandbox runs SAND, LAND, and ASSET contracts across Ethereum and Polygon and operates a custom bridge between the two chains. A defect in the bridge freezes or duplicates SAND, LAND, and ASSETs in transit and breaks the ability to move value between the two surfaces. A defect in the reward or staking contracts blocks claims or misprices emissions. Both risks have already materialised at the contract layer. A duplication flaw in the ASSET contract batchTransfer path in January 2021 let a holder inflate its own balance, and a separate LAND contract vulnerability reported in December 2021 forced a full contract migration completed in January 2022. Neither incident lost user funds, but both show that implementation errors reach production. The Sandbox also relied on Biconomy gasless transaction relaying for staking and claim pages, so a failure in that third party relayer disrupts reward and staking flow even while the underlying contracts stay sound. SANDchain adds a further surface, since a ZKsync based Layer 2 introduces sequencer, prover, and bridge failure modes that the current Ethereum and Polygon deployment does not carry. The SAND token contract itself carries a concentrated key risk rather than a logic risk. A 3 of 5 Gnosis Safe holds the admin role and appoints super operators, and a super operator moves or burns any holder's SAND with no allowance, so a compromise of three of those five keys drains holder balances directly.

(Source: The Sandbox Bridge, The Sandbox ASSET Security Update, The Sandbox LAND Migration, The Sandbox Biconomy, SANDchain Testnet, SuperOperators Source, SAND Admin Safe)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

CertiK performed formal verification and smart contract review for The Sandbox, and the public sandbox-smart-contracts monorepo requires packages to follow audit practice before release. The LAND replacement contract was re-audited before the January 2022 migration. These measures address contract logic and leave three gaps. Audits do not cover the offchain infrastructure that fronts the contracts, and the February 2023 incident began with a compromised employee workstation that an audit cannot detect. Audits do not cover third party dependencies such as the Biconomy relayer or the Polygon bridge operators. The Sandbox publishes no bug bounty programme, no ongoing monitoring disclosure, and no incident response commitment, so coverage between audits rests on internal practice that the public record does not describe.

(Source: CertiK Audit Review, sandbox-smart-contracts GitHub, The Sandbox LAND Migration, Notice of Security Incident, The Sandbox Biconomy)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

SAND has a fixed 3,000,000,000 maximum supply, no minting function, and a fully completed vesting schedule, so the token carries no forward unlock overhang. Circulating supply reached 2.937 billion of 3 billion by 27 July 2026, which puts market capitalisation at 129.57 million dollars and fully diluted valuation at 132.32 million dollars, a gap of under 3 percent. Demand is the binding assumption rather than supply. SAND accrues value only from platform transaction demand covering LAND, ASSETs, and experiences, and that demand has collapsed against the design. Market capitalisation fell from 6.2 billion dollars in 2021 to roughly 700 million dollars by August 2025 and to 129.57 million dollars by July 2026, and daily active users fell to a few hundred. The Sandbox raised 300 million dollars across eight years and cut more than half of its 250 staff in August 2025. The economic model assumes that creator monetization through SANDchain, mobile expansion, and AI tooling rebuilds transaction volume. If that assumption fails, SAND retains a governance function over a dormant DAO and a fee function over a marketplace with negligible throughput. Staking and liquidity rewards no longer offset weak demand, since the Uniswap SAND/ETH programme and the Polygon mSAND/MATIC programme both closed, the latter on 25 October 2022.

(Source: CoinMarketCap, CoinDesk Restructuring Report, SANDchain Testnet, Discontinued Staking Programs, SAND)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

Governance cannot change SAND monetary policy. Maximum supply is fixed at 3,000,000,000 tokens, the Sand.sol constructor performed the only mint, the contract exposes no mint function afterward and no proxy or upgrade path, and no SIP has proposed altering the cap. Governance does control reward allocation and treasury flow, and it has exercised that control repeatedly. SIP-3 budgeted 15,500,000 SAND across staking, LiveOps, content, SAND initiatives, and platform categories, and it handed the 3,000,000 SAND LiveOps line to The Sandbox team to spend at its discretion. SIP-7 added 750,000 SAND to the LAND owner staking pool after more than 8,800,000 SAND had already been distributed to LAND owners. The Marketplace routes 2.5 percent of asset sale royalties to the Foundation for the Game Maker Fund, staking, and rewards. The controlling change is SIP-39. The DAO distributed more than 3,000,000 SAND across 38 SIPs from May 2024 and then paused on 1 April 2026, leaving roughly 4.4 million USDC of an original 6.8 million USDC allocation and a 44,400 dollar annual maintenance budget. Every future decision on reward intensity, treasury deployment, and incentive design now sits with The Sandbox company team rather than with SAND and LAND holders, and holders have no vote to reverse that until the DAO is reconstituted or wound up.

(Source: SIP-3, SIP-7, The Sandbox Foundation, SIP-39, DAO Pause Farewell, Sand.sol Source)