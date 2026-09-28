Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
The Graph is publicly described as a decentralized protocol for organizing, indexing, and querying blockchain data through GraphQL so developers can build applications without relying on proprietary indexing infrastructure. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, GRT Token Economics)
(b) Operational priorities
Ongoing operation of the network depends on a multi-sided market of Indexers, Delegators, Curators, developers, and the Foundation’s ecosystem-support role. Indexers earn query fees and indexing rewards, Delegators and Curators use GRT to back network activity, and the Foundation publicly states that it supports contributors, grants, and decentralization efforts. (Source: Tokenomics Docs, Indexing Overview, Governance)
(c) High-level project overview
At a high level, The Graph operates as a decentralized data network in which Indexers stake GRT to provide indexing and query processing services, Curators signal which subgraphs are worth indexing, Delegators delegate GRT to Indexers, and developers query subgraphs using GRT-paid services. (Source: Tokenomics Docs, Indexing Overview, The Graph Network Launches its Mainnet)
(d) Primary token functions
GRT is the utility token used by Indexers, Curators, and Delegators, that developers pay query fees in GRT, and that indexing rewards are distributed in GRT through protocol issuance. (Source: GRT Token Economics, Tokenomics Docs)
(e) Control surface reliance
Protocol upgrades and the community treasury are overseen by The Graph Council through the GIP process, with 6 of 10 Council votes required for approval. The Foundation supports that governance process. The Graph has no open tokenholder one-token-one-vote system for core protocol control. (Source: Governance, Inaugurating The Graph Council & Grants)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Rodrigo Coelho Builders Newsletter #25
Labs/DevCo
Edge & Node CEO, as announced in January 2025. Builders Newsletter #25
A February 2024 community-talk summary described Rodrigo Coelho as Chief Spirit Officer at Edge & Node and said his path to the project began with meeting Yaniv Tal and becoming The Graph’s first employee. Community Talk #32
Brandon Ramirez Graph Day 2022
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder of The Graph and Head of Research and Product at Edge & Node on the June 2, 2022 Graph Day roster; a later Council announcement described him as former CEO at Edge & Node. Graph Day 2022 Adam Fuller Council Announcement
The October 2020 council-launch post states that Brandon Ramirez previously worked as a product owner and software engineer on data-intensive applications at Excel and MuleSoft and had academic experience in robotics and control systems. Inaugurating The Graph Council & Grants
Yaniv Tal Graph Day 2022
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder of The Graph and CEO at Edge & Node on the June 2, 2022 Graph Day roster; later official materials continue to refer to him as founder of The Graph. Graph Day 2022 Builders Newsletter #25
The October 2020 council-launch post says Yaniv Tal previously worked with Brandon Ramirez at MuleSoft and co-founded a developer tooling startup using immutable databases. Inaugurating The Graph Council & Grants
Eva Beylin Announcing The Graph Foundation
Foundation
Nominated Director of The Graph Foundation when the Foundation was announced on October 6, 2020, and listed as Director on the June 2, 2022 Graph Day roster. Announcing The Graph Foundation Graph Day 2022
The October 2020 Foundation announcement says Eva Beylin previously worked with the Ethereum Foundation and OmiseGO and had worked as a management consultant before crypto. Announcing The Graph Foundation
Not publicly disclosed beyond that historical director announcement. Announcing The Graph Foundation Governance
Foundation
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Jonathan Alexander Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, Researcher seat. Governance
Researcher at OpenZeppelin. Governance
Marc-André Dumas Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
Indexer at Ellipfra. Governance
Julien Genestoux Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, User seat. Governance
User representative from Unlock Protocol. Governance
Sebastian Lorenz Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, Core Developer seat. Governance
Core developer at Edge & Node. Governance
Derek Meyer Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
Indexer at Data Nexus. Governance
Santiago Palladino Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, Researcher seat. Governance
Researcher at Aztec. Governance
Brandon Ramirez Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, Observer. Governance
Observer from Edge & Node; also a co-founder of The Graph and previously Head of Research and Product at Edge & Node. Governance
Yaniv Tal Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
The Graph Council member, Observer. Governance
Observer from GEO; also a co-founder of The Graph and previously CEO of Edge & Node. Governance
Chris Wessels Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
Indexer at GraphOps. Governance
The Graph Council holds ten seats representing Indexers, Users, Researchers, Supporters and Core Developers, and approval requires 6 of 10 votes. The Graph has not published a separate DAO executive team beyond the Council. Governance
DAO/Onchain Governance
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Graph has not publicly disclosed any intellectual property owned or controlled by a tokenholder DAO. Public sources describe protocol governance through The Graph Council and the GIP process rather than through a tokenholder DAO that holds assets, and identify no codebase, repository, trademark or brand held by such a DAO, and no licence terms attaching to one. (Source: Governance, GIP Process)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Public sources describe protocol governance through The Graph Council and GIP process rather than a tokenholder DAO with a separately disclosed legal wrapper. The Council publicly oversees protocol upgrades and the community treasury, Council approval requires 6 of 10 votes, and the published GIP process says contributors can champion proposals through forum discussion, GitHub review, and Council decision-making. (Source: Governance, GIP Process, Inaugurating The Graph Council & Grants)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
GRT can be locked or staked for network-participation roles. Delegators delegate GRT to Indexers to earn a share of query fees and indexing rewards, Curators signal GRT on subgraphs to earn a share of future query fees, and Indexers stake GRT to provide services. Public sources establish no basis that simple token locking confers a general open-ended governance franchise over the protocol outside the Council-governed process. (Source: Tokenomics Docs, Delegating, Curating, Governance)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Value accrues to GRT holders only through the network roles they take on, not through holding the token. Indexers who stake GRT earn query fees and indexing rewards, Delegators who delegate to an Indexer earn a share of what that Indexer earns, and Curators who signal GRT on a subgraph earn a share of the future query fees on it; a holder who takes none of those roles earns nothing from the protocol. The community treasury is overseen by The Graph Council through the GIP process, with 6 of 10 Council votes required for approval, and the Foundation administers grants from it, so treasury disbursement is a Council decision rather than a tokenholder entitlement. The Graph has disclosed no dividend, profit-participation, redemption or pro-rata treasury-distribution right attaching to GRT, and no mechanism by which a holder outside the Indexer, Delegator or Curator roles can claim protocol revenue.
(Source: Tokenomics Docs, Delegating, Curating, Governance)
(e) Dissolution authority
The Graph has not publicly disclosed any dissolution or wind-up authority over a tokenholder DAO. The published governance materials describe The Graph Council, whose approval requires 6 of 10 votes, and the GIP process for protocol changes, but establish no mechanism, vote threshold or responsible body for dissolving a DAO or a legal wrapper of one. (Source: Governance, GIP Process)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary Foundation entity is The Graph Foundation. The Terms of Service open by stating that the Graph Website is offered by The Graph Foundation, and their governing-law clause provides that the Terms are governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands with the courts of the Cayman Islands as the exclusive forum for disputes; the privacy policy likewise identifies the Foundation as the provider of the network-facing website and services and gives a Cayman Islands contact address. The October 2020 Foundation announcement states that the Foundation was created as an independent organizational structure. The jurisdiction is therefore the Cayman Islands, but The Graph has not published the Foundation's exact registered legal name, its entity form, its registration number or its date of incorporation. (Source: Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Announcing The Graph Foundation)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation's intellectual property is held at the level of the hosted Services rather than the protocol code. The Terms of Service define "The Graph" as The Graph Foundation and/or its affiliates and, solely with respect to Direct Assistance, Edge & Node Ventures, Inc.; their "Our Rights" clause states that all title, ownership and intellectual property rights in and to the Services are owned by The Graph or its licensors, their reservation-of-rights clause repeats that The Graph and its licensors exclusively own all right, title and interest in and to the Services including all associated intellectual property rights, and users are barred from removing or obscuring the copyright, trademark and service-mark notices incorporated in the Services. The protocol source code is not held that way: the smart contracts in the graphprotocol organization are released under the GNU General Public License version 2, and Graph Node is released under the Apache License 2.0, so the code is openly licensed rather than proprietary to the Foundation. The Graph has not published a trademark registration for the "The Graph" or GRT marks, the terms of any licence between the Foundation and Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. or another core developer, or the existence of any subsidiary entity of the Foundation. (Source: Terms of Service, Contracts Repository, Graph Node Repository)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation administers a grants program funded by the community treasury. The 2022 annual grants report describes the Foundation as an independent organization whose mandate is to support ecosystem development and long-term network sustainability through that program, and the current grants page states that the grants program is overseen by The Graph Foundation and The Graph Council. The Graph has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's formal powers over the treasury beyond grants administration, its powers over token administration, or the division of authority between the Foundation and The Graph Council over protocol-controlled resources. (Source: Annual Grants Report 2022, Grants, Announcing The Graph Foundation)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation's influence over the core development companies runs through funding, not through corporate control. Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. — formerly Graph Protocol, Inc., the company that built the network before the name change — is one of several core developer teams funded by Foundation core developer grants, alongside StreamingFast, Figment, Semiotic and GraphOps. The Foundation administers those grants but does not set them alone: core developer grants are designed and approved by The Graph Council with the help of community-sourced domain experts, are linked to the protocol roadmap and priorities that emerge from Snapshot votes, forum discussion and Council discussion, and recipients are required to align their work with community-set priorities rather than those of any single stakeholder, with public forum posts and calls as the reporting cadence. The Terms of Service also bring Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. within the Foundation's contractual perimeter solely with respect to Direct Assistance. Beyond that, The Graph has not disclosed any equity stake, board seat, director-appointment right, veto or reserved-matter right held by the Foundation in Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. or any other core developer, so the disclosed channel is grant funding and grant conditions rather than governance of the company. (Source: Community Update on Core Dev Grants, The Graph Foundation Awards Core Developer Grant to GraphOps, Terms of Service, Annual Grants Report 2022)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The protocol's administrative authority sits with The Graph Council rather than with the Foundation. The Council is a 6-of-10 multisig balancing five stakeholder groups — Indexers, tokenholders, the initial team, users and technical domain experts — and the announcement establishing it assigns it protocol upgrades, protocol parameterization, emergency protocol operations, grants and ecosystem funding, and The Graph Foundation's own operations; the protocol and the community treasury have been governed by the Council since mainnet launch in December 2020, with 6 of 10 votes required to approve a Graph Improvement Proposal. The same announcement states that The Graph Foundation is accountable to The Graph Council both legally and financially, and that the Council controls the release of treasury funds for Foundation budgets. The Graph has therefore disclosed no pause, upgrade, governance-executor or parameter-setting authority held by the Foundation in its own name, and no published mapping ties the Foundation to a privileged address or role in the public contracts repository; the Foundation's disclosed position is that of an entity supervised by the multisig, not the holder of it. (Source: Introducing The Graph Council, Governance, Contracts Repository)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation's disclosed economic activity is the disbursement of grants from the community treasury under the program described in the annual grants report and overseen jointly with The Graph Council. The Graph has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's own GRT holdings, any vesting or lockup applying to them, any revenue or fee entitlement, or any ongoing distribution policy governing what the Foundation may sell, transfer, or delegate. (Source: Annual Grants Report 2022, Grants)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary DevCo entity is Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. The Terms of Service identify Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. as the entity involved in Direct Assistance. The 2020 sale-and-distribution post states that Graph Protocol, Inc. was spinning out into Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. and that Edge & Node had no external shareholders. The January 2025 Builders Newsletter states that Rodrigo Coelho was appointed CEO of Edge & Node. The Graph has not publicly disclosed Edge & Node Ventures, Inc.'s jurisdiction of incorporation or date of formation. (Source: Terms of Service, GRT Sale and Distribution, Builders Newsletter #25)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Graph has not publicly disclosed which intellectual property is owned or controlled by Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. The contracts repository and core protocol code are published openly, and the February 2025 Edge & Node update describes ongoing protocol-engineering work on Horizon integration, DIPs, Graph Node releases, and Council-facing protocol permissions, but no public disclosure states who holds the copyrights, trademarks, or domain names, or on what licence terms Edge & Node contributes or receives them. (Source: Contracts Repository, Edge & Node January / February Update)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Graph has not publicly disclosed any formal powers held by Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. over the DAO, the community treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. Public sources describe Edge & Node as a core developer whose protocol work is Council-facing — the February 2025 update refers to Council-facing protocol permissions — but no public disclosure grants Edge & Node treasury access, minting authority, or unilateral token-administration rights. (Source: Edge & Node January / February Update, Core Dev Roadmap)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Edge & Node's influence over the Foundation runs through The Graph Council rather than through any direct right. The Council is a 6-of-10 multisig balancing five stakeholder groups, and the announcement establishing it assigns it protocol upgrades, protocol parameterization, emergency protocol operations, grants and ecosystem funding, and The Graph Foundation's own operations, states that the Foundation is accountable to the Council both legally and financially, and states that the Council controls the release of treasury funds for Foundation budgets. The published Council roster lists Sebastian Lorenz of Edge & Node in the Core Developer seat as one of the voting members, and Brandon Ramirez of Edge & Node as an observer, so Edge & Node holds one of the votes on the body that approves the Foundation's budget and oversees its operations. That is a single vote of the six required for approval, not control. Beyond that seat, The Graph has disclosed no equity interest, board seat, director-appointment right, funding control, veto or contractual right by which Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. could direct the Foundation. (Source: Introducing The Graph Council, Governance, Edge & Node January / February Update)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Graph has not publicly disclosed which onchain administrative permissions, if any, Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. holds. The February 2025 Edge & Node update refers to work on Council-facing protocol permissions, and the current roadmap and contracts repository show that the active development surface spans protocol, product, and economic layers including Horizon, issuance, and token-distribution packages, but no public disclosure maps Edge & Node to specific privileged addresses, multisig membership, upgrade authority, or pause powers. (Source: Edge & Node January / February Update, Core Dev Roadmap, Contracts Repository)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The 2020 sale-and-distribution post states that Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. had no external shareholders and that its GRT allocation was under a five-year vesting schedule with 1% unlocked at launch. The Graph has not publicly disclosed the current size of that allocation, how much of it remains locked, any subsequent grant, service-fee, or revenue arrangement between Edge & Node and the Foundation or treasury, or any policy governing Edge & Node's sale or transfer of GRT. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The initial total token supply was 10,000,000,000 GRT and the initial circulating supply was approximately 1,245,666,867 GRT, or roughly 12.5% of total supply. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Public launch materials identify multiple launch-era recipient categories: public sale participants, a strategic community allocation, testnet Indexer rewards, Curator Program allocations, backers, The Graph Foundation, early team and advisors, educational programs and bug bounties, and Edge & Node. The same source describes these categories as supporting network participation, ecosystem grants, protocol development, contributor incentives, education, security, and the Edge & Node spinout. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
The public sale price was $0.03 per preGRT, while a separate strategic allocation of 200,000,000 GRT was sold at $0.026 per GRT with a one-year lockup. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and token symbol are GRT. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, Tokenomics Docs)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Total GRT supply at mainnet launch was 10,000,000,000 GRT. Supply is not fixed: new issuance in the form of indexing rewards began at approximately 3% annually, and that rate is subject to future independent technical governance. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, GRT Token Economics, Governance)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
GRT vesting and distribution schedules ranged from 6 months to 10 years depending on the bucket. The Graph Foundation allocation unlocked over 10 years, with approximately 2.1% unlocked at launch and a further 2.5% for ecosystem partners. Edge & Node vested over 5 years with 1% released at network launch. Founders, employees, contractors and advisors followed standard 4-year vesting schedules, locked up until July 2021. Testnet Indexer rewards were locked for 1 year following network launch and then unlocked monthly over the subsequent year. Curator Program allocations unlocked up to $1,000 USD worth per Curator at launch, with the remainder vesting over 4 years and unlocking every 3 months. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
- Recipient Category: Public sale participants
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: 400,000,000 preGRT sold in the public sale to community members expected to participate as Indexers, Curators, or Delegators. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: Unlocked at launch. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Strategic community allocation
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: 200,000,000 GRT sold to Indexers and active community members. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: One-year lockup. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Testnet Indexer rewards
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 3% of GRT allocated to reward Mission Control testnet Indexers. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: Locked for 1 year after launch, then monthly unlocks over the following year. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Curator Program
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 3% of GRT allocated to Curator Program participants. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: Up to $1,000 of GRT unlocked at launch per Curator with the remainder vesting over 4 years, unlocking every 3 months. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: The Graph Foundation
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 20% of GRT to support grants, ecosystem partners, and protocol development by external contributors. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: 10-year unlocking schedule. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Early team and advisors
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 23% of GRT for founders, employees, contractors, and advisors. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: Standard 4-year vesting, locked until July 2021. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Edge & Node
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 8% of GRT for the spun-out development company. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: 5-year vesting schedule with 1% unlocked at launch. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Recipient Category: Educational programs and bug bounties
- Publicly Disclosed Allocation / Use: About 2.2% for educational programs and 0.5% for bug bounties. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Initial Vesting / Release Logic: Educational allocation unlocked at launch; bug bounty allocation reserved for bounty rewards. GRT Sale and Distribution (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The Graph has no planned airdrop, so there is no future recipient wallet list to commit to publishing and no prospective target segment or allocation method to describe. A community FAQ maintained on The Graph's forum stated directly that no airdrops were planned, and no Foundation announcement, mainnet post or governance proposal published since has announced one. (Source: The Graph FAQs, The Graph Network Launches its Mainnet)
Executed airdrop
Not applicable. The Graph has never executed an airdrop, so there is no per-address source to point to and no executed recipient set to characterise. Every GRT distribution documented in the launch and distribution materials was allocated through a named program with its own participation requirement rather than given away against a snapshot: a public token sale to registered purchasers who passed KYC and paid the sale price, a strategic community allocation to participants selected for their contribution to the project, Curator Program rewards sized by subgraph curation during the program, testnet Indexer rewards sized by operating Indexer infrastructure, educational allocations, and ecosystem-partner loans to named counterparties under their own terms. No CSV, TSV or JSON allocation file, Dune table, Merkle dump, GitHub repository file embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data has been published for an airdrop, because none took place. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, The Graph Network Launches its Mainnet)
No airdrop planned or conducted
This is the applicable branch. The Graph has never conducted an airdrop to date and does not plan to execute one. (Source: The Graph FAQs)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
The Graph has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement, including no market maker counterparty, no token allocation or loan committed to a market maker, no agreement term, and no agreement structure. (Source: Governance)
- Market Maker Name: The Graph has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of the token. Governance
- Token Allocation Committed: The Graph has not publicly disclosed any token allocation or loan to a market maker. Governance
- Term Duration: The Graph has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. Governance
- Structure Name: The Graph has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. Governance
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
GRT trades on numerous centralized and decentralized venues, and The Graph has published no listing agreement with any of them. The GRT launch and distribution materials commit no tokens to an exchange, no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program tied to a venue appears in the Foundation's or the Council's published record, and trading at every venue is organic rather than contracted. Where an exchange has published its own listing terms, those terms are set out below. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, Binance Will List The Graph (GRT))
- Exchange Name: Binance, spot trading opened 2020/12/17 8:30 PM UTC against the GRT/BTC, GRT/ETH and GRT/USDT pairs. Binance Will List The Graph (GRT)
- Token Allocation Committed: None. The Graph committed no GRT allocation for this listing; Binance opened trading against existing market supply, and 0% of total supply was supplied or committed for listing.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Neither party disclosed a listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program; the listing is open-ended organic trading.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Binance's own announcement states "GRT Listing Fee: 0 BNB", so no native-token listing fee, and no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to the listing, exists. Binance Will List The Graph (GRT)
- Exchange Name: All other centralized venues listing GRT, and all decentralized pools quoting it.
- Token Allocation Committed: None. The Graph has committed no GRT allocation for listing at any other venue; the decentralized pools quoting GRT are permissionless and are created and funded by third-party liquidity providers.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. The Graph has entered into no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program with any other venue, so no term exists to state.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. The Graph has paid no native-token listing fee to any other venue, and has disclosed no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to any listing. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, Binance Will List The Graph (GRT))
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Public sources identify several public fundraising or token-sale events tied to The Graph and GRT: a $5 million SAFT announced on June 30, 2020; a public sale that later sold out at $12 million across more than 4,500 participants and 400,000,000 preGRT; a 200,000,000 GRT strategic community allocation sold at $0.026 per GRT; and a $50 million strategic GRT treasury sale announced in June 2022. The Graph has not publicly disclosed vesting schedules or token quantities for every fundraising event. (Source: The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters, GRT Sale and Distribution, Public Sale Announcement, The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale)
- Series Name: Strategic supporter round. The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters
- Investment Vehicle: Simple Agreement for Future Tokens. The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters
- Date Of Sale: June 30, 2020. The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed. The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters
- Series Name: Public sale. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Investment Vehicle: Sale of preGRT tokens convertible one-for-one into GRT. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Date Of Sale: October 22, 2020. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Number of tokens sold: 400,000,000 preGRT, converting to 400,000,000 GRT. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Vesting Schedule: Unlocked at launch. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Series Name: Strategic community allocation. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Investment Vehicle: Direct GRT sale at $0.026 per GRT. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Date Of Sale: Announced October 2020. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Number of tokens sold: 200,000,000 GRT. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Vesting Schedule: One-year lockup. GRT Sale and Distribution
- Series Name: Strategic GRT treasury sale. The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale
- Investment Vehicle: Direct sale of GRT from The Graph Foundation treasury. The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale
- Date Of Sale: January 2022 announcement date. The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed. The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale (Source: The Graph Raises $5M From Strategic Supporters, GRT Sale and Distribution, The Graph Foundation Secures $50 Million in Strategic GRT Sale)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds has been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28, so there is no exploit date or affected component to record. Public sources do document two operational incidents on the hosted service before mainnet maturity, both in June 2020: a service-degradation incident running from 12:00am to 11:10am PST, and a later disruption from 11:35am to 12:20pm PST affecting the Uniswap subgraph. Both affected the hosted indexing service, not the onchain protocol or GRT. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector to summarize, because neither incident was an exploit. Both were availability failures of the hosted service — indexing and query serving degraded and a subgraph halted — rather than an attack on protocol contracts, and no adversary obtained access to funds or to privileged protocol functions. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. No assets or tokens belonging to tokenholders or held by the protocol were affected in either incident; the impact was limited to service downtime and delayed or halted subgraph data during the windows described above. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Both hosted-service incidents were restored within the same day and documented in public post-mortems. Beyond those specific responses, public sources state that The Graph ran audits and security work ahead of mainnet and operates a bug-bounty program with Immunefi focused on preventing fund-loss, contract, and security failures. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem, The Graph's Flight Path to Mainnet, The Graph's 2.5 Million Bug Bounty Program In Partnership With Immunefi)
(e) Current status
Resolved. Both June 2020 hosted-service incidents were resolved on the day they occurred and each has a published post-mortem. There is no exploit that is in litigation, under investigation, or subject to refund, because no exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds has been publicly reported. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem)
(f) References (optional)
Public post-mortems exist for both operational incidents and are linked below, together with the pre-mainnet security disclosures and the Immunefi bug-bounty announcement. There is no exploit advisory to link, because no exploit has been publicly reported. (Source: Outage Post-Mortem, Uniswap Subgraph Halting Post-Mortem, The Graph's Flight Path to Mainnet, The Graph's 2.5 Million Bug Bounty Program In Partnership With Immunefi)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
The October 2020 public sale was limited to non-U.S. participants, and the Terms of Service require users and their financial institutions not to be subject to sanctions lists or located in U.S.-embargoed countries. Regulatory and sanctions constraints therefore restrict who can receive GRT and who can access the service. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, Terms of Service)
Entity-level regulatory impact
Public legal materials place The Graph Foundation in the Cayman Islands for governing-law and contact purposes, and the Terms of Service state that Direct Assistance can involve Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. Changes in Cayman, U.S., or sanctions-related rules could therefore affect how those entities provide services or support the ecosystem. (Source: Privacy Policy, Terms of Service)
Tokenholder tax treatment
The Graph's published Terms of Service place the tax burden squarely on the user: “It is your responsibility to determine what, if any, taxes apply to the transactions you for which you have submitted transaction details via the Gateway, and it is your responsibility to report and remit the correct tax to the appropriate tax authority.” The same terms disclaim any role for The Graph in determining, collecting, reporting, or remitting taxes on token transactions. What that published record establishes is the allocation of responsibility; what it does not establish is the substantive characterization of GRT in any jurisdiction — The Graph has published no project-specific analysis of whether GRT is treated as property, a security, or a commodity for tax purposes, and no guidance on the tax treatment of the specific events GRT holders encounter, namely delegation rewards, indexing rewards, curation signal, and slashing losses. Tokenholders therefore face genuine uncertainty on when income is recognized and at what character, and must determine their own obligations, as the terms require. (Source: Terms of Service)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
The published terms expressly restrict sanctioned persons and persons in embargoed jurisdictions from using the services, and the 2020 sale limited public-sale participation to non-U.S. participants. Those restrictions create compliance, access, and user-eligibility risk for the project and prospective users. (Source: Terms of Service, GRT Sale and Distribution)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Staked GRT can be slashed if Indexers are malicious or index incorrectly, that accepted disputes can slash an Indexer and transfer half of the slashed GRT to the Fishermen, and that a June 2020 hosted-service outage lasted about 1 hour and 43 minutes. Those software failures, indexing errors, or service incidents can disrupt data delivery and can create economic penalties for network participants. (Source: Indexing Overview, Outage Post-Mortem)
Security measures and their limitations
The Graph completed audits by OpenZeppelin, Trail of Bits, and Consensys Diligence before mainnet and later launched a bug bounty with rewards up to $2.5 million in GRT. The program is designed around risks including loss of user funds, exposed private details, and Sybil attack bugs, audits and bug bounties reduce but do not eliminate failure risk. (Source: The Graph’s Flight Path to Mainnet, The Graph’s 2.5 Million Bug Bounty Program In Partnership With Immunefi)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
The Graph’s token model depends on sustained query demand, functioning delegation and curation markets, and continuous Indexer participation supported by query fees and indexing rewards. If query demand, subgraph quality signaling, or Indexer economics weaken, the protocol’s incentives and service quality could deteriorate. (Source: Tokenomics Docs, Indexing Overview)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Indexing-reward issuance started at 3% annually and is subject to future technical governance, while current governance materials say The Graph Council oversees protocol upgrades and the community treasury through a 6-of-10 approval process. That means governance can affect token economics, treasury allocations, and protocol parameters in ways that may benefit or disadvantage tokenholders. (Source: GRT Sale and Distribution, Governance)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.