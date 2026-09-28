For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The primary Foundation entity is The Graph Foundation. The Terms of Service open by stating that the Graph Website is offered by The Graph Foundation, and their governing-law clause provides that the Terms are governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands with the courts of the Cayman Islands as the exclusive forum for disputes; the privacy policy likewise identifies the Foundation as the provider of the network-facing website and services and gives a Cayman Islands contact address. The October 2020 Foundation announcement states that the Foundation was created as an independent organizational structure. The jurisdiction is therefore the Cayman Islands, but The Graph has not published the Foundation's exact registered legal name, its entity form, its registration number or its date of incorporation. (Source: Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Announcing The Graph Foundation)

(b) IP ownership & control

The Foundation's intellectual property is held at the level of the hosted Services rather than the protocol code. The Terms of Service define "The Graph" as The Graph Foundation and/or its affiliates and, solely with respect to Direct Assistance, Edge & Node Ventures, Inc.; their "Our Rights" clause states that all title, ownership and intellectual property rights in and to the Services are owned by The Graph or its licensors, their reservation-of-rights clause repeats that The Graph and its licensors exclusively own all right, title and interest in and to the Services including all associated intellectual property rights, and users are barred from removing or obscuring the copyright, trademark and service-mark notices incorporated in the Services. The protocol source code is not held that way: the smart contracts in the graphprotocol organization are released under the GNU General Public License version 2, and Graph Node is released under the Apache License 2.0, so the code is openly licensed rather than proprietary to the Foundation. The Graph has not published a trademark registration for the "The Graph" or GRT marks, the terms of any licence between the Foundation and Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. or another core developer, or the existence of any subsidiary entity of the Foundation. (Source: Terms of Service, Contracts Repository, Graph Node Repository)

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The Foundation administers a grants program funded by the community treasury. The 2022 annual grants report describes the Foundation as an independent organization whose mandate is to support ecosystem development and long-term network sustainability through that program, and the current grants page states that the grants program is overseen by The Graph Foundation and The Graph Council. The Graph has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's formal powers over the treasury beyond grants administration, its powers over token administration, or the division of authority between the Foundation and The Graph Council over protocol-controlled resources. (Source: Annual Grants Report 2022, Grants, Announcing The Graph Foundation)

(d) Powers over DevCo

The Foundation's influence over the core development companies runs through funding, not through corporate control. Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. — formerly Graph Protocol, Inc., the company that built the network before the name change — is one of several core developer teams funded by Foundation core developer grants, alongside StreamingFast, Figment, Semiotic and GraphOps. The Foundation administers those grants but does not set them alone: core developer grants are designed and approved by The Graph Council with the help of community-sourced domain experts, are linked to the protocol roadmap and priorities that emerge from Snapshot votes, forum discussion and Council discussion, and recipients are required to align their work with community-set priorities rather than those of any single stakeholder, with public forum posts and calls as the reporting cadence. The Terms of Service also bring Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. within the Foundation's contractual perimeter solely with respect to Direct Assistance. Beyond that, The Graph has not disclosed any equity stake, board seat, director-appointment right, veto or reserved-matter right held by the Foundation in Edge & Node Ventures, Inc. or any other core developer, so the disclosed channel is grant funding and grant conditions rather than governance of the company. (Source: Community Update on Core Dev Grants, The Graph Foundation Awards Core Developer Grant to GraphOps, Terms of Service, Annual Grants Report 2022)

(e) Contract/admin powers

The protocol's administrative authority sits with The Graph Council rather than with the Foundation. The Council is a 6-of-10 multisig balancing five stakeholder groups — Indexers, tokenholders, the initial team, users and technical domain experts — and the announcement establishing it assigns it protocol upgrades, protocol parameterization, emergency protocol operations, grants and ecosystem funding, and The Graph Foundation's own operations; the protocol and the community treasury have been governed by the Council since mainnet launch in December 2020, with 6 of 10 votes required to approve a Graph Improvement Proposal. The same announcement states that The Graph Foundation is accountable to The Graph Council both legally and financially, and that the Council controls the release of treasury funds for Foundation budgets. The Graph has therefore disclosed no pause, upgrade, governance-executor or parameter-setting authority held by the Foundation in its own name, and no published mapping ties the Foundation to a privileged address or role in the public contracts repository; the Foundation's disclosed position is that of an entity supervised by the multisig, not the holder of it. (Source: Introducing The Graph Council, Governance, Contracts Repository)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The Foundation's disclosed economic activity is the disbursement of grants from the community treasury under the program described in the annual grants report and overseen jointly with The Graph Council. The Graph has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's own GRT holdings, any vesting or lockup applying to them, any revenue or fee entitlement, or any ongoing distribution policy governing what the Foundation may sell, transfer, or delegate. (Source: Annual Grants Report 2022, Grants)