Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Tensor protocols provide NFT trading infrastructure on Solana and power the Tensor Trade marketplace. Official documentation describes the protocols as critical trading infrastructure for NFTs built on Solana, and the Tensor Protocol as a smart-contract-based autonomous protocol that NFT marketplaces can use to connect users with NFT collectors, buyers, and sellers.
(Source: Tensor Foundation Docs, OKX Listing Notice)
(b) Operational priorities
The Tensor Protocol Foundation facilitates community-led governance over Tensor protocols and supports growth of the Tensor DAO and broader Tensor ecosystem. The Foundation's grants program provides milestone-based funding for initiatives aimed at increasing adoption of Tensor Protocols. On November 21, 2025, the Tensor Foundation acquired the Tensor Marketplace and Tensorians from Tensor Labs and now owns and operates the official marketplace UI built on top of Tensor Protocols. The Foundation described the marketplace and protocol as fully aligned, onchain, open-source, and community-governed by TNSR holders.
(Source: Tensor Foundation Docs, Tensor Foundation Grants, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
(c) High-level project overview
The public protocol surface includes Tensor Marketplace, Tensor AMM, Tensor Escrow, Tensor Whitelist, and Tensor Fees, with the official protocol page listing deployed Solana program addresses for each component.
(Source: Protocols)
(d) Primary token functions
$TNSR is the governance token used by the community to manage key parameters of Tensor protocols. The contract address is TNSRxcUxoT9xBG3de7PiJyTDYu7kskLqcpddxnEJAS6.
(Source: Governance)
(e) Control surface reliance
Governance is structured around research-forum discussion, Realms tokenholder voting, and security-council review and execution. Proposal creation requires 250,000 $TNSR. Passage requires 10,000,000 $TNSR "yes" votes and more "yes" than "no" votes. 51% or 4/7 security council members must agree for a proposal to be passed or vetoed. Following the November 2025 acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace from Tensor Labs, Richard Wu (0xrwu) and Ilja Moisejevs (ilmoi) both remain on the Security Council to support continued growth of Tensor Protocols.
(Source: Governance, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Ilja Moisejevs TechCrunch
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder of Tensor; listed as a director of Tensor Labs Inc., the primary DevCo, in Canadian federal corporate registry records. TechCrunch OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc.
TechCrunch describes the two co-founders as bringing a collective 10 years of experience in trading infrastructure and data-intensive systems. No individual prior-employer biography for Moisejevs was identified in verified sources used for this filing. TechCrunch
Richard Wu TechCrunch
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder of Tensor; listed as a director of Tensor Labs Inc., the primary DevCo, in Canadian federal corporate registry records. TechCrunch OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc.
TechCrunch describes the two co-founders as bringing a collective 10 years of experience in trading infrastructure and data-intensive systems. No individual prior-employer biography for Wu was identified in verified sources used for this filing. TechCrunch
Tensor has not publicly disclosed named Tensor Foundation directors or officers. The Foundation announced its acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace in November 2025. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
Foundation
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Ilja Moisejevs Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
DAO/Onchain Governance
Tensor Foundation Security Council member following the November 2025 Foundation acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
Co-Founder of Tensor; see the Labs/DevCo rows for the disclosed prior experience. TechCrunch
DAO/Onchain Governance
Tensor Foundation Security Council member following the November 2025 Foundation acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
Co-Founder of Tensor; see the Labs/DevCo rows for the disclosed prior experience. TechCrunch
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Tensor DAO holds no publicly disclosed intellectual property. Tensor's governance documentation describes the DAO's authority as the ability to change protocol parameters through Tensor Improvement Proposals, and identifies no codebase, repository, trademark or brand owned or controlled by the DAO, and no licence terms attaching to any such asset. Tensor has published no statement of intellectual property ownership allocating rights between the DAO, the Tensor Protocol Foundation and Tensor Labs.
(Source: Governance)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Tensor Improvement Proposals can change protocol parameters including marketplace protocol fees, AMM protocol fees, Price Lock protocol fee collection, the protocol/front-end fee split, and the maker/taker split for the front-end portion of fees. The governance process uses research-forum discussion, Realms voting, and security-council review and execution. 51% or 4/7 security council members must agree for a proposal to be passed or vetoed.
(Source: Governance)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism for additional governance rights is disclosed in official public documentation. This sub-item is not applicable.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Following the November 21, 2025 acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace from Tensor Labs, 100% of marketplace fees now flow to the TNSR treasury, up from the previously disclosed 50% split. 50% of fees from Tensor Protocols smart contracts continue to flow to the treasury controlled by the Tensor Protocol Foundation. Voting is proportional to the $TNSR balance that a wallet holds. A tokenholder must deposit tokens into Realms or receive delegated tokens from another wallet to vote.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Value Accrual, Governance)
(e) Dissolution authority
The legal wrapper around Tensor governance is the Tensor Protocol Foundation, which the Terms of Service identify as a Cayman foundation company and which the Governance page says operates under the laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands. Winding up such a company is therefore governed by the Cayman Islands Foundation Companies Act together with the company's own constitutional documents, which Tensor has not published. Tokenholders hold no disclosed dissolution authority: the governance documentation sets out the proposal, Realms voting and security-council execution process for protocol parameter changes only, and names no vote threshold or responsible body by which TNSR holders could dissolve the DAO or wind up the Foundation.
(Source: Governance, Terms of Service, Cayman Islands General Registry — Foundation Companies)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Terms of Service identify Tensor Protocol Foundation as a Cayman foundation company. The Governance page states the Foundation operates under the laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands. Under the Cayman Islands Foundation Companies Act, a foundation company is a body corporate with limited liability and separate legal personality from its members, prohibited from paying dividends or other distributions of profits or assets to its members.
(Source: Terms of Service, Governance, Cayman Islands General Registry — Foundation Companies)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Tensor Protocol Foundation acquired the Tensor Marketplace and the Tensorians collection from Tensor Labs Inc. on November 21, 2025, which is the only transfer of assets to the Foundation on the public record. Beyond that acquisition, the Foundation’s published materials, its Terms of Service and its governance documentation, attribute no repository, trademark, brand or licensed asset to the Foundation, disclose no subsidiary of it, and set out no licence terms. Tensor has published no intellectual-property assignment allocating rights between the Foundation, the DAO and Tensor Labs Inc.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Terms of Service, Governance)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The one power the governance documentation assigns the Foundation is a veto: the Foundation’s Security Council can pass or veto a Tensor Improvement Proposal, and 4 of 7 Security Council members must agree in order to do so. Beyond that threshold, the documentation states no Foundation power over treasury actions, over protocol-controlled resources such as marketplace fees, over token administration such as minting or freezing TNSR, or over reward parameters, and it states no method or threshold by which the Foundation could exercise one.
(Source: Governance, Terms of Service)
(d) Powers over DevCo
Tensor Labs Inc. is a separate Canadian federal corporation with its own registered directors, and the relationship between the two entities on the public record is a completed asset purchase: the Foundation acquired the Tensor Marketplace and Tensorians from Tensor Labs on November 21, 2025, after which the Tensor Labs team took the Vector trading platform to Coinbase and the Foundation stated that it remains independent and unaffiliated with Coinbase. Neither the governance documentation, the Terms of Service nor the acquisition announcement describes any shareholding, board seat, appointment right, contractual right or reserved matter through which the Foundation directs or vetoes decision-making at Tensor Labs Inc., and no such control is publicly disclosed.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc., Governance)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation's Security Council holds veto authority over Tensor Improvement Proposals. 4/7 security council members must agree to pass or veto a proposal.
(Source: Governance)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation's disclosed economic arrangement is a fee entitlement. 50% of the fees generated by the Tensor Protocols smart contracts flow to the treasury controlled by the Tensor Protocol Foundation, and following the Foundation's November 21, 2025 acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace from Tensor Labs Inc., 100% of marketplace fees flow to the TNSR treasury, up from the 50% split disclosed before that acquisition. Both rates are governance parameters that a Tensor Improvement Proposal can change, so the Foundation's revenue share is not fixed. Under the Cayman Islands Foundation Companies Act a foundation company is prohibited from paying dividends or other distributions of profits or assets to its members, and Tensor has disclosed no salary, fee, token allocation or distribution policy under which treasury assets are paid out to the Foundation's officers or contributors, and no vesting or lockup applying to Foundation-held TNSR.
(Source: Value Accrual, Governance, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Cayman Islands General Registry — Foundation Companies)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Tensor Labs Inc. is a federal corporation incorporated in Canada on November 23, 2022 (corporation number 14540247), registered with Corporations Canada, a division of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The registered office is at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, ON M5K 1E6. Directors are Richard Wu and Ilja Moisejevs. Tensor Labs previously owned and operated the Tensor Marketplace and Tensorians prior to their acquisition by the Tensor Foundation on November 21, 2025.
(Source: OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc., Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
(b) IP ownership & control
Tensor Labs Inc. owned and operated the Tensor Marketplace and the Tensorians collection until it sold both to the Tensor Protocol Foundation on November 21, 2025, and the Tensor Labs team subsequently brought the Vector onchain trading platform to Coinbase. What Tensor Labs retains after that sale is not stated: its Corporations Canada record establishes the corporation, its registered office and its directors but carries no asset schedule, and no repository, trademark, brand or licence is attributed to Tensor Labs Inc. in Tensor’s published documents. Tensor has published no subsidiary structure for Tensor Labs Inc.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc.)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Following the November 21, 2025 acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace and Tensorians by the Tensor Foundation, the Tensor Labs team separately brought the Vector onchain trading platform to Coinbase. The Tensor Foundation confirmed that it remains independent and unaffiliated with Coinbase following that transaction. No current powers of Tensor Labs Inc. over the Tensor DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration are disclosed publicly.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
(d) Powers over Foundation
The relationship disclosed on the public record runs the other way and is a completed transaction rather than a control relationship: Tensor Labs Inc. sold the Tensor Marketplace and Tensorians to the Tensor Protocol Foundation on November 21, 2025, and the Foundation stated afterwards that it remains independent and unaffiliated with Coinbase, where the Tensor Labs team took the Vector platform. Neither the governance documentation, the Terms of Service nor the Canadian corporate record describes any member right, council seat, appointment right, veto or contractual right through which Tensor Labs Inc. or its directors direct or veto decision-making at the Foundation, and no such control is publicly disclosed.
(Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Governance, OpenGovCA — Tensor Labs Inc.)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The contract-level authority that Tensor’s governance documentation names sits with the Foundation’s Security Council, which can pass or veto a Tensor Improvement Proposal on the agreement of 4 of 7 members. No pause authority, no upgrade authority and no governance-executor role over Tensor protocols is attributed to Tensor Labs Inc. in that documentation, in the Terms of Service or in the acquisition announcement, and no multisig composition or voting threshold is published under which Tensor Labs Inc. could exercise one following its November 2025 sale of the marketplace to the Foundation.
(Source: Governance, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Terms of Service)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The one such mechanism that was disclosed has been terminated. Before November 21, 2025 the marketplace fees were split, with 50% flowing to the TNSR treasury and the balance to Tensor Labs Inc. as the marketplace's owner and operator; following the Foundation's acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace and the Tensorians collection from Tensor Labs Inc. on that date, 100% of marketplace fees flow to the TNSR treasury, so the fee stream to the DevCo has ended. The consideration Tensor Labs Inc. received for that sale has not been published. Tensor has disclosed no replacement arrangement: no service, development or maintenance agreement between the Foundation and Tensor Labs Inc., no residual fee or revenue share, no grant, and no TNSR allocation, vesting schedule or distribution policy applying to Tensor Labs Inc. or its equityholders, whose subsequent work on the Vector platform moved to Coinbase.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
TNSR launched with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The unlocked portion at launch consisted of the 12.5% initial airdrop, the unvested half of the community treasury, and the 9% reserve, with the remainder subject to the vesting arrangements described in (f). Tensor has not publicly disclosed a single aggregate circulating-at-launch figure. (Source: Tokenomics)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Recipient category: Community
- Tokens / share: 55% of total supply, or 550,000,000 TNSR, including 12.5% for the initial airdrop, 2.3% for the vested power-user airdrop, and 4% to Season 4 active protocol users. (Tokenomics)
- Use of funds: Airdrops to protocol users and a community treasury for ecosystem use. (Tokenomics)
- Vesting / release: Half of the community treasury vests linearly over 3 years with no cliff; the other half carries no vest. (Tokenomics)
- Recipient category: Core contributors
- Tokens / share: 27% of total supply, or 270,000,000 TNSR. (Tokenomics)
- Use of funds: Compensation and retention for core contributors. (Tokenomics)
- Vesting / release: 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff, starting March 2024. (Tokenomics)
- Recipient category: Investors and advisors
- Tokens / share: 9% of total supply, or 90,000,000 TNSR. (Tokenomics)
- Use of funds: Consideration for investment and advisory support. (Tokenomics)
- Vesting / release: 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff, starting March 2024. (Tokenomics)
- Recipient category: Reserve
- Tokens / share: 9% of total supply, or 90,000,000 TNSR. (Tokenomics)
- Use of funds: Reserved for future fundraising and development. (Tokenomics)
- Vesting / release: No vest. (Tokenomics)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed offering or pre-sale price was set for the TGE. TNSR launched via open market trading beginning April 8, 2024 at 15:30 UTC across Binance, OKX, and KuCoin simultaneously, so the launch price was market-set. The token reached an all-time high of approximately $2.23 to $2.33 on April 8 and 9, 2024 per aggregator data. (Source: OKX Listing Notice, KuCoin — Tensor (TNSR) Listing Announcement, CoinGecko, CryptoRank)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and market symbol is TNSR. OKX announced TNSR/USDT spot trading opening April 8, 2024 at 15:15 UTC, KuCoin scheduled TNSR/USDT trading for 15:15 UTC on April 8, 2024, and Binance listed TNSR/BTC, TNSR/USDT, TNSR/FDUSD, and TNSR/TRY at 15:30 UTC on April 8, 2024. (Source: OKX Listing Notice, KuCoin — Tensor (TNSR) Listing Announcement, CoinCarp Binance Mirror)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
TNSR has a fixed initial total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens with no scheduled inflation. Tokenholders control the supply through governance and can vote to introduce a reasonable inflation rate if the community treasury is exhausted, so the supply is fixed by default but not immutable. On November 21, 2025, all unvested tokens held by Tensor Labs and both founders, representing 21.6% of total supply, were burned as part of the Foundation's acquisition of the Tensor Marketplace, permanently reducing supply. (Source: Tokenomics, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Core contributors, investors, and advisors are subject to a 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff. Half of the community treasury vests linearly over 3 years with no cliff; the remaining half of the community treasury and the 9% reserve carry no vest. The vesting start date is March 2024, when the TNSR SPL token was deployed. As part of the November 21, 2025 acquisition, both founders relocked their previously vested tokens for an additional 3 years. (Source: Tokenomics, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable to a future distribution. All four disclosed airdrops have been executed and their claim windows opened, the most recent on January 31, 2025 for Season 4, and Tensor has announced no further airdrop season whose recipient wallet list could be committed to quarterly publication. One executed tranche does remain in delivery rather than pending allocation: the 2.3% power-user distribution for Seasons 1–3 is subject to a 2-year vesting schedule with a 6-month cliff, so its recipients and amounts were fixed at allocation and release over that term. (Source: Tokenomics, Season 4 Rewards)
Executed airdrop
This is the applicable branch. The official tokenomics page states that completed airdrops include:
- 12.5% of the community treasury to owners of Treasure Boxes and Tensorians for Seasons 1–3.
- 2.3% to power users on a 2-year vesting schedule with a 6-month cliff for Seasons 1–3.
- 4% to users actively using the protocols during Season 4, with eligibility based on bidding, listing, and market-making activity.
The Season 4 airdrop opened for claims on January 31, 2025. Out of 40,000,000 allocated TNSR tokens, 29,800,000 were claimed by approximately 15,100 wallets within the first week of the claim window. 64.3% of claimants retained their tokens.
Per-address source. One eligibility dataset is published and the allocation file is not. Tensor maintains an official tensor-foundation/tensorians-snapshots repository holding the Tensorians staking snapshot history, which is the address-level basis on which the Seasons 1–3 Treasure Box and Tensorian distribution was determined, so the recipient set for that portion can be read from a published GitHub source. Tensor has not published the corresponding per-address TNSR allocation or claim-amount file for any season, and no CSV, TSV or JSON allocation file, Dune table, full Merkle dump or RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data has been released for the power-user or Season 4 distributions.
Covered user segments and allocation method. Three segments were covered across four seasons. Owners of Treasure Boxes and Tensorians received 12.5% of the community treasury for Seasons 1–3, allocated against staking snapshots of those collections. Power users received 2.3% of supply for Seasons 1–3, sized by measured protocol usage and delivered on the vesting schedule noted above rather than unlocked at claim. Season 4 allocated 4% of supply to users actively using the protocols during that season, with eligibility determined by bidding, listing and market-making activity, so the method rewarded orderbook participation rather than holdings. Tensor has not published the point formula or weighting that converted a given level of activity into a TNSR amount within any season. (Source: Tokenomics, Season 4 Rewards, Messari — Tensor, tensor-foundation/tensorians-snapshots)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable, because airdrops were conducted. Tensor has executed four airdrop distributions across Seasons 1–4 as described above, so the project cannot state that it has never conducted one. (Source: Tokenomics)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Tensor has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement, including no market maker counterparty, no token allocation or loan committed to a market maker, no agreement term, and no agreement structure. (Source: Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
- Market Maker Name: Tensor has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of the token. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
- Token Allocation Committed: Tensor has not publicly disclosed any token allocation or loan to a market maker. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
- Term Duration: Tensor has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
- Structure Name: Tensor has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
TNSR trades on numerous centralized and decentralized venues, and Tensor has published no listing agreement with any of them. No TNSR allocation to an exchange appears in the published tokenomics, no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program tied to a venue has been disclosed, and trading at every venue is organic rather than contracted. Where an exchange has published its own listing terms, those terms are set out below. (Source: Tokenomics, Binance Will List Tensor (TNSR) with Seed Tag Applied)
- Exchange Name: Binance, spot trading opened 2024-04-08 15:30 UTC against the TNSR/BTC, TNSR/USDT, TNSR/FDUSD and TNSR/TRY pairs, with the Seed Tag applied and withdrawals from 2024-04-09 15:30 UTC. Binance Will List Tensor (TNSR) with Seed Tag Applied
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Tensor committed no TNSR allocation for this listing; Binance opened trading against existing market supply, and 0% of total supply was supplied or committed for listing.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Neither party disclosed a listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program; the listing is open-ended organic trading.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Binance's own announcement states "TNSR Listing Fee: 0 BNB", so no native-token listing fee, and no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to the listing, exists. Binance Will List Tensor (TNSR) with Seed Tag Applied
- Exchange Name: All other centralized venues listing TNSR, and all decentralized pools quoting it on Solana.
- Token Allocation Committed: None. Tensor has committed no TNSR allocation for listing at any other venue; the Solana pools quoting TNSR are permissionless and are created and funded by third-party liquidity providers.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. Tensor has entered into no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program with any other venue, so no term exists to state.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Tensor has paid no native-token listing fee to any other venue, and has disclosed no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to any listing. (Source: Tokenomics, Binance Will List Tensor (TNSR) with Seed Tag Applied)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Tensor raised $3,000,000 in a seed round led by Placeholder, with the round announced on March 7, 2023. Investors in the round include Solana Ventures, Alliance DAO, Big Brain Holdings, and Solana co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal (6 investors total: 4 institutional, 2 angel). No prior TNSR token sale, token-denominated instrument (SAFT, STAMP, or equivalent), or investor token vesting schedule tied to the seed round has been identified publicly.
(Source: TechCrunch, Tracxn — Tensor Funding)
- Series Name: Seed round, led by Placeholder with Solana Ventures, Alliance DAO, Big Brain Holdings, Anatoly Yakovenko, and Raj Gokal. TechCrunch
- Investment Vehicle: Corporate equity financing of Tensor, with no token-denominated instrument disclosed. TechCrunch
- Date Of Sale: March 7, 2023 (announcement date).
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. The investor and advisor allocation category (9% of total supply) carries a 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff per the official tokenomics page. Tensor has not publicly disclosed whether that schedule applies to the seed-round investors specifically.
(Source: TechCrunch, Tokenomics)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
There is no incident to date. No exploit or security incident affecting tokenholders or protocol funds is identified in public sources as of 2026-09-28, for any Tensor component — the marketplace, AMM, escrow, whitelist, or fee programs on Solana — so there is no date or affected component to record. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits, Tensor Protocols)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector to summarize, because no exploit has been publicly identified. Public sources describe the deployed program surface and the audit coverage over it, but disclose no attack against any of those programs. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits, Tensor Protocols)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. Because no exploit or security incident has been publicly identified, no assets or tokens belonging to tokenholders or held by the protocol have been affected, and the quantified impact to date is zero. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits, Tensor Protocols)
(d) Remediation/response taken
No incident remediation has been required, because there has been no publicly identified incident. The disclosed security response is preventative: the official audits page states that Tensor protocols have been audited by OtterSec and Neodyme, with audit reports available on request. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits)
(e) Current status
Not applicable, as there is no incident with a status to report. No exploit is resolved, in litigation, under investigation, or subject to refund, because none has been publicly identified as of 2026-09-28. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits)
(f) References (optional)
There is no post-mortem or security advisory to link, because no incident has been publicly identified. The reference below is the official audits page. Tensor has not published the audit reports themselves, and has not publicly disclosed the audit dates, the commits reviewed, or the number or severity of findings, so those details cannot be independently verified from public sources. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
The token generation event is complete and TNSR has traded since April 8, 2024, so the live exposure is to continued venue availability rather than to completing a TGE. Venue-level jurisdictional restriction is already in force: BitMart's listing page states that trading of TNSR is restricted for users located in, established in, or residents of Lithuania. Further regulatory change in key jurisdictions could cause other venues to impose comparable restrictions or delist. Tensor has not published a contingency plan for maintaining listings under such change. (Source: BitMart — Tensor (TNSR), Terms of Service)
Entity-level regulatory impact
The Tensor Foundation operates under the laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands, and governance proposals must adhere to those applicable laws or may be vetoed by the Security Council — so legal constraint is built into the governance process itself. Regulatory or legal change in the Cayman Islands, or in the jurisdictions where the marketplace front end is reachable, could impose licensing requirements, enforcement actions, or forced changes to structure or operations on the Foundation. Tensor has not publicly disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change. (Source: Governance, Terms of Service)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions, and changes in tax rates or law could create additional liabilities. Tensor has published no tokenholder tax treatment guidance, so holders have no project-specific statement on how acquisition, disposal, or airdrop receipt is treated in any jurisdiction. (Source: Terms of Service)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
Access is restricted both at the interface and at the venue level. The Tensor Trade Terms of Service require users to be at least 18 years old, not barred from using the services under applicable law, and not to use the services in a way that violates domestic or foreign law or facilitates illegal activity. BitMart restricts TNSR trading for users located in, established in, or residents of Lithuania. Tensor has not published a consolidated list of restricted jurisdictions or the screening mechanism applied at the interface. (Source: Terms of Service, BitMart — Tensor (TNSR))
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Tensor protocols are smart-contract-based programs on Solana and include deployed program components for the marketplace, AMM, escrow, whitelist, and fees. A defect in any of these could lead to loss of user funds held in escrow or in AMM pools, to mispriced or unauthorized trades, or to disruption of the marketplace. Because the programs are upgradeable and fee parameters are governance-set, defects can also be introduced after deployment rather than only at launch. (Source: Tensor Protocols, Governance)
Security measures and their limitations
The official audits page states that Tensor protocols have been audited by OtterSec and Neodyme and that audit reports are available on request. Because Tensor has not published those reports, the scope of what was reviewed, the commits covered, and the findings raised are not publicly available, and tokenholders cannot independently assess what residual risk the audits leave unaddressed. Audits also review code as of a point in time and do not cover subsequent program upgrades, governance-set fee parameters, or the hosted marketplace front end. Tensor has not publicly disclosed a bug bounty program or formal verification coverage. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits, Tensor Protocols)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
The economic design depends on marketplace fee revenue. TNSR has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, of which 21.6% was permanently removed in the November 21, 2025 burn, and the remaining allocation is 55% community, 27% core contributors, 9% investors and advisors, and 9% reserve. The treasury is funded by fees collected on marketplace activity, so if NFT trading volume on Solana declines, treasury inflows decline with it, and the governance option to introduce inflation if the community treasury is exhausted becomes the fallback — which would dilute holders. Supply overhang is a further assumption-dependent risk: core contributors, investors, and advisors carry a 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff, and half of the community treasury vests linearly over 3 years with no cliff, while the other half and the reserve carry no vest at all and can be released at any time. (Source: Tokenomics, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Governance)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Governance control is broad. Tokenholder governance can vote to introduce a reasonable inflation rate if the community treasury is exhausted, which is a direct dilution power. Governance can also change fee parameters including marketplace fees, AMM fees, Price Lock fee collection, and the protocol and front-end fee split, all of which determine the fee volume flowing to the TNSR treasury. The November 2025 acquisition increased the treasury fee rate from 50% to 100% of marketplace fees, and that rate is itself subject to future governance votes, so the treasury's revenue share can be reduced again. The Security Council's veto over proposals that do not adhere to applicable Cayman Islands law is a further check that sits outside tokenholder control. Both founders relocked their previously vested tokens for an additional 3 years from November 2025. (Source: Tokenomics, Governance, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.