Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

The token generation event is complete and TNSR has traded since April 8, 2024, so the live exposure is to continued venue availability rather than to completing a TGE. Venue-level jurisdictional restriction is already in force: BitMart's listing page states that trading of TNSR is restricted for users located in, established in, or residents of Lithuania. Further regulatory change in key jurisdictions could cause other venues to impose comparable restrictions or delist. Tensor has not published a contingency plan for maintaining listings under such change. (Source: BitMart — Tensor (TNSR), Terms of Service)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The Tensor Foundation operates under the laws and regulations of the Cayman Islands, and governance proposals must adhere to those applicable laws or may be vetoed by the Security Council — so legal constraint is built into the governance process itself. Regulatory or legal change in the Cayman Islands, or in the jurisdictions where the marketplace front end is reachable, could impose licensing requirements, enforcement actions, or forced changes to structure or operations on the Foundation. Tensor has not publicly disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change. (Source: Governance, Terms of Service)

Tokenholder tax treatment

Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions, and changes in tax rates or law could create additional liabilities. Tensor has published no tokenholder tax treatment guidance, so holders have no project-specific statement on how acquisition, disposal, or airdrop receipt is treated in any jurisdiction. (Source: Terms of Service)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

Access is restricted both at the interface and at the venue level. The Tensor Trade Terms of Service require users to be at least 18 years old, not barred from using the services under applicable law, and not to use the services in a way that violates domestic or foreign law or facilitates illegal activity. BitMart restricts TNSR trading for users located in, established in, or residents of Lithuania. Tensor has not published a consolidated list of restricted jurisdictions or the screening mechanism applied at the interface. (Source: Terms of Service, BitMart — Tensor (TNSR))

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Tensor protocols are smart-contract-based programs on Solana and include deployed program components for the marketplace, AMM, escrow, whitelist, and fees. A defect in any of these could lead to loss of user funds held in escrow or in AMM pools, to mispriced or unauthorized trades, or to disruption of the marketplace. Because the programs are upgradeable and fee parameters are governance-set, defects can also be introduced after deployment rather than only at launch. (Source: Tensor Protocols, Governance)

Security measures and their limitations

The official audits page states that Tensor protocols have been audited by OtterSec and Neodyme and that audit reports are available on request. Because Tensor has not published those reports, the scope of what was reviewed, the commits covered, and the findings raised are not publicly available, and tokenholders cannot independently assess what residual risk the audits leave unaddressed. Audits also review code as of a point in time and do not cover subsequent program upgrades, governance-set fee parameters, or the hosted marketplace front end. Tensor has not publicly disclosed a bug bounty program or formal verification coverage. (Source: Tensor Foundation Audits, Tensor Protocols)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

The economic design depends on marketplace fee revenue. TNSR has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, of which 21.6% was permanently removed in the November 21, 2025 burn, and the remaining allocation is 55% community, 27% core contributors, 9% investors and advisors, and 9% reserve. The treasury is funded by fees collected on marketplace activity, so if NFT trading volume on Solana declines, treasury inflows decline with it, and the governance option to introduce inflation if the community treasury is exhausted becomes the fallback — which would dilute holders. Supply overhang is a further assumption-dependent risk: core contributors, investors, and advisors carry a 3-year linear vest with a 1-year cliff, and half of the community treasury vests linearly over 3 years with no cliff, while the other half and the reserve carry no vest at all and can be released at any time. (Source: Tokenomics, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement, Governance)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

Governance control is broad. Tokenholder governance can vote to introduce a reasonable inflation rate if the community treasury is exhausted, which is a direct dilution power. Governance can also change fee parameters including marketplace fees, AMM fees, Price Lock fee collection, and the protocol and front-end fee split, all of which determine the fee volume flowing to the TNSR treasury. The November 2025 acquisition increased the treasury fee rate from 50% to 100% of marketplace fees, and that rate is itself subject to future governance votes, so the treasury's revenue share can be reduced again. The Security Council's veto over proposals that do not adhere to applicable Cayman Islands law is a further check that sits outside tokenholder control. Both founders relocked their previously vested tokens for an additional 3 years from November 2025. (Source: Tokenomics, Governance, Tensor Foundation — Marketplace Acquisition Announcement)