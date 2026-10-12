(a) Problem the project solves

Traders who want to swap tokens across many blockchains face scattered liquidity and need intermediaries such as traditional market makers. Sushi, also known as SushiSwap, is a decentralized exchange created in late August 2020 that lets users swap tokens through liquidity pools without a traditional market maker. It operates across more than 40 chains and aggregates liquidity sources on those networks through its RouteProcessor 6 router to find the best swap price for users.

(Source: What Is Sushi FAQ, How Does Sushi Work FAQ)

(b) Operational priorities

Sushi Labs, the development arm set up after the 2024 Burū no Shinka vote, funds development and operations from protocol revenue and DAO treasury support. The December 2025 emissions proposal states that Sushi Labs generated over $10M in revenue in 2024 and sets a goal of $20M in annual recurring revenue. The December 2024 Treasury Diversifications vote passed diversified treasury funds to Sushi Labs to pay for infrastructure, personnel, product expansion and research. The September 2026 tokenomics restructure directs all protocol fees left after buybacks and reserve purchases to Sushi Ops for development, incentives, partnerships, liquidity, security and operations.

(Source: Introducing Sushi Labs, Snapshot, AER Increase Implementation, Snapshot, Treasury Diversifications Implementation, Snapshot, Tokenomics Restructure Implementation)

(c) High-level project overview

SushiSwap is an automated market maker in which liquidity providers deposit token pairs into pools and swappers trade against those pools. Each swap pays a 0.3% fee, of which 0.25% goes to liquidity providers and 0.05% goes to SUSHI holders who stake into xSUSHI. On top of its own pools, Sushi runs an aggregator through RouteProcessor 6, which can route trades across outside liquidity sources, and it serves as the core DEX on the Katana network.

(Source: How Does Sushi Work FAQ, Swap Fee Distribution FAQ, RP6 Announcement, Sushi on Katana)

(d) Primary token functions

SUSHI is the primary token of the SushiSwap platform and was first distributed as liquidity mining rewards. Holders stake SUSHI in the Sushi Bar to receive xSUSHI, which accumulates value as the platform collects fees. SUSHI held as xSUSHI or in qualifying positions counts toward SushiPowah, the voting power used in Snapshot votes, where a proposal needs at least 5 million SushiPowah to be valid.

(Source: What Is SUSHI FAQ, What Is xSUSHI FAQ, Sushi Governance FAQ)

(e) Control surface reliance

Sushi relies on offchain Snapshot votes that multisigs then execute. The SUSHI token is owned by the MasterChef contract, MasterChef is owned by a Timelock with a 48-hour delay, and the Timelock admin is a 3-of-5 OPS Safe, while a 4-of-6 Treasury Safe receives the MasterChef developer share. Since the 2024 move to a Labs model, Sushi Labs runs daily operations. The governance FAQ states that a working, trustless DAO remains a goal without a timeline.

(Source: Blockscout, MasterChef, Blockscout, Timelock, Safe API, OPS Safe, Safe API, Treasury Safe, Sushi Labs FAQ, Sushi Governance FAQ)