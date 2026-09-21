Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
SuperVerse connects web3 gaming, DeFi, and NFTs inside one interoperable ecosystem and targets the fragmentation that separates web3 games, users, and liquidity. SUPER operates as the shared asset across ecosystem products and partner games.
(Source: SuperVerse Docs, SuperVerse Overview)
(b) Operational priorities
SuperVerse prioritizes distribution of SUPER across ecosystem products, ongoing product development, and treasury management. The SuperVerse DAO manages the treasury, funds staking rewards, and allocates community funds under an 80% community rewards and 20% development and maintenance split.
(Source: DAO Governance, Governance Guidelines)
(c) High-level project overview
SuperVerse operates a web3 gaming network in which SUPER integrates across ecosystem products and partner games. Its first liquidity protocol, BlackHole, is a decentralized exchange that directs a portion of trading fees to SUPER buybacks.
(Source: SuperVerse Overview, SUPER Tokenomics)
(d) Primary token functions
SUPER is a multichain ERC-20 token that settles ecosystem transactions, powers protocol governance, and captures value across SuperVerse products. Staked SUPER grants proposal participation and voting rights in the SuperVerse DAO.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics, DAO Governance)
(e) Control surface reliance
Governance runs through staking SUPER into designated DAO pools for membership and voting. Proposal submission opens at 15,000 staked SUPER, and administrators post approved proposals to Snapshot or another DAO-approved voting tool for onchain-aligned community votes.
(Source: DAO Governance, Governance Guidelines)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Elliot Wainman
Labs / DevCo
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Super Studios
Crypto content creator known as EllioTrades with more than 700,000 YouTube subscribers, a background in EdTech gaming, and co-founder of Super Studios in 2020.
Timothy Clancy
Labs / DevCo
Chief Architect and lead protocol developer
Lead developer of the SuperFarm protocol, the Impostors game, and the GigaMart marketplace, publishing smart contract work under the GitHub handle TimTinkers.
(Source: SuperVerse Overview, EllioTrades Profile, TimTinkers GitHub)
Labs / DevCo
The SuperFarm Foundation owns and operates SuperVerse and is the named operator in the Terms of Use, organized under the laws of Panama. Public sources do not name any foundation officers or council members.
Foundation
The SuperVerse DAO governs the treasury and ecosystem decisions through staked-SUPER voting on Snapshot. Public sources do not name any individual DAO officeholders.
DAO / Onchain Governance
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The SuperVerse DAO does not hold separately disclosed intellectual property rights. The SuperFarm Foundation, its licensors, and relevant third-party owners retain ownership of protected content, and the SUPER smart contract and token sit outside that contractual scope.
(Source: SuperVerse Overview)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The SuperVerse DAO is the community self-governing body for treasury management and ecosystem input. Voting runs through Snapshot or another DAO-approved tool, administrators post proposals after the approvals process, the voting window lasts six days, and enactment requires at least 5% engagement of circulating SUPER supply plus at least 60% of votes in favor.
(Source: DAO Governance, Governance Guidelines)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
DAO membership requires staking SUPER in designated DAO pools. Staking grants proposal ideation, community discussion, and voting, and wallets staking at least 15,000 SUPER gain proposal submission rights.
(Source: DAO Governance)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
The SuperVerse DAO Treasury distributes rewards to actively staking DAO members under an 80% community rewards and 20% development and maintenance allocation. Public sources do not disclose broader tokenholder claims over treasury assets or protocol revenue.
(Source: Governance Guidelines)
(e) Dissolution authority
The project has not publicly disclosed the authority or process for dissolving the SuperVerse DAO.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The SuperFarm Foundation owns and operates SuperVerse and is the named operator in the Terms of Use, organized under the laws of Panama with a Panama notice address. Public sources do not disclose a fuller registration or entity-type statement for the Foundation.
(Source: Governance Guidelines)
(b) IP ownership & control
The SuperFarm Foundation, its licensors, and relevant third-party owners retain the intellectual-property-protected content made available through the SuperVerse services.
(Source: SuperVerse Overview)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Public sources do not disclose the Foundation's powers over the DAO, treasury, or token administration beyond its role as operator of the services.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The project has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's powers over the development company.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Terms of Use place the SUPER smart contract, SUPER tokens, and other blockchain components outside the contractual services definition. Public sources do not disclose pause, upgrade, or governance-executor thresholds held by the Foundation.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The project has not publicly disclosed the Foundation's current economic arrangements or distribution policies.
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Super Studios Inc. is the development company behind the SuperFarm protocol, the SUPER token, the Impostors game, and the GigaMart marketplace. Elliot Wainman leads Super Studios as Chief Executive Officer and Timothy Clancy serves as Chief Architect. Public sources do not disclose the jurisdiction of incorporation for Super Studios Inc. or a separate development entity directly responsible for issuing the native token at launch.
(Source: SuperVerse Overview, TimTinkers GitHub)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The total supply is fixed at 1,000,000,000 SUPER. The Token Generation Event took place on February 22, 2021 through an initial dex offering on Polkastarter. The official tokenomics page reports circulating supply of approximately 614,662,617 SUPER and a fully unlocked schedule. Round prices ran from a Seed price of 0.003 dollars to a public IDO price of 0.025 dollars, and public sources do not disclose a single market-wide clearing price for all launch supply.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics, Transparency Report, Tokenomist)
- Category: Staking
- Supply Share: 25%
- Vesting Detail: 12-month linear unlock from TGE.
- Category: Private Sales (P1, P2, P3)
- Supply Share: 34%
- Vesting Detail: 2-month cliff plus 6-month linear unlock, with 20% to 25% released at TGE for the later rounds.
- Category: Development
- Supply Share: 10%
- Vesting Detail: 12-month cliff plus 24-month linear unlock.
- Category: Founders and Advisors
- Supply Share: 10%
- Vesting Detail: 12-month cliff plus 24-month linear unlock.
- Category: Ecosystem
- Supply Share: 9%
- Vesting Detail: 12-month cliff plus 24-month linear unlock.
- Category: NFT Drops
- Supply Share: 5%
- Vesting Detail: Released to fund community NFT drops and airdrops.
- Category: Seed
- Supply Share: 5%
- Vesting Detail: 15% released at TGE, then a 6-month cliff plus 24-month linear unlock at a 0.003 dollar price.
- Category: Liquidity
- Supply Share: 1%
- Vesting Detail: Circulating from TGE.
- Category: Public Sale (IDO)
- Supply Share: 1%
- Vesting Detail: 100% released at TGE at a 0.025 dollar price.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics, Transparency Report)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
The project has not published a per-address CSV, JSON, Merkle dump, repository file, or RPC claim surface for executed SUPER airdrop allocations.
The project-authored March 12, 2021 transparency report allocated 1,000,000 SUPER from the NFT Drops bucket to an airdrop dated March 22, 2021. Public sources do not disclose the covered user segments or a fuller allocation method beyond that NFT Drops reference.
(Source: Transparency Report)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Market Makers
No market-maker agreement, token loan, or retainer structure affecting SUPER liquidity is publicly disclosed.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchanges
Binance, Gate, and Bitvavo are active SUPER trading venues. Listing-agreement terms, token allocations, lockups, and native-token listing fees are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: CoinGecko)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
-
Series Name: Seed
- Price: 0.003 dollars
- Number of tokens sold: 50M SUPER
- Vesting Schedule: 15% at TGE, 6-month cliff, 24-month linear unlock.
-
Series Name: P1
- Price: 0.0045 dollars
- Number of tokens sold: 90M SUPER
- Vesting Schedule: 2-month cliff, 6-month linear unlock.
-
Series Name: P2
- Price: 0.0067 dollars
- Number of tokens sold: 150M SUPER
- Vesting Schedule: 20% at TGE, 2-month cliff, 6-month linear unlock.
-
Series Name: P3
- Price: 0.01 dollars
- Number of tokens sold: 100M SUPER
- Vesting Schedule: 2-month cliff, 6-month linear unlock with an at-TGE release.
-
Series Name: IDO
- Price: 0.025 dollars
- Number of tokens sold: 10M SUPER
- Vesting Schedule: 100% released at TGE.
The first private round closed in January 2021 and raised approximately 1.1 to 1.2 million dollars from Animoca Brands, Animoca Brands Japan, Bitcoin.com, Spark Digital Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, Solidity Ventures, Black Edge Capital, AU21 Capital, Woodstock, and Asteroid Capital. Token-sale rounds followed at escalating prices through the February 22, 2021 IDO on Polkastarter, and public sources report total fundraising of approximately 2.81 million dollars. Public sources do not disclose legal investment-instrument labels or exact month-and-year sale dates for every token round.
(Source: Strategic Round, ICO Analytics, Transparency Report)
(Source: Transparency Report, ICO Analytics)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting SUPER tokenholders or protocol funds is documented in public sources as of 2026-09-21. The 2023 shutdown of the Multichain cross-chain bridge, the former SUPER bridge provider on BNB Chain, prompted a defensive one-way migration of SUPER back to Ethereum, and public sources do not attribute any SuperVerse protocol-fund loss to that event.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The Terms of Use state that SuperVerse is owned and operated by the SuperFarm Foundation, exclude the smart contract and SUPER token from the contractual services definition, and restrict access by U.S. persons, restricted-territory persons, and users attempting to bypass those restrictions with VPN tools. Disputes are governed by Panama Arbitration Law and the laws of Panama. Public sources do not provide tax guidance for tokenholders.
(Source: Governance Guidelines)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The staking terms place transaction review and authorization on users and state that the Foundation does not own or operate the SuperVerse Staker, wallets, validation nodes, or other blockchain infrastructure required for interaction. The Multichain bridge shutdown forced a migration and a one-way bridge back to Ethereum, showing bridge dependency and third-party infrastructure risk. The CertiK profile shows no CertiK audit or bug bounty, so the public record does not evidence strong official audit coverage for this surface.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Total supply is 1,000,000,000 SUPER, circulating supply is approximately 614,662,617, and the schedule is 100% unlocked, so a large share of supply is already live in the market. Ecosystem products such as the BlackHole DEX direct a portion of fees to SUPER buybacks, tying part of the token value narrative to continued ecosystem activity and fee generation. Staking reward estimates can change over time and are not guaranteed.
(Source: SUPER Tokenomics, Tokenomist)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.