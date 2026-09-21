Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

SuperVerse connects web3 gaming, DeFi, and NFTs inside one interoperable ecosystem and targets the fragmentation that separates web3 games, users, and liquidity. SUPER operates as the shared asset across ecosystem products and partner games.

(Source: SuperVerse Docs, SuperVerse Overview)

(b) Operational priorities

SuperVerse prioritizes distribution of SUPER across ecosystem products, ongoing product development, and treasury management. The SuperVerse DAO manages the treasury, funds staking rewards, and allocates community funds under an 80% community rewards and 20% development and maintenance split.

(Source: DAO Governance, Governance Guidelines)

(c) High-level project overview

SuperVerse operates a web3 gaming network in which SUPER integrates across ecosystem products and partner games. Its first liquidity protocol, BlackHole, is a decentralized exchange that directs a portion of trading fees to SUPER buybacks.

(Source: SuperVerse Overview, SUPER Tokenomics)

(d) Primary token functions

SUPER is a multichain ERC-20 token that settles ecosystem transactions, powers protocol governance, and captures value across SuperVerse products. Staked SUPER grants proposal participation and voting rights in the SuperVerse DAO.

(Source: SUPER Tokenomics, DAO Governance)

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance runs through staking SUPER into designated DAO pools for membership and voting. Proposal submission opens at 15,000 staked SUPER, and administrators post approved proposals to Snapshot or another DAO-approved voting tool for onchain-aligned community votes.

(Source: DAO Governance, Governance Guidelines)