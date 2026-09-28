Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

SUI completed its token generation event and public sale in 2023, so the live regulatory exposure is to continued token delivery and venue availability rather than to completing a TGE. Public sale materials show the sale surfaces themselves were jurisdictionally gated: U.S. persons and residents were ineligible, participation required exchange KYC and sanctions screening, and operational constraints excluded some geographies that were not themselves under sanctions. Evolving or conflicting rules in key jurisdictions could therefore restrict which venues can list or maintain SUI and which users those venues may serve. Sui has not publicly provided a project-specific contingency matrix for how future regulatory change would affect venue listing maintenance. (Source: Introducing the SUI Token Sale on OKX Jumpstart, Announcement of Sui (SUI) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight, SUI Token Community Access Program (CAP) Recognition Sale, Terms of Service)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The Sui Foundation is identified as an independent organization, its privacy policy lists a Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands contact address, and the sui.io terms state that use of the interface is governed by Cayman Islands law with disputes subject to binding individual arbitration in the Cayman Islands. Mysten Labs, Inc. is identified on its own legal pages as a Palo Alto, California entity whose mystenlabs.com services are governed by California law and subject to Santa Clara County court venue outside arbitration. Regulatory or legal change in either the Cayman Islands or the United States could therefore reach a different one of the two core entities, and could bring enforcement exposure, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations. Sui has not publicly disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change. (Source: About the Sui Foundation, Sui Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy - Mysten Labs, Mysten Labs Terms of Service)

Tokenholder tax treatment

The published terms state that users are solely responsible for determining, collecting, reporting, and paying applicable taxes and for maintaining relevant tax records. Sui has not published guidance on how staking rewards, airdrop receipts, or disposals are treated in any particular jurisdiction, and tax treatment of digital assets continues to differ between jurisdictions and to change. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations. (Source: Terms of Service)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

The sui.io terms require users to represent that they are not located in restricted territories and are not on sanctions lists. The public sale materials show that U.S. persons and residents were ineligible for the sale surfaces, that participation required exchange KYC and sanctions checks, and that operational constraints prevented participation from some geographies. Those restrictions create access risk for affected users and create ongoing screening and compliance obligations for the interfaces and venues that apply them. (Source: Terms of Service, Introducing the SUI Token Sale on OKX Jumpstart, Announcement of Sui (SUI) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight, SUI Token Community Access Program (CAP) Recognition Sale)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Sui has experienced at least two publicly disclosed Mainnet incidents: a November 21, 2024 crash-loop outage tied to congestion-control code, and a January 14, 2026 network stall caused by consensus-processing divergence. Both show that bugs in consensus, execution, or congestion-control logic can halt transaction processing on the live network even where safety properties are preserved. Neither incident resulted in a reported loss of user funds, but a halt of this kind disrupts the protocol and any application or bridge that depends on timely settlement. (Source: Sui Mainnet Outage Resolution, Sui Mainnet Network Stall Resolution)

Security measures and their limitations

Publicly disclosed security measures include the official security hub, a public bug bounty page enumerating reportable protocol and validator impacts, and a published Halborn Core L1 audit reporting zero critical findings, zero high findings, one medium finding and two informational findings in the audited scope, with the medium issue remediated in pull request 10511. Those same sources show the limits of such measures: the 2024 and 2026 incidents still required emergency fixes, validator rollout and recovery procedures, and the security materials frame ongoing monitoring and repeated third-party review as necessary rather than sufficient. Audits and bounties scoped to particular components do not detect novel consensus-level faults, faults in unaudited code paths, or operational failures during rollout. (Source: Audits and Resources, Bug Bounty Program, Halborn Sui Core L1 Audit, Sui Mainnet Outage Resolution, Sui Mainnet Network Stall Resolution)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

SUI has a capped 10 billion token supply, initial coin circulation of 528,273,717 SUI, roughly 5% of supply circulating at Mainnet launch, and additional tranches released over time under a schedule influenced by Foundation deployment of its allocation. More than half of all SUI sits in the Community Reserve and funds delegation, grants, research and development, validator subsidies and other ecosystem programs. Validator and holder incentives depend on delegated proof-of-stake, validator performance, gas-fee economics and periodic token releases: early validator rewards combined stake subsidies with gas fees, long-run validator rewards are expected to come from gas fees, the Storage Fund affects validator rewards, and low-scoring validators can have rewards slashed. If onchain activity and gas-fee revenue do not grow enough to replace stake subsidies as they taper, validator economics and therefore network security depend more heavily on continued Community Reserve deployment. (Source: Sui, SUI Token Supply and Schedule, Understanding Sui's Token Supply, SUI Token Allocation, Sui Network Validators, The Sui Foundation Partners with BitGo for Digital Asset Management)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

SUI's total supply is capped at 10 billion, so there is no governance power to inflate the supply. The discretion that does exist sits with the Sui Foundation rather than with a tokenholder vote: the release schedule for remaining supply is influenced by Foundation deployment of its allocation, the Community Reserve funds delegation, grants, validator subsidies and other programmes at the Foundation's direction, and the Foundation rebalances treasury stake over time based largely on validator adherence to staking best practices. Public sale materials also show differentiated pricing and unlock schedules that shape circulating float and participant incentives: general-sale allocations were priced at 0.10 USD per SUI and unlocked first at mainnet with monthly 1/13 releases thereafter, while Recognition Sale and Pool B allocations were priced at 0.03 USD per SUI and fully unlocked at mainnet launch. Decisions by the Foundation over the pace of reserve deployment, subsidy levels or treasury restaking can therefore materially affect circulating supply, validator rewards and tokenholder economics without a tokenholder vote. (Source: Sui, SUI Token Supply and Schedule, Understanding Sui's Token Supply, SUI Token Allocation, Sui Network Validators, Introducing the SUI Token Sale on OKX Jumpstart, Announcement of Sui (SUI) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight)