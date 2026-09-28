Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Frontier AI labs have exhausted the freely scrapeable internet, and the remaining high-value training data is either proprietary, legally undocumented, or does not yet exist. This leaves labs unable to source data at scale, prove its provenance, or guarantee its quality, and it exposes them to copyright and consent liability. The DATA Foundation addresses this by building onchain rails that source real human data, attach enforceable license terms, generate tamper-proof provenance receipts, and route compensation to contributors. The project originated as Story, an IP layer for the internet, and on June 25, 2026 it focused that mission on AI training data, which it identifies as the most valuable and least solved category of IP.
(Source: DATA Foundation Launch Announcement, Cointelegraph, The DATA Foundation)
(b) Operational priorities
The DATA Foundation supports ongoing development and operations through six governance-defined functions. It provides strategic grants to ecosystem partners, promotes network security by appointing a Security Council, implements approved DATA Foundation DAO proposals, runs educational initiatives and events, advocates for increased decentralization of the DAO, and manages the treasury to fund long-term ecosystem growth. The Foundation maintains a treasury reserve of more than 380 million native tokens that it may sell from time to time to repay outstanding loan balances and fund continued technical development.
(Source: Governance, MiCA White Paper)
(c) High-level project overview
The DATA Network is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain that combines an EVM execution environment with the Cosmos SDK and CometBFT Proof-of-Stake consensus. It enshrines a Proof-of-Creativity protocol that registers programmable IP Assets, attaches Programmable IP License terms, tracks parent-child derivative relationships through an IP Graph, and routes royalties across contributors. Three application layers sit on top of the chain. Contributor apps including Kled and Numo supply opt-in human data, Trace generates a public tamper-proof receipt for every contributed record, and Poseidon cleans, scores, and packages raw contributions into model-ready datasets.
(Source: Introduction, DATA Foundation Launch Announcement, MiCA White Paper)
(d) Primary token functions
$DATA is the native token of the DATA Network, migrated 1:1 from the prior $IP token. It pays gas fees for transactions on the Layer 1, is staked by validators and delegators as collateral in the Proof-of-Stake system, settles payment and royalty flows for onchain IP licensing, and carries governance rights over protocol upgrades, parameter decisions, ecosystem grants, and Foundation management as defined in the DAO Constitution. $DATA confers no ownership, profit participation, equity, or redemption rights in the Foundation or any affiliated entity.
(Source: FAQs, MiCA White Paper)
(e) Control surface reliance
The DATA Network relies on a mixed control surface. Tokenholders submit and vote on DATA Foundation Proposals, the DATA Foundation executes approved governance decisions and supports operations, and the Security Council holds emergency and non-emergency technical authority over upgrades, parameter changes, and incident response. The Security Council operates under a phased membership model. In the first phase Foundation Directors appoint up to seven of the up-to-eleven members and incumbents elect up to four. In the second phase, reached at the later of one year after the Constitution or a transition vote, tokenholders gain the right to elect a majority of Council members through a Constitutional DATA Foundation Proposal.
(Source: Governance, Security Council)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Seung Yoon "S.Y." Lee
Labs/DevCo
CEO of PIP Labs and strategic adviser to The DATA Foundation
Founded Radish and sold Radish Fiction to Kakao. Co-founded Story in 2022 and served as its CEO. Founding President of Poseidon. (Source: Poseidon, DATA Foundation Launch Announcement)
Sandeep Chinchali
Labs/DevCo
Chief AI Officer
Former Stanford AI researcher and lead data scientist at Uhana, which VMware acquired. Co-founder and lead scientist of Poseidon. (Source: Poseidon Seed Round, Poseidon)
Leo Chen
Labs/DevCo
Chief Technology Officer
PIP Labs has not publicly disclosed Leo Chen's prior roles; the leadership listing records only his current title. (Source: Story Protocol Leadership Team)
Andrea Muttoni
Labs/DevCo
Chief Product Officer
Served as President of Story Foundation before being named CEO of The DATA Foundation on June 25, 2026. (Source: DATA Foundation Launch Announcement)
Ben Sternberg
Labs/DevCo
Chief Financial Officer
PIP Labs has not publicly disclosed Ben Sternberg's prior roles; the leadership listing records only his current title. (Source: Story Protocol Leadership Team)
Julie Jo
Labs/DevCo
General Counsel
PIP Labs has not publicly disclosed Julie Jo's prior roles.
Raúl Martínez
Labs/DevCo
Head of Security
PIP Labs has not publicly disclosed Raúl Martínez's prior roles; he also sits on the DATA Foundation Security Council. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
Andrea Muttoni
Foundation
CEO
Served as President of Story Foundation and as Chief Product Officer at PIP Labs before being named CEO of The DATA Foundation on June 25, 2026. (Source: DATA Foundation Launch Announcement)
Matthew Shaw
Foundation
Director
The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed Matthew Shaw's prior roles.
Marc Piano
Foundation
Director
The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed Marc Piano's prior roles.
Seung Soo Kim
Foundation
Director
The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed Seung Soo Kim's prior roles.
Avi Patel
Foundation
Chief Data Officer (part-time advisory)
Founder and CEO of Kled, the opt-in human data marketplace integrated as the flagship app on DATA Network. (Source: DATA Foundation Launch Announcement)
Michael Lewellen
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Michael Lewellen as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions; no prior roles are disclosed. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
Vera the Ape
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Vera the Ape as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions; no prior roles are disclosed. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
Anton Astafiev
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Anton Astafiev as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions; no prior roles are disclosed. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
Patrick Collins
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Patrick Collins as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions, and links his profile at @PatrickAlphaC. That profile identifies him as a co-founder of the smart contract security firm Cyfrin, a smart contract auditor, and a Web3 developer advocate and educator, associated with the CodeHawks competitive-audit platform, the Solodit audit-findings aggregator and Cyfrin Updraft. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council) (Source: Patrick Collins on LinkedIn)
Jason Li
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Jason Li as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions; no prior roles are disclosed. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
Raúl Martínez
DAO/Onchain Governance
Security Council member
The DATA Foundation names Raúl Martínez as a current Security Council member empowered to carry out Emergency and Non-Emergency Actions. He holds the Head of Security role at PIP Labs, the primary development company for the network, alongside his Security Council seat; no earlier roles are disclosed. (Source: DATA Foundation Security Council)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DATA Foundation DAO does not directly hold the protocol's intellectual property. The core protocol smart contracts live in the public repositories github.com/storyprotocol/protocol-core-v1 and github.com/storyprotocol/protocol-periphery-v1 and are released under a permissive open-source license (MIT or Apache 2.0). The Programmable IP License framework is a proprietary licensing framework developed by Story Foundation. The DAO's control over this IP runs through governance, because tokenholders vote on protocol upgrades and parameter decisions that govern the deployed contracts.
(Source: MiCA White Paper, Governance)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Tokenholders who hold at least 10,000 votes may submit proposals. All tokens are eligible to vote, unstaked tokens carry one vote each, and staked tokens carry 1.25 votes each. The DATA Foundation executes tokenholder governance decisions that pass under the Constitution. The Security Council may propose parameter adjustments, veto network upgrades or parameter changes, and take emergency actions that include pausing or freezing contracts, revoking or changing admin keys, and scheduling upgrades, patches, and parameter changes before full DAO approval. Each emergency action requires a full transparency report once disclosure is safe.
(Source: DAO Constitution, Governance, Security Council)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staked tokens receive enhanced governance weight of 1.25 votes per token against one vote for unstaked tokens. For consensus and rewards, staked locked tokens and staked unlocked tokens carry the same voting power, while locked tokens earn staking rewards at half the rate of unlocked tokens. Locked tokens cannot be transferred or traded and release on an unlock schedule, and they may only be staked in the flexible period. Tokenholders may delegate voting power where delegation is technically available.
(Source: DAO Constitution, Staking Design)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
$DATA confers no rights to revenue distribution, profit participation, dividends, or equity in the DATA Foundation or any affiliated entity, and it grants no redemption or reimbursement right. Tokenholder rights are limited to governance participation, namely voting on protocol upgrades, parameter decisions, ecosystem grants, and Foundation management matters as defined in the DAO Constitution. Newly minted tokens flow to block rewards and to a community pool, and the Foundation determines the use of the community pool, subject to a maximum community pool share of 20% of per-block emissions.
(Source: MiCA White Paper, Staking Design)
(e) Dissolution authority
The Foundation, named in the DAO Constitution as Story Foundation, is a Cayman Islands foundation company, and its winding up is governed by Cayman Islands Law together with the Foundation Documents, being the Foundation Articles and the Foundation Bylaws. Tokenholders hold no dissolution authority whatsoever: the Constitution expressly lists voting to wind up and dissolve the Foundation itself among the Tokenholder Restricted Activities that tokenholders may neither propose nor approve, alongside voting to remove any Foundation Directors and voting to amend that restriction itself. Authority accordingly rests with the Foundation Directors and the Foundation Supervisor, each of whom holds powers and duties under Cayman Islands Law and as further described in the Foundation Documents. No onchain vote threshold for dissolution, and no mechanism for winding up the DAO as an entity distinct from the Foundation, has been publicly disclosed.
(Source: DAO Constitution, MiCA White Paper)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Story Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company, registered on April 19, 2024 at 3119 9 Forum Lane, Camana Bay, P.O. Box 144, Grand Cayman, KY1-9006, Cayman Islands, with Legal Entity Identifier 254900FX6QADHTOLX316. Its management body consists of three Directors, Matthew Shaw, Marc Piano, and Seung Soo Kim. Story Foundation operates under the "The DATA Foundation" brand following the June 25, 2026 rebrand. A separate entity, Narrative Universe Ltd., a Panama foundation registered on September 30, 2022, served as the genesis entity for the token, with the token generation event occurring on January 19, 2025. Narrative Universe Ltd. does not engage in commercial activity and holds no assets.
(Source: MiCA White Paper, DATA Foundation Launch Announcement)
(b) IP ownership & control
Story Foundation developed the Programmable IP License, the proprietary licensing framework that encodes legal and economic license terms and enforces them onchain. The protocol's production smart contracts are open-sourced under a permissive license and deployed through multi-signature wallets with time-locked upgrade contracts.
(Source: MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The DATA Foundation supports the DATA Foundation DAO operationally, executes tokenholder governance decisions, promotes network security by creating the Security Council and appointing its members, and manages the treasury for long-term ecosystem growth. The Foundation may directly or indirectly purchase and sell $DATA at its sole discretion through open market transactions, OTC trades, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, or other means for market stability, operations, and ecosystem growth, and it has previously engaged in such transactions. The Foundation makes the final delegation decisions for the Foundation Delegation Program after receiving research and recommendations from the PIP Labs team.
(Source: Governance, DATA Foundation Disclaimer)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The PIP Labs team conducts research, diligence, and evaluation for the Foundation Delegation Program and presents recommendations to the DATA Foundation, while final decisions on delegation amounts and recipients rest with the Foundation. The available public sources show Foundation decision authority within that delegation program and do not describe broader corporate control rights of the Foundation over PIP Labs.
(Source: Governance)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation promotes network security by creating the Security Council and appointing members to it. The Security Council may pause or freeze contracts, revoke or change admin access, schedule upgrades, patches, and parameter changes before full DAO approval, coordinate fund recovery with governance where feasible, and veto network upgrades or parameter changes. The Council seats up to eleven members and currently seats six.
(Source: Security Council, Governance)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The DATA Foundation may buy or sell $DATA through open market, OTC, block, privately negotiated, or other transactions for market stability, operations, or ecosystem growth, and it may enter programmatic purchase or sale plans, on a proprietary basis for its own account. In the August 11, 2025 Heritage Distilling private placement, Story Foundation sold $IP to Heritage at a fixed price of $3.40 per token, and the issuer stated that 100% of the Foundation's net cash proceeds from that sale would be used to repurchase $IP in the open market within up to 90 days. The Foundation also discloses that it may purchase and sell securities of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. d/b/a IP Strategy at its sole discretion.
(Source: DATA Foundation Disclaimer, Heritage Distilling $360M Reserve)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The DevCo is Story Protocol, Inc. d/b/a PIP Labs, located at 248 Homer Avenue, Palo Alto, California 94301, USA. The MiCA white paper names it as the initial core contributor to the network. It is a United States corporation operating from California.
(Source: MiCA White Paper)
(b) IP ownership & control
PIP Labs builds and patches the protocol and distributes security releases to validators as the initial core contributor. The protocol smart contracts are open-sourced under a permissive license.
(Source: MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The PIP Labs team conducts research, diligence, and evaluation of validator submissions and presents recommendations to the DATA Foundation for delegation allocations. The available public sources do not show broader PIP Labs authority over the DAO, the treasury, or token administration beyond that recommendation role. (Source: Governance)
(d) Powers over Foundation
PIP Labs provides diligence and recommendations to the DATA Foundation for the Foundation Delegation Program, and final delegation decisions rest with the Foundation. The available public sources do not show that PIP Labs can compel or direct Foundation decisions.
(Source: Governance)
(e) Contract/admin powers
PIP Labs patches protocol issues and distributes security releases to validators. The available public sources do not specify a standalone PIP Labs pause, upgrade, or governance-executor threshold separate from the Security Council and DAO process.
(Source: Release Notes)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The disclosed economic arrangements are genesis token allocations rather than fee or revenue streams. The genesis distribution of 1,000,000,000 tokens assigns 20% to Core Contributors, described as compensation for hiring and retaining team members who have contributed to the development of the Story blockchain, and 21.6% to Early Backers, described as stakes for early investors and advisors; both categories remained locked at launch with unlocks occurring over 48 months, against 25% of total supply unlocked at launch. A further 10% is allocated to the Foundation for Foundation employees and services that grow the blockchain, and 38.4% to Ecosystem and Community. The published distribution does not name Story Protocol, Inc. d/b/a PIP Labs as the recipient of the Core Contributors allocation, and the project has not disclosed how much of that allocation is held by the entity as distinct from individual contributors. Neither the MiCA white paper nor the governance documentation discloses any protocol fee share, revenue-sharing arrangement, service agreement or ongoing treasury funding directed from the network or the Foundation to PIP Labs, and no distribution policy governing the Core Contributors allocation beyond the 48-month unlock has been published.
(Source: Introducing $IP, MiCA White Paper, Staking Design)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The genesis supply was 1,000,000,000 tokens, and the initial unlocked supply at launch was 25% of that total, or 250,000,000 tokens. The remaining 75% was subject to the lock and vesting arrangements described in (f). (Source: Introducing $IP, Staking Design)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Recipient category: Ecosystem and Community
- Tokens / share: 38.4% of genesis supply, or 384,000,000 tokens. (MiCA White Paper)
- Use of funds: Developer funding, community initiatives, marketing, events, and grants. (MiCA White Paper, Introducing $IP)
- Vesting / release: The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed a release schedule specific to this category beyond the overall 25% initial unlock. (Introducing $IP)
- Recipient category: Initial Incentives
- Tokens / share: 10% of genesis supply, or 100,000,000 tokens, split into 5% Direct Claims and 5% Ecosystem Projects. (MiCA White Paper)
- Use of funds: Early rewards programs: direct claims for users and grants to ecosystem projects. (MiCA White Paper, Introducing $IP)
- Vesting / release: Unlocked on Day 1 of public mainnet through the Initial Incentives claim. (Introducing $IP)
- Recipient category: Foundation
- Tokens / share: 10% of genesis supply, or 100,000,000 tokens. (MiCA White Paper)
- Use of funds: Foundation operations and long-term network development. (MiCA White Paper)
- Vesting / release: The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed a release schedule specific to this category. (MiCA White Paper)
- Recipient category: Early Backers
- Tokens / share: 21.6% of genesis supply, or 216,000,000 tokens, covering early investors and advisors. (MiCA White Paper)
- Use of funds: Consideration for early investment and advisory support. (MiCA White Paper)
- Vesting / release: Unlocks over 48 months; the initial unlock date moved from February 13, 2026 to August 13, 2026. (Introducing $IP, The DATA Foundation)
- Recipient category: Core Contributors
- Tokens / share: 20% of genesis supply, or 200,000,000 tokens. (MiCA White Paper)
- Use of funds: Attracting and retaining team members. (MiCA White Paper)
- Vesting / release: Unlocks over 48 months; the initial unlock date moved from February 13, 2026 to August 13, 2026. (Introducing $IP, The DATA Foundation)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed initial offering price was set. The token entered the market through centralized exchange listings on February 13, 2025 rather than through a fixed-price public offering, so the launch price was market-set at listing rather than set by the issuer. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Data Network on CoinGecko)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The native token trades under the ticker DATA. It migrated 1:1 from the prior IP ticker on June 25, 2026, so filings and market data published before that date refer to the same asset as IP. (Source: FAQs, Data Network on CoinGecko)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The supply is not fixed and is mildly inflationary. Genesis supply was 1,000,000,000 tokens. The protocol emits a fixed quantity in the first year, set by the Foundation, with roughly 20,000,000 inflationary tokens per year flowing to block rewards and a community pool; annual emission in later periods is set by an emissions algorithm that is adjustable through governance or a hard fork. Gas fees are burned under EIP-1559, providing a partial offset. Current total supply stands at approximately 1,030,000,000 tokens. (Source: Staking Design, MiCA White Paper, Data Network on CoinGecko)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The community allocation unlocked on Day 1 of public mainnet through the Initial Incentives claim, and 25% of genesis supply was unlocked at launch overall. Early Backers and Core Contributors unlock over 48 months. The initial unlock date for locked team and investor tokens was February 13, 2026 and was delayed by six months to August 13, 2026. The DATA Foundation has not publicly disclosed a cliff-and-linear breakdown within the 48-month period or a release schedule specific to the Ecosystem and Community or Foundation allocations. (Source: Introducing $IP, The DATA Foundation)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The Day 1 Initial Incentives claims program opened on February 13, 2025 and was distributed through the rewards portal rather than held back for a later date, so there is no pending tranche whose recipient wallet list could be committed to quarterly publication. The project has announced no further airdrop beyond the Initial Incentives program. (Source: Introducing $IP, MiCA White Paper)
Executed airdrop
This is the applicable branch. The Day 1 Initial Incentives claims program opened on February 13, 2025 through the rewards portal and distributed against pre-existing eligibility rather than against a purchase. Initial Incentives consist of 10% of the supply, split into 5% Direct Claims and 5% Ecosystem Projects.
Per-address source. No per-address source has been published. The rewards portal was built as a connected-wallet claim interface, which returns a single wallet's own eligibility and amount to the person holding that wallet and does not expose the recipient set; the project has published no CSV, TSV or JSON allocation file, no Dune table, no full Merkle dump, no GitHub repository file embedding per-address allocations, and no RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data for the Day 1 Initial Incentives. The published record therefore establishes the size of each claim group as a share of supply but does not allow the recipient list or any individual allocation to be reconstructed from public data.
Covered user segments and allocation method. The covered segments were Odyssey Badge Holders, Chronicles NFT holders who were also Odyssey Badge Holders, the Active Story Community, Social Rewards recipients, Exchange Based Program participants, validators, and ecosystem program participants; Core Contributors were not eligible to claim Initial Incentives. Eligibility in each case was earned before the claim opened: badge and NFT holdings were established by onchain ownership, community and social rewards by recorded participation, exchange-based programs by participation in the relevant venue's campaign, and validator rewards by operating validation infrastructure. The allocation was sized at the program level, with Direct Claims drawing on 5% of supply and Ecosystem Projects on the other 5%; the project has not published the per-segment split within Direct Claims or the formula converting a participant's recorded activity into a token amount. (Source: Introducing $IP, MiCA White Paper)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable, because an airdrop was conducted. The Day 1 Initial Incentives claims program described above was executed on February 13, 2025, so the project cannot state that it has never conducted one. (Source: Introducing $IP)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
The DATA Foundation discloses that it may execute token transactions through open market transactions, OTC trades, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, and that it may enter programmatic purchase or sale plans, on a proprietary basis for its own account. Story has not publicly disclosed any specific market-maker agreement, token allocation, loan, or structure. (Source: DATA Foundation Disclaimer)
- Market Maker Name: Story has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of the token. The DATA Foundation discloses only that it may transact on a proprietary basis for its own account. DATA Foundation Disclaimer
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation or loan to a market maker. DATA Foundation Disclaimer
- Term Duration: Story has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. DATA Foundation Disclaimer
- Structure Name: Story has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. The Foundation's disclosure names open market transactions, OTC trades, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, and programmatic purchase or sale plans as available means, without naming a counterparty or a contract. DATA Foundation Disclaimer
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
The token is publicly listed and traded across multiple centralized exchanges. The MiCA white paper names OKX, Bitvavo, Coinbase, and Bithumb as admission-to-trading venues. Story has not publicly disclosed private listing agreements, token allocations supplied by the project for listing, or native-token listing fees for any of these venues. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Data Network on CoinGecko)
- Exchange Name: OKX, named in the MiCA white paper as an admission-to-trading venue. OKX ran a public Trade and Earn promotion from February 13, 2025 through February 26, 2025 with a 200,000-token prize pool tied to campaign enrollment, a net deposit of at least 100 USDT, and at least 300 USDT of trading on the token's pairs. MiCA White Paper
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation supplied or committed for this listing. The 200,000-token promotional prize pool was announced by the exchange rather than disclosed by Story as a project allocation. MiCA White Paper
- Term Duration: The Trade and Earn promotion ran from February 13, 2025 through February 26, 2025. Story has not publicly disclosed any listing lockup or liquidity-program term. MiCA White Paper
- Native Token Listing Fees: Story has not publicly disclosed any native-token listing fees paid to OKX. MiCA White Paper
- Exchange Name: Bitvavo, named in the MiCA white paper as an admission-to-trading venue. MiCA White Paper
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation supplied or committed for this listing. MiCA White Paper
- Term Duration: Story has not publicly disclosed any listing lockup, liquidity, or incentive-program term. MiCA White Paper
- Native Token Listing Fees: Story has not publicly disclosed any native-token listing fees paid to Bitvavo. MiCA White Paper
- Exchange Name: Coinbase, named in the MiCA white paper as an admission-to-trading venue. MiCA White Paper
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation supplied or committed for this listing. MiCA White Paper
- Term Duration: Story has not publicly disclosed any listing lockup, liquidity, or incentive-program term. MiCA White Paper
- Native Token Listing Fees: Story has not publicly disclosed any native-token listing fees paid to Coinbase. MiCA White Paper
- Exchange Name: Bithumb, named in the MiCA white paper as an admission-to-trading venue. MiCA White Paper
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation supplied or committed for this listing. MiCA White Paper
- Term Duration: Story has not publicly disclosed any listing lockup, liquidity, or incentive-program term. MiCA White Paper
- Native Token Listing Fees: Story has not publicly disclosed any native-token listing fees paid to Bithumb. MiCA White Paper
- Exchange Name: KuCoin, which listed the IP/USDT spot pair with mainnet deposits effective immediately, trading from February 13, 2025 at 09:00 UTC and withdrawals from February 14, 2025 at 10:00 UTC. Data Network on CoinGecko
- Token Allocation Committed: Story has not publicly disclosed any token allocation supplied or committed for this listing. Data Network on CoinGecko
- Term Duration: Story has not publicly disclosed any listing lockup, liquidity, or incentive-program term for KuCoin. Data Network on CoinGecko
- Native Token Listing Fees: Story has not publicly disclosed any native-token listing fees paid to KuCoin. Data Network on CoinGecko
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
The project completed corporate equity financings for PIP Labs and one public-company transaction that included a sale of tokens by Story Foundation. PIP Labs raised an $80M Series B led by a16z crypto, and total funding raised to date is reported at roughly $136M to $140M with participation from a16z crypto, Polychain, Samsung Ventures, and earlier backers including 11:11 Media. On August 11, 2025, Heritage Distilling Holding Company priced a $220M private placement, made of $100M in cash and $120M in tokens, and allocated $82M of proceeds to purchase tokens from Story Foundation at a fixed price of $3.40 per token. Story Foundation stated it would use 100% of the net cash proceeds to repurchase tokens in the open market within up to 90 days. At close, the Heritage treasury was expected to hold approximately 52.5 million tokens valued at approximately $361M based on the August 10, 2025 market price. A related ecosystem company, Poseidon, raised a $15M seed led by a16z crypto on July 22, 2025.
(Source: Messari Story Profile, Heritage Distilling $360M Reserve, Poseidon Seed Round)
- Series Name: PIP Labs Series B, led by a16z crypto. Messari Story Profile
- Investment Vehicle: Corporate equity financing of PIP Labs, with no token component disclosed. Messari Story Profile
- Date Of Sale: 2024-08-21
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed.
- Series Name: Heritage Distilling Holding Company private placement, which included a token purchase from Story Foundation. Heritage Distilling $360M Reserve
- Investment Vehicle: Private placement of $100M in cash and $120M in tokens, of which $82M of proceeds bought tokens from Story Foundation at $3.40 per token. Heritage Distilling $360M Reserve
- Date Of Sale: 2025-08-11
- Number of tokens sold: Approximately 52.5 million tokens held by the Heritage treasury at close, with $82M of proceeds allocated to purchase tokens from Story Foundation at $3.40 per token
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
As of 2026-09-28, no exploit or security incident has been publicly reported that affected the DATA token (issued under its former ticker IP), its token contract, total supply, tokenholder balances, minting controls, burn mechanics, or the custody of token supply. Neither the DATA Foundation's own disclosures nor the public client release history records any such incident, and the MiCA white paper's audit-outcome section reports that every issue raised in the independent audits was addressed by the core development team rather than exploited in production.
Five dated security releases to the Layer 1 client software are on the public record. None of them affected the token itself; each is listed here for completeness, because each concerns the chain that issues and settles the token.
- 2025-05-02 — Story consensus client v1.2.0 (“Ovid”), a mandatory hardfork on Story Mainnet (upgrade height 4477880) and Aeneid Testnet (height 4362990). Components affected: the
x/evmenginemodule, the block-size consensus parameters, and the validator CLI key handling. (Source: Story v1.2.0 “Ovid” release notes)
- 2025-10-21 — Story consensus client v1.3.3, a mandatory update on Story Mainnet and Aeneid Testnet. Component affected: the consensus client. (Source: Story v1.3.3 release notes)
- 2025-12-12 — Story consensus client v1.4.2 (“Terence”), a mandatory upgrade on Story Mainnet and Aeneid Testnet. Component affected: the consensus client. (Source: Story v1.4.2 “Terence” release notes, Release Notes)
- 2026-03-05 — Story-Geth execution client v1.2.1 (“Yasunari”), a required update on Story Mainnet and Aeneid Testnet. Components affected: the upstream go-ethereum code merged into the execution client, and the peer-to-peer networking stack. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.1 “Yasunari” release notes)
- 2026-08-10 — Story-Geth execution client v1.2.3, a mandatory upgrade on Story Mainnet. Component affected: the IP Graph precompile in the execution layer. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.3 release notes)
(Source: MiCA White Paper, Release Notes)
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploit vector against the token is on the public record, because no incident against the token is on the public record. The vectors closed by the five client releases above were as follows.
- v1.2.0, 2025-05-02 — hardening rather than a response to an exploit. The release added validation for the maximum size of a transaction in the EVM engine and changed the
MaxBytesblock parameter in consensus params, closing an oversized-payload path into the execution engine; it also disallowed unexported fields in Cosmos transactions, and removed the
--private-keyflag from the validator CLI, which the release notes describe as a breaking change made “to prevent private key exposure,” replacing it with an encrypted key file. (Source: Story v1.2.0 “Ovid” release notes)
- v1.3.3, 2025-10-21 — the release notes state it “patches a few security issues” and is mandatory for any operator who had not already applied the private v1.3.3 patch. The specific vectors were not published, which is the expected outcome for a fix distributed privately to validators before public release. (Source: Story v1.3.3 release notes)
- v1.4.2, 2025-12-12 — the release notes state it “patches a security issue” and is mandatory for any operator who had not applied the private v1.4.2 patch, with the instruction to “upgrade immediately.” The specific vector was not published, for the same reason. (Source: Story v1.4.2 “Terence” release notes)
- Story-Geth v1.2.1, 2026-03-05 — merges upstream go-ethereum security fixes addressing CVE-2026-26314 and CVE-2026-26315, plus two peer-to-peer vulnerabilities. Because the p2p fixes touch node identity, operators were advised to delete
DATADIR/geth/nodekeyand regenerate the p2p node key after upgrading. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.1 “Yasunari” release notes)
- Story-Geth v1.2.3, 2026-08-10 — adjusts gas metering in the IP Graph precompile, a mispriced-execution class of issue in the execution layer. It too was distributed as a private patch before the public release. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.3 release notes)
(Source: Release Notes)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. Across all five releases, no DATA (formerly IP) tokens were lost, no tokenholder balance was altered, no unauthorized mint or burn occurred, and total supply was unchanged. Specifically:
- v1.2.0, 2025-05-02 — no loss of funds; the change was preventive and shipped as a scheduled hardfork rather than as an emergency response.
- v1.3.3, 2025-10-21 — no loss of funds reported; the fix reached validators privately before any public disclosure.
- v1.4.2, 2025-12-12 — no loss of funds reported; again patched privately first.
- Story-Geth v1.2.1, 2026-03-05 — no loss of funds reported; the CVEs were upstream go-ethereum issues fixed by merging the upstream patch.
- Story-Geth v1.2.3, 2026-08-10 — no loss of funds reported.
The DATA Foundation has published no post-mortem quantifying any loss, and no chain halt, reorg, or balance correction is recorded against any of these releases.
(Source: Release Notes, MiCA White Paper)
(d) Remediation/response taken
The remediation pattern is consistent across the incidents and is documented in the release notes themselves.
- v1.2.0, 2025-05-02 — remediated by the public hardfork itself: transaction-size validation added, block
MaxBytesconsensus parameter changed, unexported fields in Cosmos transactions disallowed, and validator private-key encryption introduced in place of the removed CLI flag. (Source: Story v1.2.0 “Ovid” release notes)
- v1.3.3, 2025-10-21 — remediated by a private patch distributed to validators, followed by the public mandatory release for any operator who had not applied it. (Source: Story v1.3.3 release notes)
- v1.4.2, 2025-12-12 — same pattern: private patch first, then a public mandatory release. This release carries three Security Council public keys with signatures verifiable on Etherscan, which is the Foundation's published mechanism for authorizing an emergency client release. (Source: Story v1.4.2 “Terence” release notes, Security Council)
- Story-Geth v1.2.1, 2026-03-05 — remediated by merging the upstream go-ethereum patch and shipping it as a required update, with the additional operator instruction to regenerate the p2p node key. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.1 “Yasunari” release notes)
- Story-Geth v1.2.3, 2026-08-10 — private patch followed by a mandatory public release, again carrying three Security Council public keys with Etherscan-verifiable signatures. (Source: Story-Geth v1.2.3 release notes, Security Council)
Alongside per-incident remediation, the Foundation states that Story and its Proof-of-Creativity smart contract protocol have undergone independent audits for every major release by Slowmist, FuzzingLabs, Halborn, and Trust Security, covering consensus, staking and slashing, execution, registration, and licensing; that all issues were addressed by the initial core development team; that it ran a timeboxed public security competition for independent auditors with a total prize pool of US$1 million; and that it maintains an ongoing bug bounty for responsible disclosure. The audit reports are published. (Source: MiCA White Paper, published audit reports)
(e) Current status
All five are resolved. Each was closed by a shipped client release rather than left open, and no litigation, regulatory investigation, refund, or compensation event is associated with any of them.
- v1.2.0, 2025-05-02 — resolved; the hardfork activated at the stated mainnet and testnet heights.
- v1.3.3, 2025-10-21 — resolved; superseded by later mandatory releases in the same line.
- v1.4.2, 2025-12-12 — resolved; recorded in the validator release matrix as the Terence security release.
- Story-Geth v1.2.1, 2026-03-05 — resolved; both CVEs and both p2p vulnerabilities are patched in the shipped client.
- Story-Geth v1.2.3, 2026-08-10 — resolved; it is the current mandatory execution-client release on Story Mainnet, and no successor security release has been published as of 2026-09-28.
No incident affecting the DATA token, its supply, or tokenholder balances is open, under investigation, or in litigation as of 2026-09-28.
(Source: Release Notes, Story v1.4.2 “Terence” release notes, Story-Geth v1.2.3 release notes)
(f) References (optional)
- Story v1.2.0 “Ovid” release notes — Ovid hardfork, 2025-05-02.
- Story v1.3.3 release notes — consensus-client security patch, 2025-10-21.
- Story v1.4.2 “Terence” release notes — consensus-client security patch with Security Council signatures, 2025-12-12.
- Story-Geth v1.2.1 “Yasunari” release notes — CVE-2026-26314, CVE-2026-26315 and two p2p vulnerabilities, 2026-03-05.
- Story-Geth v1.2.3 release notes — IP Graph precompile gas-metering fix with Security Council signatures, 2026-08-10.
- Release Notes — the Foundation's dated validator release matrix.
- Security Council — the Security Council process that authorizes emergency client releases.
- MiCA White Paper and the published audit reports — audit scope, audit outcome, the US$1 million security competition, and the ongoing bug bounty.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
The token generation event is complete and the token has been listed since February 13, 2025, so the live exposure is to continued venue availability rather than to completing a TGE. The MiCA white paper sets Malta as the home member state and all EU and EEA states as host member states, which means admission to and continuation of EU trading depends on continued MiCA compliance. Evolving or conflicting regulation in key jurisdictions could therefore restrict the project's ability to list or maintain the token on trading venues, both through MiCA compliance failure and through individual exchange listing terms. The DATA Foundation has not published a project-specific contingency plan for loss of venue availability. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)
Entity-level regulatory impact
The DATA Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company, the MiCA white paper sets applicable law as Malta, and disputes fall to the courts of the Cayman Islands. Regulatory or legal change could therefore reach the Foundation through Cayman, Maltese, or EU law, and could reach PIP Labs and affiliated service providers through their own jurisdictions. Such change could impose licensing requirements, enforcement actions, fines, or forced structural changes on the Foundation or its affiliates. Separately, copyright and patent infringement claims tied to AI training data carry direct litigation exposure for the project, given that the network's purpose is the sourcing and licensing of data for AI. The DATA Foundation has not disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Tokenholders bear their own tax obligations, and the published terms place responsibility on the holder for understanding and meeting them. Changes in tax rates or tax law could create additional liabilities for holders. The DATA Foundation has not published guidance on how staking rewards, claim receipts, or disposals are treated in any particular jurisdiction, and digital-asset tax treatment continues to differ between jurisdictions. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
The token is classified in the white paper as a utility token, and acquiring it grants no equity, ownership, profit participation, or revenue-sharing interest in the Foundation or its affiliates, and no redemption right. The token is not available for purchase or use in sanctioned or restricted territories, so access is jurisdictionally gated and some users are excluded outright. Future regulatory change could extend those restrictions to further jurisdictions. The DATA Foundation has not published the full list of restricted territories or the screening mechanism applied. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
DATA Network runs on CometBFT Byzantine Fault Tolerant Proof-of-Stake consensus with roughly five-second block times and deterministic finality once a supermajority of more than two-thirds of validator voting power signs a block, so the network progresses only while that supermajority remains active and a coordinated failure or collusion among the active set can halt it. The active validator set holds the top 64 validators ranked by stake, which is a small set by comparison with larger Proof-of-Stake networks. The project documented post-launch critical issues involving possible chain halts, validator crashes, and malicious unstake edge cases, and responded with private validator releases followed by public patched releases — evidence that material implementation defects reached production. Confidential Data Rails, the threshold-encrypted confidential data layer, runs on the Aeneid testnet and carries the technical and operational risk of any pre-mainnet system. (Source: Staking Design, Security Council, CDR Overview)
Security measures and their limitations
The project ran audits with Slowmist, FuzzingLabs, Halborn, and Trust Security, ran a public security competition with a US$1,000,000 prize pool, and maintains an ongoing bug bounty. The Security Council holds emergency and non-emergency authority over technical governance, upgrade review, and incident response. Validators face slashing of 5% and permanent tombstoning for double-signing, and 0.02% with jailing for extended downtime, with delegators sharing the penalty of a slashed validator. These measures did not prevent the post-launch critical issues described in (a), which is the clearest disclosed limit on their coverage: audits and competitions test the code as submitted and do not detect defects introduced later or edge cases outside the tested surface, and the Security Council's emergency authority is itself a concentration of power that depends on the Council acting correctly and promptly. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Staking Design, Security Council)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
The economic design assumes that staking yields remain sufficient to retain validators and delegators, and that demand for data on the network converts into recurring revenue. Locked tokens earn staking rewards at half the rate of unlocked tokens, and staking multipliers range from 0.5 for locked flexible staking to 2.0 for a 540-day fixed period, so security depends on holders continuing to accept long lock periods in exchange for yield. Concentration risk applies on the demand side because a large share of contributed data volume on the network runs through a single flagship marketplace, Kled, so failure or decline of that one venue would materially reduce network activity. Demand-side conversion into recurring lab revenue remains the central unresolved commercial question for the data thesis, and if it does not materialize the inflationary emission described in (b) is not offset by fee burn. (Source: Staking Design, DATA Foundation Launch Announcement, The DATA Foundation)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Governance control over monetary policy is material. The protocol emits a fixed quantity in the first year, set by the Foundation, at roughly 20,000,000 inflationary tokens per year flowing to block rewards and a community pool; the annual emission in later periods is set by an emissions algorithm that is adjustable through governance or a hard fork. Governance can therefore raise the inflation rate and change reward allocation, diluting existing holders. Unlock timing is likewise subject to change by the project: the initial unlock for locked team and investor tokens moved from February 13, 2026 to August 13, 2026, which demonstrates that supply-overhang timing is a discretionary variable and remains material to holders. (Source: Staking Design, Introducing $IP, The DATA Foundation, MiCA White Paper)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.