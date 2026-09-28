Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

The token generation event is complete and the token has been listed since February 13, 2025, so the live exposure is to continued venue availability rather than to completing a TGE. The MiCA white paper sets Malta as the home member state and all EU and EEA states as host member states, which means admission to and continuation of EU trading depends on continued MiCA compliance. Evolving or conflicting regulation in key jurisdictions could therefore restrict the project's ability to list or maintain the token on trading venues, both through MiCA compliance failure and through individual exchange listing terms. The DATA Foundation has not published a project-specific contingency plan for loss of venue availability. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The DATA Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company, the MiCA white paper sets applicable law as Malta, and disputes fall to the courts of the Cayman Islands. Regulatory or legal change could therefore reach the Foundation through Cayman, Maltese, or EU law, and could reach PIP Labs and affiliated service providers through their own jurisdictions. Such change could impose licensing requirements, enforcement actions, fines, or forced structural changes on the Foundation or its affiliates. Separately, copyright and patent infringement claims tied to AI training data carry direct litigation exposure for the project, given that the network's purpose is the sourcing and licensing of data for AI. The DATA Foundation has not disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)

Tokenholder tax treatment

Tokenholders bear their own tax obligations, and the published terms place responsibility on the holder for understanding and meeting them. Changes in tax rates or tax law could create additional liabilities for holders. The DATA Foundation has not published guidance on how staking rewards, claim receipts, or disposals are treated in any particular jurisdiction, and digital-asset tax treatment continues to differ between jurisdictions. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

The token is classified in the white paper as a utility token, and acquiring it grants no equity, ownership, profit participation, or revenue-sharing interest in the Foundation or its affiliates, and no redemption right. The token is not available for purchase or use in sanctioned or restricted territories, so access is jurisdictionally gated and some users are excluded outright. Future regulatory change could extend those restrictions to further jurisdictions. The DATA Foundation has not published the full list of restricted territories or the screening mechanism applied. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

DATA Network runs on CometBFT Byzantine Fault Tolerant Proof-of-Stake consensus with roughly five-second block times and deterministic finality once a supermajority of more than two-thirds of validator voting power signs a block, so the network progresses only while that supermajority remains active and a coordinated failure or collusion among the active set can halt it. The active validator set holds the top 64 validators ranked by stake, which is a small set by comparison with larger Proof-of-Stake networks. The project documented post-launch critical issues involving possible chain halts, validator crashes, and malicious unstake edge cases, and responded with private validator releases followed by public patched releases — evidence that material implementation defects reached production. Confidential Data Rails, the threshold-encrypted confidential data layer, runs on the Aeneid testnet and carries the technical and operational risk of any pre-mainnet system. (Source: Staking Design, Security Council, CDR Overview)

Security measures and their limitations

The project ran audits with Slowmist, FuzzingLabs, Halborn, and Trust Security, ran a public security competition with a US$1,000,000 prize pool, and maintains an ongoing bug bounty. The Security Council holds emergency and non-emergency authority over technical governance, upgrade review, and incident response. Validators face slashing of 5% and permanent tombstoning for double-signing, and 0.02% with jailing for extended downtime, with delegators sharing the penalty of a slashed validator. These measures did not prevent the post-launch critical issues described in (a), which is the clearest disclosed limit on their coverage: audits and competitions test the code as submitted and do not detect defects introduced later or edge cases outside the tested surface, and the Security Council's emergency authority is itself a concentration of power that depends on the Council acting correctly and promptly. (Source: MiCA White Paper, Staking Design, Security Council)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

The economic design assumes that staking yields remain sufficient to retain validators and delegators, and that demand for data on the network converts into recurring revenue. Locked tokens earn staking rewards at half the rate of unlocked tokens, and staking multipliers range from 0.5 for locked flexible staking to 2.0 for a 540-day fixed period, so security depends on holders continuing to accept long lock periods in exchange for yield. Concentration risk applies on the demand side because a large share of contributed data volume on the network runs through a single flagship marketplace, Kled, so failure or decline of that one venue would materially reduce network activity. Demand-side conversion into recurring lab revenue remains the central unresolved commercial question for the data thesis, and if it does not materialize the inflationary emission described in (b) is not offset by fee burn. (Source: Staking Design, DATA Foundation Launch Announcement, The DATA Foundation)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

Governance control over monetary policy is material. The protocol emits a fixed quantity in the first year, set by the Foundation, at roughly 20,000,000 inflationary tokens per year flowing to block rewards and a community pool; the annual emission in later periods is set by an emissions algorithm that is adjustable through governance or a hard fork. Governance can therefore raise the inflation rate and change reward allocation, diluting existing holders. Unlock timing is likewise subject to change by the project: the initial unlock for locked team and investor tokens moved from February 13, 2026 to August 13, 2026, which demonstrates that supply-overhang timing is a discretionary variable and remains material to holders. (Source: Staking Design, Introducing $IP, The DATA Foundation, MiCA White Paper)