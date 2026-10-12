(a) Problem the project solves

Stellar was launched as a decentralized protocol for sending and receiving money in any pair of currencies, so that a user can send from a Yen balance and have it arrive in Euros, Yen or bitcoin. Stellar now presents itself as a public blockchain for payments, asset tokenization, aid disbursements and on/off-ramps, with an average transaction cost of about $0.0007.

(Source: Introducing Stellar, Intro to Stellar)

(b) Operational priorities

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) funds ongoing development from the XLM it has held since 2014, when it was vested with authority to use XLM to enhance and promote Stellar. As of October 1 and 2, 2026, SDF reported 14,674,425,045 XLM across four account groups, namely SDF Development (2,220,529,166 XLM), Stellar Growth (5,553,800,546 XLM), Product and Innovation (3,536,498,114 XLM) and Assets and Liquidity (3,363,597,219 XLM). SDF sells XLM from the SDF Development account on Kraken, Coinbase, Bitstamp and through direct sales to pay operating expenses. Its 2026 strategy targets $1 billion of growth in network asset value, the signing of 15 new enterprises with at least 5 deployed in 2026, and greater liquidity depth.

(Source: SDF Mandate, SDF 2026 Strategy)

(c) High-level project overview

Stellar nodes run Stellar Core, an implementation of the Stellar Consensus Protocol, to agree on transaction sets and apply them to the ledger, closing a ledger every 5 to 7 seconds. Consensus is reached through Federated Byzantine Agreement rather than mining, with each node choosing a set of other nodes it trusts not to collude. The protocol includes a built-in distributed exchange with order books, automated market maker pools added in Protocol 18 under CAP-38, and Soroban, a Rust-based smart contract platform launched with Protocol 20 on March 19, 2024.

(Source: Validators, Introducing Stellar, Intro to Stellar, Introducing Automated Market Makers on Stellar, Protocol Upgrades)

(d) Primary token functions

XLM, also called the lumen, is the native asset of the Stellar network. It pays transaction fees that prevent ledger spam, funds rent for smart contract data, and satisfies minimum account balances measured in base reserves of 0.5 XLM each. XLM carries no claim on fees, because fees collect in a fee pool that belongs to no account and that no one can access.

(Source: Lumens (XLM))

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol upgrades and network settings, including fees, base reserve and Soroban configuration, change only when validators reach the same level of consensus required for transaction sets. SDF states that it does not control the Stellar network. In January 2024 SDF disarmed its own validators to postpone the Protocol 20 vote after a fee-bump bug was found, and said that upgrading the network is not something SDF does alone. SDF still maintains the Stellar codebase and controls about 29% of the 50,001,786,839.9 XLM in existence, so its software releases and treasury decisions remain the main practical influence on the network.

(Source: Upgrading the Network, Terms of Service, Our Decision to Disarm Validators, SDF Appoints Denelle Dixon, SDF Mandate, Lumens (XLM))