Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Starknet is a validity rollup, also called a ZK rollup, that settles on Ethereum. It addresses Ethereum's limited throughput and high transaction costs by executing transactions offchain and posting STARK proofs to Ethereum, so that many transactions are verified for the cost of checking one proof. StarkWare, which built Starknet, was founded in 2018 to commercialize STARK proof technology.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, L2BEAT, Starknet, Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
(b) Operational priorities
Development and operations are funded by two entities. StarkWare, a venture-backed company that raised equity from investors including Paradigm, Sequoia, Greenoaks and Coatue, builds the core software and runs the sequencers. The Starknet Foundation, a not-for-profit that received 5.01 billion STRK (50.1% of the initial 10 billion supply) from StarkWare, funds community provisions, rebates, grants, a strategic reserve, donations and its own treasury. The published roadmap, updated March 22, 2026, lists Staking v3, Staking v4 and Starknet v0.15.0 as in progress.
(Source: Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries, Introducing the Starknet Foundation, STRK Token Docs, Starknet Roadmap)
(c) High-level project overview
Users submit transactions to Starknet sequencers, which order and execute them in Cairo, a language designed for provable computation. A prover generates STARK proofs of the resulting state transitions, and a verifier contract on Ethereum checks each proof before the Starknet core contract accepts the new state. Starknet became a Stage 1 rollup in May 2025, moved from one to three sequencers with v0.14.0 in September 2025, and integrated the S-two prover on Mainnet in November 2025. As of 2026-10-12, L2BEAT describes Starknet v0.14.3 as using 5 equal-weight, permissioned consensus sequencers controlled by StarkWare, which need 3 of 5 votes to decide a block.
(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet, Starknet 2025 Year in Review, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025)
(d) Primary token functions
STRK is used to pay transaction fees, to stake for validating the network, and to vote on governance. Since v0.14.0 on September 1, 2025, fees can be paid only in STRK. Staking is live in the second of four planned phases, and validators and delegators earn newly minted STRK. Major updates to the Starknet operating system require tokenholder approval, and holders can delegate their votes. STRK does not represent equity in StarkWare or the Starknet Foundation.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Staking Docs)
(e) Control surface reliance
StarkWare controls the permissioned sequencers and holds upgrade rights through multisigs, while a 12-member Security Council appointed by the Starknet Foundation can approve emergency upgrades with 9 of 12 signatures. Normal upgrades by StarkWare pass through an 8-day delay. The roadmap moves block production toward staked validators, with Staking v3 planned to let validators vote on blocks and finalize them with more than two thirds of stake. On October 8, 2026, Starknet said it is actively considering becoming a standalone layer 1, framed as its path to becoming the first fully quantum-resistant network with a 2027 target, and StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson floated the move for post-quantum agility. As of 2026-10-12, no formal proposal or vote exists.
(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet, SNIP-25 Security Council, Starknet Roadmap, Bankless, Starknet Weighs Becoming an L1)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Eli Ben-Sasson
Labs/DevCo
Co-founder, CEO and President of StarkWare Industries (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
Technion researcher, a founder of Zcash, and co-inventor of the STARK, FRI and Zerocash protocols (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries, Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Uri Kolodny
Labs/DevCo
Co-founder and former CEO of StarkWare Industries (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
Entrepreneur who co-founded earlier technology companies before StarkWare (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Alessandro Chiesa
Labs/DevCo
Co-founder and Chief Scientist of StarkWare Industries (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
Academic at UC Berkeley when StarkWare was founded (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
James Strudwick
Foundation
Executive Director of the Starknet Foundation since August 6, 2024 (Leadership Transition at Starknet Foundation)
Joined the Foundation in January 2024 as Head of Ecosystem Growth, after years of web3 work on DeFi, L1 and L2 scaling projects (Leadership Transition at Starknet Foundation).
Andrew McLaughlin
Foundation
Board member, per the board named at the Foundation's launch on November 9, 2022; no later board roster was found as of 2026-10-12 (Introducing the Starknet Foundation)
Former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer and former Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of ICANN (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Eric Wall
Foundation
Adviser on cryptocurrency to the Human Rights Foundation and former Chief Investment Officer at Arcane Assets (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Heather Meeker
Foundation
Open source lawyer, author of Open Source for Business, General Partner at OSS Capital and legal adviser to StarkWare (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Shubhangi Saraf
Foundation
Associate Professor at the University of Toronto and scientific adviser to StarkWare (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Tomasz Stańczak
Foundation
Founder of Nethermind and a developer of core Ethereum components (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
Eli Ben-Sasson and Uri Kolodny
Foundation
Board members, per the launch board roster (Introducing the Starknet Foundation)
StarkWare co-founders, as described in the Labs/DevCo table (Introducing the Starknet Foundation).
No DAO exists for Starknet, and no DAO officers or onchain governance leadership roles exist. Tokenholders vote directly or through delegates on major operating system updates, and the Foundation distributes 1.7 billion STRK of delegated voting power across three tiers of delegates (STRK Token Docs, Changes to the Delegated Voting Power by the Foundation).
DAO/Onchain Governance
No DAO title exists. The 12-member Security Council is appointed and removed by the Starknet Foundation and is not a DAO body (SNIP-25 Security Council).
No DAO officeholders exist to describe, and the Security Council member names are not published in SNIP-25, the Security Council announcement or L2BEAT (SNIP-25 Security Council, Starknet's Security Council, L2BEAT, Starknet).
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO exists for Starknet, so no DAO owns or controls IP. The Starknet network terms state that StarkWare is the sole and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in the network and its content, and the StarkWare name and logo are marks of StarkWare or its affiliates.
(Source: Starknet Legal Disclaimers)
(b) Contract/admin powers
No DAO exists, and tokenholder votes have no onchain executor. Approved upgrades are carried out by StarkWare-controlled multisigs, which are a 2-of-6 multisig acting through an 8-day delay for the core contract and the ETH and STRK bridges, a 2-of-4 multisig for several other bridge contracts with no delay, and a 2-of-4 SHARP multisig with an 8-day delay. The Foundation-appointed Security Council can approve emergency upgrades instantly with 9 of 12 signatures, and a 3-of-12 Security Council minority multisig can enforce censorship resistance and disable the withdrawal throttle.
(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet, SNIP-25 Security Council)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking is the locking mechanism. Validators must stake at least 20,000 STRK, delegators can stake through validators, and unstaked funds stay locked for 7 days without rewards. Staking earns minted STRK and, since the second staking phase, assigns validators blocks to attest each epoch. The staking documentation ties no governance voting right to staked STRK. The planned Staking v3 would have validators validate and vote on blocks, with finality at more than two thirds of stake. Tokens locked under the Investors and Early Contributors schedule cannot be staked but can delegate votes.
(Source: Staking Docs, Starknet Roadmap, STRK Token Docs)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
STRK holders have no right to protocol revenue or to any treasury. Transaction fees paid in STRK go to the receiving sequencer, which may convert part of them to ETH to pay Ethereum gas, and a base fee market exists. Starknet's year in review published in December 2025 said base fees were not yet burned and that two mechanisms to connect network revenue more directly to STRK were expected to ship in 2026. As of 2026-10-12, the STRK and staking documentation describe no burn, and no launch of either mechanism was found. Holders can vote on major operating system updates and SNIPs, and stakers earn newly minted STRK. STRK does not represent equity in StarkWare or the Starknet Foundation.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Starknet 2025 Year in Review, Staking Docs)
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so no DAO dissolution mechanism exists. The reviewed Foundation announcement, privacy policy and legal disclaimers do not describe how the Starknet Foundation or StarkWare could be wound up or what would happen to their STRK in that case.
(Source: Introducing the Starknet Foundation, Starknet Foundation Privacy Policy, Starknet Legal Disclaimers)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Starknet Foundation is a not-for-profit entity announced on November 9, 2022. Its Legal Entity Identifier record lists STARKNET FOUNDATION as a Cayman Islands foundation company (legal form code K575), General Registry entity number 393786, care of Leeward Management Limited in Camana Bay, George Town, with the LEI first registered on December 4, 2025. Its privacy policy names the Starknet Foundation, registration number 393786, as the controller and applies the Cayman Islands Data Protection Act.
(Source: Introducing the Starknet Foundation, Bloomberg LEI Record, Starknet Foundation Privacy Policy)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation holds no intellectual property in the Starknet network, because the network terms state that StarkWare is the sole and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in the network and its content. The privacy policy names three affiliates, Tzolkin PT Unipessoal LDA, Tzolkin Limited and Tzolkin GmbH, without describing their roles. The Foundation runs five committees for Provisions, Early Adopter Grants, Developer Partnerships, Governance and Ecosystem Onboarding.
(Source: Starknet Legal Disclaimers, Starknet Foundation Privacy Policy, The Starknet Foundation, Meet the Committees)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists for the Foundation to direct. The Foundation controls the 50.1% of initial supply that StarkWare granted it, held in the Community Provisions, Community Rebates, Grants, Strategic Reserves, Treasury and Donations buckets, and its board decides by simple majority. It distributes 1.7 billion STRK of delegated voting power across 20 delegates of 35 million, 60 of 10 million and 100 of 4 million, and can move power away from inactive delegates. Under the staking vote passed in September 2024, a Foundation monetary committee can set the minting coefficient within a range of 1.0 to 4.0 after at least two weeks' notice on the forum. Under SNIP-31, ratified on August 21, 2025, new BTC wrappers for staking need a governance vote and Monetary Committee enablement.
(Source: Introducing the Starknet Foundation, STRK Token Docs, Changes to the Delegated Voting Power by the Foundation, Staking on Starknet Voting Proposal, crypto.news, SNIP-31 Vote Passes)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has no ownership or contractual control over StarkWare that is disclosed. Its influence is indirect. It appoints and removes the Security Council members who can reject StarkWare upgrades on security grounds, and it holds the largest pool of delegated voting power over major operating system upgrades. The influence also runs the other way, because StarkWare co-founders Eli Ben-Sasson and Uri Kolodny sat on the seven-member board named at launch, and board members with conflicts must recuse themselves.
(Source: SNIP-25 Security Council, Changes to the Delegated Voting Power by the Foundation, Introducing the Starknet Foundation)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation itself holds none of the pause or upgrade roles that L2BEAT lists, all of which sit with StarkWare multisigs or the Security Council. It appoints, pays and removes the 12 Security Council members, with fewer than 50% from any one country and fewer than four from the same organization. The Security Council can execute emergency upgrades instantly with 9 of 12 signatures, and SNIP-25 sets a threshold above 50% for regular upgrades with a 7-day delay and 50% to unpause. The Security Council is also the security admin of the Ethereum STRK mint manager and can revoke its minting allowance.
(Source: SNIP-25 Security Council, L2BEAT, Starknet)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Three mechanisms direct STRK from the Foundation to participants. Provisions distributed STRK to users and contributors in 2024, and the Provisions program has since been discontinued. Grants and developer partnerships are paid from the 12.93% Grants bucket. Since July 2025 the validator delegation program has matched validator stake 1 to 1 up to 5 million STRK per validator, for validators with commission of 10% or less and uptime above 99%, with the STRK kept in Foundation custody and revocable. No protocol fee or revenue is directed to the Foundation, since fees go to the sequencer.
(Source: Starknet Provisions Program, STRK Token Docs, Starknet Foundation Delegation Program)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
StarkWare is the primary DevCo. StarkWare Industries Ltd. is an Israeli software company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Netanya, and the Starknet site terms also name StarkWare Ltd., with Israeli law and the courts of Tel-Aviv-Jaffa governing disputes. StarkWare created the 10 billion STRK and granted 50.1% to the Foundation.
(Source: Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries, Starknet Legal Disclaimers, STRK Token Docs, Part 3, Starknet Token Design)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Starknet network terms state that StarkWare is the sole and exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights in the network and network content, and the StarkWare name and logo are marks of StarkWare or its affiliates. The terms name two StarkWare entities, StarkWare Industries Ltd. and StarkWare Ltd., without explaining how they relate.
(Source: Starknet Legal Disclaimers)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists for StarkWare to direct. StarkWare holds its own 10.76% STRK allocation. Transaction fees go to the receiving sequencer, the token documentation describes StarkWare as the sole operator of the Starknet sequencer, and L2BEAT lists the permissioned sequencers as controlled by StarkWare. Its multisigs carry out upgrades to the core contract, the bridges and the SHARP verifier, including the STRK bridge, so it administers the contracts through which STRK moves between Ethereum and Starknet.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, L2BEAT, Starknet)
(d) Powers over Foundation
StarkWare has no disclosed ownership of the Foundation, which describes itself as independent. StarkWare influences it indirectly, because CEO Eli Ben-Sasson and co-founder Uri Kolodny sat on the seven-member board named at launch, two other board members advise StarkWare, and board decisions pass by simple majority with conflicted members recusing.
(Source: Introducing the Starknet Foundation)
(e) Contract/admin powers
StarkWare Multisig 1, a 2-of-6, can upgrade the Starknet core contract and the ETH and STRK bridges through a DelayedExecutor with an 8-day delay. StarkWare Multisig 2, a 2-of-4, can upgrade several other bridge contracts, including the WBTC bridge, with no delay. A 2-of-4 SHARP multisig can upgrade the verifier with an 8-day delay. The Security Council can override with emergency upgrades at 9 of 12.
(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Transaction fees go to the receiving sequencer, which L2BEAT lists as controlled by StarkWare, and the token documentation states that no block-reward issuance occurs as long as StarkWare is the sole operator of the Starknet sequencer. StarkWare holds its 10.76% allocation, and the 20.04% Early Contributors allocation goes to StarkWare's team members and early contributors. StarkWare's equity investors hold the 18.17% Investors allocation. In 2025 StarkWare provided an OTC deal and liquidity support for the DREAMS/STRK pair to Daydreams, with terms not disclosed.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, L2BEAT, Starknet, Starknet 2025 Year in Review)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
StarkWare created 10,000,000,000 STRK in May 2022, and the tokens were minted onchain on Ethereum on November 30, 2022. The Investors (18.17%) and Early Contributors (20.04%) buckets, 3,821,000,000 STRK or 38.21% of the initial supply, were locked. The other 6,179,000,000 STRK (61.79%) were not under the lockup and were held by StarkWare and the Foundation for distribution. STRK became transferable and tradable on February 20, 2024, when Provisions claims opened and Binance opened spot trading.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Starknet Provisions Program, Binance Will List Starknet (STRK))
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Early Contributors
- Allocation: 20.04%
- Tokens: 2,004,000,000 STRK
- Use: StarkWare's team members and early contributors
- Category: Investors
- Allocation: 18.17%
- Tokens: 1,817,000,000 STRK
- Use: StarkWare's investors
- Category: StarkWare
- Allocation: 10.76%
- Tokens: 1,076,000,000 STRK
- Use: Operation services such as paying fees, providing other services on Starknet and engaging other service providers
- Category: Grants including Development Partners
- Allocation: 12.93%
- Tokens: 1,293,000,000 STRK
- Use: Grants for research or work done to develop, test, deploy and maintain the Starknet protocol
- Category: Community Provisions
- Allocation: 9.00%
- Tokens: 900,000,000 STRK
- Use: Those who contributed to Starknet and powered or developed its underlying technology
- Category: Community Rebates
- Allocation: 9.00%
- Tokens: 900,000,000 STRK
- Use: Rebates to partially cover onboarding costs from Ethereum
- Category: Foundation Strategic Reserves
- Allocation: 10.00%
- Tokens: 1,000,000,000 STRK
- Use: Ecosystem activities aligned with the Foundation's mission
- Category: Foundation Treasury
- Allocation: 8.10%
- Tokens: 810,000,000 STRK
- Use: Operations and other future initiatives
- Category: Donations
- Allocation: 2.00%
- Tokens: 200,000,000 STRK
- Use: Institutions and organizations as decided by the Foundation
- Category: Total
- Allocation: 100.00%
- Tokens: 10,000,000,000 STRK
The current token documentation gives these shares. The July 2022 token design post gave 17% to StarkWare investors, 32.9% to core contributors and 12% to grants, and the documentation's later split supersedes those figures.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Part 3, Starknet Token Design)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price was set. STRK was not sold in a priced token offering, and price discovery began with spot trading on exchanges including Binance from 13:00 UTC on February 20, 2024, the day Provisions claims opened.
(Source: Binance Will List Starknet (STRK), Starknet Provisions Program)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is STRK. The token contract on Ethereum is 0xca14007eff0db1f8135f4c25b34de49ab0d42766, and the token contract on Starknet is 0x04718f5a0fc34cc1af16a1cdee98ffb20c31f5cd61d6ab07201858f4287c938d.
(Source: Etherscan, Starknet Token, CoinGecko, Starknet)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The supply is not fixed. New STRK is minted for staking rewards at an annual rate M = (Ĉ/10) × √σ, where σ is the percentage of STRK supply staked and the staking documentation gives an effective inflation coefficient Ĉ of 4% on Mainnet. The Ethereum STRK contract reported a total supply of 10,176,800,000 STRK as of 2026-10-12, which is 176,800,000 STRK (1.77%) above the initial 10 billion, and CoinGecko reported about 7.42 billion STRK in circulation on the same date. As of 2026-10-12, no burn mechanism is described in the STRK or staking documentation, and the December 2025 year in review said base fees were not yet burned.
(Source: Staking Docs, Etherscan, Starknet Token, CoinGecko, Starknet, Starknet 2025 Year in Review)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Investors and Early Contributors
- Vesting or release logic: Locked tokens cannot be transferred, sold or pledged. Up to 64,000,000 STRK (0.64%) unlocked on the 15th of each month from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2025, totaling 7.68%, and up to 127,000,000 STRK (1.27%) unlocks monthly from April 15, 2025 to March 15, 2027, totaling a further 30.48%.
- Circulating treatment: yes
- Category: StarkWare
- Vesting or release logic: No lockup is described in the token documentation, and the STRK is allocated to StarkWare for operation services
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Foundation buckets (Grants, Provisions, Rebates, Strategic Reserves, Treasury, Donations)
- Vesting or release logic: No vesting, with STRK distributed at the Foundation's discretion through its programs
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Staking rewards
- Vesting or release logic: Minted continuously under the staking minting curve and paid to stakers with no vesting
- Circulating treatment: no
The two scheduled phases release up to 3,816,000,000 STRK in total, 5,000,000 less than the 3,821,000,000 STRK in the two locked buckets, and the documentation states the monthly figures as maximums. The 2022 token design post first described a four-year lockup with linear release and a one-year cliff, which the current schedule replaced.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Part 3, Starknet Token Design, Staking Docs)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The Starknet Provisions Program, the token's airdrop, has been executed and later discontinued, and no further airdrop round is announced as of 2026-10-12.
(Source: Starknet Provisions Program)
Executed airdrop
The first and only Provisions round offered more than 700 million STRK, out of the 900 million in the Community Provisions bucket, to nearly 1.3 million addresses. Claims ran from 12:00 UTC on February 20, 2024 to June 20, 2024, and unclaimed tokens returned to the pool. The covered segments were Starknet users, early community members, Starknet developers, StarkEx users, Ethereum Protocol Guild members, Ethereum developers, EIP authors, ETH stakers through the Merge on September 15, 2022, and open-source developers. Allocation followed per-segment eligibility rules. Starknet users needed more than five transactions through November 15, 2023, three or more months of activity, $100 or more of volume and at least 0.005 ETH on November 15, 2023, and they received more than half of the round. Developers needed qualifying commits, solo stakers received more than pooled stakers, and sustained contributions earned more than brief ones, with Sybil filtering by Trusta Labs and staker classification by Rated Network. About 500 million STRK were claimed, more than 430 million of it by Starknet users, and about 400 million STRK remained for future programs. The Foundation published recipients and allocations in the starknet-io/provisions-data GitHub repository, which GitHub had disabled as of 2026-10-12. Per-address claims remain readable onchain. The Provisions claim contract on Starknet, 0x06793d9e6ed7182978454c79270e5b14d2655204ba6565ce9b0aa8a3c3121025, emits a ClaimServed event carrying the claimant identity, the STRK amount and the recipient for each claim, which any Starknet RPC endpoint returns through starknet_getEvents.
(Source: Starknet Provisions Program, Claiming Your STRK, StarkWare, Airdrop Reflections, Kerman Kohli, Starkware Airdrop Analysis, Starknet RPC, ProvisionStarknet contract class and events, queried 2026-10-12)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. The Starknet Foundation conducted the Provisions airdrop described above.
(Source: Starknet Provisions Program)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market-maker agreement by StarkWare or the Starknet Foundation is disclosed. A February 2024 report said Wintermute, Flow Traders and Amber held STRK after launch, but it did not attribute those holdings to any agreement with StarkWare or the Foundation (CoinGape, STRK Gains Momentum with Major Market Makers).
- Token Allocation Committed: No STRK is disclosed as loaned or allocated to a market maker by StarkWare or the Foundation, and the token documentation lists no market-making bucket (STRK Token Docs).
- Term Duration: No market-making term is disclosed by StarkWare or the Foundation (STRK Token Docs).
- Structure Name: No agreement structure such as a loan, option or retainer is disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance, which opened STRK/BTC, STRK/USDT, STRK/FDUSD and STRK/TRY spot trading at 13:00 UTC on February 20, 2024 with a Seed Tag applied (Binance Will List Starknet (STRK)).
- Token Allocation Committed: No STRK is disclosed as allocated or committed by StarkWare or the Foundation for this listing (Binance Will List Starknet (STRK), STRK Token Docs).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed for this listing (Binance Will List Starknet (STRK)).
- Native Token Listing Fees: Binance stated that the STRK listing fee was 0 BNB, and no listing fee paid in STRK is disclosed (Binance Will List Starknet (STRK)).
- Exchange Name: DREAMS/STRK pair, for which StarkWare provided an OTC deal and liquidity support to Daydreams in 2025 (Starknet 2025 Year in Review).
- Token Allocation Committed: The amount of STRK supplied for this pair is not disclosed (Starknet 2025 Year in Review).
- Term Duration: The term of the liquidity support is not disclosed (Starknet 2025 Year in Review).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in STRK is disclosed for this pair (Starknet 2025 Year in Review).
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: StarkWare Seed (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
- Investment Vehicle: A $6 million equity round in StarkWare, not a direct token sale (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Date Of Sale: The month of the seed round is not disclosed in the reviewed sources (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold directly. StarkWare's investors across all rounds share the 1,817,000,000 STRK Investors bucket (18.17% of initial supply), and no per-round split is disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Investor STRK unlocks in monthly tranches on the 15th from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2027 (STRK Token Docs).
- Series Name: StarkWare Series A (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
- Investment Vehicle: A $30 million equity round led by Paradigm, with Intel Capital, Sequoia Capital, Coinbase and Vitalik Buterin among the participants (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Date Of Sale: October 2018, per the October 29, 2018 CTECH report cited by Wikipedia (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold directly, and Series A investors share the 18.17% Investors bucket with no per-round split disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Investor STRK unlocks in monthly tranches on the 15th from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2027 (STRK Token Docs).
- Series Name: StarkWare Series B (The Block, StarkWare Funding Round)
- Investment Vehicle: A $75 million equity round led by Paradigm (The Block, StarkWare Funding Round).
- Date Of Sale: March 24, 2021 (The Block, StarkWare Funding Round).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold directly, and Series B investors share the 18.17% Investors bucket with no per-round split disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Investor STRK unlocks in monthly tranches on the 15th from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2027 (STRK Token Docs).
- Series Name: StarkWare Series C (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)
- Investment Vehicle: A $50 million equity round led by Sequoia at a $2 billion valuation (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Date Of Sale: November 2021 (Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold directly, and Series C investors share the 18.17% Investors bucket with no per-round split disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Investor STRK unlocks in monthly tranches on the 15th from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2027 (STRK Token Docs).
- Series Name: StarkWare Series D (The Block, StarkWare Raises Series D)
- Investment Vehicle: A $100 million equity round led by Greenoaks and Coatue at an $8 billion valuation (The Block, StarkWare Raises Series D).
- Date Of Sale: May 25, 2022 (The Block, StarkWare Raises Series D).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold directly, and Series D investors share the 18.17% Investors bucket with no per-round split disclosed (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Investor STRK unlocks in monthly tranches on the 15th from April 15, 2024 to March 15, 2027 (STRK Token Docs).
- Series Name: No direct STRK sale, OTC sale of STRK or discounted market-maker sale by StarkWare or the Foundation is disclosed as of 2026-10-12 (STRK Token Docs).
- Investment Vehicle: No token instrument such as a SAFT or token warrant is disclosed for STRK (STRK Token Docs).
- Date Of Sale: No direct STRK sale date exists to report (STRK Token Docs).
- Number of tokens sold: No STRK was sold outside the equity rounds above (STRK Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: No separate vesting applies, since no direct sale occurred (STRK Token Docs).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting STRK supply, tokenholder balances, the STRK contracts or minting controls is known as of 2026-10-12, and no protocol-level incident caused a loss of user funds. Exploits of third-party applications built on Starknet, such as zkLend in February 2025, did not involve the STRK contracts and are covered in §12. Five network incidents and vulnerability disclosures affected the chain on which STRK is transferred and used for fees, and each is covered below.
Incident 1 is 2023-11-15, Starknet Mainnet block production at the sequencer gateway. Incident 2 is 2024-11-23, Starknet full nodes. Incident 3 is a vulnerability disclosed on 2025-02-06 in the Cairo VM as run by the sequencer. Incident 4 is 2025-09-02, Starknet Mainnet sequencing and block production. Incident 5 is 2026-01-05, the Starknet Mainnet execution layer.
(Source: Starknet Downtime Post-Mortem, November 15, 2023, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026)
(b) Exploit vector summary
None of the five was an attack. In incident 1, the gateway's deduplication component saturated its CPU and the network produced no blocks. In incident 2, a Sierra decompression overflow could have let a crafted transaction crash full nodes. In incident 3, the sequencer lacked a check that the prover enforced for CairoZero code, which could have let the sequencer accept a transaction the prover would reject. In incident 4, Ethereum node failures, manual intervention and a blockifier bug in v0.14.0 combined to produce two chain reorganizations. In incident 5, a bug in the blockifier's revert logic produced state the prover could not prove.
(Source: Starknet Downtime Post-Mortem, November 15, 2023, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026)
(c) Quantified impact
None of the five reports describes a loss of STRK or of user funds. Incident 1 produced no blocks for about 40 minutes, then one 10-transaction block followed by about 10 more minutes without blocks. Incidents 2 and 3 were not exploited. Incident 4 reverted about one hour of activity in a reorganization to block 1,960,612 and about 20 minutes in a second reorganization from block 1,962,681, degraded the network for about 9 hours between 02:20 and 13:41 UTC, and required users to resubmit about 1.5 hours of transactions, while the proving layer kept state integrity. Incident 5 reverted activity from 09:24 to 09:42 UTC, about 18 minutes, and left the network unavailable from 09:42 to 14:17 UTC, and the incorrect execution never reached finality on Ethereum. CoinDesk reported a four-hour outage in which some transactions submitted during a narrow window may not have been processed correctly.
(Source: Starknet Downtime Post-Mortem, November 15, 2023, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026, CoinDesk, Starknet Goes Down for Over 4 Hours)
(d) Remediation/response taken
For incident 1, the post-mortem set out gateway capacity and efficiency fixes in Starknet v0.12.2, v0.12.3 and v0.13.0. For incident 2, a patch was developed on November 24, 2024 and updated build instructions went to full-node operators on November 25, 2024. For incident 3, found during a Zellic audit of the Starknet OS, the missing checks were added to the Cairo Rust VM as an immediate patch to the then-current v0.13.3. For incident 4, the team restored service through the two reorganizations, fixed the blockifier bug and asked users to resubmit reverted transactions. For incident 5, the team reverted the affected blocks and committed to fuzz testing, an internal audit and running prover-compatible execution earlier in the pipeline.
(Source: Starknet Downtime Post-Mortem, November 15, 2023, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026)
(e) Current status
All five are resolved. The network has been fully operational since 13:41 UTC on September 2, 2025 after incident 4 and since 14:17 UTC on January 5, 2026 after incident 5. Incidents 2 and 3 were patched before any exploit was observed.
(Source: Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM)
(f) References (optional)
The post-mortems and incident reports for each incident are linked below.
(Source: Starknet Downtime Post-Mortem, November 15, 2023, Starknet Security Update, Potential Full Node Vulnerability Recap, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
STRK has been transferable and listed since February 20, 2024, so it has no pending TGE, and regulatory risk falls on continued listing and trading. Binance applied its Seed Tag to STRK at listing, which requires users to pass a quiz every 90 days to trade it. A change in how regulators classify STRK, or a venue's own risk review, could limit listings or trading access in key jurisdictions.
(Source: Binance Will List Starknet (STRK))
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
The Starknet Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company, and StarkWare operates from Israel under Israeli law. Rules for token issuers, sequencer operators or treasury holders in either jurisdiction, or in the places where the Foundation's affiliates in Portugal and elsewhere operate, could force changes to how StarkWare runs sequencers or how the Foundation distributes STRK. The Foundation's control of 50.1% of initial supply and StarkWare's upgrade keys concentrate that exposure in two entities.
(Source: Bloomberg LEI Record, Starknet Legal Disclaimers, Starknet Foundation Privacy Policy, L2BEAT, Starknet)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
Tax treatment is uncertain for STRK received through Provisions, for staking rewards paid in newly minted STRK, and for delegation and grant receipts. The Starknet network terms disclaim responsibility for any tax consequences of using the network and warn that volatility can create tax liability quickly. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations.
(Source: Starknet Legal Disclaimers, Starknet Provisions Program, Staking Docs)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
The network terms bar persons in comprehensively sanctioned regions, including Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Lebanon, North Korea, Sudan and Syria, and residents of places where buying or selling digital assets may be prohibited, with disputes heard in the Tel-Aviv-Jaffa District courts. Provisions excluded U.S. persons, residents of sanctioned countries and entities on the OFAC SDN and UK sanctions lists. These limits push excluded users toward third-party venues and expose the project to enforcement if screening fails.
(Source: Starknet Legal Disclaimers, Starknet Provisions Program)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
Sequencer and execution bugs caused chain reorganizations on September 2, 2025 and January 5, 2026, which reverted confirmed transactions, as described in §11. StarkWare-controlled multisigs with 2-of-6 and 2-of-4 thresholds can upgrade the core contract and bridges, and the 9-of-12 Security Council can upgrade instantly, so a compromised or mistaken key set could change the contracts that hold bridged STRK. L2BEAT lists the WBTC bridge escrow as a haltable version whose halt sweeps all funds into a clearing address with no logic to resume bridging, and on January 21, 2026 Starknet announced WBTC and SolvBTC moving to LayerZero OFT, which shows how bridged assets depend on operator actions. Applications on Starknet have been exploited, including zkLend for about $9.5 million in February 2025 and Nostra Finance for about $3.5 million in September 2026, and such losses can reduce activity and fee demand.
(Source: Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025, Starknet Incident Report, January 5, 2026, L2BEAT, Starknet, Connecting Starknet to 160 Ecosystems via LayerZero, Cointelegraph, zkLend Hack, The Cryptonomist, Nostra Finance Exploit)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
Starknet state transitions are proven with STARK proofs and checked by a verifier on Ethereum, and the verifiers have been audited. The 12-member Security Council can reject upgrades on security grounds, normal upgrades wait 8 days, and Starknet reached Stage 1 in May 2025. These measures did not prevent sequencer bugs from reverting transactions in 2025 and 2026, a missing check found in a Zellic audit shows that sequencer and prover logic can diverge, and the Security Council members' identities are not public, so holders cannot assess their independence.
(Source: EVM STARK Verifier v4.0 Audit Report, SNIP-25 Security Council, L2BEAT, Starknet, Starknet 2025 Year in Review, Remediating a Potential Sequencer-Prover Inconsistency in the Cairo VM)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
STRK value rests on demand for fees, which can be paid only in STRK, and on staking demand, since fees are not shared with holders and, as of 2026-10-12, no burn of base fees is described in the token documentation. The year in review published in December 2025 said two mechanisms to tie network revenue more directly to STRK would ship in 2026, and no launch of either was found as of 2026-10-12, so holders who expect value accrual from fees rely on an announced plan. As of 2026-10-12, the mainnet staking contract reports a total stake of about 1.54 billion STRK, about 21% of the roughly 7.42 billion STRK CoinGecko lists as circulating, and staking rewards are paid in newly minted STRK, so rewards dilute holders who do not stake. Up to 127,000,000 STRK unlocks for investors and early contributors each month until March 15, 2027, which adds sell pressure. On October 8, 2026 Starknet said it is actively considering becoming a standalone layer 1 with a 2027 target, and as of 2026-10-12 no formal proposal or vote sets out how fees, staking or STRK's role would change.
(Source: STRK Token Docs, Starknet 2025 Year in Review, Voyager, Starknet Staking Contract, CoinGecko, Starknet, Bankless, Starknet Weighs Becoming an L1)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
Tokenholders approved the staking minting curve in September 2024 with 98.94% in favor, which set the coefficient C at 1.6 and let a Foundation monetary committee move it between 1.0 and 4.0 with two weeks' notice. The staking documentation now gives an effective coefficient Ĉ of 4% on Mainnet. SNIP-31, passed on August 21, 2025 with 93%, added BTC staking capped at 25% of staking power and funded by additional issuance, and the Monetary Committee must enable each new BTC wrapper. These powers let the Foundation raise issuance within the approved range without a further vote, and the Foundation's 1.7 billion STRK of delegated voting power gives it weight in any vote that changes them.
(Source: Staking on Starknet Voting Proposal, Cointelegraph, Starknet Community Approves Dynamic Staking Minting Curve, Staking Docs, crypto.news, SNIP-31 Vote Passes, Changes to the Delegated Voting Power by the Foundation)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.