(a) Problem the project solves

Starknet is a validity rollup, also called a ZK rollup, that settles on Ethereum. It addresses Ethereum's limited throughput and high transaction costs by executing transactions offchain and posting STARK proofs to Ethereum, so that many transactions are verified for the cost of checking one proof. StarkWare, which built Starknet, was founded in 2018 to commercialize STARK proof technology.

(Source: STRK Token Docs, L2BEAT, Starknet, Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries)

(b) Operational priorities

Development and operations are funded by two entities. StarkWare, a venture-backed company that raised equity from investors including Paradigm, Sequoia, Greenoaks and Coatue, builds the core software and runs the sequencers. The Starknet Foundation, a not-for-profit that received 5.01 billion STRK (50.1% of the initial 10 billion supply) from StarkWare, funds community provisions, rebates, grants, a strategic reserve, donations and its own treasury. The published roadmap, updated March 22, 2026, lists Staking v3, Staking v4 and Starknet v0.15.0 as in progress.

(Source: Wikipedia, StarkWare Industries, Introducing the Starknet Foundation, STRK Token Docs, Starknet Roadmap)

(c) High-level project overview

Users submit transactions to Starknet sequencers, which order and execute them in Cairo, a language designed for provable computation. A prover generates STARK proofs of the resulting state transitions, and a verifier contract on Ethereum checks each proof before the Starknet core contract accepts the new state. Starknet became a Stage 1 rollup in May 2025, moved from one to three sequencers with v0.14.0 in September 2025, and integrated the S-two prover on Mainnet in November 2025. As of 2026-10-12, L2BEAT describes Starknet v0.14.3 as using 5 equal-weight, permissioned consensus sequencers controlled by StarkWare, which need 3 of 5 votes to decide a block.

(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet, Starknet 2025 Year in Review, Starknet Incident Report, September 2, 2025)

(d) Primary token functions

STRK is used to pay transaction fees, to stake for validating the network, and to vote on governance. Since v0.14.0 on September 1, 2025, fees can be paid only in STRK. Staking is live in the second of four planned phases, and validators and delegators earn newly minted STRK. Major updates to the Starknet operating system require tokenholder approval, and holders can delegate their votes. STRK does not represent equity in StarkWare or the Starknet Foundation.

(Source: STRK Token Docs, Staking Docs)

(e) Control surface reliance

StarkWare controls the permissioned sequencers and holds upgrade rights through multisigs, while a 12-member Security Council appointed by the Starknet Foundation can approve emergency upgrades with 9 of 12 signatures. Normal upgrades by StarkWare pass through an 8-day delay. The roadmap moves block production toward staked validators, with Staking v3 planned to let validators vote on blocks and finalize them with more than two thirds of stake. On October 8, 2026, Starknet said it is actively considering becoming a standalone layer 1, framed as its path to becoming the first fully quantum-resistant network with a 2027 target, and StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson floated the move for post-quantum agility. As of 2026-10-12, no formal proposal or vote exists.

(Source: L2BEAT, Starknet, SNIP-25 Security Council, Starknet Roadmap, Bankless, Starknet Weighs Becoming an L1)