Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

Stacks does not have a DAO in the sense of a tokenholder-controlled onchain treasury or executive body; governance operates through the offchain SIP process combined with onchain signaling votes, as described below.

The Stacks protocol software, including stacks-core, the Clarity virtual machine, SIPs, and documentation, is open source and released primarily under GPLv3. Development happens in public repositories under the stacks-network and stacksgov GitHub organizations, and no single entity holds proprietary rights over the protocol code. Anyone may fork, modify, or build on the protocol without a license from any entity.

The "Stacks" name and associated trademarks are held by Stacks Open Internet Foundation. The marks are used to protect the ecosystem against misrepresentation rather than to restrict development, and trademark ownership confers no control over the protocol itself.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Stacks base layer has no pause function, no upgrade keys, and no administrative backdoors. Clarity smart contracts are immutable once deployed, and no proxy-upgrade pattern exists at the language level. Protocol changes, including changes to the PoX consensus contract, occur only through the SIP process, requiring community review, an STX-holder signaling vote for consensus-breaking changes, and a coordinated upgrade adopted voluntarily by node operators, miners, and signers.

One scoped exceptions exist, disclosed here in full. sBTC deposits, withdrawals, and signer key rotations are processed by a decentralized set of approximately 15 independent institutional signers, with a 70% threshold required for any operation. Changes to the sBTC contracts themselves follow the SIP governance path, and no single entity, including Stacks Labs, can unilaterally move pegged BTC.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Locking STX confers three conditional rights. None involve slashing: principal is returned in full at the end of the lock period regardless of network outcomes.

BTC rewards. Stackers lock STX for fixed reward cycles of approximately two weeks and receive BTC committed by miners as part of block production. This is protocol-native yield paid in BTC, not a distribution from any entity. Under PoX-5, miner-committed BTC is distributed through a defined waterfall: paired Bitcoin Bond positions receive their target yield first, 85% of the remainder goes to STX-only stakers, and 15% is routed to a reserve fund supporting future payouts. PoX-5 also removed the post-unlock cooldown cycle, allowing stakers to adjust positions without missing a full reward cycle.

Consensus participation. Since the Nakamoto upgrade, stackers or their delegated signers validate and sign Stacks blocks, with at least 70% of stacked STX weight required to approve each block. Locking STX is the mechanism by which tokenholders participate directly in network security.

Governance weight. SIP signaling votes are weighted by STX holdings, with both stacked and liquid STX eligible in recent votes and some votes conducted directly through stacking contracts.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

STX holders do not hold equity, profit-share, or dividend rights in Stacks Labs, the Stacks Open Internet Foundation, the Stacks Endowment, or any ecosystem entity. Economic rights are limited to the protocol-native mechanisms described in item (c).

Governance is exercised through the SIP process. Proposals are submitted publicly and reviewed by three bodies: the SIP Editor Committee reviews proposals for completeness, Consideration Advisory Boards must indicate majority support for a proposal to proceed, and the Steering Committee makes the final accept-or-reject decision. Consensus-breaking changes additionally require a network-wide vote open to STX holders as part of their activation criteria. Material upgrades, including SIP-021 (Nakamoto) and SIP-031 (treasury restructuring, approved with roughly 97% of voting power in favor), followed this path. Votes function as binding activation signals in practice: node operators, miners, and signers adopt upgrades voluntarily, and no upgrade activates without their coordinated adoption.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance is expected to continue evolving toward reduced discretionary control along three tracks. SIP-031 moved ecosystem funding from founder-affiliated entities to a community-appointed Treasury Committee and the Stacks Endowment, a structure that continues to mature through published quarterly updates, budget approvals, and committee appointments. The Bitcoin Staking mechanism introduced in PoX-5 launches under Endowment stewardship for approximately one year, with a planned follow-on proposal (PoX-6) intended to transition parameter-setting to fully algorithmic operation once bootstrap-phase participation data is available. PoX-5 is also the first in a series of planned protocol releases, each of which would follow the standard SIP process, including network-wide tokenholder votes for consensus-breaking changes. No changes to the SIP process itself are currently proposed.

(f) Dissolution authority

No entity or DAO has authority to dissolve, halt, or wind down the Stacks network. The protocol runs on independently operated nodes, and block production depends only on independent miners, signers, and node operators. The legal entities in the ecosystem, including Stacks Labs, the Stacks Open Internet Foundation, and the Stacks Endowment, can each be wound down under their respective governing documents and jurisdictions, but their dissolution would affect only their own treasuries and operations, not the network's ability to continue producing blocks.