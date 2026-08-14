(a) Launch supply totals

S launched through a 1:1 migration from FTM, so the launch supply equaled the migrated FTM supply and no separate genesis issuance occurred. The project has not published a consolidated launch-day table of tokens issued and locked at launch. As of August 10, 2026 the total supply of S is 3,885,497,663 and the circulating supply is 3,286,111,261 per CoinGecko, and these figures must be re-pulled at publication time. Post-launch issuance events comprise the 190,500,000 S airdrop program, the 47,625,000 S annual growth issuance for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, and a 472,372,662.8 S institutional-expansion issuance executed on September 4, 2025 for the Nasdaq digital asset treasury and Sonic USA allocations.

(b) Recipient categories & use of funds

FTM holders migrating to S received a 1:1 conversion of the full FTM supply, moving the community, applications, and token holders from Fantom Opera onto Sonic. The airdrop program received 190,500,000 S to incentivize Sonic users through Sonic Points, Sonic Gems, Game Gems, historical Opera activity, Sonic Arcade participation, and Shard NFT minting. The Innovator Fund received up to 200,000,000 S from the Sonic Foundation treasury to onboard apps to Sonic and support new ventures. The institutional expansion issuance released 472,372,662.8 S on September 4, 2025 to support the Nasdaq digital asset treasury strategy and the Sonic USA entity, with a possible additional ETF-related issuance authorized in dollar terms and not executed. Ongoing growth funding receives 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, with unused newly issued tokens burned during the year. Validator rewards during Sonic's first four years draw on around 70,000,000 S per year of remaining Opera block rewards, funding validators without new block-reward inflation in that period.

(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)

No fixed initial token price was set. S launched through a 1:1 migration from FTM rather than through a priced offering, auction, or liquidity bootstrapping mechanism.

(d) Ticker / market symbol

The ticker is S.

(e) Total supply & supply regime

The total supply of S is 3,885,497,663 as of August 10, 2026 per CoinGecko, and this figure must be re-pulled at publication time. The supply is not fixed and has no maximum cap. The supply regime combines the 190,500,000 S airdrop issuance, the 47,625,000 S annual growth issuance for six years, validator rewards funded for the first four years from around 70,000,000 S per year of reallocated Opera block rewards rather than new issuance, epoch-based issuance for validator rewards after the first four years targeting a 3.5% rate at 50% staking participation, and governance-approved discretionary issuances for institutional-expansion purposes. Deflationary mechanics include burns of airdrop allocations claimed early, burns of unused yearly growth issuance, and a permissionless burn of all airdrop allocations left unclaimed after October 15, 2026.

(f) Initial vesting / release schedules

The migrated FTM supply carried no vesting. The airdrop program applied vesting as follows. Sonic Points claims released 25% of each allocation immediately and locked the remaining 75% over nine months, with the locked portion represented as ERC-1155 NFTs and subject to a linearly declining burn penalty on early claim. Gems claims released 50% immediately with the remaining 50% vesting over three months, claimed through tokenized Gems in MySonic or distributed to users through the relevant apps for non-tokenized Gems. Season 1 claims carry an early-claim penalty until April 18, 2026 and Season 2 claims carry an early-claim penalty until May 24, 2026, after which claims for each season are penalty free until October 15, 2026. After October 15, 2026 any unclaimed locked balance becomes eligible for a permissionless onchain burn. The ongoing growth funding program issues 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch.

Blockworks note: Because S originated as a 1:1 migration of an existing circulating token rather than a fresh token generation event, the standard launch-day disclosure of tokens issued, locked, and unlocked does not map cleanly onto this launch. Recipient categories, issuance amounts, and vesting terms disclosed here reflect programs authorized through governance votes and executed after mainnet launch rather than a single genesis allocation schedule.

(Source: Governance Vote 1: FTM to S compatibility, Sonic migration overview, Sonic docs: S Token, Sonic docs: Sonic Airdrop, Sonic docs: Claim (Season 1), Sonic docs: Overview, Sonic Labs Innovator Fund, Designing a Deflationary Airdrop, Sonic Airdrop Burn and Final Claim Deadline, CoinGecko: Sonic (S))