Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Sonic is an EVM compatible layer-1 blockchain that gives applications and users high throughput, sub-second finality, and low transaction costs while retaining access to Ethereum liquidity through Sonic Gateway, its native bridge to Ethereum. Sonic is the successor network to Fantom Opera and its native token S replaced FTM through a 1 to 1 migration.
(Source: Sonic Overview, Sonic and Beyond, Migration Overview)
(b) Operational priorities
Sonic Labs drives growth among apps, partnerships, and users. The Innovator Fund offers up to 200,000,000 S from the Sonic Foundation treasury to onboard applications and support new ventures. The Fee Monetization program pays developers 90% of the network fees their applications generate. An ongoing growth funding program issues 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, and unused tokens from each yearly tranche are burned.
(Source: Sonic and Beyond, Innovator Fund, Sonic Overview, S Token)
(c) High-level project overview
Sonic operates as a proof-of-stake layer-1 chain in which validators produce blocks and stakers delegate S to secure the network. Sonic Gateway transfers approved ERC-20 tokens between Ethereum and the Sonic mainnet using onchain contracts and an off-chain relay network that updates bridge state through Merkle roots. Applications register for Fee Monetization to earn the fees they generate, and ecosystem incentives are distributed through the airdrop and Innovator Fund programs.
(Source: Sonic Overview, Sonic Gateway Audit, S Token)
(d) Primary token functions
S is the native token of Sonic. Its functions are paying transaction fees, staking, running validators, and participating in governance.
(Source: S Token, Sonic Overview)
(e) Control surface reliance
The Sonic Foundation is responsible for governance and treasury management functions. Protocol-level changes are decided through onchain governance votes weighted by staked tokens. Governance votes approved FTM to S compatibility, airdrop issuance with a burn mechanic, and validator and reward parameter changes including a Foundation authority to unlock migrating validators and stakers. Application-level reward decisions under the Gas Monetization program require at least 55% approval and 10% quorum through an onchain vote. In June 2026 Sonic Labs replaced its board-led operating structure with a new executive team, committed to public decision-making, and established a dedicated risk and compliance committee.
(Source: Sonic and Beyond, Governance Vote 1, Governance Vote 2, Governance Vote 4, Leadership Update from Sonic Labs)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Matt Visser
Chief Executive Officer, Sonic Labs, appointed June 19, 2026
Visser has a background in product management and financial restructuring, co-founded Squire.Law, and led Web3 product strategy prior to joining Sonic Labs. (Source: PANews, Leadership Update from Sonic Labs)
Kosta Kourkoumelis
Chief Operating Officer, Sonic Labs, appointed June 19, 2026
Kourkoumelis has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and digital assets and has been involved in the ecosystem since the Fantom ICO period. (Source: PANews, Leadership Update from Sonic Labs)
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The Sonic Foundation has not publicly disclosed a named officer roster.
The Sonic Foundation has not publicly disclosed officer titles.
The public record attributes governance and treasury management functions to the Sonic Foundation without naming individual officers. (Source: Sonic and Beyond)
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Sonic's onchain governance has no named officeholders. Governance operates through proposals and stake-weighted votes rather than through appointed leadership. (Source: Governance Vote 1)
Not applicable
Not applicable
Michael Kong, Andre Cronje, and David Richardson resigned from the Sonic Labs board on June 19, 2026 and no longer make business decisions for the organization. Kong previously served as CEO of the Fantom Foundation and as Chief Information Officer of Sonic Labs, Cronje served as Chief Technology Officer and led the design and development of the Sonic network including Sonic Gateway, and Richardson served as Executive Chairman. Mitchell Demeter served as CEO of Sonic Labs from September 2025 until his resignation in February 2026.
(Source: Leadership Update from Sonic Labs, The Defiant, Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The onchain governance system does not own or control repositories, trademarks, or other intellectual property. The project has not publicly disclosed any IP assigned to its governance system.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Governance votes exercised the following authorities. Governance approved FTM to S compatibility at a 1 to 1 ratio, approved the option to mint up to 6% of supply for the airdrop program together with a burn mechanic, approved validator and reward parameter changes, and granted the Foundation authority to unlock migrating validators and stakers. Gas Monetization reward decisions require at least 55% approval and 10% quorum through an onchain vote. Separate from governance, the Sonic Gateway bridge assigns admin roles for bridge, token-pair, token-deposit, state-oracle, and validator-registry functions to multisigs and to the UpdateManager contract. The project has not published a complete executor and threshold map covering all admin roles.
(Source: Governance Vote 1, Governance Vote 2, Governance Vote 4, Sonic Gateway Audit)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
S holders stake to secure the network and earn rewards, and staked balances carry governance voting weight. Staking carries a hard minimum lock-up period of 14 days plus a 7 day undelegation period. Validators run nodes and earn block rewards plus transaction fees. The target validator reward rate is 3.5% when 50% of the network is staked and the realized rate scales inversely with staking participation.
(Source: S Token, Governance Vote 4)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Tokenholders accrue value through staking rewards and validator rewards, which include transaction fees. The FeeM Vault accumulates 90% of transaction fees from core token contracts and is used to strengthen the Sonic ecosystem. Tokenholders hold no direct rights over revenue distribution or treasury assets beyond these staking and validator reward mechanisms, and the project has not published a tokenholder rights charter over the treasury.
(Source: S Token, FeeM Vault)
(e) Dissolution authority
The project has not publicly disclosed any dissolution or wind-up authority for its onchain governance system.
Sonic does not operate a DAO organized as a legal entity. Governance operates as an onchain voting system in which staked tokenholders vote on proposals published to the governance forum.
(Source: Governance Vote 1, Governance Vote 4)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Sonic Foundation exists and is responsible for governance and treasury management functions for the Sonic network. Sonic's website terms bind users to the Sonic Foundation as a Cayman Islands based entity, per the LlamaRisk legal evaluation of those terms published in Aave governance. The Foundation has not publicly disclosed its precise legal form or registration number.
(Source: Sonic and Beyond, ARFC Deploy Aave v3 on Sonic)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Sonic Foundation has not publicly disclosed the IP it owns or controls, and it has not publicly disclosed any subsidiary entities.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation manages the network treasury. The Innovator Fund offers up to 200,000,000 S from the Sonic Foundation treasury for ecosystem funding. Governance granted the Foundation authority to unlock migrating validators and stakers. Governance-approved strategic issuance pathways authorized a 472,372,662.8 S issuance executed on September 4, 2025 for the Nasdaq digital asset treasury and Sonic USA allocations, a 150,000,000 S authorization for Sonic USA, and a possible additional ETF-related issuance denominated in dollar terms that has not been executed. The Foundation maintains the legacy Opera validators. The Foundation has not published the voting thresholds that govern its internal treasury actions.
(Source: Innovator Fund, Governance Vote 4, S Token)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has not publicly disclosed any direct or indirect authority over decision-making of Sonic Labs.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation has not published a complete admin threshold matrix. Sonic Labs' post-migration infrastructure update states that operational activity includes Foundation treasury movements within a new multisig security structure and the rotation of official treasury and operational wallets.
(Source: Sonic Labs Post-Migration Infrastructure Update)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Three programmatic mechanisms direct protocol-controlled resources through the Foundation. The Innovator Fund distributes up to 200,000,000 S from the Foundation treasury to applications and ventures. The ongoing growth funding program issues 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, with unused yearly tokens burned. The September 4, 2025 institutional-expansion issuance of 472,372,662.8 S funds the Nasdaq digital asset treasury strategy and the Sonic USA entity. The Foundation has not disclosed any mechanism directing treasury assets, fees, or revenue to equityholders or contributors of the Foundation itself.
(Source: Innovator Fund, S Token)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Sonic Labs is the operating and development entity for the Sonic network. The public entity record contains two attributions. The July 2025 Sonic environmental report identifies the issuer as Sonic Operations Ltd., trading as Sonic Labs, and the LEI record for Sonic Operations Ltd. lists an active Cayman Islands exempted company created on May 13, 2024. The LlamaRisk legal evaluation of Sonic's website terms states that the terms bind users to Sonic Labs Ltd., a company based in the Bahamas. A May 17, 2024 governance post states that Fantom Operations Ltd. continued supporting Opera while Sonic Operations Ltd. supports Sonic. The project has not published a corporate structure chart reconciling these entities.
(Source: Sonic Environmental Impact Report, Sonic Operations Ltd. LEI Record, ARFC Deploy Aave v3 on Sonic, The New Frontier)
(b) IP ownership & control
Sonic Labs has not publicly disclosed an IP ownership map covering repositories, trademarks, or brand assets, and it has not publicly disclosed its subsidiary entities.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Sonic Labs operates the FeeM Vault multisig, which accumulates 90% of transaction fees from core token contracts. Sonic Labs controls the Fee Monetization registration flow through owner-wallet, rewards-recipient, dispute-contact, and contract-verification steps. Sonic Labs administers the yearly growth funding program and burns unused tokens from each annual tranche. Post-migration operations run by Sonic Labs include rotating official treasury and operational wallets and finalizing onchain accounts that support validators, governance, and essential network operations.
(Source: FeeM Vault, FeeM Apply, S Token, Sonic Labs Post-Migration Infrastructure Update)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Sonic Labs has not publicly disclosed any direct or indirect authority over decision-making of the Sonic Foundation.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Sonic Gateway bridge assigns privileged roles for bridge, token-pair, token-deposit, state-oracle, and validator-registry functions to multisigs and to the UpdateManager contract. The project has not published the signer counts and thresholds for these multisigs.
(Source: Sonic Gateway Audit)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Sonic Labs invested in SonicStrategy through a non-interest-bearing convertible debenture representing 126,622,348.845 S valued at $40 million at issuance, structured to support validator operations and ecosystem growth. Sonic Labs sold $10 million of S to Galaxy in a strategic sale announced on May 12, 2025. Sonic Labs administers the yearly 47,625,000 S growth funding tranche for network growth. Sonic Labs has not disclosed any mechanism directing protocol resources to its equityholders.
(Source: Sonic Labs DAT Update, SPETZ Q3 2025 MD&A, Sonic Labs Token Sale to Galaxy, S Token)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
S launched through a 1:1 migration from FTM, so the launch supply equaled the migrated FTM supply and no separate genesis issuance occurred. The project has not published a consolidated launch-day table of tokens issued and locked at launch. As of August 10, 2026 the total supply of S is 3,885,497,663 and the circulating supply is 3,286,111,261 per CoinGecko, and these figures must be re-pulled at publication time. Post-launch issuance events comprise the 190,500,000 S airdrop program, the 47,625,000 S annual growth issuance for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, and a 472,372,662.8 S institutional-expansion issuance executed on September 4, 2025 for the Nasdaq digital asset treasury and Sonic USA allocations.
FTM holders migrating to S received a 1:1 conversion of the full FTM supply, moving the community, applications, and token holders from Fantom Opera onto Sonic. The airdrop program received 190,500,000 S to incentivize Sonic users through Sonic Points, Sonic Gems, Game Gems, historical Opera activity, Sonic Arcade participation, and Shard NFT minting. The Innovator Fund received up to 200,000,000 S from the Sonic Foundation treasury to onboard apps to Sonic and support new ventures. The institutional expansion issuance released 472,372,662.8 S on September 4, 2025 to support the Nasdaq digital asset treasury strategy and the Sonic USA entity, with a possible additional ETF-related issuance authorized in dollar terms and not executed. Ongoing growth funding receives 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, with unused newly issued tokens burned during the year. Validator rewards during Sonic's first four years draw on around 70,000,000 S per year of remaining Opera block rewards, funding validators without new block-reward inflation in that period.
No fixed initial token price was set. S launched through a 1:1 migration from FTM rather than through a priced offering, auction, or liquidity bootstrapping mechanism.
The ticker is S.
The total supply of S is 3,885,497,663 as of August 10, 2026 per CoinGecko, and this figure must be re-pulled at publication time. The supply is not fixed and has no maximum cap. The supply regime combines the 190,500,000 S airdrop issuance, the 47,625,000 S annual growth issuance for six years, validator rewards funded for the first four years from around 70,000,000 S per year of reallocated Opera block rewards rather than new issuance, epoch-based issuance for validator rewards after the first four years targeting a 3.5% rate at 50% staking participation, and governance-approved discretionary issuances for institutional-expansion purposes. Deflationary mechanics include burns of airdrop allocations claimed early, burns of unused yearly growth issuance, and a permissionless burn of all airdrop allocations left unclaimed after October 15, 2026.
The migrated FTM supply carried no vesting. The airdrop program applied vesting as follows. Sonic Points claims released 25% of each allocation immediately and locked the remaining 75% over nine months, with the locked portion represented as ERC-1155 NFTs and subject to a linearly declining burn penalty on early claim. Gems claims released 50% immediately with the remaining 50% vesting over three months, claimed through tokenized Gems in MySonic or distributed to users through the relevant apps for non-tokenized Gems. Season 1 claims carry an early-claim penalty until April 18, 2026 and Season 2 claims carry an early-claim penalty until May 24, 2026, after which claims for each season are penalty free until October 15, 2026. After October 15, 2026 any unclaimed locked balance becomes eligible for a permissionless onchain burn. The ongoing growth funding program issues 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch.
Because S originated as a 1:1 migration of an existing circulating token rather than a fresh token generation event, the standard launch-day disclosure of tokens issued, locked, and unlocked does not map cleanly onto this launch. Recipient categories, issuance amounts, and vesting terms disclosed here reflect programs authorized through governance votes and executed after mainnet launch rather than a single genesis allocation schedule.
(Source: Governance Vote 1: FTM to S compatibility, Sonic migration overview, Sonic docs: S Token, Sonic docs: Sonic Airdrop, Sonic docs: Claim (Season 1), Sonic docs: Overview, Sonic Labs Innovator Fund, Designing a Deflationary Airdrop, Sonic Airdrop Burn and Final Claim Deadline, CoinGecko: Sonic (S))
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Sonic's TGE airdrop has been executed across two seasons; Season 1 concluded June 18, 2025 and Season 2 concluded November 1, 2025. Claims from the executed distribution remain open under the penalty and burn timeline described in Section 6(f), but no separate planned-but-unexecuted airdrop exists.
(b) Executed airdrop
Per-address source: Sonic executed its airdrop program across two seasons. Sonic has not published a per-address allocation file in CSV, JSON, Merkle dump, or comparable address-level format. Sonic publishes a live burn dashboard at burn.soniclabs.com that tracks the remaining locked contract balance in contract 0xe140...3567 and the permissionless burnLocked() function that activates after October 15, 2026. (Source: Sonic Airdrop, S Burn Tracker)
Covered user segments and allocation method: The 190,500,000 S airdrop was allocated through Sonic Points, Sonic Gems, and Game Gems. Sonic Points were earned by users deploying whitelisted assets as liquidity across participating apps on Sonic, with loyalty multipliers and asset-category multipliers affecting accrual. Sonic Gems were earned by apps driving user engagement on Sonic, with app allocations based on category weighting, Sonic nativeness, incentive distribution, user-point generation, and revenue. Game Gems were earned by games driving player engagement and retention. The program also rewarded historical activity on Opera, participation on Sonic Arcade, and minters of the Shard NFT. Season 1 ended on June 18, 2025, Season 2 ran until November 1, 2025, and the Kaito campaign ran concurrently with Season 2. Season 1 Sonic Points claims released 25% immediately with 75% vesting over nine months as an NFT, and Gems claims released 50% immediately with 50% vesting over three months. Claims remain open with the penalty and burn timeline stated in Section 6(f), and future incentives shift toward targeted programs funded from the remaining treasury rather than newly minted tokens. (Source: Sonic Airdrop, Sonic Points, Sonic Gems, Claim Season 1, Sonic Airdrop Burn and Final Claim Deadline)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Sonic has conducted an airdrop.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
GSR
The parties have not publicly disclosed a token allocation or loan size.
The parties have not publicly disclosed the term of the agreement.
Publicly described as a liquidity, strategy, and ecosystem-growth partnership supporting S token liquidity (Source: Sonic Labs and GSR Partner)
Sonic Labs maintains one publicly named liquidity arrangement. On May 22, 2025 Sonic Labs announced a partnership with GSR to deliver deep liquidity, strategic guidance, and full-stack support for the S token, including onchain liquidity deployment across Sonic's DeFi ecosystem. Sonic Labs' post-migration infrastructure update states that operational transactions include coordination with centralized exchanges for liquidity. The parties have not publicly disclosed token loan amounts, term durations, or the contractual vehicle for these arrangements.
(Source: Sonic Labs and GSR Partner, Sonic Labs Post-Migration Infrastructure Update)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
S trades on Binance, OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, Crypto.com, HTX, Gate, WhiteBIT, LBank, Bitget, and MEXC, and Kraken and Bitfinex confirmed support around the migration period. KuCoin opened S/USDT and S/USDC spot trading on January 23, 2025. 1inch integrated Sonic for swap routing and Developer Portal API access as a DEX-liquidity integration. The project has not publicly disclosed listing agreements, token allocations committed for listings, term durations, or native-token listing fees for any venue.
(Source: The Ultimate Sonic Upgrade Handbook, KuCoin Sonic Listing, 1inch Integrates Sonic)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Predecessor Fantom (FTM) sales, comprising a seed round of $1.6 million, two private sales of $24.8 million and $12.9 million, and a public ICO of $2 million, per tracker records. S migrated from FTM at 1 to 1.
The parties have not publicly disclosed an investment vehicle.
Q1 2018 through June 15, 2018 (Source: ICO Drops Sonic Labs)
The project has not publicly disclosed per-round FTM token quantities.
The project has not publicly disclosed the vesting schedules for the 2018 rounds.
Strategic funding round of $10 million led by Hashed with participation from UOB Ventures, Signum Capital, Aave Foundation, and angel investors Stani Kulechov, Robert Leshner, Michael Egorov, Fernando Martinelli, Tarun Chitra, and Sam Kazemian.
The parties have not publicly disclosed an investment vehicle.
Closing announced May 23, 2024 (Source: Sonic and Beyond)
The parties have not publicly disclosed a token quantity.
The parties have not publicly disclosed a vesting schedule.
Strategic sale of $10 million of S to Galaxy for U.S. expansion.
The parties have not publicly disclosed an investment vehicle.
Completion announced May 12, 2025 following Sonic Summit Vienna held May 6 through May 8, 2025 (Source: Sonic Labs Token Sale to Galaxy)
The parties have not publicly disclosed a token quantity.
The parties have not publicly disclosed a vesting schedule.
Non-interest-bearing convertible debenture from Sonic Labs to SonicStrategy linked to the Sonic ecosystem
The parties have not publicly disclosed an investment vehicle.
Closed September 11, 2025 after negotiation in late August 2025 (Source: SPETZ Q3 2025 MD&A) (Source: SonicStrategy Closing)
126,622,348.845 S received under the investment, valued at $40 million at issuance
The debenture originally matured on March 10, 2026 and was extended to March 10, 2029. Conversion of the $40 million principal is contingent on a Nasdaq listing, issued common shares would be subject to a three-year lock-up, and the contributed tokens are under a contractual four-year lock-up and cannot be monetized near term.
The project's disclosed fundraising history spans the predecessor Fantom token sales in 2018, the 2024 strategic round for the Sonic launch, the 2025 Galaxy token sale, and the 2025 SonicStrategy convertible debenture.
(Source: ICO Drops Sonic Labs, Sonic and Beyond, Sonic Labs Token Sale to Galaxy, Sonic Labs DAT Update)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
On October 17, 2023 attackers drained wallets labeled as Fantom Foundation wallets on both the Fantom Opera and Ethereum chains.
(Source: Blockworks, CertiK Incident Analysis)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The incident was a private key compromise of hot wallets. Initial reporting attributed the compromise to a Google Chrome zero-day vulnerability, and subsequent analysis identified a Web2 private key compromise of Fantom Foundation and employee wallets, with a known Chrome heap overflow vulnerability, CVE-2023-4863, cited as the probable entry point.
(Source: CertiK Incident Analysis, Halborn Incident Explainer)
(c) Quantified impact
Approximately $550,000 of Fantom Foundation funds were stolen, and total attacker proceeds of approximately $7 million included the personal funds of a Fantom employee held in wallets previously assigned to the Foundation. More than 99% of Foundation funds remained secure.
(Source: Blockworks, CertiK Incident Analysis)
(d) Remediation/response taken
The Fantom Foundation confirmed the incident publicly, investigated the attack, and clarified that several affected wallets had been reassigned from organizational use before the compromise. Sonic Labs' post-migration infrastructure update describes a subsequent transition to a new multisig security structure with rotation of official treasury and operational wallets.
(Source: Blockworks, Sonic Labs Post-Migration Infrastructure Update)
(e) Current status
The stolen funds were consolidated by the attacker and have not been publicly reported as recovered or refunded.
(Source: CertiK Incident Analysis)
(f) References (optional)
(Source: Blockworks, CertiK Incident Analysis, Halborn Incident Explainer)
No exploit has affected the S token supply, staked balances, or reward issuance on the Sonic network since mainnet launch as of August 10, 2026. One prior incident affected funds held by the project's predecessor entity, the Fantom Foundation, and is disclosed below.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Strategic token transactions and expansion plans depend on regulatory and securities-law conditions. The SonicStrategy investment disclosure states that future financing is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange policies and applicable securities laws, and that any intended Nasdaq listing is subject to listing requirements and United States securities laws.
(Source: SonicStrategy Closing)
The airdrop governance record states that the Foundation reserves the right to exclude any wallet address at its sole discretion and that a comprehensive set of terms and conditions applies at launch, which creates user-access and eligibility risk for participants who do not satisfy program conditions.
(Source: Governance Vote 2)
The project has not published tokenholder-specific tax guidance, and tokenholders remain responsible for understanding their own tax treatment under applicable law. In June 2026 Sonic Labs established a dedicated risk and compliance committee focused on crypto compliance and holder expectations, which reflects continuing regulatory exposure at the entity level.
(Source: Sonic Airdrop, Leadership Update from Sonic Labs)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bridge and contract risk is the central technology risk for Sonic. Sonic Gateway is Sonic's native bridge between Ethereum and Sonic, and it transfers approved ERC-20 tokens through smart contracts and an off-chain relay network that updates Merkle roots across chains.
(Source: Sonic Audits, Sonic Gateway Audit)
Bridge security work has found material issues. Certora's prover and manual audit discovered bugs in the Solidity contracts, listed multiple medium-severity findings including deposit() and withdraw() denial-of-service risks and a token-unregistration fund-lock risk, and recorded bridge property P-05, which states that no one can front-run and block the claiming of funds, with status Violated during its analysis. OpenZeppelin documents numerous privileged roles held by multisigs and the UpdateManager contract, so bridge security depends on contract correctness, operational key control, and correct updater behavior.
(Source: Certora Security Assessment, Sonic Gateway Audit)
The broader bridge threat model is material. Sonic's formal-verification paper states that bridge-related hacks had cost more than $2.8 billion as of 2024 and presents Sonic Gateway as a fail-safe bridge model, while Certora's disclaimer states that its report is not a complete guarantee that the contracts are secure in all dimensions. The October 2023 private key compromise of predecessor Fantom Foundation wallets, disclosed in Section 11, demonstrates that operational key management is an ongoing security risk for entity-held funds.
(Source: Formal Verification of a Fail-Safe Cross-Chain Bridge, Certora Security Assessment, CertiK Incident Analysis)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
S has an expandable programmatic supply with no maximum cap. Issuance pathways comprise the 190,500,000 S airdrop program, the 47,625,000 S annual growth issuance for six years, migrated Opera block rewards of around 70,000,000 S per year for the first four years, epoch-based validator issuance thereafter, and governance-approved strategic issuances such as the 472,372,662.8 S institutional-expansion issuance executed on September 4, 2025. Discretionary issuance authority dilutes existing holders when exercised.
(Source: S Token, Sonic Airdrop)
Validator economics rest on staking participation assumptions. The target validator reward rate is 3.5% when 50% of the network is staked, 1.75% if all S is staked, and 7% if only 25% is staked, so realized validator economics and tokenholder returns change materially with participation.
(Source: S Token)
Distribution and burn mechanics create defined supply events. Early airdrop claims trigger burns, unused yearly growth issuance is burned, and all airdrop allocations left unclaimed after October 15, 2026 become eligible for a permissionless onchain burn, with approximately 32.69 million unclaimed S in scope at the time of the announcement.
(Source: Sonic Airdrop Burn and Final Claim Deadline, S Burn Tracker)
Incentive value depends on network activity. FeeM Vault and Gas Monetization tie value accrual to fee generation and application demand. Total value locked on Sonic declined from a peak of $1.14 billion in May 2025 to approximately $20 million in June 2026 per DefiLlama data, and the S token declined approximately 97% from its January 2025 high of $1.03, so weak activity reduces ecosystem support, reward flows, and incentive effectiveness.
(Source: FeeM Vault, Governance Vote 4, The Defiant)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.