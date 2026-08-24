Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

SENT is listed on Binance, OKX, Coinbase, and Upbit across multiple jurisdictions, and Sentient's terms bar users who are legally prohibited from access, are under 18, or are subject to sanctions restrictions. Regulatory shifts in a major jurisdiction, including tightened exchange licensing, token classification changes, or sanctions-list expansion, could produce delistings, trading restrictions, or an inability to distribute tokens to certain users. Sentient Foundation sits in Singapore and operates globally, so cross-border regulatory divergence creates ongoing compliance risk for both the Foundation and Sentient Labs.

(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, BTCC Prime Sale)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

Sentient Foundation is a Singapore nonprofit and Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore private company with United States operations. Changes in how Singapore or the United States treat crypto-linked nonprofits, software companies, or token issuers could force structural, operational, or licensing changes at either entity. The Foundation operates under evolving legal obligations across multiple jurisdictions and may need to respond to legal requests and cross-border data-transfer obligations.

(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, The Block Funding)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

The tax treatment of SENT varies by jurisdiction and is not determined by the project. Tokenholders carry responsibility for understanding and satisfying their own tax obligations arising from acquiring, holding, staking, or disposing of SENT.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

Access is barred for users prohibited by applicable law or subject to sanctions programs, and the project has not published a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction access matrix. Users in restricted jurisdictions who access the protocol bear the risk that their participation violates applicable law.

(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

The GRID architecture spans multiple protocol layers, including artifact hosting, builder staking and commission controls, and onchain governance execution, so bugs or design flaws could distort routing logic, token emissions, monetization, or governance behavior across layers at once. Smart contracts on the GRID execute governance decisions onchain, which creates a surface for contract-level vulnerabilities. Sentient Chat outputs can be inaccurate or inappropriate, and users bear the risk of relying on those outputs.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

Sentient states that core protocol functionality underwent security audits before public launch phases. Audit reports are not publicly linked in the documentation set reviewed, and no method of transmission or storage is completely secure. The absence of published audit reports limits independent verification of the protocol's security posture.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Foundation Launch)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

Sentient's incentive model depends on sustained builder contribution, user engagement, staking participation, and representative governance activity. Builders earn token emissions and a share of revenue from user payments, and holders influence reward flows through stake and governance. If builder or user participation falls below the level needed to sustain the incentive loop, emissions distribute to a smaller base and weaken the economic signal that attracts further contribution. Sentient sets annual emissions at 2 percent into a Community Emission Pool, and the DAO controls that parameter.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

The DAO controls emission rates and community-fund allocations through onchain governance, and changes to these parameters by governance vote directly affect supply distribution and alter incentive structures for builders, stakers, and delegates. The team allocation of 22 percent and the investor allocation of 12.45 percent both reach their cliff in approximately November 2026, which creates a known unlock event that increases circulating supply by a material amount roughly one year after the token generation event.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, ICO Drops)