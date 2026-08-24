(a) Problem the project solves

Sei is an open source, permissionless Layer 1 blockchain designed for the exchange of digital assets. It addresses the throughput, finality, and reliability limits that constrain trading applications and other high performance use cases on general purpose blockchains, targeting sub-second finality and parallel transaction execution. (Source: Sei Tokenomics, Sei Whitepaper, Binance Research Sei Report)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing protocol development is led by Sei Labs, the open source contributor to the Sei codebase. Ecosystem funding flows from the 48% Ecosystem Reserve allocation, which funds staking rewards, grants, and builder incentives, and from the 9% Foundation Treasury allocation, which funds ongoing operations of the Sei Foundation. The Sei Foundation funded the Sei Development Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit headquartered in Manhattan, to support U.S.-based builders and ecosystem growth. Network security is supported by validators and delegators through delegated proof of stake. (Source: Sei Tokenomics, Sei Staking Guide, Introducing the US-Based Sei Development Foundation)

(c) High-level project overview

Sei is a high performance Layer 1 blockchain that launched its pacific-1 mainnet on August 15, 2023. The network originally ran a dual-stack architecture supporting both Cosmos and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The SIP-3 governance proposal, approved by the Sei community in May 2025, transitioned Sei to an EVM-only architecture. The transition executed through protocol versions 6.3, 6.4, and 6.5 between January and March 2026, which enabled staking through EVM interfaces, disabled inbound IBC transfers via governance proposals 116 and 120, and replaced Sei's native oracle with Chainlink, API3, and Pyth. Governance proposal 121 disabled outbound IBC transfers on July 31, 2026, completing the closure of the Cosmos IBC layer. The SIP-3 transition clears the path for the Sei Giga upgrade, which targets throughput above 200,000 transactions per second. (Source: SIP-3 Update, The SIP-3 Upgrade, SIP-03 Migration Guide, Sei Giga Overview)

(d) Primary token functions

SEI is the native token of the network. SEI pays transaction fees, secures the network through staking and delegation, provides governance voting power when staked, and serves as native collateral and a fee asset inside applications built on Sei. (Source: Token Standards, Binance Research Sei Report, Sei Tokenomics)

(e) Control surface reliance

Sei's control surface runs through onchain governance. Anyone can submit a proposal with a deposit, voting opens once the minimum deposit is reached, only staked SEI carries voting power, and approved proposals execute automatically at the chain level. The 2026 SIP-3 rollout demonstrated this model in practice, with governance proposals 116, 120, and 121 executing the protocol parameter changes that closed the IBC layer. The official tokenomics disclosure states that the mainnet launch allocation may evolve in accordance with community governance. (Source: General Governance, Governance Precompile Usage, SIP-03 Migration Guide, Sei Tokenomics)