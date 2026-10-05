(a) Problem the project solves

Public blockchains expose every balance, transaction input and contract state to anyone who reads the chain, which rules out applications that handle sensitive financial, identity or business data. Secret Network addresses this by running smart contracts over encrypted inputs, encrypted outputs and encrypted state, so developers can build private-by-default applications on a programmable Layer 1 while keeping SCRT itself a public coin. (Source: Secret Network Introduction, Secret Network Overview)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing operations now run under the community continuance model that governance adopted in Proposal 365, which passed on 2026-08-19 after SCRT Labs announced that it would end official support for the network on September 1, 2026. Proposal 365 funds operations through a one-time mint of 1,079,000,000 SCRT split across a Foundation allocation, a core development allocation funded through the Foundation, research and development, an ecosystem fund, builder and relayer support, a validator program and a remediation pool for victims of the Axelar-Secret bridge exploit. The Foundation commits to publish payout reports on validator and core development distributions and annual reports on all expenditures. The 2026 roadmap reports that on-demand seed rotation, governance-based contract migration and governance approval of new validators were delivered in 2025, and it planned full CRON enablement for Q1 2026. (Source: SCRT is moving to Arbitrum, Secret 3.0 Community Continuance of Secret Network L1, Proposal 365 onchain record, v1.26 ECONOMICS.md, Secret Network 2026 Roadmap)

(c) High-level project overview

Secret Network is a chain built with the Cosmos SDK and the Tendermint consensus engine, where validators reach delegated proof-of-stake consensus without ever accessing the data they process. It combines key management techniques, encryption schemes and Intel SGX Trusted Execution Environments to give smart contracts encrypted input, output and state, and users share their own data through viewing keys. Its Secret Contracts are a CosmWasm implementation written in Rust. The network launched its mainnet in February 2020 and traces back to the Enigma project, which ran its ENG token sale in September 2017. SCRT is the native coin that pays fees, secures consensus through staking and carries governance votes. (Source: Secret Network Overview, History, SGX.Fail)

(d) Primary token functions

SCRT pays transaction and computation fees, is staked with validators to secure the chain, earns inflation rewards for bonded holders and delegators, and carries governance weight at one bonded SCRT per vote. Bonded SCRT is subject to a 21-day unbonding period, and network inflation is currently fixed at 5% per year. (Source: The SCRT coin, Staking params, Mint params)

(e) Control surface reliance

Control of the chain now rests on onchain governance by bonded SCRT and on the Secret Network Foundation as steward of the continuance allocations. SCRT Labs, the founding development company, exited on September 1, 2026, and its Proposal 360 to move SCRT to an ERC-20 on Arbitrum was rejected in July 2026. Governance then passed Proposal 365, which scheduled the v1.26.0 community continuance upgrade at block 26,790,327, pinning inflation at 5% and zeroing the foundation tax. The 2026 roadmap separately reports that contract migration and new validator admission had already moved under governance in 2025. The Foundation holds the largest single allocation from the mint and contracts the core development team, so the practical control model depends on both token votes and Foundation-led coordination of multisig signers, validators and developers. (Source: Proposal 360 onchain record, Proposal 365 onchain record, SCRT is moving to Arbitrum, Secret 3.0 Community Continuance of Secret Network L1, Secret Network 2026 Roadmap)