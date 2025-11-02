Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Rocket Pool is a liquid staking protocol that operates on Ethereum Mainnet. It is entirely permissionless and decentralised: Anyone can participate in Ethereum staking via Rocket Pool in two key ways: Node Staking and Liquid Staking. Node Staking requires an individual to provide their own 8 ETH along with the hardware, networking, and technical proficiency required to run an Ethereum valdiator. The protocol supplies the remaining 24 ETH to the node operator via Liquid Stakers. The Node Operator and the Liquid Staker share in the ETH rewards that are generated by the Node Operator. Governance of the protocol is decentralised and administered by Node Operators. In order to participate in Rocket Pool governance, one must stake the RPL token on their node
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
There are two primary sources of revenue: rETH commission and RPL inflation. Node Operators receive rETH commission and share of RPL inflation. DAO receive a share of RPL inflation. The Rocket Pool core team was allocated 15% of initial RPL tokens on launch and receives an ongoing share of RPL inflation based on the DAO's vote to fund ongoing development of the protocol.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
RPL staking Node Operators have governance voting power to allocate RPL inflation. The development entity has RPL tokens on its balance sheet, but is paid by the DAO as a software development partner. The development entity has the same rights and proportional voting power as any Node Operator in the protocol. ***Edit- Rocket Pool Node Operators are the only entities who have ultimate control over the governance treasury. As Rocket Pool governance is on-chain, and only Node Operators who stake RPL token are qualified to vote for protocol changes. The only exception would be for a Rocket Pool Node Operator to delegate their voting rights to someone else (who also must be a Node Operator). The Rocket Pool core team is not a non-profit per se--however they do not make a profit from the protocol. Most of the Dev Team's costs are paid from the Dev Wallet that was set aside at the creation of the protocol. There is no plan to return any funds to the Dev Team, unless the protocol DAO initiates and approves this by vote, which is highly unlikely because it is not necessary.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
There are no advisory or simiilar token payments to the core team. The Core team are paid a set amount for the ongoing development of the protocol from RPL inflation, based on the DAO's continued satisfaction with the roadmap execution. The Dev Team are paid once per year, as voted on by the protocol DAO in RPL tokens. The details of this are defined here: https://rpips.rocketpool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-37 These are details of those historical payments https://rpips.rocketpool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-10#direct-expenses The total varies slightly, but the Dev Team are paid approximately 50,000 RPL token per year for ongoing dev work.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
David Rugendyke - Founder Darren Langley - General Manager
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
Process - Governance - Rocket Pool https://rocketpool.net/governance/protocol-dao . https://medium.com/rocket-pool/rocket-pool-protocol-dao-governance-a3c3e92904e0
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
Investor presale: 8,220,000 RPP (45%) Public Crowdsale: 7,080,000 RPL (40%) Team Reserve: 2,700,000 RPL (15%) All fully vested
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
N/A - Tokens were issued at time of initial allocation. There is no vesting period.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Rocket Pool protocol DAO vault: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3bdc69c4e5e13e52a65f5583c23efb9636b469d6#readContract The DAO also maintain a dashboard with detailed transactions: https://dune.com/queries/1264376
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
N/A - Rocket Pool does not issue airdrop tokens
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
N/A - There are no insider tokens that are locked and can earn rewards
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Tokens are issued through 5% RPL inflation. Any changes to this must be voted on and approved by the DAO and is fully transparent and occurs on-chain
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
There is no plan to launch additional tokens
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
Rocket Pool commits to disclosing related party trasnactions within 30 days
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
No answer.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
There are no centralised exchange deals. There are currently no active market makers. The DAO's Incentive Management Committee provides liquidity incentives for rETH and to a lesser degree RPL.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
The Rocket Pool team operates transparently. The team publish a bi-weekly update: https://medium.com/rocket-pool and participate in community call updates where new information and updates are shared, and an open Q&A session takes place. Furthermore, the team publish a quarterly roadmap update with information on current issues and future development updates. The team are committed to providing ongoing token holder relation reports every quarter: https://dao.rocketpool.net/tag/roadmap_update
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
DAO controlled wallets: Protocol DAO: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3bdc69c4e5e13e52a65f5583c23efb9636b469d6#readContract RPL Inflation events: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd33526068d116ce69f19a9ee46f0bd304f21a51f?a=0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 pDAO summary report: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Zo9iFJ2YZNAkgNo53yJGSCnz8XAYuLJ7SeiwJx6oF0A/edit?gid=524613045#gid=524613045
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Rocket Pool is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.