RPL staking Node Operators have governance voting power to allocate RPL inflation. The development entity has RPL tokens on its balance sheet, but is paid by the DAO as a software development partner. The development entity has the same rights and proportional voting power as any Node Operator in the protocol. ***Edit- Rocket Pool Node Operators are the only entities who have ultimate control over the governance treasury. As Rocket Pool governance is on-chain, and only Node Operators who stake RPL token are qualified to vote for protocol changes. The only exception would be for a Rocket Pool Node Operator to delegate their voting rights to someone else (who also must be a Node Operator). The Rocket Pool core team is not a non-profit per se--however they do not make a profit from the protocol. Most of the Dev Team's costs are paid from the Dev Wallet that was set aside at the creation of the protocol. There is no plan to return any funds to the Dev Team, unless the protocol DAO initiates and approves this by vote, which is highly unlikely because it is not necessary.