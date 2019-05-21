Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The protocol codebases are open source and published in the reserve-protocol GitHub organization under the Blue Oak Model License v1.0.0. DTF governance bodies do not own IP. Reserve trademarks are registered to ABC Labs.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Deployed protocol instances are open-source smart contracts on permissionless public blockchains; ABC Labs neither controls nor operates any version of the Reserve Protocol onchain. For Index DTFs, the Admin is expected to be a DAO operating through FolioGovernor and a timelock; it can add and remove basket assets, set fees and fee recipients, set auction timing, assign roles, and manage the optimistic selector registry, subject to a default 48-hour timelock and hard-coded ceilings, and it cannot seize collateral directly. The Auction Approver configures auctions; the Platform Fee Registry is controlled by the platform owner multisig.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

RSR holders can stake on Yield DTFs and vote-lock for Index DTF governance, gaining authority over basket changes, parameters, contract upgrades, fee splits, and other governance actions, and in some Index DTFs a pro-rata claim on fee distributions to governance token holders. These powers are constrained by timelocks, role sandboxes, and hard-coded ceilings, and staked RSR on Yield DTFs can be seized to absorb collateral losses.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

RSR holders receive value accrual through fee-funded RSR buy-and-burn on Index DTFs, and governance token holders can claim a pro-rata share of distributed fees where a DTF routes fees to them. Token holders do not have any other rights.

(e) Control surface reliance

The control surface relies on token-based onchain governance and role-scoped administration rather than direct ABC Labs control over deployed protocol instances: timelocked Admin powers, configurable governance roles, vote-locking for Index DTFs, and RSR staking-based governance for Yield DTFs. ABC Labs states that it neither controls nor operates any version of the Reserve Protocol onchain

(f) Dissolution authority

Because there is no single DAO or legal wrapper for tokenholders, there is no dissolution mechanism at the tokenholder level. Individual DTFs can be wound down through their own governance processes. Since Index DTF tokens represent a share of the underlying assets backing the DTF, such tokenholders can always redeem their DTF token for the underlying collateral.