Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The MiCAR white paper has not been approved by any competent authority in any EU Member State. RaveDAO Ltd. bears sole responsibility for its content. RAVE may lose value in part or in full, may not always be transferable, may not be liquid, and is not covered by investor compensation or deposit guarantee schemes in any jurisdiction.

Transferability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, KYC/AML procedures applicable at exchanges, and potential lockups imposed by exchanges or regulatory requirements. BitMart's listing announcement identified restrictions on trading for users located in, established in, or resident of Lithuania.

Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions. Tax treatment of RAVE as a utility and governance token varies by jurisdiction and has not been analyzed or opined upon by the project. No tax guidance is provided by the project in its public disclosures.

The Central Bank of Ireland is identified as the National Competent Authority under ESMA's interim MiCA register. Regulatory status in non-EU jurisdictions, including the United States, has not been publicly addressed by the project. Future regulatory developments in any jurisdiction where token holders reside, or where the project operates events, could affect the project's ability to maintain exchange listings, deliver utility functions, or operate event venues.

(Source: RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper, ESMA Interim MiCA Register, BitMart Listing)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

RAVE is deployed on Ethereum (ERC-20), Base (ERC-20), and BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20). The project relies on the underlying networks' proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms and does not operate its own consensus layer. Cross-chain transfers between Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain are facilitated through Stargate Finance; RaveDAO does not operate the bridge and cannot guarantee its security or availability.

BlockSec conducted an independent audit of the RAVE smart contracts in October 2025 and found no critical vulnerabilities per the MiCAR white paper. No separate public audit report has been identified. Etherscan and BscScan show no contract security audit submission to those block explorers.

The verified contract exposes privileged admin functions including transferOwnership, setDelegate, setEnforcedOptions, setMsgInspector, setPeer, and setPreCrime, all controlled through the Gnosis Safe 1.4.1 proxy at 0x9831156F1a6E506Fca41503590b42F07c2e80f54. The Safe signer threshold and signatory identities are not publicly disclosed. As of the most recent available data, the Ethereum RAVE token shows 12,953 holders and a Tokenomist-reported circulating supply of approximately 252,480,555 RAVE (25.25% of total supply).

(Source: RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper, Etherscan RAVE Token, BscScan RAVE Token, RAVE Cross-Chain Bridge, Tokenomist.ai)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

230,300,000 RAVE (23.03% of total supply) entered circulation at TGE on December 12, 2025. The remaining 769,700,000 RAVE is subject to vesting schedules with the first major cliff expiration in December 2026, when allocations for Community (30%), Foundation / Impact Pool (6%), Team & Co-Builders (20%), and Early Supporters (5%) begin linear release. Team & Co-Builders (200,000,000 RAVE) and Early Supporters (50,000,000 RAVE) represent a combined 25% of total supply that will begin unlocking in December 2026 and release linearly through December 2029. As of mid-June 2026, approximately 252,480,555 RAVE (25.25% of total supply) is circulating, reflecting some ecosystem distribution since TGE.

ZachXBT alleged on April 18, 2026 that three Gnosis Safe multisig wallets attributed to the team held approximately 90% of the 1 billion RAVE supply at the time of the April 2026 price surge. A deployer wallet deposited 18.58 million RAVE (worth approximately $8 million) into Bitget approximately 10 hours before the price moved from approximately $3 to approximately $10.30, as reported by Bitget News on April 13, 2026. Only approximately 24% of supply was circulating at the time of the surge, and Bitget News reported that thin liquidity amplified the impact with no official news catalyst identified. RaveDAO denied responsibility for the price action. Bitget and Binance opened investigations; no public final determination has been announced.

RAVE utility depends on continued event execution, ticketing adoption, staking deployment, governance activation, and partner and community engagement. The project has not deployed binding on-chain staking or governance mechanics as of the date of this filing; those functions are described as scheduled for a future development phase per the MiCAR white paper. Any failure to launch, scale, or sustain those features would adversely affect the token's stated utility and liquidity.

(Source: Token Distribution Schedule, Tokenomist.ai, Crypto Briefing, The Block, Bitget News, Bitcoin.com News, RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper)