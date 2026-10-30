Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

No DAO currently exists, and no DAO will exist until the QUIP token is issued. Accordingly, the DAO does not currently own or control any IP, codebases, repositories, trademarks, or brands. PostQuant Labs, the DevCo, currently owns all project IP. It is the intention of PostQuant Labs to grant unlimited licenses to the project IP to the DAO and the Quip Foundation once those entities exist.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Contract and administrative authority is split between an early Foundation-gated phase and later vote-escrowed governance. During Genesis and early phases, the Quip Foundation gates Genesis, reviews every new subnet proposal, and deploys subnet infrastructure only after checking market demand, technical feasibility, available hardware partnerships, and resource requirements. This centralized period is intended to establish verification playbooks and trust while the mechanism remains unproven. The foundation council will consist of five members voting by simple majority and multisig attestation until the token holders vote to change this structure.

Subnet-creation authority is constrained by a required proposal template. A new problem class receives no emission until its proposal defines the computational domain, admissible claims, verification tier, verification function, quality rubric, expected hardware class, and initial difficulty; a proposal missing any required field cannot activate. After activation thresholds are met, subnet proposals become permissionless, each submission bonds a QUIP stake, and a subnet must attract veQUIP votes before it earns meaningful emissions. A low-quality proposal with no votes receives no allocation, moves toward retirement, and leaves the proposer to bear the cost.

The Quip Control Asset routes emissions among subnets each epoch. In one implementation, veQUIP commits QUIP to Interlock escrow and grants control weight that increases with lock duration and decreases as the lock approaches its end. Each epoch converts control weight directly into proportional emission: a subnet’s share of fixed per-epoch emission equals its share of all weight cast; if no one votes, subnets split emission equally, and rounding remainders go to the largest recipient. The Control Asset binds to a zero-knowledge identity credential and can apply per-identity limits, including quadratic decay in marginal control weight, to reduce capture by an actor splitting balances across wallets.

Retirement authority also runs through veQUIP. A subnet may be flagged for sustained low veQUIP allocation below a viability floor, persistently high failed validations or failed oracle adjudications, or work below the proposal’s quality bar. A subnet that receives no votes loses its emission. A flagged subnet receives a grace period to attract votes, improve verification rates, or restore quality, and unrecovered subnets move operators and open jobs to surviving compatible subnets so committed compute or work in progress is not stranded. A hard wind-down requires a governance action, deregisters the subnet contract, and reclaims its slot; that action uses the same time-weighted vote and the same Foundation-reviewed-to-permissionless progression as subnet creation.

Upgrade authority, administrator fee control, and governance-executor authority is disclosed for protocol and contract surfaces, and will follow Substrate OpenGov voting thresholds and decay curves until such time as the DAO votes to change it. The validator set and tokenholders will use their nominated proof of stake to vote changes, and there will be a decay curve for acceptance starting with 100% required at the initial proposal and decaying to 66% over time, implementing such changes as an onchain upgrade or parameter update. Substrate supports forkless on-chain upgrades, and Quip can use that mechanism to add hash-based account signatures, a post-quantum transaction format, and other quantum-resistant changes to consensus and transactions. Governance upgrades subnet specifications rather than editing them in place, so a live problem class can improve without changing orders already in progress. A Quip Account is scheme-agnostic and upgradeable only under explicit user consent designating a proxy pre-approved by the verifier.

No DAO exists as of filing. Until the Foundation exists, PostQuant Labs' 3-of-4 multisig holds the protocol administrator role, which controls fees only. No pause authority exists.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Locking exists through the Quip Control Asset, implemented as veQUIP, which has not been deployed yet. Holders lock QUIP in Interlock-enforced escrow to receive time-weighted control weight; longer locks grant more weight, and voting weight decreases as the lock approaches expiry. The escrowed position remains available for lending, borrowing, or use as collateral while locked, allowing holders to participate in governance without leaving the underlying capital idle.

Locked-token holders use this control weight to route emissions among subnets each epoch. A subnet’s share of fixed per-epoch emission equals its share of all weight cast; if no one votes, subnets split emission equally. Holders can also participate in the explicit bribe market: a subnet or backer deposits QUIP for a specified subnet and epoch, and veQUIP holders who voted for that subnet claim the deposit in proportion to their contributed votes. The Control Asset binds to a zero-knowledge identity credential and can apply per-identity limits, such as quadratic decay in marginal control weight, to reduce capture by one actor.

Locked-token holders can influence which subnets receive emissions, vote on subnet proposals and retirements, and, after activation thresholds are met, participate in permissionless subnet entry. A new problem class receives no emission until its proposal defines how the protocol will score its work and settle its claims, and a proposal missing required fields cannot activate. A subnet must attract veQUIP votes before it earns meaningful emission. A subnet that receives no votes loses its emission, and a hard wind-down requires a governance action that deregisters the subnet contract and reclaims its slot.

Locked-token holders do not determine the total annual emission through this mechanism. After the pre-mine has fully vested, subnet emissions continue at 40 million QUIP per year, and Quip emits 40 million QUIP each year regardless of token price, network activity, or the number of subnets. Their voting allocates that fixed emission among subnets rather than changing the fixed emission amount. During Genesis and the early phases, the Quip Foundation reviews every proposal and deploys subnet infrastructure only after checking market demand, technical feasibility, available hardware partnerships, and resource requirements. Vote-escrowed governance starts after the flagship phase proves the mechanism; activation depends on sustained flagship uptime, fee revenue, unique-user milestones, and clean-security milestones, not on a calendar date.

These rights do not exist until the deployment of mainnet and the adoption of the Quip Control Asset by the DAO

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Token holders do not currently have any governance rights, as there is no token to hold. Token holders have no presently operative economic rights or arrangements.

At Genesis and in early phases, the Foundation gates Genesis, reviews subnets, seeds the treasury’s first permanent liquidity positions, and permissioned operator entry uses hardware attestation and KYB where applicable. The staged governance design then moves to tokenholder emission routing after the flagship phase proves the mechanism; activation depends on sustained flagship uptime, fee revenue, unique-user milestones, and clean-security milestones, not on a calendar date. Tokenholder governance is organized through the Quip Control Asset, with veQUIP as the vote-escrow implementation. Holders lock QUIP through Interlock escrow to receive time-weighted control weight; control weight scales with lock duration and decays toward expiry. Each epoch, allocation is proportional to weight cast, with an equal-split fallback if no one votes. Concentration controls are ZK-KYC identity-bound and may use per-identity quadratic decay, though that decay and the control-weight curve are provisional.

Economic arrangements include a disclosed post-premine vesting supply point of 1,000,000,000 QUIP, allocated 40% emissions, 20% premine, 15% insiders, 15% builders, and 10% community. Annual emission is 40,000,000 QUIP on a fixed, flat schedule; implicit decay occurs because fixed emission is divided across a growing subnet set. Useful work triggers newly minted block rewards: most issuance goes to the winning miner, the invoked solver’s algorithm developer receives a royalty, and the treasury receives a share. Protocol fees buy back QUIP into permanent 50/50 liquidity positions, and treasury policy has no burn. Completed QuipSwap fees accrue to the treasury and fund permanent liquidity positions. The protocol also makes vote-buying an explicit permissionless market: a subnet or backer may deposit QUIP into a bribe contract for a specified subnet and epoch, and veQUIP holders who voted for that subnet claim the deposit in proportion to their contributed votes; this turns emission routing into a transparent auction and moves emission toward work buyers will pay most to fund.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol decentralizes in stages. The Foundation gates Genesis, and permissionless subnets and the Quip Control Asset are expected to take over emission routing after the mechanism proves itself. Vote-escrowed governance starts after the flagship phase proves the mechanism; at that point, the Quip Control Asset begins routing emission among subnets, surprisal and incentive markets open, and subnet proposals move from Foundation review to permissionless entry. Activation is milestone-based, depending on sustained flagship uptime, fee revenue, unique-user milestones, and clean-security milestones, rather than a calendar date. Stage 2 expands the network to many subnets competing for emission, while under-performing subnets retire. As quantum networking matures, mining pools are expected to connect the network’s compute into globally entangled capacity.

The anticipated governance primitive is the Quip Control Asset, with veQUIP as its vote-escrow implementation. veQUIP uses Interlock-enforced escrow; control weight scales with lock duration and decays toward expiry. Per epoch, allocation is proportional to weight cast, with equal-split as the fallback if no one votes. The control-weight curve is provisional. Concentration controls are intended to be zero-knowledge-KYC identity-bound and to use per-identity quadratic decay; that decay is also provisional.

(f) Dissolution authority

No DAO currently exists, and no DAO will exist until the QUIP token is issued. Accordingly, no person or body currently holds authority to dissolve or wind up the DAO, and no dissolution or wind-up mechanism has been adopted.