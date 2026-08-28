(a) Problem the project solves

Token launches often require creators to supply liquidity, configure pools, manage migration, and convince users that liquidity cannot later be withdrawn. They also typically force every launch to trade against the same asset. Pons solves this with a fixed-supply bonding curve that provides trading from launch, automatically funds and creates a Uniswap v4 pool at graduation, and permanently locks the resulting liquidity. Creators can also select from approved pairing assets, which then serve as the currency for trading, graduation, liquidity, and creator payouts.

(b) Operational priorities

Pons is currently developed and operated by the core Pons team. The team maintains the public interface and supporting infrastructure, reviews approved pairing assets and community-takeover requests, and operates bounded fee sweeps when internal swaps are required. Operations are funded primarily through Pons’s share of protocol trading fees and launch fees. User funds and launch liquidity are not used to fund operations, and Pons does not custody user assets.

(c) High-level project overview

Pons Protocol is a non-custodial token launch protocol on Robinhood Chain. Creators deploy fixed-supply tokens with predefined onchain terms, while users buy and sell directly through a bonding curve. Once the graduation threshold is reached, the token automatically transitions into a Uniswap v4 pool with permanently locked liquidity. Launches may be paired with ETH or other approved assets, which are then used throughout the token’s lifecycle for trading, graduation, liquidity, and creator payouts. Pons also supports configurable creator fees, optional token buybacks with long-term vesting, and community takeovers for abandoned projects. All transactions are signed by users through their own wallets, and Pons never takes custody of their tokens or funds.

(d) Primary token functions

Token exists for entertainment purposes and does not give any right or claim to anything.

(e) Control surface reliance

Pons v2 is non-custodial, but it is not entirely free of operational control. Users sign transactions directly, launch terms are fixed at creation, and neither the creator nor Pons can mint additional supply, alter a live launch’s pairing asset or pricing, or withdraw graduated liquidity. The Pons team currently controls which assets may be used for new custom-pair launches, operates bounded fee sweeps that require internal swaps, can disable but not enable a creator-funded buyback, may propose delayed community takeovers, and can activate the seven-day recovery path for a failed graduation. These controls cannot seize user wallets or permanently locked liquidity. No transition to token governance or complete removal of these operational controls has been announced; any future decentralization should therefore be described as a potential evolution rather than a current commitment.