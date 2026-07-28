Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — the problem the project is solving
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time
- (c) High-level project overview — how the project works at a high level
- (d) Primary token functions — the primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation)
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
(a) Problem the project solves
Polkadot is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain network that addresses blockchain scalability and isolatability. It allows many independent chains to run in parallel under shared security with trust-free interchain communication. (Source: Polkadot Whitepaper, Polkadot Is Live)
(b) Operational priorities
Polkadot funds ongoing development and operations through Nominated Proof of Stake, treasury funding, and onchain governance. DOT issuance rewards validators and nominators and funds the network, and DOT holders direct network resources through OpenGov referenda. Following the March 12, 2026 runtime 2.1.0 upgrade, newly minted DOT, transaction fees, coretime sales revenue, and validator slashes flow into the Dynamic Allocation Pool, from which governance allocates budgets across validators, nominators, the treasury, and a strategic reserve. (Source: DOT Token, Staking on Polkadot, Treasury, Onchain Governance, Refining Polkadot’s Economic Architecture, What Is the DAP)
(c) High-level project overview
Polkadot uses a relay chain to provide shared security and finality to independent parachains. Collators assemble parachain Proof-of-Validity blocks, relay-chain validators validate them, and the relay chain produces blocks with BABE and finalizes them with GRANDPA. (Source: Parachain Consensus, Proof of Stake Consensus, Relay Chain)
(d) Primary token functions
DOT is Polkadot’s native token. DOT holders vote in network governance, propose changes to fees, inflation, and code upgrades, lock tokens for staking rewards and network security, purchase coretime, access secure computation and interoperability, and reserve parachain identifiers for rollups. (Source: DOT Token)
(e) Control surface reliance
Web3 Foundation held superuser control through a Sudo module during Polkadot’s initial launch phase and relinquished that role as the network decentralized. OpenGov now governs public network decision-making, replaced the earlier Council and Technical Committee, and uses origins and tracks to define the powers each referendum can exercise. Control of the network rests with DOT holders. (Source: Polkadot Is Live, Onchain Governance, Origins and Tracks, DOT Has Morphed)
Known Project Team
- (a) full names
- (b) official titles
- (c) prior experience of key team members For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Web3 Foundation is the principal foundation entity and Parity Technologies is the principal development company. Polkadot’s public governance operates through OpenGov and does not have a named DAO executive team or fixed onchain officeholder slate comparable to a corporate management team. (Source: Web3 Foundation CEO Appointment, Parity Technologies, Onchain Governance, Parity Leadership Update, Parity Leadership Update, DOT Has Morphed, Origins and Tracks)
Labs/DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Gavin Wood<https://www.parity.io/blog/back-at-the-helm-parity-leadership-update-2025>
|CEO of Parity Technologies. Gavin Wood stated on August 13, 2025 that he would resume CEO duties in late August 2025.<https://www.parity.io/blog/back-at-the-helm-parity-leadership-update-2025>
|Gavin Wood is an Ethereum co-founder and former CTO. He stepped away from the Parity CEO role in 2022 to focus on protocol R&D before returning in 2025.<https://web3.foundation/press/dot-has-morphed-and-is-software-not-a-security/>
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Fabian Gompf<https://web3.foundation/press/w3f-announces-appointment-of-fabian-gompf-as-ceo/>
|CEO of Web3 Foundation.
|Fabian Gompf previously served on the Web3 Foundation Supervisory Board and was VP of Ecosystem Development at Parity Technologies until 2022, where he helped build and launch Polkadot.<https://web3.foundation/press/w3f-announces-appointment-of-fabian-gompf-as-ceo/>
|Gavin Wood
|Founder of Web3 Foundation.
|Gavin Wood is an Ethereum co-founder and former CTO and established Web3 Foundation in Zug, Switzerland.<https://web3.foundation/press/dot-has-morphed-and-is-software-not-a-security/>
DAO/Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Polkadot OpenGov has no named DAO executive or fixed onchain officeholder roster.<https://docs.polkadot.com/reference/governance/>
|N/A
|OpenGov is a system in which anyone submits referenda, tokenholders delegate votes by track, and authority is exercised through origins and tracks rather than a named executive leadership team.<https://docs.polkadot.com/reference/governance/>
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Polkadot OpenGov does not own or control intellectual property in its own name. The Polkadot protocol codebase is maintained as open-source software, and no reviewed public source assigns codebases, repositories, or trademarks to the onchain governance system itself as a distinct rights-holder. (Source: Onchain Governance, Legal Disclosures)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Polkadot OpenGov is the operative governance framework. It replaced the earlier Council and Technical Committee, allows anyone to submit referenda, and uses origins and tracks to determine what authority a proposal exercises. Publicly documented powers include Treasurer-track treasury spending, Staking Admin powers over staking-related calls, General Admin powers over registrar and permissioned HRMP operations, Referendum Canceller and Referendum Killer powers over live referenda, and a Technical Fellowship whitelisting path under which proposals move through the Whitelist Caller origin with shorter lead-in, confirmation, and enactment periods than Root proposals while still passing through an OpenGov referendum. (Source: Onchain Governance, Origins and Tracks, Treasury, Polkadot OpenGov, Polkadot Technical Fellowship)
(c) Locked-token rights
Polkadot uses conviction voting, which lets tokenholders voluntarily lock DOT to increase voting weight, and Nominated Proof of Stake, which lets tokenholders lock DOT to back validators and earn staking rewards. DOT holders propose changes to fees, inflation, and code upgrades, and the specific powers exercised depend on the relevant OpenGov origin and track. (Source: Onchain Governance, DOT Token, Staking on Polkadot, Origins and Tracks)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
DOT holders do not hold shareholder-style revenue-distribution rights. Treasury funds sit in a system account, are funded by transaction fees, slashing, and DOT issuance, and are spent through successful OpenGov treasury-track referenda. Following the March 12, 2026 runtime 2.1.0 upgrade, the protocol ended treasury burns and routes newly minted DOT, transaction fees, coretime sales revenue, and slashes into the Dynamic Allocation Pool, which governance allocates across validators, nominators, the treasury, and a strategic reserve. (Source: Treasury, DOT Token, What Is the DAP)
(e) Dissolution authority
Polkadot OpenGov has no standalone onchain wind-up mechanism. DOT holders vote via the General Admin track to wind up the optional Polkadot Community Foundation, but that is a legal wrapper rather than the onchain governance system itself. (Source: Polkadot Community Foundation)
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
(a) Entity
The primary foundation is Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation, registered in the Zug commercial register as Web 3.0 Technologies Stiftung, a Swiss foundation (Stiftung) with registered office at Gotthardstrasse 3, 6300 Zug, Switzerland and commercial register number CHE-322.596.347. (Source: Legal Disclosures)
(b) IP ownership & control
Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation operates the Web3 Foundation website and managed resources, and copyright in website content belongs to the foundation or named rights holders. (Source: Legal Disclosures)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Web3 Foundation held superuser control through a Sudo module during Polkadot’s initial launch phase and relinquished that role. Control of the network rests with DOT holders, and OpenGov governs public network decision-making. Web3 Foundation does not currently control the onchain treasury or routine token-administration parameters outside that historical launch-phase role. (Source: Polkadot Is Live, DOT Has Morphed, Onchain Governance)
(d) Powers over DevCo
Web3 Foundation does not hold disclosed direct governance rights over Parity Technologies. Parity’s privacy policy identifies Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation as a third party with whom Parity is not affiliated while noting cooperation between the two organizations in some contexts. The public record supports a bounded conclusion that cooperation exists and does not disclose direct corporate-control power held by the foundation. (Source: Parity Privacy Policy)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Web3 Foundation holds no current pause key, upgrade key, or comparable standing admin role. Launch-phase Sudo retention was historical, and current governance powers are exercised through OpenGov origins and tracks. (Source: Polkadot Is Live, Onchain Governance, Origins and Tracks)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Web3 Foundation runs ecosystem funding programs rather than a profit-distribution mechanism for members or equityholders. Web3 Foundation launched the Decentralized Futures Program backed by 20 million USD and 5 million DOT allocated throughout 2024, and its annual report states the program received over 250 applications and committed more than 30 million USD to more than 50 projects supporting both for-profit and non-profit Polkadot projects pursuing self-sustainability through Polkadot’s onchain treasury or product-related revenue. No public onchain or contractual mechanism directs protocol-controlled treasury assets or network fees to foundation equityholders or members. (Source: Decentralized Futures Program, Web3 Foundation Annual Report, Legal Disclosures)
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
Score: Partially Complete
(a) Entity
The primary development company is Parity Technologies Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 09760015 with registered office at c/o Ignition Law, 1 Sans Walk, London, England, EC1R 0LT. Parity is the driving force behind Polkadot’s technical progress. (Source: Parity Terms, Parity Technologies)
(b) IP ownership & control
Parity remains the driving force behind Polkadot’s technical progress. Parity legal materials identify affiliates including Parity Technologies Deutschland GmbH, Unstoppable Open Source Technologies Lda, and Parity Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Source: Parity Technologies, Parity Terms)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Parity holds no standing DAO, treasury, or token-administration powers. Those powers sit in OpenGov origins and tracks, and Parity’s public role is technical leadership rather than formal onchain administrative authority. (Source: Parity Technologies, Onchain Governance)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Parity holds no disclosed direct governance rights over Web3 Foundation. Parity’s privacy policy identifies Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation as a third party with whom Parity is not affiliated while describing cooperation and some joint controllership for data-processing activities. The public record supports a bounded conclusion that cooperation exists and does not disclose direct corporate-control power held by the DevCo. (Source: Parity Privacy Policy)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Parity holds no standing pause, upgrade, or governance-executor role. Launch-phase Sudo control sat with Web3 Foundation, and current public governance operates through OpenGov. (Source: Parity Technologies, Polkadot Is Live, Origins and Tracks)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No public protocol-controlled distribution policy directs treasury assets, rewards, or fees to Parity Technologies or its equityholders. (Source: Onchain Governance, Treasury)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
Score: Partially Complete
(a) Launch supply totals
Polkadot’s genesis supply was 10,000,000 DOT prior to redenomination. The October 2017 crowdsale sold 50% (5,000,000 DOT) through a Dutch auction and raised approximately 145 million USD, equivalent to roughly 485,000 ETH. Web3 Foundation received approximately 30% and a pre-launch distribution received approximately 20%. The genesis block was produced on May 26, 2020 at 15:36:21 UTC, and the August 29, 2025 SEC filing frames Polkadot’s first mainnet chain candidate launch as May 27, 2020. Redenomination on August 21, 2020 converted balances at 100 new DOT per 1 old DOT, producing a 1,000,000,000 DOT base. (Source: 21Shares Polkadot Trust S-1/A, Genesis Allocation Inquiry, Polkadot Claims Process, Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Polkadot had three genesis recipient categories. Crowdsale participants acquired 50% of the initial 10,000,000 DOT through the October 2017 Dutch auction. Web3 Foundation received approximately 30% to fund Polkadot development and ecosystem work. A pre-launch distribution received approximately 20%, represented on Ethereum through DOT allocation-indicator tokens that pre-2020 participants later claimed into native Polkadot genesis addresses. (Source: 21Shares Polkadot Trust S-1/A, Genesis Allocation Inquiry, Polkadot Claims Process)
(c) Initial price per token
The October 2017 crowdsale used a Dutch auction rather than a fixed offering price and raised approximately 145 million USD across roughly 485,000 ETH. No fixed initial price per DOT was set. (Source: 21Shares Polkadot Trust S-1/A, Genesis Allocation Inquiry)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and native token symbol are DOT. https://wiki.polkadot.com/learn/learn-dot/(Source: DOT Token)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
DOT supply is capped at 2,100,000,000 DOT following Wish For Change Referendum 1710 (supply cap) and Referendum 1828 (emissions curve), both of which passed with approximately 81% support in September 2025 and enacted in the March 12, 2026 runtime 2.1.0 upgrade. The upgrade reduced emissions by 53.6%, cutting annual issuance from approximately 120 million DOT to approximately 56.88 million DOT, with the first step on March 14, 2026, and the protocol issues 13.14% of remaining supply every two years thereafter. From November 2024 until that upgrade, supply followed linear growth with decreasing inflation under a fixed annual emission of approximately 120 million DOT. Approximately 1.69 billion DOT is issued and in circulation as of July 2026. https://support.polkadot.network/support/solutions/articles/65000173907-what-is-the-total-supply-of-dot-(Source: Polkadot Total Supply, Refining Polkadot’s Economic Architecture, Polkassembly Referendum 1710, DOT Token, CoinGecko DOT)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Polkadot’s genesis script reads the Ethereum Claims contract and creates vesting schedules in genesis for allocations registered as vested, using locked, per-block, and starting-block parameters. Some DOT vested with cliffs. (Source: Polkadot-JS Transfer Guides)
Airdrop Process
- (a) commit to publish, in a public channel and provide to Blockworks quarterly a recipient wallet list until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed,
- (b) Generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project has already airdropped, it must:
- (a) For executed airdrops, point to an per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune dashboard, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone don’t count.
- (b) Clearly state covered user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project does not plan to do an airdrop for TGE, it must:
- (a) If no airdrop has ever been conducted, say so plainly (“We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one”).
Score: Incomplete
Polkadot has never conducted an official DOT airdrop and does not maintain a planned TGE airdrop. An official Polkadot forum digest published on January 15, 2025 states that there is no DOT airdrop, and the official scams page states the team will never offer discounted DOT or air-drop rewards through private messages. (Source: Polkadot Digest 15 Jan 2025, Protect Yourself from Scams)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Score: Incomplete
No market maker agreement involving a DOT allocation or loan has been publicly disclosed by Web3 Foundation or Parity Technologies.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Score: Incomplete
No CEX or DEX listing agreement involving a DOT allocation or native-token listing fee has been publicly disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
Score: Incomplete
Regulated 2025 SEC filings disclose three prior DOT sales. An online October 2017 DOT presale sold 50% of the initial 10,000,000 DOT supply and raised 145 million USD. Web3 Foundation raised funds in July 2019 through a private transaction of 500,000 DOT, described in the filing as 50 million DOT in redenominated terms. A further private transaction in July 2020 raised an additional 47 million USD earmarked for operations. Pre-2020 DOT allocation-indicator tokens were later claimed into native Polkadot addresses and inscribed in genesis. (Source: 21Shares Polkadot Trust S-1/A, Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF, Polkadot Claims Process)
|Series Name / Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|October 2017 DOT presale. The formal investment instrument is not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|October 2017.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|50% of the initial 10,000,000 DOT supply.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|Not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|July 2019 private transaction. The formal investment instrument is not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|July 2019.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|500,000 DOT, described in the filing as 50 million DOT in redenominated terms.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|Not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|July 2020 private transaction. The formal investment instrument is not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|July 2020.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|Token quantity is not publicly disclosed. The transaction raised an additional 47 million USD earmarked for operations.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
|Not publicly disclosed.<https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2054247/000121390025032102/ea0238084-s1a2_21shares.htm>
Previous Exploits Affecting The Project
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
Two disclosed incidents touched DOT reward accounting or staked-DOT balances directly. Neither resulted in a realized loss of tokenholder funds. (Source: Double Staking Reward Bug, Relay Chain Vulnerability)
|Date & Component Affected
|Exploit / Incident Vector Summary
|Quantified Impact
|Remediation / Response Taken
|Current Status
|References
|2025-02-25 to 2025-03-05, staking / nomination pools<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/2025-02-25-double-staking-reward-bug/13244>
|Users staking both directly and through nomination pools could overlap stake accounting and earn double rewards while effectively staking only half the required total, affecting DOT reward issuance.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/2025-02-25-double-staking-reward-bug/13244>
|The flaw could create double rewards, and the published report after the fix showed no indication the issue was actively abused.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/2025-02-25-double-staking-reward-bug/13244>
|The immediate mitigation prevented users from participating in both systems simultaneously, introduced withdraw_overstake, issued a patch release, and upgraded Kusama on February 28, 2025 and Polkadot on March 5, 2025.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/2025-02-25-double-staking-reward-bug/13244>
|Resolved, with a longer-term move from locks to holds identified in the postmortem.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/2025-02-25-double-staking-reward-bug/13244>
|Double Staking Reward Bug
|2026-04-12 to 2026-04-13, relay-chain BEEFY offense-reporting path / staked DOT balances
|Forged MMR verification proofs could allow anyone to submit a BEEFY fork-voting offense report and trigger false validator slashing of staked DOT before PR #11738 was deployed.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/relay-chain-vulnerability-false-validator-slashing-due-to-proof-verification-bug/17530>
|The active validator set was 600, total staked DOT was 892,209,096 DOT, the per-target slash was about 725,000 DOT, and the whole-set slash exposure was about 446,000,000 DOT. Relay block production could degrade from 6 seconds to about 8-9 seconds without halting the chain. No realized slashing loss occurred.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/relay-chain-vulnerability-false-validator-slashing-due-to-proof-verification-bug/17530>
|Referendum #1877 whitelisted v2.2.0 on April 12, 2026, the fix merged on April 13, 2026, and Referendum #1877 was cancelled the same day.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/relay-chain-vulnerability-false-validator-slashing-due-to-proof-verification-bug/17530>
|Resolved per the fix-and-cancellation timeline.<https://forum.polkadot.network/t/relay-chain-vulnerability-false-validator-slashing-due-to-proof-verification-bug/17530>
|Relay Chain Vulnerability
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
Score: Incomplete
A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
Polkadot’s launch is historical rather than pending, and Web3 Foundation treated DOT’s regulatory characterization as material enough to engage the SEC FinHub beginning in November 2019 and later stated that current offers and sales of DOT are not securities transactions. Changes in law or exchange-listing standards can still affect venue access, token-related communications, and how DOT is offered or distributed in key jurisdictions. (Source: DOT Has Morphed, Legal Disclosures)
Entity-level regulatory impact
Web3 Foundation is a Zug, Switzerland foundation and the Polkadot Community Foundation is a Cayman foundation company whose administrators act within legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations. Legal or regulatory changes can affect how the foundation entities operate even while onchain governance continues. (Source: Legal Disclosures, Polkadot Community Foundation)
Tokenholder tax treatment
Web3 Foundation’s public legal disclosures provide informational content only and do not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. Tokenholders remain responsible for understanding their own tax obligations. (Source: Legal Disclosures)
Jurisdictional & user access restrictions
Web3 Foundation frames its site and related content as informational only rather than a financial promotion or an offer to sell tokens, which shows that legal constraints shape how token-related materials are communicated. Reviewed public sources do not contain a detailed jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction DOT user-restriction matrix. (Source: Legal Disclosures)
B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Polkadot’s public incident record shows concrete implementation risk. In 2025 and 2026, Polkadot disclosed a double-staking-reward bug, multi-day parachain block-time degradation tied to dispute spam and candidate-backing issues, a critical Polkadot-SDK transaction-depth vulnerability, a Snowbridge bridge outage caused by a partial runtime-upgrade rollout across Asset Hub and Bridge Hub, a privileged-call vulnerability in election-provider-multi-block, a runtime 2.1.1 upgrade compatibility failure that stalled a subset of parachains, and an April 2026 relay-chain vulnerability in which forged MMR verification proofs could trigger false validator slashing through the BEEFY offense-reporting path. These incidents show that bugs in staking logic, transaction decoding, bridge and runtime coordination, validator message handling, runtime compatibility, proof verification, or privileged runtime code can disrupt operations or create loss scenarios even when patched afterward. (Source: Double Staking Reward Bug, Parachain Block Time Degradation, Transaction Depth Limit, Snowbridge Incident Report, Polkadot 2.0.1 Release Postmortem, Partial Parachain Stalls Postmortem, Relay Chain Vulnerability)
Security measures and their limitations
Polkadot maintains a formal disclosure process, an ecosystem bug-bounty surface, and a public audit index. The same public record shows their limits. The 2.0.1 postmortem states the vulnerability surfaced through an audit notice, the transaction-depth postmortem describes a critical vulnerability affecting all Polkadot-SDK users since 2020, the 2025 and 2026 parachain and Snowbridge incident reports document live network disruption, remediation, alerting gaps, and runtime-upgrade coordination failures, and the April 2026 relay-chain disclosure shows a critical proof-verification bug that created a zero-cost false-slashing path before an emergency fix was deployed. Public security processes reduce risk and do not eliminate the possibility of production-impacting bugs. (Source: Disclosures, Bug Bounties, Audits, Transaction Depth Limit, Snowbridge Incident Report, Polkadot 2.0.1 Release Postmortem, Parachain Block Time Degradation, Partial Parachain Stalls Postmortem, Relay Chain Vulnerability)
C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
Polkadot’s security and token economics depend on staking participation, budget allocation, and continued demand for DOT utility. DOT is used for governance, staking, coretime purchases, secure computation and interoperability, and parachain-identifier reservation, and the security model relies on capital locked onchain. Following the March 12, 2026 upgrade, the Dynamic Allocation Pool collects newly minted DOT, transaction fees, coretime sales revenue, and slashes so governance can allocate reduced resources across validators, nominators, the treasury, and a strategic reserve. Weakening staking participation, governance participation, or demand for DOT utility, or governance misallocation of those budgets, would weaken network security, treasury funding, and token utility. (Source: DOT Token, Staking on Polkadot, Treasury, Refining Polkadot’s Economic Architecture, What Is the DAP)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Polkadot moved in November 2024 from exponential supply growth with constant inflation to linear growth with decreasing inflation. Wish For Change Referendum 1710 capped total DOT supply at 2.1 billion, set a two-year inflation period, applied a 13.14% step against remaining supply, and set a first step on March 14, 2026, and Referendum 1828 set the emissions curve, both passing with approximately 81% support in September 2025. The March 12, 2026 runtime 2.1.0 upgrade routed newly minted DOT and protocol revenue into the Dynamic Allocation Pool and ended treasury burns. These governance levers mean token economics, reward settings, and budget allocation change over time through OpenGov, which creates policy-change risk for holders and participants. (Source: DOT Token, Refining Polkadot’s Economic Architecture, Polkassembly Referendum 1710, What Is the DAP, Onchain Governance)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Polkadot is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.