Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
PEPE solves no technical problem and makes no claim to. The project states one mission, to make memecoins great again, and describes itself as a community-based memecoin created to honor the Pepe the Frog meme with the goal of becoming the most memeable memecoin in existence, fueled purely by memetic power. PEPE was marketed with a no-tax design and with no pretense of deeper utility, and the project addresses the demand for a memecoin launched without a presale, without a team tax, and without a venture allocation rather than any protocol-level problem.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Cube Exchange PEPE Guide, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(b) Operational priorities
The project's stated operational priorities are securing centralized exchange listings, funding bridges and liquidity pools, and running community and meme distribution. The 6.9 percent of supply held in the team multisig, tracked under the ENS name pepecexwallet.eth, exists for exactly those three uses. Supply reduction became a second priority after the August 2023 multisig theft, and the remaining team burned 6.9 trillion PEPE on 24 October 2023 and moved the remaining 10 trillion PEPE out of the compromised multisig into a new wallet. The Form S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC by Canary Capital in April 2026 states that approximately 25 percent of the original multisig assets remain and are used for administrative costs and promotional campaigns.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive, CoinDesk Token Burn, Crypto.news Burn Report, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
(c) High-level project overview
PEPE is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum at contract address 0x6982508145454ce325ddbe47a25d4ec3d2311933 with 18 decimals. It launched on 14 April 2023 as a fair launch with no presale and no transaction tax. The team sent 93.1 percent of supply to a Uniswap V2 liquidity pool and burned the liquidity provider tokens, which makes that liquidity permanent, and held the remaining 6.9 percent in a team multisig for exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity. The token runs no protocol, no staking, no governance module, and no fee mechanism. PEPE trades on Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT, and bridged representations circulate on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche. The token had 556,499 holders as of 9 June 2026.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, CoinGecko PEPE, Coinbase PEPE, Changelly PEPE Guide)
(d) Primary token functions
PEPE has one function, transfer of value between holders. The token confers no governance right, pays no staking reward, entitles the holder to no fee share, and grants no access to any product or service. It is not used to pay gas, because gas on Ethereum is paid in ether, and it is not collateral in any protocol operated by the project. Holders acquire PEPE for speculation and for use as a medium of exchange within the memecoin market.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Cube Exchange PEPE Guide, LearnCrypto PEPE Explainer)
(e) Control surface reliance
PEPE relies on no control surface at the token level. The contract has no mint function available to any party, no owner-controlled transfer tax, no pause role, no blacklist, and no upgrade proxy, and the supply is fixed at 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 PEPE. Ownership of the contract is renounced and the Uniswap V2 liquidity provider tokens are burned, so no party can withdraw the primary liquidity. The one control surface that exists sits outside the contract, in the team multisig holding the 6.9 percent listing allocation, and that multisig is the surface that failed in August 2023 when its signing threshold was reduced from five of eight to two of eight and 16 trillion PEPE were removed.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Etherscan PEPE Token, NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinDesk Transfers Report)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
PEPE has no labs entity and no development company. No legal entity was formed to build or issue the token, and no jurisdiction of incorporation exists to disclose. The project was launched by an anonymous team that has never published a full name, an official title, or a verified employment history for any member. The only structural fact the team has disclosed about itself is that it operated an eight-signer multisig, and three of those signers were later identified by the remaining team as the parties who removed 16 trillion PEPE in August 2023. Those individuals were not named publicly. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement filed with the SEC in April 2026 states that a single remaining founder assumed control of the multisig after the theft, and that founder has also never been publicly named. (Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
Labs
PEPE does not operate a foundation entity. No foundation was formed at launch or since, and no foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction has ever been published. (Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide)
Foundation
PEPE does not have a DAO or an onchain governance mechanism. No governance forum, no proposal process, and no voting contract exists, the token carries no voting weight, and holders cannot vote on any decision. Decisions over the 6.9 percent listing allocation are taken by the anonymous multisig signers without any holder vote. (Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, LearnCrypto PEPE Explainer)
DAO
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
PEPE has no DAO, so no DAO owns or controls any intellectual property. No entity holds an assignment of the PEPE contract code, and the contract is deployed and ownership-renounced on Ethereum, so the code operates without a controlling party. The Pepe the Frog character the project references is the creation of the cartoonist Matt Furie and is not owned by the project or by any tokenholder, and the project has published no license covering its use. No trademark filing, brand license, or repository assignment covering PEPE has been disclosed.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, IQ.wiki PEPE Entry)
(b) Contract/admin powers
PEPE has no DAO, so no DAO holds any contract or administrative power. No party holds a mint role, a pause role, a blacklist role, a fee-setting role, or an upgrade authority over the token, because the contract exposes none of them and ownership is renounced. The Uniswap V2 liquidity provider tokens covering 93.1 percent of supply are burned, so no party can remove that liquidity. The only administrative power in the system is signature authority over the team multisig holding the 6.9 percent listing allocation, which is exercised by anonymous signers with no holder oversight, and its signing threshold has already been changed once without holder consent.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, NFT Now Multisig Report)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
N/A
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
PEPE holders hold no economic rights. The token pays no dividend, distributes no fee revenue, carries no redemption right, confers no claim against any entity, and grants no voting or veto power. No mechanism directs any revenue to holders, because the project operates no product that generates revenue. The only value change mechanism outside the market is discretionary supply reduction by the team, which burned 6.9 trillion PEPE on 24 October 2023, and holders cannot compel, schedule, or vote on any future burn. The supply is capped at 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 PEPE with no issuance mechanism, so holders are protected against dilution.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinDesk Token Burn, Crypto.news Burn Report, LearnCrypto PEPE Explainer)
(e) Dissolution authority
PEPE has no DAO and no legal entity, so no dissolution mechanism exists and no party can wind the project up. The token contract cannot be paused, disabled, or destroyed by any party, and it will continue to operate on Ethereum whether or not the anonymous team remains active. No treasury wind-up procedure has been published for the assets held in the team multisig.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
PEPE does not operate a foundation entity. No foundation was involved in the launch of the token on 14 April 2023, and no foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction of formation has ever been published. Because the entity does not exist, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide)
(b) IP ownership & control
No foundation exists, so no foundation owns or controls repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no foundation subsidiary entities exist.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds powers over governance, a treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. PEPE has no DAO, and the token contract exposes no administrative role to any party because ownership is renounced.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No foundation exists and no DevCo exists, so no foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over a DevCo. The token was launched by an anonymous team organized under no legal entity.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, CoinChapter Rogue Developers)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds pause, upgrade, mint, or executor authority, and no foundation signs on the team multisig holding the 6.9 percent listing allocation.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No foundation exists, so no mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a foundation, its equityholders, or its contributors. No such mechanism has been adopted and none is pending.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Etherscan PEPE Token)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
PEPE does not operate a primary development company. No labs entity, development company, or other legal entity was formed to build or issue PEPE, and none was involved in the token's launch on 14 April 2023. The project was created by an anonymous team that has never disclosed a legal name, a jurisdiction, or the identity of any member. Because no DevCo entity exists, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide, CoinChapter Rogue Developers)
(b) IP ownership & control
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo owns or controls repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no DevCo subsidiary entities exist. The contract is deployed with ownership renounced and is not controlled by any company.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds formal powers over governance, a treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. PEPE has no DAO and no protocol-controlled resources. The anonymous team exercises practical control over the 6.9 percent listing allocation through the multisig it operates, and it does so without any corporate form, board, or accountability structure.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, NFT Now Multisig Report, Etherscan PEPE Token)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No DevCo exists and no foundation exists, so no DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over a foundation's decision making.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds pause, upgrade, mint, or executor authority. The token contract exposes none of those roles, ownership is renounced, and the Uniswap V2 liquidity provider tokens are burned. The anonymous team retains signature authority over the multisig holding the 6.9 percent listing allocation, and it changed that multisig's signing threshold from five of eight to two of eight in August 2023.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, NFT Now Multisig Report, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No DevCo exists, so no governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a DevCo or its equityholders. The token charges no transaction tax, so no revenue stream reaches the team from token transfers. The team's only economic position is the 6.9 percent launch allocation held in its multisig, of which 16 trillion PEPE were removed by three signers in August 2023 and 6.9 trillion PEPE were burned in October 2023.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, CoinDesk Token Burn)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
PEPE issued its entire supply of 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 tokens at deployment on 14 April 2023, commonly stated as 420.69 trillion PEPE. Of that total, 93.1 percent was placed into a Uniswap V2 liquidity pool and became immediately tradable, and 6.9 percent was placed in a team multisig. No portion of the supply was withheld from issuance for later minting, because the contract has no mint function. (Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Two recipient categories received the launch supply. The Uniswap V2 liquidity pool received 93.1 percent of supply, and the team burned the liquidity provider tokens representing that position, which makes the liquidity permanent and unwithdrawable by any party. That allocation funds nothing and exists solely to create a tradable market. A team multisig received 6.9 percent of supply, tracked under the ENS name pepecexwallet.eth, and the team stated that this allocation is reserved for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. No allocation went to a team salary pool, an investor, an advisor, a market maker, or a treasury with discretionary spending authority beyond those stated uses. (Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No initial price per token was set. PEPE conducted no presale, no public sale, and no auction, so no purchaser paid a fixed price. The first price was set by the market when the Uniswap V2 pool opened on 14 April 2023 and price discovery ran entirely onchain from that point. (Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and market symbol is PEPE. The canonical token is an ERC-20 on Ethereum at 0x6982508145454ce325ddbe47a25d4ec3d2311933 with 18 decimals, and it trades on Binance, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT in PEPE against USDT pairs, on Coinbase against USD, plus onchain venues on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche. (Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, Coinbase PEPE)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The supply regime is fixed and deflationary. Maximum supply was set at 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 PEPE at deployment, the contract has no mint function, and the inflation rate is permanently zero. The only supply change since launch has been reduction. The team burned 6.9 trillion PEPE, 1.6 percent of total supply, on 24 October 2023, worth approximately 5.5 million dollars at the time. CoinGecko reports circulating supply, total supply, and maximum supply all at 420.69 trillion PEPE, while CoinMarketCap reports circulating and total supply at 413,772,355,123,228 PEPE, which nets out the tokens sent to the null address in the October 2023 burn. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement filed with the SEC states that circulating supply equals 98.4 percent of total supply as of January 2026. The token charges no transaction tax, so no automatic burn or reflection mechanism operates on transfers, and any further reduction requires a discretionary burn by the holder of the tokens. (Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, CoinMarketCap PEPE, Canary PEPE ETF S-1, CoinDesk Token Burn, Crypto.news Burn Report)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
PEPE applied no vesting and no lockup to any allocation. The 93.1 percent liquidity pool allocation was fully liquid from the first block of trading on 14 April 2023, and its liquidity provider tokens were burned rather than vested. The 6.9 percent team multisig allocation carried no cliff, no linear vest, and no time lock, and it was spendable by the signers from launch. The absence of any lock is what allowed three signers to move 16 trillion PEPE, roughly 3.8 percent of total supply, out of the multisig in August 2023. (Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, NFT Now Multisig Report)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
-
Planned but not yet executed airdrop: This sub-item does not apply. PEPE has no planned airdrop, so there is no forward-looking recipient wallet list to commit to publishing quarterly.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics)
-
Executed airdrop: This sub-item does not apply. PEPE has never executed an airdrop, so no user segments, allocation methods, or per-address allocation source exist to disclose.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide)
-
No airdrop planned or conducted: PEPE has never conducted an airdrop and has no airdrop planned. The entire supply entered circulation through two transactions at launch on 14 April 2023, with 93.1 percent placed in a Uniswap V2 pool whose liquidity provider tokens were burned and 6.9 percent placed in a team multisig for exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity. No claim contract, no Merkle distributor, and no snapshot has ever been deployed for PEPE.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive, Etherscan PEPE Token)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: No market-maker name is publicly disclosed. PEPE has never disclosed an agreement or a deal with any market maker. No token allocation or loaned amount to a market maker is publicly disclosed. The launch allocation had exactly two destinations, the Uniswap V2 pool at 93.1 percent and the team multisig at 6.9 percent, and no portion of either has been identified as committed to a market maker. No duration or term is publicly disclosed, because no market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed. No agreement structure is publicly disclosed. No loan, option, call, or retainer arrangement with a market maker has been identified.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: PEPE trades on Binance, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT in PEPE against USDT pairs, on Coinbase against USD, and onchain through the Uniswap V2 PEPE pool on Ethereum that holds the burned-liquidity position, plus pools on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche. PEPE has not disclosed a listing agreement with any named venue, and no individual exchange has been identified as a counterparty to an agreement with the project. The project reserved 6.9 percent of total supply, roughly 29 trillion PEPE, in a team multisig tracked under the ENS name pepecexwallet.eth explicitly for centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. PEPE has not disclosed how much of that reserve went to any named exchange, what any individual venue received, or whether any venue received tokens at all. The reserve was reduced by the 16 trillion PEPE removed by three signers in August 2023 and by the 6.9 trillion PEPE burned in October 2023. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement filed with the SEC states that approximately 25 percent of the original reserve remains and is used for administrative costs and promotional campaigns rather than committed to any disclosed listing agreement. No listing lockup term, liquidity program term, or incentive program term is publicly disclosed. The Uniswap V2 liquidity position representing 93.1 percent of supply is permanent rather than term-limited, because its liquidity provider tokens are burned. No listing fees paid in PEPE are publicly disclosed. No recipient, amount, percentage of supply, vesting term, or lock term tied to an exchange partnership has been published.
(Source: CoinGecko PEPE, Coinbase PEPE, Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, CoinDesk Token Burn, Canary PEPE ETF S-1, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics, BSCN Memecoin Deepdive)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Blockworks note: No prior token sale series exists. PEPE launched as a fair launch with no presale, no private round, no public sale, and no initial exchange offering, and the entire supply went to a Uniswap V2 pool and a team multisig at deployment on 14 April 2023. No OTC sale by the project and no discounted sale to any investor has been publicly disclosed. No early-stage investment instrument was used. No SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE with token warrant, or token purchase agreement covering PEPE has been publicly disclosed, and no legal entity existed to execute one. No sale occurred, so no sale date exists. The only distribution event was the launch deployment on 14 April 2023. Zero PEPE were sold by the project. The 16 trillion PEPE removed from the team multisig in August 2023 were sent to addresses associated with Binance, OKX, and Bybit and to one unverified wallet, and that was a theft by three former signers rather than a sale by the project. Reported destinations were 8.2 million dollars of PEPE to OKX, 6.5 million dollars to Binance, 434,000 dollars to Bybit, and 400,000 dollars to an unknown wallet. No vesting schedule exists, because no PEPE was sold to any purchaser. No allocation at launch carried a cliff, a linear vest, or a time lock.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide, MEXC PEPE Tokenomics, Etherscan PEPE Token, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, CoinDesk Transfers Report)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
The incident occurred on 24 August 2023 on Ethereum. The affected component was the PEPE team multisig wallet holding the 6.9 percent launch allocation, tracked under the ENS name pepecexwallet.eth. The PEPE token contract at 0x6982508145454ce325ddbe47a25d4ec3d2311933 was not affected, no code defect was involved, and the Uniswap V2 liquidity position holding 93.1 percent of supply was untouched because its liquidity provider tokens are burned.
(Source: NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinDesk Transfers Report, Etherscan PEPE Token)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The vector was insider abuse of multisig signing authority rather than a code exploit. The multisig had required five of eight designated signers to authorize a transaction, and the threshold was reduced to two of eight, which let a minority of signers act alone. Three of the project's own team members then moved 16 trillion PEPE out of the wallet to addresses associated with Binance, OKX, and Bybit and to one unverified address. A remaining team member posted the following day on the project's official account identifying the transfers as theft by three other team members. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement filed with the SEC describes the incident as three now former team members transferring approximately 16 trillion tokens, 3.8 percent of total supply, to exchanges with the intent to sell, after which the remaining founder assumed control of the wallet.
(Source: NFT Now Multisig Report, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
(c) Quantified impact
The three signers removed 16 trillion PEPE, approximately 3.8 percent of total supply, valued at roughly 15 to 16.9 million dollars at the time. Reported destinations were 8.2 million dollars of PEPE to OKX, 6.5 million dollars to Binance, 434,000 dollars to Bybit, and 400,000 dollars to an unknown wallet. PEPE fell between 12 and 16 percent on the news. No individual holder balance was taken and total supply was unchanged, because the loss fell entirely on the project's own reserve.
(Source: Cointelegraph Transfers Report, CoinDesk Transfers Report, Web3 Is Going Great Entry, Ethereum World News Report)
(d) Remediation/response taken
The remaining team removed the three signers from the project and took two concrete actions on 24 October 2023. They burned 6.9 trillion PEPE, worth approximately 5.5 million dollars at the time, permanently destroying that portion of the reserve. They announced that the remaining 10 trillion PEPE would be moved out of the compromised multisig into a new wallet where the tokens would rest until a use or a burn arises. PEPE rose approximately 31 percent following the burn. The project has not published the new wallet's signer set, its signing threshold, or any timelock, and it has not published an independent post-mortem or an audit of its key management.
(Source: CoinDesk Token Burn, NFT Now Burn Report, Crypto.news Burn Report)
(e) Current status
The incident is closed operationally and the stolen tokens were not recovered. The three former signers were removed from the project, the compromised multisig was emptied, and 6.9 trillion PEPE of the surviving reserve was burned. No compensation was paid to holders because holder balances were never touched, and the project has announced no litigation or law enforcement outcome against the three individuals, who have never been publicly named. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement filed in April 2026 restates the incident as a historical event with approximately 25 percent of the original wallet assets remaining, which confirms no recovery of the stolen tokens through that date.
(Source: CoinDesk Token Burn, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, NFT Now Burn Report, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
(f) References (optional)
Public reporting on the incident is available from CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, NFT Now, CoinChapter, Ethereum World News, and Web3 Is Going Great, a retrospective security analysis is published by Gate, and the incident is described in the Canary PEPE ETF Form S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC on 8 April 2026.
(Source: CoinDesk Transfers Report, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, Gate Security Analysis, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
Blockworks note: One incident has affected PEPE, the August 2023 theft from the project's team multisig by three of its own signers.
(Source: NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinDesk Transfers Report)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
(a) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
PEPE's token generation event completed on 14 April 2023 with no sale and no purchaser, so no regulatory change can block a delivery obligation. Listing access is the live exposure. PEPE depends entirely on venues it does not control, and Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT each decide independently whether to keep the pair open. A regulator that classifies memecoins as securities, that imposes issuer-disclosure duties on listed assets, or that requires an identifiable issuer for a listed token would leave PEPE unable to comply, because no entity exists to register, to file, or to answer. That is a concrete delisting risk rather than a theoretical one, since a venue facing an unidentifiable issuer resolves the ambiguity by removing the pair. The bridged PEPE representations on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche add a second surface, because a regulator can act against a bridge operator without touching the Ethereum contract. Regulated US market access is now in motion in one direction. On 8 April 2026 Canary Capital Group LLC filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for the Canary PEPE ETF, a Delaware statutory trust formed on 23 January 2026 that would hold PEPE directly with a small ether balance for network fees, and the application remains under SEC review with no decision timeline. The filing was made by a third-party sponsor without the participation of any PEPE entity, because none exists, and its outcome will shape institutional access to the token without the project holding any ability to influence the process.
(Source: CoinGecko PEPE, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide, Canary PEPE ETF S-1, The Defiant ETF Filing Report, CoinMarketCap ETF Filing Report)
(b) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
PEPE has no foundation, no development company, and no DAO, so no entity can be licensed, fined, restructured, or compelled to disclose, and equally no entity can hold a license, maintain a compliance program, respond to a subpoena, or defend the token before a regulator. The exposure lands on individuals instead. The anonymous signers of the team multisig hold and move a reserve worth millions of dollars without any corporate form, and a regulator or a court that identifies them can pursue them personally for unregistered securities activity, for money transmission, or for the August 2023 removal of 16 trillion PEPE. Holders have no recourse against the project in any forum, because there is no counterparty to sue and no jurisdiction in which the project is organized. The token contract itself is immutable and ownership-renounced, so it continues to operate regardless of any enforcement action, which protects transferability while leaving holders with no remedy.
(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, Cointelegraph Transfers Report)
(c) Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tax treatment of PEPE is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. PEPE pays no staking reward, distributes no fee revenue, and conducted no airdrop, so holders face no income-recognition question at receipt and the analysis reduces to acquisition and disposal. Each purchase establishes basis and each sale, swap, or spend is a disposal that may trigger capital gains treatment. Bridging PEPE to its BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, or Avalanche representation is a taxable exchange in some jurisdictions and a non-event in others. The October 2023 burn of 6.9 trillion PEPE created no taxable event for holders because no holder gave up tokens, though it changes basis arithmetic where pooled cost rules apply. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations, and no PEPE entity provides tax advice, issues tax forms, or reports on a holder's behalf, because no entity exists.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinDesk Token Burn, CoinGecko PEPE)
(d) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
PEPE applies no jurisdictional restriction and no user-type restriction. The contract has no blacklist, no freeze function, no allowlist, and no transfer hook, ownership is renounced, and no party can prevent any address anywhere from holding or transferring PEPE. Restrictions arise only at the venues a user chooses. Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT each apply their own onboarding, sanctions screening, and jurisdictional exclusion rules, and a user in an excluded jurisdiction can lose venue access without any change to the token. The risk this creates for users is dependence on intermediaries the project cannot influence. The risk in the other direction is that no party can exclude a sanctioned address from holding PEPE, and a regulator can treat that permanence as a compliance failure, which then pushes the compliance burden onto the exchanges and increases delisting pressure.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
(a) Bugs and Design Flaws
The PEPE token contract is a plain ERC-20 with no mint function, no transaction tax, no pause role, no blacklist, and no upgrade proxy, and ownership is renounced, which removes the categories of flaw that most often destroy a memecoin. The demonstrated flaw sits in the project's key management rather than in its code. The team multisig holding 6.9 percent of supply had its signing threshold reduced from five of eight to two of eight, which let three signers move 16 trillion PEPE on 24 August 2023, and the project has not published the signer set or the threshold of the replacement wallet, so the same class of failure remains possible against the surviving reserve. Two further risks are structural. Because the contract is immutable and ownership is renounced, any latent defect in it can never be patched by anyone. Because the 93.1 percent Uniswap V2 liquidity position has its liquidity provider tokens burned, a defect in that pool contract would strand liquidity that no party has authority to migrate. The bridged PEPE representations on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche each depend on a bridge outside the project's control, and a bridge key compromise would let an attacker mint unbacked PEPE on that chain without any defect on Ethereum.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, NFT Now Multisig Report, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, CoinGecko PEPE)
(b) Security Measures & Their Limitations
Three security measures are in place, and all three are properties of the launch rather than ongoing programs. The contract has no mint function, so supply can never be inflated. Ownership is renounced, so no privileged address can alter transfer behavior, impose a tax, or blacklist a holder. The Uniswap V2 liquidity provider tokens covering 93.1 percent of supply are burned, so the primary liquidity cannot be pulled. PEPE has not publicly disclosed a third-party audit, a formal verification effort, a bug bounty program, or a monitoring arrangement, and it operates no security team because it operates no legal entity. The limits of the existing measures are established by the August 2023 incident. Immutability protects the token and does nothing for assets held off-contract, and the entire 16 trillion PEPE loss occurred with every one of the three measures fully intact. Renounced ownership also removes any emergency response capability, so no party can freeze a compromised address, pause transfers, or recover stolen tokens. The absence of a bug bounty means a defect in the pool or in a bridge is likelier to be found by an attacker than reported by a researcher, and the absence of any entity means there is nobody to report a defect to.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, Gate Security Analysis)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
(a) Critical Economic Assumptions
PEPE rests on one assumption, that speculative demand for the Pepe meme persists. The token generates no revenue, pays no yield, and produces no cash flow, so its entire value depends on the willingness of the next holder to buy it. Nothing in the design creates demand independent of sentiment. There is no fee sink, no staking lock to reduce float, no product whose users must hold PEPE, and no burn mechanism funded by activity, so supply reduction happens only when a discretionary holder chooses to burn, as the team did once on 24 October 2023. A second assumption is that exchange liquidity persists. Roughly half of PEPE's reported trading volume concentrates on Binance and OKX, and losing either venue would materially reduce the market's depth without any change to the token. Holder concentration compounds that assumption. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement discloses that the ten largest PEPE wallet addresses held approximately 41 percent of circulating supply as of January 2026, so a small number of holders can move the market with a single sale. A third assumption is that the burned Uniswap V2 liquidity position remains adequate, and because the liquidity provider tokens are destroyed, no party can add to, rebalance, or migrate that position if it becomes too thin for the market it serves. The offsetting strength is that supply is genuinely fixed at 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 PEPE with no mint function, so holders bear no dilution risk from issuance.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, CoinDesk Token Burn, LearnCrypto PEPE Explainer, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)
(b) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
No governance body controls PEPE's monetary policy, because no governance body exists and no monetary policy levers exist. The contract has no mint function, charges no transaction tax, and pays no rewards, so no party can inflate supply, redirect a fee stream, or reduce a yield. Ownership is renounced, which means the terms holders bought under cannot be changed by anyone, including by the original team. The residual discretion that does exist is unaccountable rather than governed. The anonymous signers of the team multisig decide alone what happens to the surviving launch reserve, and they can sell it into the market, use it for a listing, move it again, or burn it, with no holder vote, no timelock, no notice period, and no published policy. Holders have no mechanism to compel a burn, to block a sale, or to remove a signer. The August 2023 removal of 16 trillion PEPE and the October 2023 burn of 6.9 trillion PEPE were both decisions taken by signers, and both moved the market, which establishes that the reserve is a live risk to holders rather than a dormant one.
(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinDesk Token Burn)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.