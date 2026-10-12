(a) Problem the project solves

Organizations and AI systems rely on data that is scattered across separate databases and is hard to verify. OriginTrail runs a Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) where data is published as Knowledge Assets anchored onchain, so anyone can check where a piece of information came from and whether it has been changed. The project began in supply chain traceability and now focuses on verifiable knowledge for AI agents.

(Source: OriginTrail Docs, OriginTrail Ecosystem White Paper 2.0)

(b) Operational priorities

Trace Labs, the for-profit core development company, funds OriginTrail development from a treasury that an undated community guide puts at over 100 million TRAC; no current treasury figure is published. Trace Labs also sells nOS, an enterprise AI agent operating system built on the DKG.

(Source: Trace Labs, OriginTrail and TRAC, Blockscout, TracToken Contract, Trace Labs)

(c) High-level project overview

DKG V10 runs on Base and Gnosis, where each deployment has a Hub contract that registers the protocol's staking, publishing and Knowledge Asset contracts. TRAC is an ERC-20 token issued on Ethereum and bridged to Base through Superbridge, to Gnosis through OmniBridge and to NeuroWeb, a Polkadot parachain, through Snowbridge.

(Source: Contract Addresses, Bridging TRAC, Conviction and Economics)

(d) Primary token functions

TRAC is the utility token of the OriginTrail network. The V10 terms define it as the token used to pay for onchain publication, updates and verification quorum submissions and to secure the network through staking. Stakers lock TRAC behind node operators in Staking Conviction positions, and publishers can commit TRAC in Publisher Conviction accounts for publishing discounts.

(Source: DKG V10 Terms and Conditions, TRAC Token, Staking and Migration)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol changes are proposed through the public OT-RFC process, where core developers move a proposal from Draft to Accepted to Final. The V10 Hub owner on Base is a 2-of-3 MultiSigWallet, and new staking lock tiers are added only through that Hub owner. The protocol treasury fee is governance-set and stays at 0% until wider consensus is reached, and no tokenholder voting process for it has been published. NeuroWeb uses its own native token, NEURO, for gas.

(Source: Whitepaper and RFCs, Blockscout, Base Hub Owner, Pre-Mainnet Bug Bounty, Staking and Migration, Bridging TRAC)