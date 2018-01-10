(a) Problem the project solves

Accessing yield in DeFi remains fragmented and operationally complex, requiring users to evaluate and manage positions across protocols, strategies, and networks. Redeemable assets can also suffer from thin liquidity and temporary price dislocations. Origin addresses these problems through self-custodial yield-bearing tokens that simplify access to onchain yield and ARM vaults that provide redemption-aware liquidity for redeemable assets.

(b) Operational priorities

Origin Protocol Labs' (the primary DevCo, see section 5) priorities are to maintain the security and reliability of its existing products, expand its integrations and distribution, and develop new onchain yield and liquidity products. Ongoing development and operations are funded from treasury assets raised, which are expected to provide a multi-year runway. Since June 30, 2025, 100% of net protocol revenue has been used to purchase OGN on the open market for distribution to xOGN stakers rather than funding rewards through new token issuance. As of July 2026, over 100M OGN has been bought back, representing over 15% of the circulating supply.

(c) High-level project overview

Origin operates two complementary product lines. Its yield-bearing tokens include Origin Ether (OETH), Super OETH (superOETHb), and Origin Dollar (OUSD). These products pool user deposits and deploy them through automated onchain strategies, with returns accruing to token holders. Origin's Automated Redemption Manager (ARM) Vaults provide liquidity for redeemable assets by purchasing them below redemption value, managing the redemption process, and deploying idle capital in lending markets. The products operate through onchain smart contracts and issue liquid tokens or vault shares that users hold directly. Across these products, Origin has reached more than $370 million in peak TVL.

(d) Primary token functions

OGN is the single native and governance token. (i) Governance: OGN staked as xOGN governs the protocol through on-chain voting. (ii) Value accrual/staking: 100% of net protocol revenue market-buys OGN, and xOGN stakers earn the buyback-funded rewards.

(e) Control surface reliance

On Ethereum mainnet, governance runs through xOGN token-weighted on-chain voting, and approved changes execute through a timelock enforcing a mandatory 2-day delay (verified on-chain). Deployments on other networks (e.g., Base) are administered by a 5/8 multisig. No material changes to this control model are currently anticipated; extending on-chain governance to deployments on other networks could be considered in the future depending on the growth of Origin's products on those chains and the evolution of the roadmap. The staking program has moved toward revenue-funded rewards (no new emissions) and broader governance participation (e.g., the University Governance Program).