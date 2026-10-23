Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.

(a) Identity & role

The project's sole Affiliated Protocol Contributor is MetaDAO LLC, a limited liability company organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (a DAO LLC) under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, as stated in MetaDAO's Terms of Service (metadao.fi/terms). Its role is governance and launch infrastructure: MetaDAO operates the futarchy protocol on Solana through which the Ordr DAO makes all governance decisions, and it ran the ICO fundraise through which $ORDR was issued. $ORDR is used for decision-making through a futarchy-based DAO powered by MetaDAO, and protocol decisions, including parameter changes and treasury allocation, are determined by futarchy-based decision markets where $ORDR holders participate. MetaDAO does not perform core development, security, market making, or operations for the Ordr protocol; those functions sit with the founding team.

(b) Parameter control & scope

MetaDAO LLC is an Affiliated Protocol Contributor for this filing. It provides the governance and launch infrastructure the Ordr DAO runs on: the futarchy decision-market programs, the ICO launchpad through which $ORDR was issued, the DAO treasury contracts, and the price-based Performance Package vesting program that holds the team allocation. MetaDAO does not control any Ordr protocol parameter in the ordinary course: trading parameters, fees, treasury spending, token issuance, and reward parameters are decided by $ORDR holders through futarchy decision markets, and upgrade authority over the Ordr trading programs sits with the Ordr founding team, not MetaDAO. The specific authorities MetaDAO holds, with the method and threshold for each, are as follows. (1) Program upgrades: upgrade authority over the MetaDAO governance programs the Ordr DAO relies on (futarchy FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq, conditional vault VLTX1ishMBbcX3rdBWGssxawAo1Q2X2qxYFYqiGodVg, launchpad moonDJUoHteKkGATejA5bdJVwJ6V6Dg74gyqyJTx73n, price-based Performance Package pbPPQH7jyKoSLu8QYs3rSY3YkDRXEBojKbTgnUg7NDS, and mint governor gvnr27cVeyW3AVf3acL7VCJ5WjGAphytnsgcK1feHyH) is held by 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf, the vault of Squads v4 multisig 8N3Tvc6B1wEVKVC6iD4s6eyaCNqX2ovj2xze2q3Q9DWH, requiring approval of 3 of 13 members with no timelock (verified on-chain as of 2026-10-16). (2) Emergency override of decision markets: the futarchy program contains explicit admin instructions whose scope and authority are published in MetaDAO's open-source program code (github.com/metaDAOproject/programs). The actions it can affect are: cancelling a live proposal and unwinding its

conditional markets (admin_cancel_proposal), removing a draft proposal (admin_remove_proposal), and enqueueing or executing approval and execution of the DAO's Squads treasury transactions that implement passed proposals (admin_enqueue_multisig_proposal_approval, admin_execute_multisig_proposal). The method of authority is single-signature for cancel, remove, and execute, gated to the hardcoded MetaDAO-controlled admin key CWGawadYU8CzRVBecnJymNw97H7E3ndDinV5sMzesgY2, and 3-of-13 multisig approval for enqueueing treasury transaction approvals, gated to the same Squads vault identified above. These admin instructions cannot mint $ORDR, cannot change Ordr trading parameters, and cannot originate arbitrary treasury transfers; treasury execution paths validate that the transaction belongs to the Ordr DAO's own Squads multisig. MetaDAO states the emergency override is intended only for extreme circumstances such as an exploit, oracle failure, or market manipulation, has never been used, and is expected to be removed as the system matures. Beyond items (1) and (2), MetaDAO controls no Ordr protocol parameters or actions.

(c) Contract/admin powers

Per-APC statement for MetaDAO LLC. (1) Pause powers: none. MetaDAO holds no pause authority over the Ordr protocol or its governance. (2) Upgrade powers: upgrade authority over the MetaDAO governance programs the Ordr DAO relies on (futarchy FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq, conditional vault VLTX1ishMBbcX3rdBWGssxawAo1Q2X2qxYFYqiGodVg, launchpad moonDJUoHteKkGATejA5bdJVwJ6V6Dg74gyqyJTx73n, price-based Performance Package pbPPQH7jyKoSLu8QYs3rSY3YkDRXEBojKbTgnUg7NDS, and mint governor gvnr27cVeyW3AVf3acL7VCJ5WjGAphytnsgcK1feHyH) is held on-chain by 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf, the vault of Squads v4 multisig 8N3Tvc6B1wEVKVC6iD4s6eyaCNqX2ovj2xze2q3Q9DWH. Executing an upgrade requires approval from 3 of the multisig's 13 members, with no timelock. This is verifiable on-chain and was verified as of 2026-10-16. MetaDAO holds no upgrade authority over the Ordr trading programs, which remain with the Ordr founding team as disclosed in Section 3. (3) Governance-executor and override authorities: during the system's beta stage, the MetaDAO team retains an emergency override of decision markets. Cancel, remove, and execute run on the single MetaDAO admin key CWGawadYU8CzRVBecnJymNw97H7E3ndDinV5sMzesgY2; enqueueing treasury approvals requires 3 of 13 members of the Squads multisig identified above. Stated limitations: it is intended only for extreme circumstances that threaten the correct or safe operation of the governance system, such as an exploit, oracle failure, or market manipulation; MetaDAO states it has never been used and is expected to be removed as the system matures, though no fixed removal date has been announced. (4) Method of authority otherwise: outside futarchy, MetaDAO's admin key can cancel any live proposal, which operates as a single-key veto. Within the futarchy framework, proposals pass or fail solely on market-determined price impact.

(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements

MetaDAO LLC is the sole Affiliated Protocol Contributor. The economic arrangements between the Ordr DAO and MetaDAO LLC are as follows. (1) Fees on the raise: none. MetaDAO took no cash fee and no percentage of the $150,000 ICO proceeds. The full proceeds were allocated 80% ($120,000) to the DAO treasury and 20% ($30,000) paired with 2,000,000 $ORDR as protocol-owned liquidity in the Futarchy AMM pool; the oversubscribed commitments above the $150,000 cap ($9,136,571 of the $9,286,571 committed) were refunded to backers pro-rata by the launchpad mechanism. (2) Token allocation: none. The entire 25,800,000 $ORDR supply is accounted for by the ICO float (10,000,000; 38.8%), Futarchy AMM protocol-owned liquidity (2,000,000; 7.8%), Meteora LP protocol-owned liquidity (900,000; 3.5%), and the team Performance Package (12,900,000; 50%). No $ORDR has been allocated, loaned, or optioned to MetaDAO LLC. (3) Share of futarchy AMM trading fees: this is the economic arrangement that does exist. Under MetaDAO's standard launchpad terms in effect at the time of the raise (revised 2025-12-28, before Ordr's 2026-07-31 close), the Futarchy AMM charges a 0.5% fee on trading volume, and the full 0.5% accrues to the MetaDAO treasury rather than being split with the launched project. This fee applies to volume in the ORDR Futarchy AMM pool that holds the DAO's protocol-owned liquidity and to trading in the conditional-market (proposal) pools run on MetaDAO's futarchy infrastructure. The underlying liquidity positions (2,000,000 ORDR + $30,000 in the Futarchy AMM; 900,000 ORDR single-sided on Meteora) remain protocol-owned. The Meteora positions are controlled by the single-signature key disclosed in Q11. MetaDAO's economics are limited to the trading fee, not the principal. (4) No other arrangements: MetaDAO LLC receives no share of Ordr protocol revenue (taker fees flow to the DAO treasury governed by futarchy), holds no retainer or service fee arrangement, has no equity interest in any Ordr entity, and has no economic rights over the treasury or token administration beyond the trading-fee arrangement described here and the governance authorities already disclosed in 6b.