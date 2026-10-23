Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
Ordr is a fully on-chain order book exchange on Solana. The project is designed to replace closed, operator-controlled proprietary AMMs with an open order book where any market maker can participate. Ordr gives market makers their own private accounts, cheap repricing, and protection from toxic arbitrage, with the intended result of tighter spreads and better prices for everyone.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No separate DevCo entity exists
The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity.
Vinaya Prasad R
CEO & Co-Founder
4+ years professional experience and 2 years on Solana; writes sBPF assembly for machine-level optimization; contributor to Blueshift and Agave; Arcium fellow; top of class in the Solana Foundation x Rektoff Rust Security program; top 0.5 percentile in India’s JEE.
Avhi Mazumder
CTO & Co-Founder
2+ years on Solana; contributor to Agave, Blueshift, Anchor, and MagicBlock; built a transaction scheduler, a C implementation of Turbine shredding, and kernel-level systems code; winner of the global Solana Privacy Hack; Superteam member and multiple grant winner.
Manoj Dasari
CIO & Co-Founder
Shipped a Solana client extension merged into Surfpool; received mentions from the Solana Foundation and Turbin3; won the Chainlink Block Magic and Push BRB hackathons; top auditor from the Rektoff x Solana Foundation Rust Security program.
Arjun Cheviri
COO & Co-Founder
4 years in software and 2+ years on Solana; contributor to Agave, MagicBlock, Blueshift, and TapeDrive; built lotry.fun with $50K+ volume; won 11+ hackathons; created Chio with 60+ stars and solana-program-list with 90+ stars; Solana Summer Fellowship 2024; Arcium Fellowship 2025 top 3 with grant; Master’s in CS with AI/ML.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No foundation entity exists
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No centralized DAO / onchain governance leadership entity is disclosed
Governance is fully onchain and permissionless via the MetaDAO futarchy protocol on Solana. Token holders make decisions by trading conditional outcome tokens on proposal markets. All powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework, and no centralized entity has unilateral authority over these functions.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO, through a Cayman Islands SPC (Segregated Portfolio Company) formed via MetaLeX, owns and controls all intellectual property of the Ordr protocol. This comprises: (1) the Ordr codebases maintained under the Chaos Labs GitHub organization (github.com/CHA0S-LABS), including the on-chain order book program (ordr), the market-maker SDK (ordr-market-maker), the backend/indexer (ordr-backend), ordr-seeker, and the website (ordr-landing); and (2) the "Ordr" / "ordr.trade" brand, logo, and the ordrtrade.com and ordr.trade domain, which are unregistered brand assets. The core protocol repositories are private and proprietary; no open-source license has been granted, and all rights are reserved by the SPC. The only public repository (the website landing page) likewise carries no license. The SPC is governed by the DAO.
(b) Contract/admin powers
All powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework. Governance is fully on-chain and permissionless through the MetaDAO futarchy protocol on Solana, where token holders make decisions by trading conditional outcome tokens on proposal markets; proposals pass or fail by majority of market-determined price impact. No centralized entity has unilateral authority over these functions. During the initial launch phase, the founding team retains program upgrade authority over the deployed Solana programs for security and operational purposes. This upgrade authority is held by Squads 3/4 multisig controlled by the founding team; it is intended to be transferred to the DAO as the protocol matures. There are no pause authorities. No governance-executor, veto, or super-majority mechanisms exist outside the MetaDAO futarchy framework.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism exists that grants additional rights to tokenholders. The only locked tokens are the team's Performance Package (12,900,000 ORDR, 50% of supply), which remains under its 18-month cliff until January 31, 2028 and thereafter unlocks only on sustained price-performance milestones (2x/4x/8x/16x/32x of the $0.015 ICO price, each confirmed over a 3-month TWAP). This lock is an economic vesting restriction only: locked tokens carry no additional governance or decision-making rights beyond those of unlocked tokens, and cannot vote or participate in governance until unlocked. There is no staking, vote-escrow, or lock-for-boost mechanism; all governance participation occurs through the MetaDAO futarchy framework using unlocked $ORDR.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
$ORDR is the governance token of the Ordr protocol, used for decision-making through a futarchy-based DAO powered by MetaDAO. Governance is fully on-chain and permissionless on Solana: tokenholders participate by trading conditional outcome tokens on proposal markets, and all protocol decisions including parameter changes, treasury allocation, revenue distribution, token administration, and reward parameters are determined by futarchy markets, with no centralized entity holding unilateral authority. Taker fees flow to the protocol treasury, which is governed by the same framework. Governance can authorize new token issuance; mint authority sits with the DAO treasury, and a passing proposal could authorize issuance of additional tokens. Tokenholders have no direct present economic claim or entitlement to treasury assets, protocol fees, rewards, or distributions their rights over these resources are governance rights only, exercised through futarchy proposals. No buyback programs, rights, or arrangements are presently operative or approved, and no fee-routing to tokenholders, dividend, or reward distribution mechanism currently exists; any such arrangement would require a passing futarchy proposal to be adopted.
(e) Control surface reliance
The protocol’s governance and control model is fully managed through the MetaDAO futarchy framework, under which protocol decisions, including parameter changes and treasury allocation, are determined by futarchy-based prediction markets where $ORDR holders participate. There are no plans to transition away from the MetaDAO futarchy model. During the initial launch phase, the founding team holds program upgrade authority for security purposes, and that authority is expected to be transferred to the DAO as the protocol matures.
(f) Dissolution authority
Dissolution of the DAO would require an on-chain futarchy governance proposal passed by the market. The Cayman SPC legal wrapper can be wound up under its constitutional documents as directed by DAO governance.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
No primary Foundation entity exists; accordingly, there is no Foundation entity type or jurisdiction to disclose.
(b) IP ownership & control
No Foundation entity exists. The project’s intellectual property, including codebases/repos and associated trademarks/brands, is held by a Cayman Islands SPC formed via MetaLeX, and that SPC is governed by the DAO.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No Foundation entity exists. Accordingly, there are no Foundation powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters. All powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework, and no centralized entity has unilateral authority over these functions.
(d) Powers over DevCo
No foundation entity exists, and there is no separate DevCo entity. No foundation or external entity exerts direct or indirect influence over development decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No Primary Foundation exists. Accordingly, there are no Foundation pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities or related methods or thresholds to disclose.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary Foundation entity exists. No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms currently direct protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to any foundation entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No separate Primary DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity; accordingly, there is no DevCo entity type or jurisdiction to disclose.
(b) IP ownership & control
No separate DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity. The project’s intellectual property, including codebases/repos and associated trademarks/brands, is held by a Cayman Islands SPC governed by the DAO.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No separate Primary DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity. Accordingly, there are no current DevCo powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and no DevCo-specific method or threshold applies. All powers over governance, treasury, and protocol-controlled resources are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework, and no centralized entity has unilateral authority over these functions. No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms currently direct protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to any DevCo entity.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No separate DevCo entity exists. No foundation entity exists; therefore, there is no DevCo influence over Foundation decision-making to disclose.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No separate Primary DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity. During the initial launch phase, the founding team retains program upgrade authority over the deployed Solana programs for security and operational purposes. There are no pause authorities, and no governance-executor, veto, or super-majority mechanisms exist outside of the MetaDAO futarchy framework. Program upgrade authority will be transferred to the DAO as the protocol matures.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No separate DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity. No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms currently direct protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to any DevCo entity.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
The project's sole Affiliated Protocol Contributor is MetaDAO LLC, a limited liability company organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (a DAO LLC) under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, as stated in MetaDAO's Terms of Service (metadao.fi/terms). Its role is governance and launch infrastructure: MetaDAO operates the futarchy protocol on Solana through which the Ordr DAO makes all governance decisions, and it ran the ICO fundraise through which $ORDR was issued. $ORDR is used for decision-making through a futarchy-based DAO powered by MetaDAO, and protocol decisions, including parameter changes and treasury allocation, are determined by futarchy-based decision markets where $ORDR holders participate. MetaDAO does not perform core development, security, market making, or operations for the Ordr protocol; those functions sit with the founding team.
(b) Parameter control & scope
MetaDAO LLC is an Affiliated Protocol Contributor for this filing. It provides the governance and launch infrastructure the Ordr DAO runs on: the futarchy decision-market programs, the ICO launchpad through which $ORDR was issued, the DAO treasury contracts, and the price-based Performance Package vesting program that holds the team allocation. MetaDAO does not control any Ordr protocol parameter in the ordinary course: trading parameters, fees, treasury spending, token issuance, and reward parameters are decided by $ORDR holders through futarchy decision markets, and upgrade authority over the Ordr trading programs sits with the Ordr founding team, not MetaDAO. The specific authorities MetaDAO holds, with the method and threshold for each, are as follows. (1) Program upgrades: upgrade authority over the MetaDAO governance programs the Ordr DAO relies on (futarchy FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq, conditional vault VLTX1ishMBbcX3rdBWGssxawAo1Q2X2qxYFYqiGodVg, launchpad moonDJUoHteKkGATejA5bdJVwJ6V6Dg74gyqyJTx73n, price-based Performance Package pbPPQH7jyKoSLu8QYs3rSY3YkDRXEBojKbTgnUg7NDS, and mint governor gvnr27cVeyW3AVf3acL7VCJ5WjGAphytnsgcK1feHyH) is held by 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf, the vault of Squads v4 multisig 8N3Tvc6B1wEVKVC6iD4s6eyaCNqX2ovj2xze2q3Q9DWH, requiring approval of 3 of 13 members with no timelock (verified on-chain as of 2026-10-16). (2) Emergency override of decision markets: the futarchy program contains explicit admin instructions whose scope and authority are published in MetaDAO's open-source program code (github.com/metaDAOproject/programs). The actions it can affect are: cancelling a live proposal and unwinding its
conditional markets (admin_cancel_proposal), removing a draft proposal (admin_remove_proposal), and enqueueing or executing approval and execution of the DAO's Squads treasury transactions that implement passed proposals (admin_enqueue_multisig_proposal_approval, admin_execute_multisig_proposal). The method of authority is single-signature for cancel, remove, and execute, gated to the hardcoded MetaDAO-controlled admin key CWGawadYU8CzRVBecnJymNw97H7E3ndDinV5sMzesgY2, and 3-of-13 multisig approval for enqueueing treasury transaction approvals, gated to the same Squads vault identified above. These admin instructions cannot mint $ORDR, cannot change Ordr trading parameters, and cannot originate arbitrary treasury transfers; treasury execution paths validate that the transaction belongs to the Ordr DAO's own Squads multisig. MetaDAO states the emergency override is intended only for extreme circumstances such as an exploit, oracle failure, or market manipulation, has never been used, and is expected to be removed as the system matures. Beyond items (1) and (2), MetaDAO controls no Ordr protocol parameters or actions.
(c) Contract/admin powers
Per-APC statement for MetaDAO LLC. (1) Pause powers: none. MetaDAO holds no pause authority over the Ordr protocol or its governance. (2) Upgrade powers: upgrade authority over the MetaDAO governance programs the Ordr DAO relies on (futarchy FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq, conditional vault VLTX1ishMBbcX3rdBWGssxawAo1Q2X2qxYFYqiGodVg, launchpad moonDJUoHteKkGATejA5bdJVwJ6V6Dg74gyqyJTx73n, price-based Performance Package pbPPQH7jyKoSLu8QYs3rSY3YkDRXEBojKbTgnUg7NDS, and mint governor gvnr27cVeyW3AVf3acL7VCJ5WjGAphytnsgcK1feHyH) is held on-chain by 6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf, the vault of Squads v4 multisig 8N3Tvc6B1wEVKVC6iD4s6eyaCNqX2ovj2xze2q3Q9DWH. Executing an upgrade requires approval from 3 of the multisig's 13 members, with no timelock. This is verifiable on-chain and was verified as of 2026-10-16. MetaDAO holds no upgrade authority over the Ordr trading programs, which remain with the Ordr founding team as disclosed in Section 3. (3) Governance-executor and override authorities: during the system's beta stage, the MetaDAO team retains an emergency override of decision markets. Cancel, remove, and execute run on the single MetaDAO admin key CWGawadYU8CzRVBecnJymNw97H7E3ndDinV5sMzesgY2; enqueueing treasury approvals requires 3 of 13 members of the Squads multisig identified above. Stated limitations: it is intended only for extreme circumstances that threaten the correct or safe operation of the governance system, such as an exploit, oracle failure, or market manipulation; MetaDAO states it has never been used and is expected to be removed as the system matures, though no fixed removal date has been announced. (4) Method of authority otherwise: outside futarchy, MetaDAO's admin key can cancel any live proposal, which operates as a single-key veto. Within the futarchy framework, proposals pass or fail solely on market-determined price impact.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
MetaDAO LLC is the sole Affiliated Protocol Contributor. The economic arrangements between the Ordr DAO and MetaDAO LLC are as follows. (1) Fees on the raise: none. MetaDAO took no cash fee and no percentage of the $150,000 ICO proceeds. The full proceeds were allocated 80% ($120,000) to the DAO treasury and 20% ($30,000) paired with 2,000,000 $ORDR as protocol-owned liquidity in the Futarchy AMM pool; the oversubscribed commitments above the $150,000 cap ($9,136,571 of the $9,286,571 committed) were refunded to backers pro-rata by the launchpad mechanism. (2) Token allocation: none. The entire 25,800,000 $ORDR supply is accounted for by the ICO float (10,000,000; 38.8%), Futarchy AMM protocol-owned liquidity (2,000,000; 7.8%), Meteora LP protocol-owned liquidity (900,000; 3.5%), and the team Performance Package (12,900,000; 50%). No $ORDR has been allocated, loaned, or optioned to MetaDAO LLC. (3) Share of futarchy AMM trading fees: this is the economic arrangement that does exist. Under MetaDAO's standard launchpad terms in effect at the time of the raise (revised 2025-12-28, before Ordr's 2026-07-31 close), the Futarchy AMM charges a 0.5% fee on trading volume, and the full 0.5% accrues to the MetaDAO treasury rather than being split with the launched project. This fee applies to volume in the ORDR Futarchy AMM pool that holds the DAO's protocol-owned liquidity and to trading in the conditional-market (proposal) pools run on MetaDAO's futarchy infrastructure. The underlying liquidity positions (2,000,000 ORDR + $30,000 in the Futarchy AMM; 900,000 ORDR single-sided on Meteora) remain protocol-owned. The Meteora positions are controlled by the single-signature key disclosed in Q11. MetaDAO's economics are limited to the trading fee, not the principal. (4) No other arrangements: MetaDAO LLC receives no share of Ordr protocol revenue (taker fees flow to the DAO treasury governed by futarchy), holds no retainer or service fee arrangement, has no equity interest in any Ordr entity, and has no economic rights over the treasury or token administration beyond the trading-fee arrangement described here and the governance authorities already disclosed in 6b.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
ORDR
7/31/2026
Initial Float (Backers)
Public / Sale
0.3876
10000000
1
10000000
0
0
0
0
Yes
Tokens sold to 293 backers in the MetaDAO/Backable futarchy fundraise at $0.015 per ORDR (goal $150,000; $9.29M committed, 61.9x oversubscribed; excess commitments refunded to backers); 100% unlocked at TGE 2026-07-31 and immediately claimable by backers via permissionless smart-contract claim with no issuer approval, so treated as circulating. Disclosed plan total supply 25,800,000 ORDR; on-chain mint supply 25,799,067.93 as of 2026-10-16 (minor delta from raise claim/refund mechanics). Sources: https://www.backable.biz/raises/HwvxqXHcRNKikH8RsqRRaV6NCpzxg1g5tHgnMfsdaaEj ; https://www.metadao.fi/projects/ordr/fundraise
ORDR
7/31/2026
Performance Package (Team)
Insiders
0.5
12900000
0
0
18
0
0
0
Conditional
Team incentive allocation locked under an 18-month cliff from TGE (locked until 2028-01-31); no time-based unlock schedule - after the cliff, tokens release ONLY in five 20% tranches (2,580,000 ORDR each) when 3-month TWAP price milestones of 2x/4x/8x/16x/32x of the $0.015 raise price are reached ($0.030/$0.060/$0.120/$0.240/$0.480); scheduled unlock fields are therefore 0 and Circulating Treatment is Conditional (price-milestone releases, not time-based). Source: https://www.backable.biz/raises/HwvxqXHcRNKikH8RsqRRaV6NCpzxg1g5tHgnMfsdaaEj
ORDR
7/31/2026
Meteora LP
Liquidity
0.0349
900000
1
900000
0
0
0
0
Yes
900,000 ORDR seeded at $0.015 and deployed at TGE as public DEX liquidity on Meteora (ORDR/USDC DLMM pool per Dexscreener); freely tradable in an open pool from TGE, so counted as circulating. Sources: https://www.backable.biz/raises/HwvxqXHcRNKikH8RsqRRaV6NCpzxg1g5tHgnMfsdaaEj ; https://dexscreener.com/solana/3bjvehzhbytugx2ftdpxbnu7ekjqxktktngscj7ca9f7
3bJveHZhBytuGX2FTDPXBnU7EkjqxKTKtNgScJ7ca9F7
ORDR
7/31/2026
Futarchy AMM
Liquidity
0.0775
2000000
1
2000000
0
0
0
0
Yes
2,000,000 ORDR plus $30,000 USDC deployed at TGE as trading liquidity in the MetaDAO futarchy/spot AMM (ORDR/USDC pool per Dexscreener); freely tradable in an open pool from TGE, so counted as circulating. Sources: https://www.backable.biz/raises/HwvxqXHcRNKikH8RsqRRaV6NCpzxg1g5tHgnMfsdaaEj ; https://dexscreener.com/solana/8mzxyimv29ivabhdzln3xa39jmrgteahwe3rnpkcekpa
8MzXyimv29ivabhdzLN3Xa39jMrgteahWE3rNPKcEKpA
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
No post-TGE token compensation plans exist. The current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees is 0 ORDR, equal to 0% of total supply. The only locked insider allocation is the founding team's Performance Package of 12.9 million ORDR, equal to 50% of total supply, which was established at launch for the four pre-TGE founders and is not post-TGE employee compensation. No tokens have been granted or reserved for employees or contributors hired after TGE.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
No post-TGE token compensation plans exist, so there is no standard post-TGE grant vesting schedule: no cliff length, no vesting frequency, and no total duration apply, because no such grants have been made or reserved. For context, the only locked insider allocation is the pre-TGE founding team's Performance Package, which has an 18-month cliff from TGE and price-based vesting in five 20% tranches at 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x, and 32x of the $0.015 ICO price measured by 3-month TWAP; it is not frequency-based and has no fixed total duration, since unlock timing depends on market price. Any future token compensation for post-TGE employees would require a passing futarchy governance proposal, and none has been proposed or adopted to date.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
No token-based payments or advisory commitments exist. The project has never paid tokens to any advisor, and no advisory agreements involving token compensation have been entered into or promised. All token distribution to date occurred through the permissionless ICO mechanism and the allocations disclosed in Section 6 (initial float, Performance Package, and protocol-owned liquidity). Any future token-based payment would require a passing futarchy governance proposal, and none has been proposed or adopted.
(b) Total token allocation
No token-based advisory compensation exists. There are no token-based advisors, and the aggregate token allocation across all token-based advisory services is 0 ORDR, equal to 0% of total supply. No tokens have been paid, allocated, reserved, or promised for advisory services by the DAO treasury, the Cayman Islands SPC, or any other party, and any future token-based advisory arrangement would require a passing futarchy governance proposal.
(c) Payer entity
No token-based advisory compensation exists, so there is no payer entity to identify. For completeness: no Foundation or DevCo entity exists, and neither the DAO treasury nor the Cayman Islands SPC has paid or committed tokens to any advisor.
(d) Description of advisory/services
No token-based advisory compensation exists and there are no token-based advisors, so there are no advisory services to describe. No legal, growth, business development, security, or other advisory arrangement has been compensated or promised compensation in ORDR tokens
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL engagements exist and no KOLs receive tokens for payment. The project has never engaged any key opinion leader, influencer, or marketing partner, and no tokens have been paid, allocated, reserved, or promised for KOL or marketing activities by the DAO treasury, the Cayman Islands SPC, or any other party. The B-1 filing's statement that no market maker agreements, token loans, OTC deals, or airdrops exist remains accurate. Any future token-compensated marketing engagement would require a passing futarchy governance proposal, and none has been proposed or adopted.
(b) Usernames & roles
No KOLs receive or have received token-based compensation, so there are no usernames, handles, platforms, or activities to list. No key opinion leader, influencer, or content creator on any platform has been paid, allocated, or promised ORDR tokens for marketing, promotion, or any other activity.
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
No KOL engagements receiving tokens for payment are disclosed in this filing.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
DAO Treasury
Single on-chain treasury for ICO proceeds; holds mint authority over the token; receives taker fees
Solana
6C8SUhNgaJz3UPUn7rXAxLeApWVLu3nfE7kYJs2eCX19
Vault of Squads v4 multisig 3goqKy1QeVcAX8v4JR1abHFDKm5C77XrAYgzRQQGCcQX; its sole voting member is the Ordr futarchy DAO account (8MzXyimv29ivabhdzLN3Xa39jMrgteahWE3rNPKcEKpA), so spending above the monthly limit requires a passing futarchy proposal
Spending-limit draw wallets
Operational wallet authorized to draw from the DAO Treasury under a Squads spending limit of 15,000 USDC per month shared across the four wallets; Control mechanism: single-signature founder-held key, no treasury authority beyond the spending limit
Solana
2Fut44Sp7LR5RnLe3ki4wMoAq4MZAyE1Ac7FQDmCNz19
Single-signature founder-held key, limited to the shared 15,000 USDC/month Squads spending limit
Spending-limit draw wallets
Operational wallet authorized to draw from the DAO Treasury under a Squads spending limit of 15,000 USDC per month shared across the four wallets; Control mechanism: single-signature founder-held key, no treasury authority beyond the spending limit
Solana
4uofM4PBjPydMPQokRgj61rbbeezhUphpQZMPcQdxBM5
Single-signature founder-held key, limited to the shared 15,000 USDC/month Squads spending limit
Spending-limit draw wallets
Operational wallet authorized to draw from the DAO Treasury under a Squads spending limit of 15,000 USDC per month shared across the four wallets; Control mechanism: single-signature founder-held key, no treasury authority beyond the spending limit
Solana
5tfS23ncg15fzJbeP9kztB6hNUnisxheQ8sDBAc9c1CQ
Single-signature founder-held key, limited to the shared 15,000 USDC/month Squads spending limit
Spending-limit draw wallets
Operational wallet authorized to draw from the DAO Treasury under a Squads spending limit of 15,000 USDC per month shared across the four wallets; Control mechanism: single-signature founder-held key, no treasury authority beyond the spending limit
Solana
G61GfVpD8wq7kYmcBG3wmCuwmbzrYUQvm5si1gfzAny6
Single-signature founder-held key, limited to the shared 15,000 USDC/month Squads spending limit
Performance Package vesting account
Holds the locked team Performance Package 12,900,000 ORDR (50% of supply) under program-enforced price-based vesting (18-month cliff, then 20% tranches at 2x/4x/8x/16x/32x TWAP milestones)
Solana
nBABknySNwAmSLxX5Mz5HtoZcNbji2uJrmUvY4EwKob
Program-controlled vesting account owned by PDA 5HJWJ87htLxS52GkSWXeYKwrMZzBbvdrWZQE24cHFppR of MetaDAO's Performance Package program (pbPPQH7jyKoSLu8QYs3rSY3YkDRXEBojKbTgnUg7NDS, as disclosed in §6b); no signer can release tokens ahead of the on-chain milestones
Meteora LP position owner
Owns all four DLMM liquidity positions in the ORDR/USDC Meteora pool (3bJveHZhBytuGX2FTDPXBnU7EkjqxKTKtNgScJ7ca9F7) holding the protocol-owned 900,000 ORDR deployment
Solana
HSwg1M2Sir2DTpjp9zK58XQqBbpXpmQm4emUcSPbv9tX
Single-signature keypair wallet. The liquidity itself sits in Meteora DLMM program-controlled position and reserve accounts, but this key has sole on-chain authority to withdraw the positions and claim trading fees; no multisig, timelock, or governance approval is required.
Program upgrade authority
No Ordr program is deployed. No upgrade-authority wallet exists as of 2026-10-23.
Solana
Not applicable. No program deployed
Not applicable. When the Ordr trading program is deployed, upgrade authority will be held by the founders' 3-of-4 Squads multisig, which will be disclosed by address at that time.
Not applicable. No program deployed
Futarchy AMM protocol-owned liquidity
Holds the protocol-owned liquidity deployed at TGE in the ORDR/USDC futarchy AMM pool 2,000,000 ORDR paired with $30,000 USDC (6d); reserve composition shifts with trading (ORDR reserve token account: FHHSLPeQ6fXkKmxMjHf29CGPBaUTUh5MD1tefPPAYZd3)
Solana
8MzXyimv29ivabhdzLN3Xa39jMrgteahWE3rNPKcEKpA
Program-controlled pool account owned by MetaDAO's futarchy AMM program FUTARELBfJfQ8RDGhg1wdhddq1odMAJUePHFuBYfUxKq (verified on-chain 2026-10-23); no external keypair holds the reserves directly. The program is upgradeable by MetaDAO's 3-of-13 Squads multisig with no timelock (6b), so pool rules are not immutable.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
No market maker agreements; no designated market maker arrangements.
No token loans or allocations to market makers
No market maker agreement structure.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
MetaDAO futarchy spot AMM, ORDR/USDC pair, pool address 8MzXyimv29ivabhdzLN3Xa39jMrgteahWE3rNPKcEKpA.
Keep your existing text (7.8%, 2,000,000 ORDR paired with $30,000 USDC at $0.015)
No term, lockup, or incentive program applies. The liquidity is protocol-owned and open-ended; it remains deployed until withdrawn, and withdrawal would require a passing futarchy governance proposal. There is no agreement with any third party and no expiry date.
No listing fees have been paid.
Meteora DLMM, ORDR/USDC pair, pool address 3bJveHZhBytuGX2FTDPXBnU7EkjqxKTKtNgScJ7ca9F7
Keep your existing text (3.5%, 900,000 ORDR single-sided at $0.015)
No term, lockup, or incentive program applies. This is permissionless, protocol-owned liquidity on Meteora with no agreement, no incentive arrangement, and no fixed duration; it is open-ended and withdrawable only via a passing futarchy governance proposal.
No listing fees have been paid; no exchange has been granted tokens or preferential access.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
No token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations are disclosed in this filing.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
Protocol-owned liquidity is deployed in two disclosed allocations: (1) the Futarchy AMM allocation, which is 7.8% of supply and 2,000,000 ORDR, paired with $30,000 of ICO proceeds at an implied $0.015 per ORDR; and (2) the Meteora LP allocation, which is 3.5% of supply and 900,000 ORDR, deployed as protocol-owned single-sided liquidity on Meteora at $0.015 per ORDR, with $13,500 notional value. The disclosed aggregate trading-liquidity token allocation is 2,900,000 ORDR, or 11.2% of supply. POL strategy is controlled through onchain governance: treasury allocation decisions and powers over protocol-controlled resources are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework, and no centralized entity has unilateral authority over these functions. No fixed unwind or exit policy is disclosed; changes to treasury allocation or protocol-controlled resources would be made through onchain governance proposals
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
There are no liquidity deals, market maker agreements, token loans, OTC deals, or designated market maker arrangements. Liquidity is provided through the Accelerated launch mechanism’s built-in liquidity pool, which receives 20% of funds raised. The token trades onchain on Solana DEXs. Protocol-owned liquidity includes the Futarchy AMM pool, which pairs 2,000,000 ORDR with $30,000 of the $150,000 raise, and a Meteora LP deployment of 900,000 ORDR as single-sided liquidity at $0.015/token, with $13,500 notional value.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
No token loans are in place. Accordingly, there is no principal amount, gross position size, collateral, counterparty, or unwind/exit policy to disclose for token loans.
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Initial Public ICO (MetaDAO's Futardio (now renamed to Backable)
Direct public token sale via MetaDAO launchpad; no SAFT, SAFE, or other early-stage instrument used
27-July-2026
10,000,000 tokens (38.76% of the 25,800,000 total supply)
None; 100% unlocked at TGE (2026-07-31)
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
No foundation entity exists. No separate Lab/DevCo entity exists. A DAO exists: $ORDR is used for decision-making through a Futarchy-based DAO powered by MetaDAO, and the SPC is governed by the DAO
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Foundation: No foundation entity exists.
Lab/DevCo: No separate DevCo entity exists. The protocol is developed by a four-person founding team operating independently without a formal corporate entity.
DAO: All ICO proceeds flow into a single on-chain treasury governed by decision markets. The ICO raised $150,000, of which $120,000 went to the treasury and $30,000 went to trading liquidity. The DAO treasury funds development directly. Taker fees flow to the protocol treasury and are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework. Revenue distribution and treasury allocation decisions are made via onchain governance proposals. The treasury contains $96,058 and is 100.0% cash.
(c) Operational use of resources
No foundation entity exists. No separate DevCo entity exists. The DAO treasury funds development directly. Ongoing operations are funded by the $150,000 ICO raise, with 60% allocated to operating runway—described as $15,000 per month covering four engineers, market-making operations, and infrastructure—20% allocated to a security audit, and 20% allocated to protocol-owned liquidity. Taker fees flow to the protocol treasury and are governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework; revenue distribution and treasury allocation decisions are made through onchain governance proposals.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
Foundation: no foundation entity exists. Labs/DevCo: no separate DevCo entity exists. DAO: the DAO treasury funds development directly; revenue distribution and treasury allocation decisions are made via onchain governance proposals, and taker fees flow to the protocol treasury governed by the MetaDAO futarchy framework. The following public resources cover the DAO's on-chain financial activity:
1. DAO Treasury on Solscan (https://solscan.io/account/6C8SUhNgaJz3UPUn7rXAxLeApWVLu3nfE7kYJs2eCX19): real-time view of the treasury vault that holds ICO proceeds and the ORDR mint authority, showing all inflows, outflows, taker fee receipts, and spending-limit draws.
2. MetaDAO project page for Ordr (https://metadao.fi/projects/ordr): governance dashboard showing all futarchy proposals, decision markets, and their outcomes, which is where treasury actions and protocol decisions are initiated and resolved.
3. Backable raise page (https://www.backable.biz/raises/HwvxqXHcRNKikH8RsqRRaV6NCpzxg1g5tHgnMfsdaaEj): permanent record of the ICO, including amount raised, backer claims, token allocations, team lock terms, and funding use including the $15,000 monthly spending limit.
4. Trading and liquidity dashboards on Dexscreener: futarchy AMM pool (https://dexscreener.com/solana/8mzxyimv29ivabhdzln3xa39jmrgteahwe3rnpkcekpa) and Meteora DLMM pool
(https://dexscreener.com/solana/3bjvehzhbytugx2ftdpxbnu7ekjqxktktngscj7ca9f7), showing the protocol-owned liquidity positions, prices, and volumes.
5. Blockworks Token Transparency filing (https://blockworks.com/token-transparency/filing/ordr-trade): the finalized B-1 disclosure covering supply, allocations, vesting, and governance, which this filing updates.
No separate token holder relations reports are published beyond these; all treasury and fee activity is natively visible on-chain through the links above.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No prior exploits or incidents are disclosed as of 2026-10-21; accordingly, no incident date or affected chain/component is applicable
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploit vector is disclosed: no exploits or incidents had occurred as of 2026-10-21.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits or incidents have occurred as of 2026-10-21; accordingly, no assets or tokens were affected by a prior token-related incident.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No remediation or response is applicable; no exploits or incidents have occurred as of 2026-10-21.
(e) Current status
No exploits or incidents have occurred as of 2026-10-21; there is no current incident status to report.
(f) References
No post-mortem, advisory, or PR references are applicable because no exploits or incidents have occurred as of 2026-10-21.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Line Item
Amount
N/A
N/A
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. ordr.trade is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.