Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

Opinion operates prediction markets, a product that is directly regulated or prohibited in a number of major jurisdictions. The token generation event and listing were completed through Binance Launchpool on 2026-03-05, with the Seed Tag applied to OPN, a label Binance uses for newly listed and innovative tokens that may carry higher volatility and risk. Opinion's own whitepaper states that regulatory treatment of digital assets and prediction markets varies across jurisdictions and may evolve, and its roadmap lists regulatory compliance initiatives in key markets as a 2026 Q1 item rather than a completed one. A change in law or in exchange policy in a jurisdiction where OPN currently trades could restrict or end trading of the token on that venue, and a change in the regulatory treatment of prediction markets could restrict the protocol's ability to deliver or maintain the product that gives the token its utility. (Source: OPINION Whitepaper v1.0, Binance Launchpool: Opinion (OPN), Opinion Terms of Use)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The Terms of Use identify Superchillclub Limited as the operating company and are governed by the laws of Panama, with mandatory arbitration in Panama before one arbitrator and exclusive court jurisdiction in Panama for non-arbitrated disputes. Opinion has not disclosed any licence, registration or authorisation held by Superchillclub Limited, Opinion Labs or the Opinion Foundation in any jurisdiction. The Opinion Foundation's stated mandate is limited to protocol stewardship and infrastructure coordination and expressly excludes financial services and investment management. Regulatory or legal change affecting prediction markets, digital-asset intermediaries or offshore operating structures could subject these entities to enforcement action or licensing requirements, or force changes to their structure or operations, and the project's limited public disclosure about their entity types, jurisdictions and relationships means tokenholders cannot assess that exposure from public sources. (Source: Opinion Terms of Use, OPINION Whitepaper v1.0)

Tokenholder tax treatment

The Terms of Use state that using the site, any other interface or the features may result in tax consequences, that it is the user's sole responsibility to determine whether there are any tax consequences from any transactions they initiate, and that the user is solely responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable tax laws in their tax resident jurisdiction. The terms also state that the Company is not acting as an investment adviser or as a trading, tax, legal or other adviser to any person or entity. Because the tax characterisation of airdropped tokens, of trading gains on prediction market positions and of dispute-staking rewards is unsettled and differs by jurisdiction, tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations and should consult their own advisers. (Source: Opinion Terms of Use)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

The Terms of Use prohibit access to, use of or trading on the platform by any person residing in, a citizen of, organized in or located in a Restricted Jurisdiction, defined as any jurisdiction or territory subject to comprehensive country-wide, territory-wide or regional economic sanctions by the United States, including Iran, Syria, Cuba, North Korea and the Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, and in addition the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ontario, Singapore, Poland, Thailand, South Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan Province and Hong Kong. Persons in a Restricted Jurisdiction may use only the content features of the site and may not access the technology features, including the platform itself. The terms state that there are no exceptions, prohibit the use of a VPN or similar tool to circumvent the restrictions, and provide that any person in violation may have their wallets placed in close-only mode and be prohibited from accessing the technology features at the Company's sole discretion. These restrictions materially limit the addressable market for the protocol and therefore for demand for the token, and create a risk for users that access can be withdrawn and positions forced into close-only mode. (Source: Opinion Terms of Use)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

The protocol depends on three distinct onchain components, each with its own failure mode: the conditional token framework, which governs market creation and outcome settlement; the exchange engine and fee manager, which govern order matching, fee calculation and settlement; and the OPN token contract, a native LayerZero omnichain fungible token using a burn-and-mint architecture in which tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain, so a fault in cross-chain message verification could result in tokens being minted without a corresponding burn. The protocol also depends on an off-chain resolution path: the whitepaper states that most markets are resolved through Opinion AI acting as the primary oracle mechanism, so an incorrect, delayed or manipulated resolution would mis-settle markets even if the contracts function as designed. The Terms of Use expressly direct users to familiarise themselves with smart contract vulnerabilities, front-end vulnerabilities, hacks, phishing attacks, social engineering attacks, cryptoasset volatility and transaction irreversibility. (Source: OPINION Whitepaper v1.0, Opinion Terms of Use)

Security measures and their limitations

Opinion's disclosed security measures are independent third-party audits: ScaleBit and Zellic on the conditional tokens, ScaleBit on the exchange engine and fee manager, and ScaleBit and Pashov on the OPN token. The whitepaper states that all identified findings have been addressed in accordance with the respective audit reports and that additional audits may be conducted prior to token issuance or major protocol upgrades. These measures have clear limits. An audit is a point-in-time review and does not guarantee the absence of vulnerabilities, and the audits cover the contracts rather than the AI oracle resolution path or the front end. The token contract has no pause, blacklist or upgrade functionality, which removes an administrative abuse surface but also removes any ability to halt transfers or patch the token contract in an incident. The Owner role retains setPeer, setEnforcedOptions, setDelegate and transferOwnership and the Delegate role retains LayerZero endpoint configuration over decentralized verifier networks, executors and libraries, and Opinion has not disclosed who holds those roles or whether they sit behind a multisig, so tokenholders cannot assess key-management risk from public sources. Opinion has published no bug bounty program. (Source: Opinion Audit Report, OPINION Whitepaper v1.0)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

Only 19.85% of total supply was circulating at the token generation event, so 80.15% of supply remains to be released against demand that must grow to absorb it. Investors at 23.00% and Team and Advisors at 19.50%, together 42.50% of total supply, unlock nothing at the token generation event and then begin a 24-month linear release after a 12-month cliff, concentrating a large share of supply into a single unlock onset roughly one year after launch. The Airdrop remainder of 20% of total supply vests over 7 months, the Marketing remainder over 6 months, the Foundation remainder over 12 months after a 6-month cliff, and the Ecosystem remainder over 36 months. On the revenue side, the whitepaper states that only trading fee revenue is live, while data service fees, custom API integration fees and AI oracle integration fees for B2B clients are described as in the pipeline, so the business currently rests on a single revenue line. That line is itself constrained: fees are charged to takers only, range from 0% to 1% of notional, fall toward zero as market probability moves away from 50%, can be reduced by up to 100% through stacking VIP, promotional and referral discounts subject only to a $0.25 minimum fee, and Opinion covers the onchain gas for trade matching and settlement, so net fee capture depends on discount uptake, market mix and gas costs. (Source: OPINION Whitepaper v1.0, Opinion Fees)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

No tokenholder voting mechanism was live at the token generation event. The whitepaper states that Opinion operates under a foundation-led governance model during its initial stages, with the Opinion Foundation overseeing protocol development, operational coordination and strategic direction, and places the introduction of protocol governance mechanisms in 2026 Q2 and enhanced governance mechanisms in 2026 Q3. In consequence, the parameters that determine token economics and reward flow are set unilaterally by the project rather than by tokenholders: the per-market topic rate that scales the fee curve, the VIP and promotional discount tiers, the referral rate, the size of the fixed weekly point pool, and the internal metrics used to score point-earning activity are all project-set, and the whitepaper states that there is no fixed conversion rate between points and incentive distributions. Fee and gas thresholds are stated to be subject to change during abnormal network conditions, with the interface reflecting the current schedule. Tokenholders have no disclosed right to direct treasury assets, to receive revenue distributions or to veto changes to emissions or reward parameters. (Source: OPINION Whitepaper v1.0, Opinion Fees)