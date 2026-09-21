(a) Problem the project solves

Onyx is a modular Layer 3 blockchain built for financial-grade applications, targeting decentralized finance, payment systems, governance frameworks, and other blockchain-based services that require institutional-grade throughput and low transaction costs.

(Source: About Onyx, Onyx Protocol)

(b) Operational priorities

Current operational priorities include continued development and maintenance of the Onyx Layer 3 Ledger and the Goliath Layer 1 chain (announced March 2025 for financial institutions), governance-driven emissions and treasury allocations, security hardening through audits and a bug bounty program, and support for ecosystem products including Onyx AI, the Onyx Smart Wallet, and Chain-linked infrastructure services such as Sequence.

(Source: Utility & Governance, Governance Overview, Bug Bounty, Onyx Protocol, MiCA Crypto-Asset White Paper)

(c) High-level project overview

Onyx operates the XCN Ledger, an EVM-compatible Layer 3 network deployed on the Arbitrum Orbit stack and settled through Coinbase's Base network. XCN is native to Ethereum and is extended to Base, BNB Chain, and the Onyx Ledger through bridge mechanics under which one XCN is locked on Ethereum and one is made available or minted on the destination network. A second chain, Goliath, is a standalone Layer 1 targeting banks and financial institutions using asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance consensus.

(Source: About Onyx, Token Bridge)

(d) Primary token functions

XCN serves four primary functions. First, it is the gas token for transactions on the Onyx Ledger, with a portion of transaction fees burned onchain. Second, it is the governance token used through staking-based voting and proposal rights in Onyx DAO governance on Ethereum. Third, it is used for service payments and premium or discounted access across products including Onyx Cloud and Sequence ledger services. Fourth, XCN is used for validator staking within the network.

(Source: About XCN, Utility & Governance, MiCA Crypto-Asset White Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol control currently relies on staking-based governance on Ethereum with a proposal threshold of 100,000,000 XCN, a three-day voting period, a 200,000,000 XCN support threshold for proposal success, and a two-day timelock before execution. A Guardian Wallet retains the authority to cancel proposals before execution, meaning the control surface is not purely token-majoritarian. In March 2026, the DAO's guardians exercised a 5/5 multisig veto to reject non-OIP polls, reset governance state, and raise the poll-creation minimum to 10,000,000 XCN.

(Source: Governance Overview, Governor, Onyx DAO Guardians Exercise Multi-Sig Authority to Veto Recent Polls)