Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

veNEST tokenholders do not control or own any IP

(b) Contract/admin powers

Governance authority. veNEST confers no rights over contract or admin changes. veNEST voting directs NEST emissions across gauges only. There is no on-chain governance executor, no proposal or voting system for protocol parameters, and no veto or super-majority mechanism. All administrative authority rests with the Nest team multisig.

The team multisig. The protocol admin is a Gnosis Safe at 0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 , requiring 3 of 5 signatures. The method of authority is a simple majority of a fixed five-key signer set. Signers are:

0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d

0xEaf38993240Ab0a5d4823eb8410bD11bB6c23CA5

0xdB180c83029577A1Cb323542EC796Fa4cC7b8F51

0x1CA8caF5197454A9eAbE05Db3A3c80897d5516A2

0xe8c4C070baa6117eB3186F8AE6ccEB7406707ea7

These keys are held by the CEO, CSO, and COO of Nest and the CTO of Aegas. Each is an externally owned account, not a contract. Separately, six 2-of-3 Gnosis Safes hold token allocations only and carry no protocol admin rights; the sole exception is noted under Minting below.

Upgrade authority and its limit. All implementation upgrades are gated by a TimelockController at 0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587 with a minimum delay of 86,400 seconds, or 24 hours. The 3-of-5 Safe is the sole holder of the PROPOSER, EXECUTOR, CANCELLER and TIMELOCK_ADMIN roles. No individual signer holds any timelock role, and the executor role is not open to the public, so no third party can execute a queued operation. The timelock owns both ProxyAdmin contracts:

0xb688d5e73777DfaaDbD7c5Fe98Aee6F35CF20124 governs the core contracts

governs the core contracts 0x45727c03B46970C64E4039B546E6bd1F9c9d92ab governs the Algebra DEX contracts

Upgradeable contracts therefore cannot be changed in under 24 hours, and any queued upgrade is publicly visible on-chain for that entire window before it can execute.

The upgradeable contracts and their current implementations are:

ContractProxyImplementationMinter 0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d0x13369f61c13bD809984855Ad26B1Bf7780Da8fB8 Voter 0x566bdc5444fd5fe5d93ec379Bd66eC861ddbA9010x2d70695c2f32C6b692370318436eF18d5c4677C1 VotingEscrow 0x2f2Ae07e3cc3391A2E27825652BA8DcdD54120740xF70526a0089FDC334814C3498cA1Ba30c25aBA91 GaugeRewarder 0xfF0124cf664240e5573282511042d7033C3f22eA0x4158958Bf30C818491b36020f4b709404ce645Ee AlgebraFactory 0xF77Bd082c627aA54591cF2f2EaA811fd1AB3b1F30xd99930FAE54B3Fbc237eB330527501237bB1B59E

What cannot be upgraded. The NEST token contract at 0x07c57E32a3C29D5659bda1d3EFC2E7BF004E3035 is not a proxy. It has no EIP-1967 implementation slot and its logic is immutable. Token transfer, balance and burn behaviour cannot be altered by any party, including the team multisig.

Pause authority. None exists. No pause, unpause, freeze, halt, blacklist or emergency-stop function is present in the deployed bytecode of the NEST token, Minter, Voter, VotingEscrow, AlgebraFactory or GaugeRewarder. The team cannot halt trading, freeze transfers, or block withdrawals. The only circuit breaker in the system is Voter.killGauge(address) and its counterpart Voter.reviveGauge(address) , which stop and restore NEST emissions to a single liquidity gauge. Neither affects token transfers, swaps, LP withdrawals, or veNEST unlocking.

Non-timelocked authorities. The 3-of-5 Safe at 0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 directly holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE on the Voter, AlgebraFactory and GaugeRewarder, and is the owner() of the VotingEscrow and AlgebraFactory. Actions under those roles, including gauge kill and revive and pool fee parameters, take effect immediately and are not subject to the 24-hour delay. Only implementation upgrades pass through the timelock.

Single-key authority. In addition to the 3-of-5 Safe, the individual key 0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d holds GOVERNANCE_ROLE on the Voter at 0x566bdc5444fd5fe5d93ec379Bd66eC861ddbA901 in its own right. Method of authority: unilateral single signer, with no threshold and no timelock delay. This key is held by the Nest team. GOVERNANCE_ROLE gates exactly two functions, killGauge(address) and reviveGauge(address) , which stop and restore NEST emissions to an individual liquidity gauge. It confers no other authority: the key cannot upgrade contracts, mint or burn NEST, move treasury assets, alter allocations, change pool or emission parameters, or affect token transfers, swaps, LP withdrawals or veNEST unlocking. The same two functions are also exercisable by the 3-of-5 Safe through its DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE.

Minting. NEST.mint() is owner-gated, and the token's owner is the Minter proxy at 0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d . Issuance is therefore programmatic per epoch rather than discretionary, and no human-controlled account can mint NEST directly. The Minter's own owner() is a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe at 0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827 , which can call setTeamRate() and setVoter() without timelock delay.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Tokenholders may lock NEST to obtain veNEST. veNEST is the on-chain economic and governance layer of the protocol, and individual holders vote directly from their own wallets. The scope of that vote is limited: veNEST holders direct NEST emissions across liquidity gauges each weekly epoch, determining which DEX pools receive incentives. veNEST does not vote on protocol parameters, contract upgrades, or administrative changes, and there is no proposal system, veto, or super-majority mechanism. Administrative authority rests with the nest team multisigs, principally a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe; protocol-owned veNEST is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safes.

Holders who lock and vote share 100% of on-chain rewards in proportion to veNEST vote weight, comprising trading fees, voting incentives, and HYPE distributed through the HYPE Engine Vault. veNEST voters receive 100% of trading fees generated by the pools they vote for, distributed by smart contract, and 100% of third-party voting incentives are distributed to the voters who supported those pools.

Tokenholder rights are on-chain rights only. The token is not a claim on the profits, revenues, or assets of the Development Company. NEST issuance follows an epoch-based schedule with defined starting emissions, ramp-up and programmed decline, implemented through the Minter's inflationRate and decayRate parameters, currently 150 and 100 basis points respectively. Emissions allocation is governed by veNEST votes. The rate parameters are adjustable by the Minter's owning 2-of-3 multisig; nest's stated policy is to keep adjustments within a ±25% band, which is a policy commitment rather than a contract-enforced bound. No party can mint NEST arbitrarily, and the 5% protocol emissions cut is hard-capped in the contract at 500 basis points.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Tokenholder rights are on-chain only. Tokenholders may lock NEST to obtain veNEST, and veNEST is the on-chain economic and governance layer of the protocol. The scope of veNEST governance is narrow and specific: veNEST holders vote each weekly epoch to direct NEST emissions across liquidity gauges, determining which DEX pools receive incentives. veNEST does not vote on protocol parameters, contract upgrades, or administrative changes. There is no proposal system, no governance executor, no veto, and no super-majority mechanism. Administrative authority rests entirely with the nest team multisigs, principally a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe at 0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 .

Individual veNEST holders vote directly from their own wallets. Protocol-owned veNEST, comprising the HYPE Engine, Team, Ecosystem Fund and Assistance Fund allocations, is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisigs, one per allocation.

Economically, the token is not a claim on the profits, revenues, or assets of the Development Company. Any economic benefit arises solely through automatic on-chain protocol mechanisms available to holders who lock into veNEST. veNEST voters receive 100% of trading fees generated by the pools they vote for, distributed by smart contract at epoch end. Protocols may offer voting incentives to attract veNEST votes to their pools, and 100% of those incentives are distributed to the veNEST voters who supported them. Holders who lock and vote share 100% of on-chain rewards in proportion to their veNEST vote weight, comprising trading fees, voting incentives, and HYPE distributed through the HYPE Engine Vault. The HYPE Engine receives the veNEST voting rewards accruing to the HYPE Engine NFT, converts that revenue into HYPE, and distributes HYPE as a reward stream to veNEST participants.

Emissions allocation is governed by veNEST votes. Of each epoch's newly minted NEST, 5% is routed to a protocol-controlled emissions receiver for voting incentives directed at partner and ecosystem pools. This 5% is enforced in the Minter contract by teamRate , which is hard-capped at MAX_TEAM_RATE of 500 basis points and cannot be raised above 5% by any party. The protocol additionally maintains a Growth Treasury of liquid NEST.

Buybacks are performed by the Assistance Fund and the HYPE Engine Vault, and may be performed by the Ecosystem Fund at the discretion of the team.

Beyond the automatic entitlements described above, tokenholders hold no governance rights over discretionary protocol decisions. They cannot direct treasury spending, alter fee routing, set reward parameters, initiate or size buybacks, or control any protocol-held assets. Those decisions rest with the team multisigs. The fee and incentive entitlements above are automatic consequences of the smart contracts and are not subject to tokenholder vote or team discretion.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance currently operates on-chain through individual veNEST holders voting from their own wallets, with the scope of that vote limited to directing NEST emissions across liquidity gauges. Protocol-owned veNEST is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisigs. Contract and administrative authority sits separately with a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe at 0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 and is not subject to tokenholder vote.

The disclosed possible evolution of the control model relates to NEST emissions. Issuance follows an epoch-based schedule with defined starting emissions, a ramp-up phase, and a programmed decline. The schedule is implemented in the Minter contract at 0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d through two parameters: inflationRate and decayRate , which reduces them by 1.00% per epoch. Allocation across pools is governed by veNEST votes, and distribution is community-guided.

Both rate parameters are adjustable by the Minter's owner, a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe at 0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827 , without timelock delay. The contract bounds each parameter at 100%. nest's stated policy is to confine adjustments to a ±25% band around the scheduled rate; this is a policy commitment enforced by multisig discipline, not a constraint imposed by the contract. No party can mint NEST arbitrarily: NEST.mint() is callable only by the Minter, issuance occurs only through the permissionless weekly update_period() cycle, and the 5% protocol cut is hard-capped at 500 basis points by MAX_TEAM_RATE . Future emission adjustments will be published on-chain and on a Dune analytics page.

(f) Dissolution authority

nest has no on-chain dissolution function, no wind-down module, and no emergency withdrawal or migration mechanism. There is no procedure by which the team can shut the protocol down, and none by which the protocol is formally dissolved. What governs a wind-down is instead a set of contract properties determining what survives if the team ceases operations.

User exit does not depend on the team. The protocol is non-custodial and contains no pause, freeze, blacklist or emergency-stop function. Liquidity providers can withdraw from Algebra pools at any time. veNEST holders withdraw underlying NEST through withdraw(uint256) on the VotingEscrow at 0x2f2Ae07e3cc3391A2E27825652BA8DcdD5412074 , which is gated by onlyNftApprovedOrOwner and requires only that the lock has expired. No administrative action, signature, or approval from Nest or Aegas is required for any user to exit, and no party can prevent it.

Emissions continue without the team. update_period() on the Minter at 0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d is permissionless and callable by any address once per weekly epoch. Emission accrual and gauge distribution continue on schedule whether or not the team remains active. Abandonment does not halt the protocol.

Voluntary relinquishment of authority. The team can permanently surrender administrative control. renounceOwnership() is present on the NEST token, Minter, VotingEscrow and AlgebraFactory, and the TimelockController roles can be renounced or revoked. Doing so would leave the contracts ownerless and the implementations permanently immutable, since all upgrade authority derives from the timelock at 0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587 . Method of authority: 3-of-5 majority on the core Safe, and 2-of-3 on the Minter owner Safe. The action is irreversible with no recovery mechanism.

Permanently locked allocations in a wind-down. The Team, Ecosystem Fund, HYPE Engine and Assistance Fund allocations are held as permanently max-locked veNEST. This is a policy commitment rather than a technical impossibility. unlockPermanent(uint256) on the VotingEscrow is gated by onlyNftApprovedOrOwner , so the holding Safe can convert a permanent lock into a decaying lock, which expires after at most six months, after which the NEST becomes withdrawable. Enforcement rests on multisig discipline at a 2-of-3 threshold, not on code. In a wind-down these allocations could return to circulation over a maximum six-month horizon.

Treasury assets. No mechanism compels distribution of treasury assets to tokenholders on dissolution. Growth Treasury holdings remain under the control of their 2-of-3 Safe, and disposition would be a discretionary decision of the signers.