Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
nest is the Hyperliquid spot growth and yield machine: the liquidity, growth, and yield layer of the ecosystem, and the first ve(3,3) decentralized exchange that turns trading fees into amplified HYPE exposure.
Where traditional DEXs simply distribute fees, nest multiplies them through HYPE Engine treasury mechanics. Assets launch, bootstrap liquidity, and scale into HyperCore on nest, and every trade compounds HYPE accumulation and upside for the people holding it.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Does not exist
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Does not exist
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
@satsyxbt
CEO of nest; member of the 3/4 Safe multisig used for nest-controlled veNEST
Founder of Blast
@Telaga
COO of nest; member of the 3/4 Safe multisig used for nest-controlled veNEST
Blast
Individual veNEST voters execute governance on-chain by each wallet
@ace_da_book
CSO of nest; member of the 3/4 Safe multisig used for nest controlled veNEST
Aerodrome, Liquid Crypto Fund Management
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
veNEST tokenholders do not control or own any IP
(b) Contract/admin powers
Governance authority. veNEST confers no rights over contract or admin changes. veNEST voting directs NEST emissions across gauges only. There is no on-chain governance executor, no proposal or voting system for protocol parameters, and no veto or super-majority mechanism. All administrative authority rests with the Nest team multisig.
The team multisig. The protocol admin is a Gnosis Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79, requiring 3 of 5 signatures. The method of authority is a simple majority of a fixed five-key signer set. Signers are:
0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d
0xEaf38993240Ab0a5d4823eb8410bD11bB6c23CA5
0xdB180c83029577A1Cb323542EC796Fa4cC7b8F51
0x1CA8caF5197454A9eAbE05Db3A3c80897d5516A2
0xe8c4C070baa6117eB3186F8AE6ccEB7406707ea7
These keys are held by the CEO, CSO, and COO of Nest and the CTO of Aegas. Each is an externally owned account, not a contract. Separately, six 2-of-3 Gnosis Safes hold token allocations only and carry no protocol admin rights; the sole exception is noted under Minting below.
Upgrade authority and its limit. All implementation upgrades are gated by a TimelockController at
0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587 with a minimum delay of 86,400 seconds, or 24 hours. The 3-of-5 Safe is the sole holder of the PROPOSER, EXECUTOR, CANCELLER and TIMELOCK_ADMIN roles. No individual signer holds any timelock role, and the executor role is not open to the public, so no third party can execute a queued operation. The timelock owns both ProxyAdmin contracts:
0xb688d5e73777DfaaDbD7c5Fe98Aee6F35CF20124governs the core contracts
0x45727c03B46970C64E4039B546E6bd1F9c9d92abgoverns the Algebra DEX contracts
Upgradeable contracts therefore cannot be changed in under 24 hours, and any queued upgrade is publicly visible on-chain for that entire window before it can execute.
The upgradeable contracts and their current implementations are:
ContractProxyImplementationMinter
0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d0x13369f61c13bD809984855Ad26B1Bf7780Da8fB8Voter
0x566bdc5444fd5fe5d93ec379Bd66eC861ddbA9010x2d70695c2f32C6b692370318436eF18d5c4677C1VotingEscrow
0x2f2Ae07e3cc3391A2E27825652BA8DcdD54120740xF70526a0089FDC334814C3498cA1Ba30c25aBA91GaugeRewarder
0xfF0124cf664240e5573282511042d7033C3f22eA0x4158958Bf30C818491b36020f4b709404ce645EeAlgebraFactory
0xF77Bd082c627aA54591cF2f2EaA811fd1AB3b1F30xd99930FAE54B3Fbc237eB330527501237bB1B59E
What cannot be upgraded. The NEST token contract at
0x07c57E32a3C29D5659bda1d3EFC2E7BF004E3035 is not a proxy. It has no EIP-1967 implementation slot and its logic is immutable. Token transfer, balance and burn behaviour cannot be altered by any party, including the team multisig.
Pause authority. None exists. No pause, unpause, freeze, halt, blacklist or emergency-stop function is present in the deployed bytecode of the NEST token, Minter, Voter, VotingEscrow, AlgebraFactory or GaugeRewarder. The team cannot halt trading, freeze transfers, or block withdrawals. The only circuit breaker in the system is
Voter.killGauge(address) and its counterpart
Voter.reviveGauge(address), which stop and restore NEST emissions to a single liquidity gauge. Neither affects token transfers, swaps, LP withdrawals, or veNEST unlocking.
Non-timelocked authorities. The 3-of-5 Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 directly holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE on the Voter, AlgebraFactory and GaugeRewarder, and is the
owner() of the VotingEscrow and AlgebraFactory. Actions under those roles, including gauge kill and revive and pool fee parameters, take effect immediately and are not subject to the 24-hour delay. Only implementation upgrades pass through the timelock.
Single-key authority. In addition to the 3-of-5 Safe, the individual key
0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d holds GOVERNANCE_ROLE on the Voter at
0x566bdc5444fd5fe5d93ec379Bd66eC861ddbA901 in its own right. Method of authority: unilateral single signer, with no threshold and no timelock delay. This key is held by the Nest team. GOVERNANCE_ROLE gates exactly two functions,
killGauge(address) and
reviveGauge(address), which stop and restore NEST emissions to an individual liquidity gauge. It confers no other authority: the key cannot upgrade contracts, mint or burn NEST, move treasury assets, alter allocations, change pool or emission parameters, or affect token transfers, swaps, LP withdrawals or veNEST unlocking. The same two functions are also exercisable by the 3-of-5 Safe through its DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE.
Minting.
NEST.mint() is owner-gated, and the token's owner is the Minter proxy at
0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d. Issuance is therefore programmatic per epoch rather than discretionary, and no human-controlled account can mint NEST directly. The Minter's own
owner() is a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe at
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827, which can call
setTeamRate() and
setVoter() without timelock delay.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Tokenholders may lock NEST to obtain veNEST. veNEST is the on-chain economic and governance layer of the protocol, and individual holders vote directly from their own wallets. The scope of that vote is limited: veNEST holders direct NEST emissions across liquidity gauges each weekly epoch, determining which DEX pools receive incentives. veNEST does not vote on protocol parameters, contract upgrades, or administrative changes, and there is no proposal system, veto, or super-majority mechanism. Administrative authority rests with the nest team multisigs, principally a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe; protocol-owned veNEST is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safes.
Holders who lock and vote share 100% of on-chain rewards in proportion to veNEST vote weight, comprising trading fees, voting incentives, and HYPE distributed through the HYPE Engine Vault. veNEST voters receive 100% of trading fees generated by the pools they vote for, distributed by smart contract, and 100% of third-party voting incentives are distributed to the voters who supported those pools.
Tokenholder rights are on-chain rights only. The token is not a claim on the profits, revenues, or assets of the Development Company. NEST issuance follows an epoch-based schedule with defined starting emissions, ramp-up and programmed decline, implemented through the Minter's
inflationRate and
decayRate parameters, currently 150 and 100 basis points respectively. Emissions allocation is governed by veNEST votes. The rate parameters are adjustable by the Minter's owning 2-of-3 multisig; nest's stated policy is to keep adjustments within a ±25% band, which is a policy commitment rather than a contract-enforced bound. No party can mint NEST arbitrarily, and the 5% protocol emissions cut is hard-capped in the contract at 500 basis points.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholder rights are on-chain only. Tokenholders may lock NEST to obtain veNEST, and veNEST is the on-chain economic and governance layer of the protocol. The scope of veNEST governance is narrow and specific: veNEST holders vote each weekly epoch to direct NEST emissions across liquidity gauges, determining which DEX pools receive incentives. veNEST does not vote on protocol parameters, contract upgrades, or administrative changes. There is no proposal system, no governance executor, no veto, and no super-majority mechanism. Administrative authority rests entirely with the nest team multisigs, principally a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79.
Individual veNEST holders vote directly from their own wallets. Protocol-owned veNEST, comprising the HYPE Engine, Team, Ecosystem Fund and Assistance Fund allocations, is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisigs, one per allocation.
Economically, the token is not a claim on the profits, revenues, or assets of the Development Company. Any economic benefit arises solely through automatic on-chain protocol mechanisms available to holders who lock into veNEST. veNEST voters receive 100% of trading fees generated by the pools they vote for, distributed by smart contract at epoch end. Protocols may offer voting incentives to attract veNEST votes to their pools, and 100% of those incentives are distributed to the veNEST voters who supported them. Holders who lock and vote share 100% of on-chain rewards in proportion to their veNEST vote weight, comprising trading fees, voting incentives, and HYPE distributed through the HYPE Engine Vault. The HYPE Engine receives the veNEST voting rewards accruing to the HYPE Engine NFT, converts that revenue into HYPE, and distributes HYPE as a reward stream to veNEST participants.
Emissions allocation is governed by veNEST votes. Of each epoch's newly minted NEST, 5% is routed to a protocol-controlled emissions receiver for voting incentives directed at partner and ecosystem pools. This 5% is enforced in the Minter contract by
teamRate, which is hard-capped at
MAX_TEAM_RATE of 500 basis points and cannot be raised above 5% by any party. The protocol additionally maintains a Growth Treasury of liquid NEST.
Buybacks are performed by the Assistance Fund and the HYPE Engine Vault, and may be performed by the Ecosystem Fund at the discretion of the team.
Beyond the automatic entitlements described above, tokenholders hold no governance rights over discretionary protocol decisions. They cannot direct treasury spending, alter fee routing, set reward parameters, initiate or size buybacks, or control any protocol-held assets. Those decisions rest with the team multisigs. The fee and incentive entitlements above are automatic consequences of the smart contracts and are not subject to tokenholder vote or team discretion.
(e) Control surface reliance
Governance currently operates on-chain through individual veNEST holders voting from their own wallets, with the scope of that vote limited to directing NEST emissions across liquidity gauges. Protocol-owned veNEST is held in 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisigs. Contract and administrative authority sits separately with a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 and is not subject to tokenholder vote.
The disclosed possible evolution of the control model relates to NEST emissions. Issuance follows an epoch-based schedule with defined starting emissions, a ramp-up phase, and a programmed decline. The schedule is implemented in the Minter contract at
0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d through two parameters:
inflationRateand
decayRate, which reduces them by 1.00% per epoch. Allocation across pools is governed by veNEST votes, and distribution is community-guided.
Both rate parameters are adjustable by the Minter's owner, a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe at
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827, without timelock delay. The contract bounds each parameter at 100%. nest's stated policy is to confine adjustments to a ±25% band around the scheduled rate; this is a policy commitment enforced by multisig discipline, not a constraint imposed by the contract. No party can mint NEST arbitrarily:
NEST.mint() is callable only by the Minter, issuance occurs only through the permissionless weekly
update_period() cycle, and the 5% protocol cut is hard-capped at 500 basis points by
MAX_TEAM_RATE. Future emission adjustments will be published on-chain and on a Dune analytics page.
(f) Dissolution authority
nest has no on-chain dissolution function, no wind-down module, and no emergency withdrawal or migration mechanism. There is no procedure by which the team can shut the protocol down, and none by which the protocol is formally dissolved. What governs a wind-down is instead a set of contract properties determining what survives if the team ceases operations.
User exit does not depend on the team. The protocol is non-custodial and contains no pause, freeze, blacklist or emergency-stop function. Liquidity providers can withdraw from Algebra pools at any time. veNEST holders withdraw underlying NEST through
withdraw(uint256) on the VotingEscrow at
0x2f2Ae07e3cc3391A2E27825652BA8DcdD5412074, which is gated by
onlyNftApprovedOrOwner and requires only that the lock has expired. No administrative action, signature, or approval from Nest or Aegas is required for any user to exit, and no party can prevent it.
Emissions continue without the team.
update_period() on the Minter at
0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d is permissionless and callable by any address once per weekly epoch. Emission accrual and gauge distribution continue on schedule whether or not the team remains active. Abandonment does not halt the protocol.
Voluntary relinquishment of authority. The team can permanently surrender administrative control.
renounceOwnership() is present on the NEST token, Minter, VotingEscrow and AlgebraFactory, and the TimelockController roles can be renounced or revoked. Doing so would leave the contracts ownerless and the implementations permanently immutable, since all upgrade authority derives from the timelock at
0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587. Method of authority: 3-of-5 majority on the core Safe, and 2-of-3 on the Minter owner Safe. The action is irreversible with no recovery mechanism.
Permanently locked allocations in a wind-down. The Team, Ecosystem Fund, HYPE Engine and Assistance Fund allocations are held as permanently max-locked veNEST. This is a policy commitment rather than a technical impossibility.
unlockPermanent(uint256) on the VotingEscrow is gated by
onlyNftApprovedOrOwner, so the holding Safe can convert a permanent lock into a decaying lock, which expires after at most six months, after which the NEST becomes withdrawable. Enforcement rests on multisig discipline at a 2-of-3 threshold, not on code. In a wind-down these allocations could return to circulation over a maximum six-month horizon.
Treasury assets. No mechanism compels distribution of treasury assets to tokenholders on dissolution. Growth Treasury holdings remain under the control of their 2-of-3 Safe, and disposition would be a discretionary decision of the signers.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
No Primary Foundation exists; Nest Exchange has no Foundation. Accordingly, there is no entity type or jurisdiction to disclose for a Primary Foundation.
(b) IP ownership & control
Nest Exchange has no Foundation; therefore, there is no Primary Foundation IP ownership or control to disclose for repos/code, trademarks, or brand.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs. Accordingly, there is no Primary Foundation with current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Nest Exchange has no Foundation. As a result, there is no Foundation that can exert direct or indirect influence over DevCo decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Nest Exchange has no Foundation. There are no Primary Foundation contract/admin powers to disclose for pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Nest Exchange has no Primary Foundation. Accordingly, this sub-question is not applicable to a Foundation entity.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
There is no Primary DevCo legal entity for which an entity type or jurisdiction applies. Nest is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper and has no Foundation or Labs.
(b) IP ownership & control
No Primary DevCo is disclosed. Nest is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper, and Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs. Accordingly, no repos/code, trademarks, brand assets, or other IP owned or controlled by a Primary DevCo are disclosed.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Nest is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper and has no Foundation or Labs. Accordingly, no Primary DevCo powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters are disclosed.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs. Nest is an entirely onchain business with no legal wrapper; therefore, there is no Foundation decision-making body disclosed over which a DevCo could exert direct or indirect influence.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No Primary DevCo exists. Nest is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper, so there are no Primary DevCo contract or admin powers to disclose for pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs and is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper; accordingly, there is no Primary DevCo and there are no equityholders. No current mechanism exists by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions are directed to a Primary DevCo or its equityholders. The project has 100% revenue sharing with no protocol fee extraction: weekly DEX trading fees are fully distributed to veNEST holders, fees are distributed entirely through smart contracts and not by a DevCo, and voluntary on-chain voting incentives are not connected to a DevCo.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
The disclosed non-issuer contributor categories are: (1) a software development agency, Aegas.io (Aegas, LLC, Delaware, USA), whose role is software development and which received 1,466,705 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest; and (2) a marketing agency, Giga Corp (GIGA OO LTD, London, England), whose role is marketing and which received 6,252,795 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest.
(b) Parameter control & scope
Aegas - controls no parameters
Giga Corp - controls no parameters
(c) Contract/admin powers
Affiliated Protocol Contributors. Nest has one APC: Aegas, a contracted development and infrastructure provider engaged to build and operate protocol systems. Aegas materially contributes to code and operations. No other APCs exist. Third-party integrations (Algebra Integral, ICHI, Steer, Angle, Merkl, Fuul, OpenOcean, Orbs) are passive technical integrations and do not contribute to code, operations, governance or funding. Auditors (BailSec, Hats Finance, Code4rena) are one-off service providers. The HYPE Engine is protocol-owned infrastructure held in a Nest-controlled Safe, not a separate entity.
Aegas: contract and admin powers.
Aegas holds no protocol authority as an entity. No address controlled by Aegas as a company holds any role, ownership position, or admin key on any Nest contract. Its influence is exercised solely through personnel who sit on Nest multisigs as individual signers.
One Aegas officer, its CTO, holds one signer key. That key is one of five on the core admin Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79 (3-of-5 threshold) and one of three on each of the six token-allocation Safes (2-of-3 threshold). Method of authority: minority signer within a majority-threshold multisig. Aegas cannot act unilaterally in either case. On the core admin Safe it must be joined by two of the four other signers; on an allocation Safe it must be joined by one of the two other signers. It cannot block action either, since the remaining signers meet both thresholds without it.
Aegas has no pause power, because no pause function exists anywhere in the protocol. It has no independent upgrade power. It holds no role on the TimelockController at
0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587, no role on either ProxyAdmin (
0xb688d5e73777DfaaDbD7c5Fe98Aee6F35CF20124 and
0x45727c03B46970C64E4039B546E6bd1F9c9d92ab), and no DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE on the Voter, GaugeRewarder or AlgebraFactory.
Aegas operates Nest's off-chain backend services under contract, including price feeds, reward accounting and event indexing. It holds the private key that produces EIP-712 signatures authorising reward claims; the corresponding on-chain signer address is
0x41676a3Ad52294fceF2e875e3EaB92884dbB0A7e. Limitation: this key authorises claims of rewards already accrued under on-chain accounting. It cannot mint NEST, alter allocations, move treasury assets, upgrade contracts, or change protocol parameters. It is replaceable by the 3-of-5 Safe, which holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE on the GaugeRewarder at
0xfF0124cf664240e5573282511042d7033C3f22eA.
Nest team: contract and admin powers.
The Nest team controls the core admin Safe at
0x6652173b0Cb3d96d8f0198bc49670440Dec69e79, a Gnosis Safe v1.3.0 with a 3-of-5 threshold. Method of authority: fixed-set majority. There is no veto right and no super-majority requirement. Signers are
0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d,
0xEaf38993240Ab0a5d4823eb8410bD11bB6c23CA5,
0xdB180c83029577A1Cb323542EC796Fa4cC7b8F51,
0x1CA8caF5197454A9eAbE05Db3A3c80897d5516A2 and
0xe8c4C070baa6117eB3186F8AE6ccEB7406707ea7.
That Safe is the sole holder of the PROPOSER, EXECUTOR, CANCELLER and TIMELOCK_ADMIN roles on the TimelockController at
0xFBcC128edfddb638B0939a67f6F505b37425F587, which enforces a 24-hour minimum delay on all implementation upgrades and owns both ProxyAdmins. No individual signer holds a timelock role and the executor role is not public. The Safe also holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE on the Voter, GaugeRewarder and AlgebraFactory, POOLS_ADMINISTRATOR on the AlgebraFactory, and is
owner() of the VotingEscrow at
0x2f2Ae07e3cc3391A2E27825652BA8DcdD5412074. Actions under those direct roles are immediate and not timelocked; only upgrades carry the 24-hour delay.
A separate 2-of-3 Safe at
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827 is
owner() of the Minter at
0x574f6865140e6929bDed24596D78a8D9c07E356d and can call
setTeamRate() and
setVoter() with no timelock delay.
Pause authority: none. No pause, unpause, freeze, halt, blacklist or emergency-stop function exists in the NEST token, Minter, Voter, VotingEscrow, AlgebraFactory or GaugeRewarder. No party can halt trading, freeze transfers or block withdrawals. The only circuit breaker is
Voter.killGauge(address) /
reviveGauge(address), which stops emissions to a single gauge and does not affect transfers, swaps, LP withdrawals or veNEST unlocking.
veNEST holders have no authority over contract or admin changes. veNEST voting directs emissions only. There is no governance executor, proposal system, veto, or super-majority mechanism available to tokenholders.
Single-key authority disclosure. In addition to the 3-of-5 Safe, the individual key
0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d holds GOVERNANCE_ROLE on the Voter at
0x566bdc5444fd5fe5d93ec379Bd66eC861ddbA901 in its own right. Method of authority: unilateral single signer, no threshold and no timelock. This key is held by Nest.
Giga corp controls no powers. Arrangement expired as of March, 2026.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
The software development agency received 1,466,705 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest. The marketing agency received 6,252,795 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest. Protocol-linked economics are not routed to these agencies through a separate off-chain payment arrangement; any protocol-generated value is available through the same veNEST mechanism applicable to tokenholders who lock tokens and participate in voting. Under that mechanism, participating veNEST holders share 100% of on-chain rewards based on veNEST vote power, including trading fees, voting incentives, and HYPE generated via the HYPE Engine Vault. veNEST voters receive 100% of trading fees generated by pools they support with votes, distributed through smart contracts, with fees delivered at the end of each epoch to veNEST holders who vote. Protocols may also provide voting incentives to attract veNEST votes toward their liquidity pools, and those incentives are paid directly to veNEST holders who vote for those pools.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV. The table is the final answer.
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
NEST
11/27/2025
HYPE Engine
Treasury
0.219832571095219
400000000
0
0
0
0
0
1
Yes
Protocol-owned permanently max-locked veNEST NFT held in a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). Uses veNEST voting rewards to buy HYPE and distribute it to lockers via HYPE Spring and the HYPE Engine Vault. No unlock is ever scheduled, so it is structurally outside circulating supply. Holds roughly 27% of veNEST supply. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0xbA6f01324F61aD4F5997C44580CF21A80655B969
NEST
11/27/2025
Team
Insiders
0.0824372141607072
150000000
0
0
0
0
0
1
Yes
Permanently max-locked veNEST held in a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). No unlock is ever scheduled and the allocation does not contribute to circulating supply. Issuer confirms that as of 2025-12-07 there are no post-TGE employee token grants and no unvested or locked tokens attributable to post-TGE employees, so no post-TGE employee vesting schedule is in effect. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x90D39920c60953A96BfAAFbA55F909697F55a7cC
NEST
11/27/2025
Ecosystem Fund
Ecosystem
0.0549581427738048
100000000
0
0
0
0
0
1
Yes
Permanently max-locked veNEST NFT held in a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). Issuer confirms the same Safe also receives the weekly 5% emissions cut recorded on the Voting Incentives Reserve row. The shared address is intentional, one Safe holding two distinct pools, and is not a data error. Public docs describe this bucket as permanently locked veNEST. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827
NEST
11/27/2025
Assistance Fund
Treasury
0.0549581427738048
100000000
0
0
0
0
0
1
Yes
Permanently max-locked veNEST held in a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). Collects voting rewards used for NEST buybacks, lock bonuses and future incentive programs at team discretion. The principal never unlocks. Public docs describe this allocation as NEST; issuer confirms it is held as permanently max-locked veNEST. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x0Ccd34Be3C5F4f905308B0eF898E870Fb7930354
NEST
11/27/2025
Growth Treasury
Treasury
0.0549581427738048
100000000
1
100000000
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Liquid NEST reserved in a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08) for future development and growth and kept outside circulating supply per issuer docs. Conditional because deployment requires a multisig treasury decision rather than a time-based unlock. Issuer states any future contributor or employee compensation would be distributed as locked NEST under the same 6 month max-lock mechanics; no such grants have been issued to date. Issuer confirms approximately 28,000,000 NEST has been spent from this allocation since launch, leaving an on-chain balance of 72,033,536 against the 100,000,000 originally allocated when checked on 2026-09-08; the allocation figure is the initial grant, not the current balance. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0xB59cd99f88cACc73adA8D7701197B1B3a7B9c6eC
NEST
11/27/2025
Fenix Airdrop
Community
0.0274790713869024
50000000
0
0
6
1
0
1
Conditional
Distributed to veFNX holders from Blast as max-locked veNEST recognising prior MetaDEX users. Issuer confirms a claim was required, with a claim deadline of 6 months after launch, 2026-05-27, coinciding with expiry of the 6 month max lock that ran from TGE. Conditional because a claim was required before tokens count as circulating. Treatment of any tokens left unclaimed at the deadline is not published. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
NEST
11/27/2025
Angel Round
Private / VC
0.0192353499708317
35000000
0
0
6
1
0
1
No
Raise at $20m FDV issued as max-locked veNEST (alignment-first capital), unlocking in full when the 6 month lock expired on 2026-05-27. Held in the shared raise 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08) alongside the Community and Echo rounds rather than a per-round vesting contract. Source conflict: issuer reports the raise split as Angel 3.5%, Community 1.5% and Echo 1.5% with Liquidity 3.5%; public docs show a coarser combined Raise 5% and Liquidity 5%. Issuer figures used as the more granular primary source. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x337330Ce02D9dc8f8B3493678c19C8aA0a55A201
NEST
11/27/2025
Initial Liquidity
Liquidity
0.0192353499708317
35000000
1
35000000
0
0
0
1
No
NEST seeding NEST trading pairs at TGE to ensure liquid trading conditions. Fully unlocked at TGE and freely tradeable, so counted as circulating. Source conflict: issuer reports 3.5%; public docs show a combined Liquidity 5%. Issuer figure used. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
NEST
11/27/2025
Community Round
Public / Sale
0.00824372141607072
15000000
0
0
6
1
0
1
No
Raise participation issued as max-locked veNEST, unlocking in full when the 6 month lock expired on 2026-05-27. Held in the shared raise 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x337330Ce02D9dc8f8B3493678c19C8aA0a55A201
NEST
11/27/2025
Echo Round
Public / Sale
0.00824372141607072
15000000
0
0
3
0
3
1
No
Raise participation issued as liquid NEST subject to a 3 month cliff followed by a 3 month linear vest at monthly cadence, per issuer. The only allocation with a contractual vesting schedule rather than a veNEST lock. Held in the shared raise 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08). Source: issuer, and https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.7-tokenomics
0x337330Ce02D9dc8f8B3493678c19C8aA0a55A201
NEST
11/27/2025
LP Emissions
Emissions
0.427897643703813
778588253
0
0
0
0
10
1
No
New supply minted each weekly epoch and paid to liquidity providers in proportion to gauge vote weight. NEST is inflationary with no max supply. Cumulative mint through epoch 41 was 819,566,582, verified against on-chain totalSupply of 1,819,566,581.83 on 2026-09-08; this row is the 95% LP share of that mint. Modelled as a 10 month linear release from TGE to match the period over which it was actually minted, since the workbook has no continuous-emission input. This figure is a snapshot and increases every epoch. Claiming is permissionless and tokens are freely transferable, so treated as circulating. Source: https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.3-emissions
NEST
11/27/2025
Voting Incentives Reserve
Emissions
0.0225209285581395
40978329
0
0
0
0
10
1
Conditional
Issuer confirms 5% of each epoch's newly minted NEST is deposited to a 2-of-3 Gnosis Safe multisig (Safe v1.3.0, threshold and signer set verified on-chain 2026-09-08) and deployed as voting incentives to drive liquidity to partner and ecosystem pools. Conditional because deployment is a protocol decision, not a time-based unlock. 40,978,329 is 5% of the 819,566,582 minted through epoch 41 and is an approximation of the cumulative cut rather than a live wallet balance; the Safe held 0 NEST when checked on 2026-09-08, consistent with incentives already deployed. Shares an address with the Ecosystem Fund row; issuer confirms this is intentional, one Safe holding two distinct pools. Source: issuer, and https://docs.usenest.xyz/nest-explained/2.3-emissions
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
As of December 7, 2025, 0% of total supply is locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees as of with token grants, and there are no tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees. The corresponding percentage of total supply is not separately disclosed in this filing.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
No post-TGE grants exist
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
Token-based payments to external service providers exist. A software development agency received 1,466,705 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest, and a marketing agency received 6,252,795 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest. The on-chain NEST mint, lock, and veNEST token transfer transaction is recorded at https://hyperevmscan.io/tx/0xe83a3d20c5813e239077e3fea066e9d0f8a7b97462fe72f816ae84b7f5c6e8a7.
(b) Total token allocation
Total 7,719,500 veNEST allocated.
Disclosed token-based service-provider allocations are 1,466,705 veNEST to the software development agency and 6,252,795 veNEST to the marketing agency, each with a 6-month lock and linear vest. Growth treasury made the payment 0xb59cd99f88cacc73ada8d7701197b1b3a7b9c6ec
(c) Payer entity
Existing token-based service-provider compensation is disclosed for a software development agency, which received 1,466,705 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest, and a marketing agency, which received 6,252,795 veNEST tokens with a 6-month lock and linear vest.
Payer entity is growth treasury 0xb59cd99f88cacc73ada8d7701197b1b3a7b9c6ec
(d) Description of advisory/services
The disclosed token-based service providers are a software development agency and a marketing agency. The software development agency provides software development services, and the marketing agency provides marketing services.
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
Yes
(b) Usernames & roles
Intern (@hypEconomist) - introductions to HyperEVM network and social media awareness on X
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
received 574,420 of 6month locked veNEST
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
HYPE Engine Vault
Automatically votes for veNEST depositors, compounds voting rewards into more veNEST and max locks weekly
HyperEVM
0x96F7b8BA7580d3E510B0Fb3F0E135a743d8eb17a
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
HYPE Engine
Receives voting rewards and converts these revenues into HYPE exposure, and issues HYPE as a reward stream for veNEST participants in the HYPE Engine Vault.
HyperEVM
0xbA6f01324F61aD4F5997C44580CF21A80655B969
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Team wallet
Permanently max-locked veNEST. Votes weekly to receive voting rewards and funds team operations.
HyperEVM
0x90D39920c60953A96BfAAFbA55F909697F55a7cC
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Ecosystem Fund
Permanently max-locked veNEST. Votes to send emissions to ecosystem token pairs, uses revenues for NEST buybacks and growth initiatives.
HyperEVM
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Assistance Fund
Permanently max-locked veNEST. Votes weekly to receive voting rewards used for NEST buybacks and growth initiatives
HyperEVM
0x0Ccd34Be3C5F4f905308B0eF898E870Fb7930354
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Growth Treasury
Growth Treasury consisting of liquid NEST that could be used in the future to compensate newly onboarded contributors or employees through locked NEST distributions.
HyperEVM
0xB59cd99f88cACc73adA8D7701197B1B3a7B9c6eC
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Raise wallet
Received all raised funds from angels, community, and echo rounds. Funded initial protocol owned liquidity and marketing expenses
HyperEVM
0x337330Ce02D9dc8f8B3493678c19C8aA0a55A201
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
5% per epoch NEST emissions receiver
Receives 5% of newly minted NEST tokens each week for voting incentives intended to drive liquidity to partner and ecosystem pools.
HyperEVM
0x8CE4d7F93f8A55E6d120F302C0BcCE502B640827
3/4 multisig using Safe for nest-controlled veNEST.
Fenix Airdrop Merkle distributor
On-chain Merkle distributor for the Fenix Airdrop, through which eligible veFNX holders on Blast receive max-locked veNEST allocations encoded in the airdrop Merkle distribution. Contract controlled
HyperEVM
0xB97B9217B55F322F7105f34777Af9F63B3b720A6
Contract-controlled
Contract owner Gnosis safe
Protocol contract changes
HyperEVM
0xD969e33695C1ef22F56409A04C14470aF864fE6d
3/5 Gnosis Safe multisignature from the nest team.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
No market maker deals exist.
$250,000 of NEST and $250,000 of WHYPE was deposited by nest to nest exchange full range liquidity pool at TGE.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Nest Exchange full range liquidity pool, funded with NEST and WHYPE
Initial Liquidity allocation: 35,000,000 NEST, equal to 3.5% of the supply
Deposited into nest liquidity pool at TGE. Open ended with no lockup
No listing fees were paid.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
The disclosed secondary-market accumulation mechanism is the HYPE Engine. A portion of protocol rewards, initially approximately 40% of veNEST voting rewards, flows into the HYPE Engine. The HYPE Engine wallet receives 100% of all veNEST voting rewards directed to the HYPE Engine NFT, converts these revenues into HYPE exposure, acquires HYPE, and issues HYPE as a reward stream for veNEST participants who lock NEST in the HYPE Engine Vault.
The HYPE Engine Vault is an automated voting strategy where users delegate their veNEST to the vault, it votes and buys back/compounds users' veNEST with rewards. Users in the HYPE Engine Vault receive HYPE bonuses from the HYPE Engine veNEST for locking new NEST each epoch.
The Assistance Fund veNEST also uses protocol rewards to buyback NEST from the secondary-market. Accumulated NEST can be locked to increase the Assistance Fund voting power or distributed to protocol liquidity or new nest growth initiatives (ex-team).
Policy controller is the nest CEO. HYPE may be reused at the team's discretion and the policy can change at the team's discretion.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
At TGE, nest deposited $250,000 of NEST and $250,000 of WHYPE to the Nest Exchange full-range liquidity pool.
Total POL is $575,000 as of Sep 8, 2026 on usenest.xyz liquidity pools.
Policy is controlled by CEO and they have rights to withdraw POL at any time.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
None
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
none exist
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Angel Round
SAFT
Closed Oct. 15, 2025
35,000,000 max locked veNEST; 3.5% of initial allocation denominator applies (1B supply)
6-month locked veNEST
Echo Round
SAFT
Closed Nov. 11, 2025
15,000,000 NEST; 1.5% of initial allocation denominator applies (1B supply)
3-month cliff and 3-month vest NEST
Community Round
Direct Sale
Closed Nov. 14, 2025
15,000,000 max locked veNEST; 1.5% of initial allocation denominator applies (1B supply)
6-month locked veNEST
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
Foundation: Nest Exchange has no Foundation. Lab/DevCo: Nest Exchange has no Labs and is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper. DAO: veNEST holders represent the on-chain economic and governance layer of the project.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs and is an entirely on-chain business with no legal wrapper. The on-chain economic and governance layer is represented by veNEST holders, and veNEST is the only entity that receives protocol revenue. veNEST revenue streams are generated entirely by on-chain economic activity: weekly DEX trading fees are fully distributed at the end of each epoch to veNEST holders who vote, and protocols may provide voting incentives that are paid directly to veNEST holders who vote for those pools. The project states that there is 100% revenue sharing with no protocol fee extraction. The HYPE Engine wallet receives 100% of all veNEST voting rewards directed to the HYPE Engine NFT, converts those revenues into HYPE exposure, and issues HYPE as a reward stream for veNEST participants. The protocol also maintains a Growth Treasury consisting of liquid NEST, which could be used in the future to compensate newly onboarded contributors or employees. Nest raised $670,000 in an Angel round, $150,000 in an Echo round, and $120,000 in a Community round, each at a $20 million FDV.
(c) Operational use of resources
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs. veNEST holders represent the on-chain economic and governance layer of the project, and veNEST is the only entity that receives protocol revenue. Operationally, weekly DEX trading fees are fully distributed to veNEST holders who vote, and voting incentives may be provided by protocols and paid directly to veNEST holders who vote for those pools. The HYPE Engine converts revenues into HYPE exposure and issues HYPE as a reward stream for veNEST participants. The protocol maintains a Growth Treasury consisting of liquid NEST, which could be used in the future to compensate newly onboarded contributors or employees, with any such compensation distributed as locked NEST. Each week, 5% of newly minted NEST tokens are deposited to the NEST emissions receiver wallet for voting incentives intended to drive liquidity to partner and ecosystem pools. At TGE, nest deposited $250,000 of NEST and $250,000 of WHYPE to the nest exchange full range liquidity pool. Operational provisioning also included allocations to a software development agency and a marketing agency, which received 1,466,705 veNEST and 6,252,795 veNEST, respectively, each with a 6-month lock and linear vest.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
Nest Exchange has no Foundation or Labs and is an entirely onchain business with no legal wrapper. The on-chain economic and governance layer is represented by veNEST holders, and veNEST is the only entity that receives protocol revenue.
Public resources for on-chain resource usage include:
- https://nest-supply.netlify.app/ — provides clickable links to wallets and NEST supply.
- https://docs.usenest.xyz/key-features/tokenomics — discloses the initial allocation.
- https://docs.usenest.xyz/key-features/for-venest-lockers — documents governance rights for tokenholders.
- https://hyperevmscan.io/tx/0xe83a3d20c5813e239077e3fea066e9d0f8a7b97462fe72f816ae84b7f5c6e8a7 — records the onchain NEST mint, lock, and veNEST token transfer transaction.
- https://app.usenest.xyz/airdrop — allows the Fenix Airdrop to be checked and claimed.
Nest will provide ongoing and quarterly updates to tokenholders via live dashboards covering growth KPIs, token issuance, token value capture, and any additional expenses, and commits to publishing offchain financial reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
(f) References
No exploits affecting the NEST token, supply, contract, minting controls or custody as of 2026-09-08.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Nest is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.