Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
At launch, NEAR addressed the cost and scalability limits that kept blockchains from reaching mainstream usage. The founders encountered cross-border payment friction while coordinating a global contributor network for an AI startup and concluded that existing blockchains were too expensive and too limited to serve mainstream users. NEAR was built as a sharded, low-fee, usability-focused layer-one blockchain to address that gap. (Sources: NEAR roadmap and history; checked 2026-09-14.)
The project now works on four further problems:
- Cross-chain fragmentation. Value sits on chains that cannot settle with each other, so users rely on bridges, wrapped assets, or centralized venues. On NEAR, an MPC network gives NEAR accounts control of native addresses on other chains, and solvers fill declared outcomes in native assets. (Sources: NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.)
- Transaction confidentiality. On a public chain, order size, token pair, direction, and timing are visible, which exposes participants to frontrunning, MEV extraction, and strategy copying and which is one reason larger and institutional flow has remained on venues that provide confidential execution. Confidential Intents executes transactions on a private shard, a restricted-visibility environment run by a permissioned validator set. Confidentiality here is selective rather than anonymous. It limits who can see transaction detail at the point of execution. It does not remove the obligation of any regulated intermediary in a transaction to identify its customer, to screen against applicable sanctions lists or to meet its own reporting obligations, and it does not prevent a participant from disclosing its own activity where it is required to do so (Sources: Confidential Intents; How Confidential Intents Works; checked 2026-09-14.)
- Verifiable inference. Users of AI services generally cannot confirm which model processed their data, or whether that data was retained. NEAR AI runs open-weight models in hardware-isolated enclaves and serves frontier models under the same attestation model, with each request returning an attestation verified against an independent hardware root of trust. (Sources: NEAR AI; NEAR AI Cloud; checked 2026-09-14.)
- Agent transactions. Software agents that transact require identity, bounded spending authority, execution that does not disclose strategy, and low-cost settlement. NEAR accounts are not bound to a single key, and the confidential execution and attested inference described above apply to agent activity as well. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Tokens; NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.)
NEAR treats these as aspects of one problem. Its stated objective is that users, rather than intermediaries or platform operators, retain control of their assets, their data, and the agents acting on their behalf; the project describes this as user ownership. The stated strategy is to combine settlement, confidential execution, and inference in a single stack denominated in a single asset. (Sources: NEAR: The Definitive Guide; The Agent Economy; checked 2026-09-14.)
(b) Operational priorities
NEAR's current operating priorities are (1) settled volume and retained protocol revenue on NEAR Intents, including institutional distribution; (2) NEAR AI as confidential inference and agent infrastructure; (3) near.com as a consumer application with confidential execution; (4) protocol reliability and forward security, including scaling through sharding and post-quantum signing at the account level; and (5) continued devolution of governance, functions and resources from the NEAR Foundation to House of Stake and other independent ecosystem entities. Priority (5) describes a direction of travel reflected in published materials. It is not a commitment as to any particular step, scope or date. (Sources: NEAR roadmap and history; NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-14.)
On 13 August 2024, Pagoda announced a phased cessation of operations and redistribution of services, including protocol responsibilities at NEAR One and ecosystem-service responsibilities at the NEAR Foundation. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); checked 2026-09-09.)
House of Stake’s first alpha launch occurred on 7 August 2025; its 9 December 2025 governance appointment announcement described mainnet governance as live, with locked-token voting power. (Sources: House of Stake: August alpha launch; House of Stake: Head of Governance appointment; What is veNEAR; checked 2026-09-09.)
Development and operations are funded from the NEAR Foundation treasury. NEAR One maintains and develops the protocol under a Foundation grant and services agreement. NEAR Foundation supports ecosystem services. House of Stake runs governance.
(c) High-level project overview
NEAR operates three layers settling into a single asset: the blockchain (settlement), NEAR Intents (cross-chain execution and liquidity) and NEAR AI (confidential inference and agent infrastructure), with near.com as the first-party consumer frontend. The project describes this combination as open infrastructure for a user-owned agent economy. (Sources: near.org; near.ai; checked 2026-09-14.)
Base protocol. NEAR Protocol is a layer-one, sharded, proof-of-stake blockchain with human-readable account names, supporting smart contracts written in JavaScript and Rust. Published design parameters are block times of approximately 600 milliseconds and finality of approximately 1.2 seconds. Throughput scales with the number of shards; the figure of one million transactions per second is a stated design objective of the sharding architecture and is not a measured mainnet throughput. Mainnet has operated since 2020 with no network-wide outage reported on the project’s public status page. Dynamic resharding splits shards under load automatically. Post-quantum signing (FIPS-204 / ML-DSA) went live in July 2026. (Sources: nearcore reference client; status.near.org; NEAR roadmap and history; checked 2026-09-14.)
NEAR Intents. Solvers compete to fill a declared outcome, settling native assets across 30+ chains and 180+ assets. Chain Signatures, an MPC network, lets NEAR contracts control native addresses on other chains, including Bitcoin and XRP, so assets are not wrapped. Confidential Intents, generally available since July 2026, routes execution through a private shard. (Sources: NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.)
NEAR AI. NEAR AI is a suite of products, consisting of a confidential inference cloud running models in Intel TDX enclaves with NVIDIA confidential GPUs, returning a per-request attestation verified against Intel Trust Authority; an open-source agent harness; and Agent Market. (Sources: NEAR AI; NEAR AI Cloud; checked 2026-09-14.)
near.com. near.com is a consumer interface built on NEAR Intents. It gives a user a single account spanning 30+ chains, with optional confidentiality, and access to swaps and payments. Where a user accesses perpetual futures, yield-generating positions or tokenised assets through the interface, those products are provided by independent third-party protocols and venues that the user selects. NEAR Foundation does not operate those venues or act as counterparty to those products. Each participant’s regulatory obligations depend on its actual activities. Availability is governed by the interface operator and its terms of service, and is restricted by jurisdiction and by eligibility screening. (Sources: near.com; Introducing near.com; checked 2026-09-14.)
(d) Primary token functions
The NEAR token has four primary functions.
It secures the network through validator staking. Since July 2026, holders may also stake NEAR to a designated validator and apply the resulting protocol rewards as credit against NEAR AI confidential inference and agent hosting charges, instead of receiving those rewards as tokens. The staked principal remains the holder’s property; withdrawal is subject to applicable protocol and service terms, including withdrawal delays and technical risks. NEAR Foundation does not guarantee recovery of the principal or its fiat value. The arrangement is a means of paying for network services out of protocol staking rewards. The rewards applied are generated by the protocol rather than paid by NEAR Foundation and are not guaranteed. (Sources: Staking for NEAR AI; checked 2026-09-14.)
It is the unit of account for transaction processing and storage pricing, with fees charged in NEAR. Of base-layer gas, 70% is burned and 30% is paid to the contract account executed. (Sources: nearcore economics reference; checked 2026-09-14.)
It is a medium of exchange between accounts and applications on the network.
It is the asset locked to obtain governance rights in House of Stake, where holders lock NEAR or supported liquid staking tokens into non-transferable veNEAR to obtain voting rights. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Tokens; What is veNEAR; checked 2026-09-14.)
(e) Control surface reliance
House of Stake processes treasury and ecosystem proposals through tokenholder governance, subject to the powers and limits in its foundation documents. (Sources: House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; checked 2026-09-09.)
Protocol changes require validator adoption of nearcore releases; a House of Stake vote does not itself change the network software. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Validators; nearcore reference client; checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR Foundation cannot unilaterally change the base-protocol rules. It does not control or directly intervene in the operation of the network. (Sources: NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-09.)
Certain components operate on narrower trust assumptions than the base protocol. Confidential Intents runs on a shard with a permissioned validator set, and Chain Signatures depends on an MPC node set funded under House of Stake proposal HSP-007. Participation criteria for each are published. Neither set confers authority over base-layer consensus, issuance or reward parameters.
On the anticipated evolution of the control model, the direction described in published materials is the continued transfer of governance functions and resources to House of Stake and to other independent ecosystem entities, as summarised at 1(b). The pace and scope of that transfer are not fixed and no commitment is made as to any particular step or date. In each case a base-layer change continues to require validator adoption of a nearcore release.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Anton Astafiev
CTO
CEO & Founder of XYZ Consult GmbH, former VP of Security at Matter Labs, former Head of Infrastructure and Operational Security at DFINITY
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Diogo Mónica
Chairman of the NEAR Foundation Council
Cofounder of Anchorage Digital; security leadership at Square and Docker; General Partner at Haun Ventures
Illia Polosukhin
Cofounder of NEAR; Council member; Chief Executive Officer of NEAR Foundation.
Machine-learning researcher at Google and coauthor of Attention Is All You Need.
Chris Donovan
Member of the NEAR Foundation Council
General Counsel of NEAR Foundation from 2022; CEO from September 2023; subsequently COO.
Bowen Wang
Member of the NEAR Foundation Council
Joined NEAR Protocol in August 2018, as software engineer. Held NEAR Protocol CTO role until March 2026. Computer Science Masters from the University of Chicago
David Norris
Chief Financial Officer of NEAR Foundation
Chartered accountant (ICAEW, 2010); finance roles at RBS and Mettle; BSc Mathematics, Accountancy and Financial Management, Loughborough University.
Abhishek Vaidyanathan
Chief Legal Officer of NEAR Foundation
Litigator at Shearman & Sterling in New York and at Henein Hutchison Robitaille in Toronto; cofounder, VP Operations and General Counsel of Hexagon Wireless; joined NEAR Foundation as Senior Legal Counsel in 2023; JD, Osgoode Hall Law School; admitted in New York and Ontario.
Chris Briseno
Chief Marketing Officer of NEAR Foundation
Chief Marketing Officer at The TIE; Global Head of Marketing at Bullish; led Bloomberg LP’s global creative and digital teams; earlier CMO at AltLending and Head of Web Products and Services at Hawkfish.
Alycia Tooill
Head of People of NEAR Foundation
Previously Senior Vice President of People Success at Flipside Crypto.
Alexander Skidanov
Cofounder of NEAR; holds no current Foundation role.
Distributed-database engineering at MemSQL, now SingleStore; earlier at Microsoft.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The NEAR House of Stake Foundation holds the intellectual property relating to the TLA project - NEAR Accounts, which is public. It does not hold all House of Stake-related intellectual property, and no further schedule of its holdings is disclosed here. It does not own the NEAR protocol software, which is open source under the MIT and Apache 2.0 licences, or the NEAR trademarks, which are held by NEAR Foundation (NEAR Stiftung). (Sources: nearcore licences; Swissreg trademarks of NEAR Stiftung (via Moneyhouse); nearaccounts checked 2026-09-09.)
(b) Contract/admin powers
House of Stake is supported by the NEAR House of Stake Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company. (Sources: House of Stake memorandum and articles; checked 2026-09-09.)
The published HSP-009 procedures specify a 14-day Decision-track vote followed by a 14-day Security Council review after a successful vote; Foundation Directors then decide on execution under their duties and applicable law. (Sources: HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; checked 2026-09-09.)
The bylaws require approval from 75% of all Security Council members for Emergency Actions, with abstention counted as a no vote, while Non-Emergency Actions require a simple Council majority followed by Endorsed Delegate approval. (Sources: House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; checked 2026-09-09.)
These provisions describe authority within the governance framework; they do not establish a Foundation-held key capable of unilaterally upgrading the NEAR base protocol. (Sources: House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; NEAR Docs: Validators; checked 2026-09-09.)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Users lock NEAR, stNEAR, liNEAR, or rNEAR to receive non-transferable veNEAR. Voting power increases with lock duration. veNEAR holders vote on treasury and ecosystem proposals, delegate voting power, and may veto Security Council actions at bylaw thresholds (see 3(c)). They cannot change base-protocol rules. Tokenholders submit and vote on proposals through the published process, and tokenholders meeting the GP Threshold submit and vote on grant proposals and vote to curtail Security Council powers or veto Security Council actions at the thresholds set in the bylaws. HSP-009 states that the procedures do not themselves create enforceable rights and remain subordinate to the Foundation legal documents, so tokenholder authority is bounded rather than unrestricted. (Sources: What is veNEAR; House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; checked 2026-09-09.)
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholder governance rights are subject to the House of Stake legal documents; token ownership does not create an automatic right to a profit distribution or a personal allocation of foundation assets. (Sources: House of Stake memorandum and articles; House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; checked 2026-09-09.)
The NEAR Intents fee switch is live. It allocates a portion of protocol fees programmatically to the third-party channels that route transactions through NEAR Intents, with payouts denominated in NEAR. Those allocations are made to the channels under their own commercial arrangements. No fee, revenue or distribution accrues to any person by reason of holding NEAR: (Sources: Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; checked 2026-09-14.)
Staking for NEAR AI, described at 1(d), is a source of token lockup tied to consumption of NEAR AI services: staked principal remains the holder's property but is not in liquid circulation while staked. (Sources: Staking for NEAR AI; checked 2026-09-14.)
Revenue from NEAR products may feed NEAR buybacks as described in the February 2026 tokenomics post. Acquired tokens may be staked or locked rather than burned, as described in the post: staked tokens contribute to network security and earn protocol rewards, locked tokens carry governance weight as veNEAR. Buybacks are discretionary and may be changed. They create no redemption right or entitlement to revenue and do not guarantee price appreciation or liquidity. (Sources: Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; checked 2026-09-14.)
(e) Control surface reliance
The House of Stake Foundation is wound up when tokenholders by Tokenholder Vote notify the company at its registered office that it is to be wound up. The liquidator is the person designated in that notice, or otherwise the directors or their appointee. Surplus assets after liabilities go to a wallet for the benefit of the community of innovators and developers supporting the NEAR Protocol and ecosystem, or otherwise as tokenholders decide for the benefit of the community. (Sources: House of Stake memorandum and articles; checked 2026-09-09.)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
The primary foundation is NEAR Foundation (NEAR Stiftung), an active Swiss foundation domiciled in Zug, with UID CHE-312.859.108. (Sources: Zefix: NEAR Stiftung; checked 2026-09-09.)
Its registered purpose includes promoting and developing open, decentralised software technologies and applications, particularly the NEAR Protocol and applications using it. (Sources: Zefix: NEAR Stiftung; checked 2026-09-09.)
(b) IP ownership & control
NEAR Foundation (NEAR Stiftung) is the registered proprietor of the NEAR trademarks. It holds registrations for NEAR and related marks in Switzerland, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Argentina and Vietnam, together with international registrations under the Madrid system covering further jurisdictions. (Sources: Trademark registers (USPTO TSDR, Swissreg, TMView); Swissreg trademarks of NEAR Stiftung (via Moneyhouse); checked 2026-09-09.)
The protocol software, including the nearcore reference client, is published as open-source software under the MIT and Apache 2.0 licences in the public near/nearcore repository, which permits anyone to use, modify and redistribute it. (Sources: nearcore licences; nearcore reference client; checked 2026-09-09.)
The Foundation’s subsidiaries are NEAR One Limited (England and Wales) and Jasnah, Inc., a Delaware corporation doing business as NEAR AI. (Sources: Companies House: NEAR ONE LIMITED (15145317); checked 2026-09-09.)
Intellectual property formerly held by Near Inc (later Pagoda) was transferred to NEAR Foundation on that company’s wind-down; see 5(b).
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation Council governs NEAR Foundation; the executive team runs day-to-day operations and reports to the Council. (Sources: NEAR Foundation: About; SOGC publications for NEAR Stiftung (via Zefix); checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR Foundation cannot unilaterally change base-layer consensus, token issuance or reward parameters; protocol changes require validator adoption. NEAR Foundation holds no validator key, no protocol upgrade authority and no mint, freeze, pause or reward-parameter authority over the base protocol.
House of Stake decisions are executed by the NEAR House of Stake Foundation under its own legal documents. NEAR Foundation holds no seat on its board and no right to appoint or remove its directors or Security Council. Its relationship with House of Stake is contractual and operational. (Sources: NEAR Foundation: About; House of Stake memorandum and articles; House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; checked 2026-09-09.)
The Foundation’s treasury of fiat and digital assets is the primary lever through which it supports the ecosystem, through grants, investments and funding of ecosystem entities. (Sources: NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-09.)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The launch-era developer, Near Inc (later Pagoda), ceased operations after August 2024; NEAR Foundation absorbed its ecosystem-service functions and took an assignment of intellectual property, and NEAR One took over protocol engineering. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR One Limited is wholly owned by NEAR Foundation, which appoints its directors and funds its protocol engineering work under a grant and services agreement. No NEAR One personnel sit on the Foundation Council. (Sources: SOGC publications for NEAR Stiftung (via Zefix); Companies House: NEAR ONE LIMITED officers; checked 2026-09-09.)
(e) Contract/admin powers
As of the date of this report, there is no published schedule of onchain pause, upgrade or governance-executor authorities held in its own name. NEAR Foundation holds no pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority.(Sources: Blockworks NEAR draft, 2 September 2026; checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR base-protocol upgrades operate through validator adoption of nearcore releases. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Validators; nearcore reference client; checked 2026-09-09.)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The genesis Foundation Endowment allocation was 10% of initial supply, equal to 100 million NEAR, for the Foundation’s long-term operations. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; checked 2026-09-09.)
Ten percent of each epoch’s issuance accrues to the protocol treasury account, which funds the House of Stake MPC node programme under HSP-007. (Sources: Epoch-boundary measurement of the treasury share; HSP-007 execution thread; checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR Intents protocol fees retained for the ecosystem are allocated to purchase of NEAR tokens on a discretionary basis as explained in 3(d). The February 2026 tokenomics post describes an intention that future fee revenue would accrue to a community-governed structure under House of Stake once accumulated revenue reaches a stated threshold. That structure has not been adopted or implemented, the threshold has not been met, and NEAR Foundation makes no commitment as to whether or when it will be. Tokenholders have no present or contingent right to that revenue. (Sources: Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; NEAR Revenue Dashboard; checked 2026-09-14.)
The Foundation delegates treasury NEAR to third-party validators under its validator delegation programme and earns staking rewards on the same terms as any delegator. It funds NEAR One Limited under a grant and services agreement and funds Jasnah, Inc. as its subsidiary; both are outflows from the Foundation’s treasury.
NEAR One Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEAR Foundation and is an eligible operator under House of Stake proposal HSP-007, which is funded from protocol emissions. It is paid on the same published terms as any other eligible operator. NEAR Foundation discloses this as a related-party arrangement; see 5(f).
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The launch-era development company was Near Inc, a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Francisco, later renamed Pagoda; Pagoda announced a phased cessation of operations on 13 August 2024. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); Blockworks NEAR draft, 2 September 2026; checked 2026-09-09.)
Protocol engineering now sits with NEAR One Limited, a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales on 18 September 2023 (company number 15145317), with its registered office at 101 New Cavendish Street, London. (Sources: Companies House: NEAR ONE LIMITED (15145317); Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); checked 2026-09-09.) NEAR One Limited is wholly owned by NEAR Foundation.
(b) IP ownership & control
Near Inc, Pagoda, and now NEAR One developed the protocol software as open-source code under the MIT and Apache 2.0 licences in the public near repositories. Defuse Labs developed the NEAR Intents protocol under open-source licenses and under grants from the NEAR Foundation. (Sources: nearcore licences; nearcore reference client; NEAR Intents smart contracts; checked 2026-10-13.)
The NEAR trademarks are held by NEAR Foundation, not by the developer company (see 4(b)). NEAR One does not own any trademark on the main NEAR branding. (Sources: Swissreg trademarks of NEAR Stiftung (via Moneyhouse); checked 2026-09-09.) On Pagoda’s wind-down, all of its intellectual property was transferred to NEAR Foundation.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
NEAR One participates in protocol engineering; authored client changes require validator adoption to activate on the base network. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); NEAR Docs: Validators; nearcore reference client; checked 2026-09-09.)
Direct NEAR One authority over House of Stake treasury assets or token administration is not publicly disclosed. (Sources: Blockworks NEAR draft, 2 September 2026; checked 2026-09-09.)
(d) Powers over Foundation
NEAR One holds no right to appoint, remove or direct the Foundation Council, and no NEAR One personnel sit on the Council or in the Foundation’s executive team. Near Inc (Pagoda) has ceased operations and holds no such rights. (Sources: SOGC publications for NEAR Stiftung (via Zefix); NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-09.)
(e) Contract/admin powers
There is no published schedule of onchain pause, upgrade or governance-executor authorities held by NEAR One in its own name. (Sources: Blockworks NEAR draft, 2 September 2026; checked 2026-09-09.)
Pagoda’s transition announcement assigned nearcore bug-bounty triage to the NEAR One protocol team; it did not identify a power to impose client upgrades on validators. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); NEAR Docs: Validators; checked 2026-09-09.)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Core Contributors genesis allocation was 14% of initial supply, or 140 million NEAR; it predates NEAR One and did not go to it. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR One Limited is funded by the NEAR Foundation. NEAR One is one of the node operators eligible under House of Stake proposal HSP-007, the MPC node infrastructure financing programme, which pays a maximum of 4,600 NEAR per qualifying node per month in arrears against uniform service criteria, with a cap of 21 nodes. Every operator is paid on the same published terms. (Sources: HSP-007: MPC node infrastructure financing programme; HSP-007 execution thread; checked 2026-09-09.)
No other protocol fee, reward or token distribution is routed to NEAR One at protocol level; NEAR Intents fees are paid to the Foundation, not to NEAR One or Jasnah, Inc.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
NEAR
4/22/2020
Community Grants and Programs
Community
0.172
172000000
0
0
0
60
1
Conditional
Ecosystem grants and reward programmes. 60-month release from genesis per supply post. Release to recipients requires grant issuance so treated as Conditional. TGE unlock not stated in source and entered as 0. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Backers
Private / VC
0.176
176000000
0
0
0
24
1
No
UNDISCLOSED — per-investor lock lengths and unlock form. Venture investors in prior rounds. Source states prior backer locks ran 12 to 36 months, mostly 24, so 24-month linear is entered as the disclosed predominant term. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Core Contributors
Insiders
0.14
140000000
0
0
12
0.25
36
1
No
Core-team compensation. 48-month lockup with 12-month cliff per supply post, modeled as 25% at month 12 then 36 months linear. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Community Sale
Public / Sale
0.12
120000000
0
1
No
UNDISCLOSED — split of the 120M across the three purchaser options. Aug 2020 CoinList sale at $0.40 / $0.34 / $0.29. Each option had a 40-day holding period and the latter two released linearly over 12 or 24 months from transfer enablement (13 Oct 2020). Unlocked-price option capped at 25M NEAR. Sources https://coinlist.co/near and https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution
NEAR
4/22/2020
Early Ecosystem
Ecosystem
0.117
117000000
0
1
Conditional
UNDISCLOSED — per-award lock terms. Early applications, programmes and contributors. Source states awards generally used 6 or 12 month locks with exceptions. Conditional because distribution of the full bucket to recipients is not confirmed. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Operations Grants
Treasury
0.114
114000000
0
0
0
60
1
Conditional
Grants for core operational needs. 60-month release from genesis per supply post. Spending requires grant issuance so treated as Conditional. TGE unlock not stated in source and entered as 0. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Foundation Endowment
Treasury
0.1
100000000
0.5
50000000
0
24
1
Conditional
Long-term Foundation operations. Half unlocked at genesis and half released over 24 months per supply post. Treasury spend required before circulation so treated as Conditional. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
NEAR
4/22/2020
Small Backers
Private / VC
0.061
61000000
0
0
0
24
1
No
UNDISCLOSED — lock terms specific to small backers. Smaller early purchasers. Source gives prior backer locks of 12 to 36 months, mostly 24, without a separate small-backer schedule, so the predominant 24-month term is applied. Source https://near.org/blog/near-token-supply-and-distribution (as updated 16 Oct 2020)
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
(planned-a) Planned airdrop: recipient-list commitment
Not applicable to the published genesis distribution. The published genesis distribution describes a community token sale and allocations to contributors, backers, ecosystem programmes and the Foundation; it does not identify a NEAR token-generation-event airdrop. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; CoinList: NEAR sale; checked 2026-09-09.)
(planned-b) Planned airdrop: target segments and method
Not applicable to the published genesis distribution. The published genesis distribution describes a community token sale and allocations to contributors, backers, ecosystem programmes and the Foundation; it does not identify a NEAR token-generation-event airdrop. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; CoinList: NEAR sale; checked 2026-09-09.)
(executed-a) Executed airdrop: per-address allocation source
Not applicable to the published genesis distribution. The published genesis distribution describes a community token sale and allocations to contributors, backers, ecosystem programmes and the Foundation; it does not identify a NEAR token-generation-event airdrop. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; CoinList: NEAR sale; checked 2026-09-09.)
(executed-b) Executed airdrop: user segments and method
Not applicable to the published genesis distribution. The published genesis distribution describes a community token sale and allocations to contributors, backers, ecosystem programmes and the Foundation; it does not identify a NEAR token-generation-event airdrop. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; CoinList: NEAR sale; checked 2026-09-09.)
(none-a) No TGE airdrop
The published genesis distribution describes a community token sale and allocations to contributors, backers, ecosystem programmes and the Foundation; it does not identify a NEAR token-generation-event airdrop. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; CoinList: NEAR sale; checked 2026-09-09.)
No airdrop was conducted in connection with the NEAR token generation event. Ecosystem reward and grant programmes conducted after launch were funded from the genesis categories described at 6(b) and were not token-generation-event airdrops. NEAR Foundation makes no statement in this filing as to whether any future distribution will be made.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Not publicly disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Seed financing: $12.1 million announced.
Not publicly disclosed.
July 2019 announcement.
Not publicly disclosed by round.
Fully vested.
Venture token sale: $21.6 million, led by a16z.
Not publicly disclosed.
Closing announced 4 May 2020.
Not publicly disclosed by round.
Fully vested.
CoinList community sale
Direct token offering.
August 2020; outcome announced 14 August.
Initial sale announcement: 100 million purchased, subject to final settlement processes. The later supply article records just over 120 million across all sale portions.
40-day holding period on each option; options 2/3 add one-year or two-year linear release.
Second-chance community sale; a component of the broader community distribution.
18 to 25 August 2020 offering window.
Separate completed subtotal not publicly disclosed.
One-year or two-year linear release.
$150 million private financing led by Three Arrows Capital.
Not publicly disclosed.
January 2022 announcement.
Not publicly disclosed by round.
Fully vested.
$350 million financing led by Tiger Global.
Not publicly disclosed.
April 2022 announcement.
Not publicly disclosed by round.
Fully vested.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
NEAR Foundation is not aware of a security incident affecting native-token issuance or base-layer consensus. Separately, the NEAR Intents incident disclosed on 1 October 2026 affected application-level deposit and withdrawal infrastructure. It is included here because Intents is discussed in this filing. The incident and other application, bridge and user-facing incidents are described at 12.B; the absence of an impact on base-layer consensus does not mean that users or application-held assets were unaffected. (Sources: nearcore security policy; Blockworks NEAR draft, 2 September 2026; checked 2026-09-09.)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The reported vector was a flaw in the interaction between Omni deposit and withdrawal infrastructure and a NEAR Intents smart contract. See 12.B and the incident sources at 11(f).
(c) Quantified impact
Approximately US$3.8 million was taken from a hot wallet in the NEAR Intents incident. See 12.B for recovery and user-compensation status.
(d) Remediation/response taken
The response included pausing affected deposits and withdrawals, patching the contract-side flaw and reporting the incident to law enforcement. See 12.B.
(e) Current status
See 12.B for recovery and user-compensation status
(f) References
(Sources: NEAR Intents incident detected; NEAR Intents exploit funds returned; checked 2026-10-13).
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
(A1) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
The August 2020 CoinList offering restricted participation by jurisdiction and excluded US persons. Eligibility to participate in that completed historical sale does not determine, and should not be read as a statement about, any person’s present eligibility to acquire, hold, transfer, trade or stake NEAR, or to use any interface. NEAR Foundation makes no representation as to the legal or regulatory characterisation of NEAR in any jurisdiction. (Sources: The NEAR Token Sale and Unforkable Community; checked 2026-09-09.)
Changes in applicable law or venue policies may affect access to token distribution or trading services, with the relevant restrictions depending on the entity, activity and jurisdiction. (Sources: House of Stake terms of service; checked 2026-09-09.)
(A2) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
NEAR Foundation is a Swiss foundation, while the NEAR House of Stake Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company with its own legal execution constraints. (Sources: Zefix: NEAR Stiftung; House of Stake memorandum and articles; checked 2026-09-09.)
House of Stake decisions remain subject to applicable law and its foundation legal documents, and a successful vote does not compel directors to implement an unlawful proposal. (Sources: HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; checked 2026-09-09.)
(A3) Tokenholder Tax Treatment
House of Stake terms place responsibility for local tax and reporting obligations on users; purchasing, holding, transferring, selling or locking tokens can have jurisdiction-specific consequences. (Sources: House of Stake terms of service; checked 2026-09-09.)
(A4) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
The House of Stake interface terms impose eligibility and sanctions restrictions and prohibit ineligible persons from using a virtual private network to circumvent those restrictions. (Sources: House of Stake terms of service; checked 2026-09-09.)
Those restrictions apply to the House of Stake website, not to the permissionless contracts. (Sources: House of Stake terms of service; checked 2026-09-09.)
(A5) Characterisation and regulatory treatment of NEAR. The legal characterisation of NEAR differs between jurisdictions and can change. A regulator, court or trading venue may treat NEAR, or an activity involving NEAR such as validator staking, locking into veNEAR or applying staking rewards against service charges, differently from the way that activity is described in this filing. That could affect the venues on which NEAR is available, the services that may be offered to holders in a given jurisdiction, and the obligations of intermediaries that deal in NEAR.
(A6) Cross-chain execution, confidentiality and financial-crime controls. NEAR Intents settles native assets across multiple chains through independent solvers, and Confidential Intents restricts the visibility of transaction detail. Regulatory and exchange treatment of cross-chain settlement and of confidentiality features continues to develop, and restrictive treatment of either could affect access to services or listings. Each participant remains responsible for obligations applicable to its actual activities; the use of protocol software or third-party solvers does not by itself determine or remove those obligations.
(A7) Third-party products accessed through interfaces. A user who accesses swaps, perpetual futures, yield-generating positions or tokenised assets through an interface built on NEAR Protocol transacts with independent third-party protocols and venues. Those products carry their own counterparty, market, leverage, liquidity, custody and regulatory risk. They are not provided, guaranteed, endorsed or supervised by NEAR Foundation or the House of Stake Foundation.
(A8) Related-party and concentration risk. NEAR Foundation wholly owns and funds NEAR One Limited and Jasnah, Inc., holds the NEAR trademarks, holds a treasury of NEAR and other assets, and is a counterparty to ecosystem arrangements including programmes funded from protocol emissions. These relationships create related-party exposure. Decisions taken by NEAR Foundation within its own governance may affect the ecosystem even though it holds no protocol-level authority.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Protocol and application vulnerabilities, validator failures and compromised user-facing services can interrupt access or cause asset losses; nearcore’s published security policy covers implementation and economic attacks. (Sources: nearcore security policy; checked 2026-09-09.)
Incidents outside protocol funds, none of which affected protocol funds or consensus: the June 2022 NEAR Wallet recovery-data exposure and the May 2023 Discord phishing incident (user-facing services); the Rainbow Bridge attack attempts of May and August 2022, both stopped by the bridge’s automated defences with no user-fund loss; and the Aurora Engine vulnerability disclosed in June 2022, patched with no loss and a bounty paid. In April 2026 Rhea Finance, a third-party application on NEAR, suffered an exploit of its Burrow lending pools of about $18.4 million; the application reported recovery of the stolen funds by 23 April 2026. (Sources: NEAR Web Wallet Security Update; NEAR Discord security incident; Aurora: 6 May 2022 update; Rainbow Bridge August incident thread; Aurora inflation-vulnerability disclosure; BlockSec: April 2026 incident review; checked 2026-09-09.)
On 1 October 2026 NEAR Intents disclosed a security incident in which approximately US$3.8 million was taken from a hot wallet. The cause was a flaw in the interaction between the Omni deposit and withdrawal infrastructure and a NEAR Intents smart contract. Deposits and withdrawals were paused across the affected networks, the contract-side flaw was patched, and the incident was reported to law enforcement. The funds were returned in full and affected users were made whole. The incident did not affect NEAR Protocol’s base-layer consensus or native-token issuance, and the network continued to produce blocks and process transactions throughout.
House of Stake voting, Council review and director execution create distinct dependencies, and validator adoption remains necessary for base-protocol software changes. (Sources: HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; NEAR Docs: Validators; checked 2026-09-09.)
NEAR base-protocol changes activate through validator adoption of nearcore releases, a mechanism separate from a House of Stake tokenholder vote. Because the two are independent, an upgrade can activate without a corresponding tokenholder vote, which may lead to disagreement among ecosystem participants about the governance status of a change. The 2025 issuance reduction followed this path. (Sources: The Defiant: halving and governance vote; NEAR One: v2.9.0 halving upgrade; checked 2026-09-14.)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
The expiry of scheduled genesis vesting does not remove inflation, concentration, liquidity or staking risk. (Sources: NEAR Token Supply and Distribution; Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; What is veNEAR; checked 2026-09-09.)
Buyback activity is discretionary under the February 2026 public description, and bought tokens are not necessarily burned; tokens that are instead staked or locked are held out of liquid circulation but remain part of total supply. Net total-supply contraction requires actual destruction of more tokens than are newly issued. (Sources: Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; NEAR Docs: Tokens; checked 2026-09-09.)
The governance-based treasury structure described in the February 2026 post is in development; product revenue is currently received by the Foundation, as described at 4(f). (Sources: Evolving NEAR Tokenomics; checked 2026-09-14.)
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. NEAR Protocol is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.