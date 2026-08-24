(a) Problem the project solves

MultiversX is a sharded public blockchain designed to deliver simultaneous decentralization, security, scalability, efficiency, and interoperability. The core problem the protocol addresses is the inability of prior-generation blockchain architectures to achieve all five of these properties concurrently — a constraint sometimes called the scalability trilemma.

(Source: MultiversX Ecosystem Overview, MultiversX Whitepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

The MultiversX Foundation funds ongoing operations across six categories: core protocol R&D (56.7% of 2025 spend through Q3), developer platform work (11.8%), ecosystem grants and developer support (11.3%), product development (14.5%), marketing and community (4.1%), and operations, legal, and compliance (1.6%). The Foundation also maintains an active vulnerability disclosure program and coordinates security response through a dedicated security reporting channel.

(Source: State of the Foundation Report, Responsible Disclosure Policy)

(c) High-level project overview

MultiversX implements a distributed transactional computation protocol built on adaptive state sharding and Secure Proof of Stake consensus. The network splits both state and network participants across multiple shards, reassigning validators across epochs to prevent collusion. The current architecture also supports Sovereign Chains (application-specific chains secured by MultiversX), ESDT native tokens, smart contracts via the MultiversX Virtual Machine, and cross-chain bridging.

(Source: MultiversX Ecosystem Overview, MultiversX Whitepaper)

(d) Primary token functions

EGLD is the native coin of the MultiversX network. It is used for transaction fees, smart contract and token operation costs, validator staking, delegation, and on-chain governance voting by staked or delegated users. Following the governance-approved economic evolution (94.55% approval, late 2025), the token economics now incorporate tail inflation with a 10% fee burn and 90% of base fees directed to builders.

(Source: What is EGLD?, Economics, Governance Overview, MultiversX Economic Evolution Blog)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol changes are governed by stake-weighted on-chain governance, with proposal creation requiring a 500 EGLD fee and staked or delegated users holding voting rights proportional to their stake. The Foundation serves as an additional stewardship layer, with the Foundation board acting as custodian of treasury assets and the Foundation funding core protocol R&D and ecosystem initiatives. MultiversX Lab operates as a commercially separate entity developing user-facing products. The October 2025 economic overhaul — transitioning from a capped supply to a tail-inflation model with burn mechanisms — passed on-chain with 94.55% approval, demonstrating that material protocol parameter changes are executed through the governance mechanism rather than unilaterally.

(Source: Governance Overview, State of the Foundation Report, MultiversX Economic Evolution Governance Proposal)