Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
MultiversX is a sharded public blockchain designed to deliver simultaneous decentralization, security, scalability, efficiency, and interoperability. The core problem the protocol addresses is the inability of prior-generation blockchain architectures to achieve all five of these properties concurrently — a constraint sometimes called the scalability trilemma.
(Source: MultiversX Ecosystem Overview, MultiversX Whitepaper)
(b) Operational priorities
The MultiversX Foundation funds ongoing operations across six categories: core protocol R&D (56.7% of 2025 spend through Q3), developer platform work (11.8%), ecosystem grants and developer support (11.3%), product development (14.5%), marketing and community (4.1%), and operations, legal, and compliance (1.6%). The Foundation also maintains an active vulnerability disclosure program and coordinates security response through a dedicated security reporting channel.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report, Responsible Disclosure Policy)
(c) High-level project overview
MultiversX implements a distributed transactional computation protocol built on adaptive state sharding and Secure Proof of Stake consensus. The network splits both state and network participants across multiple shards, reassigning validators across epochs to prevent collusion. The current architecture also supports Sovereign Chains (application-specific chains secured by MultiversX), ESDT native tokens, smart contracts via the MultiversX Virtual Machine, and cross-chain bridging.
(Source: MultiversX Ecosystem Overview, MultiversX Whitepaper)
(d) Primary token functions
EGLD is the native coin of the MultiversX network. It is used for transaction fees, smart contract and token operation costs, validator staking, delegation, and on-chain governance voting by staked or delegated users. Following the governance-approved economic evolution (94.55% approval, late 2025), the token economics now incorporate tail inflation with a 10% fee burn and 90% of base fees directed to builders.
(Source: What is EGLD?, Economics, Governance Overview, MultiversX Economic Evolution Blog)
(e) Control surface reliance
Protocol changes are governed by stake-weighted on-chain governance, with proposal creation requiring a 500 EGLD fee and staked or delegated users holding voting rights proportional to their stake. The Foundation serves as an additional stewardship layer, with the Foundation board acting as custodian of treasury assets and the Foundation funding core protocol R&D and ecosystem initiatives. MultiversX Lab operates as a commercially separate entity developing user-facing products. The October 2025 economic overhaul — transitioning from a capped supply to a tail-inflation model with burn mechanisms — passed on-chain with 94.55% approval, demonstrating that material protocol parameter changes are executed through the governance mechanism rather than unilaterally.
(Source: Governance Overview, State of the Foundation Report, MultiversX Economic Evolution Governance Proposal)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Beniamin Mincu
CEO, Co-Founder
Led marketing, business, and community for the NEM core team (May 2014 – Oct 2015); co-founded and served as CEO of Metachain Capital, a digital asset investment fund (Sep 2016 – Dec 2017).
Lucian Mincu
CIO, Co-Founder
Engineer with years of experience designing complex infrastructure and network solutions for the German government.
Lucian Todea
COO, Co-Founder
Entrepreneur with over 20 years of technology-sector experience; founder and CEO of Soft 32 and mobilPay; angel investor in TypingDNA and SmartBill.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The Foundation report identifies the Foundation board as the ultimate custodian of treasury assets and describes the board as operating independently. No public source names the individual members of the Foundation board or identifies a named president or executive director.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The MultiversX protocol operates on-chain governance through the governance module. There is no separate named DAO leadership body. Governance authority rests with staked and delegated EGLD holders, with voting power proportional to stake. No named governance officers or DAO stewards are publicly identified.
(Source: Who is building MultiversX?, CryptoSlate — Beniamin Mincu, Governance Overview)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No public source confirms which entity — MultiversX Foundation, MultiversX Labs S.R.L., or another entity — holds registered IP, trademark rights, or protocol codebase ownership for MultiversX. The Terms of Use state that the website and its contents are owned by "MultiversX, its licensors, or other providers" without naming a legal entity.
(Source: Terms of Use)
(b) Contract/admin powers
On-chain governance is implemented via special governance transactions. Any user can create a proposal by paying a 500 EGLD non-refundable fee and specifying a commit hash and voting epoch window. Any staked or delegated user may vote during the active voting period, with voting power proportional to stake. Delegation and liquid staking contracts can forward votes on behalf of delegators. Proposal outcomes are determined by configurable quorum, acceptance, and veto thresholds. Governance configuration parameters are updatable by governance contract owner calls.
(Source: Governance Overview)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staked and delegated EGLD holders may vote on protocol governance proposals during active voting periods. Voting power is proportional to stake size. Liquid staking and delegation contracts can forward votes on behalf of underlying holders. Staking does not grant any additional rights beyond proportional governance voting.
(Source: Governance Overview)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
EGLD stakers and validators earn staking rewards from protocol emissions and a share of transaction fees. The governance-approved economic evolution (passed late 2025) directs 90% of base transaction fees to builders and burns 10% of base fees, with tail inflation funding validator rewards. Public sources do not disclose any formal mechanism for EGLD holders to claim treasury distributions or Foundation assets.
(Source: Economics, MultiversX Economic Evolution Blog)
(e) Dissolution authority
No public source describes a formal mechanism for dissolving or winding up the MultiversX DAO or its governance structure, whether by on-chain vote, Foundation board resolution, or any other threshold-based mechanism.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
MultiversX Foundation is a Liechtenstein non-profit entity. The Foundation report describes it as the ultimate steward and grantmaker of the MultiversX protocol, incorporated in Liechtenstein as a non-profit.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(b) IP ownership & control
No public source confirms that the MultiversX Foundation holds registered IP, trademarks, or codebase ownership rights for the MultiversX protocol. The Foundation report describes the Foundation as funding core protocol R&D and ecosystem initiatives and holding majority stakes in xMoney and xPortal, but does not identify specific IP assignments.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation board acts as ultimate custodian for all treasury fund movements. Treasury assets are held across designated wallets for three purposes: treasury reserves (long-term strategic holdings), operational wallets (day-to-day expenses), and grant program pools (ecosystem support). All significant fund movements require multi-signature approval from multiple authorized signatories, with the Foundation board as the final approving authority. The Foundation holds majority stakes in xMoney and xPortal. No public source identifies the Foundation holding specific on-chain protocol admin keys, upgrade authorities, or token minting controls.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation report states the Foundation board operates independently, making decisions solely in the best interest of the MultiversX protocol and its global ecosystem, distinct from the operational goals of any commercial labs or ventures. The Foundation holds 100% ownership of MultiversX Lab, giving it structural ownership authority over the DevCo. No public source describes a formal mechanism by which the Foundation board exercises day-to-day operational control over MultiversX Labs S.R.L. management decisions.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No public source identifies the MultiversX Foundation as holding specific pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority over protocol smart contracts. The Foundation's role as described in public materials is treasury stewardship and ecosystem funding, not direct protocol contract administration.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation treasury is diversified across three asset classes: shares and equity (65%), crypto including EGLD and other assets (30%), and stablecoins and fiat (5%), totaling approximately $105 million. The monthly operational burn rate is approximately $500,000. The Foundation directs treasury resources to six spending categories: protocol R&D, developer platform, ecosystem grants and developer support, product development, marketing and community, and operations, legal, and compliance. No publicly disclosed policy directs protocol fees or on-chain revenues specifically to the Foundation.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
MultiversX Labs S.R.L. is a Romanian limited liability company (societate cu răspundere limitată), incorporated on 30 May 2018, previously registered as Elrond Network S.R.L. Its registered address is Str. Nicolaus Olahus Nr. 5, Corp B, Et. 9, Sibiu, Romania. Its fiscal code is 39424028 and Romanian trade registry number is J2018000782327. A related entity, MultiversX Labs AG, is also registered in Liechtenstein (LEI: 529900GP5EXX3V7J5104). The Terms of Use confirm Romanian law governs the website and operations.
(Source: Romanian Registry via B2BHint, RISCO.ro, LEI Record MultiversX Labs AG, Terms of Use)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Terms of Use state that the MultiversX website and its contents are owned by "MultiversX, its licensors, or other providers." The Foundation report identifies MultiversX Lab as the commercial product-development arm responsible for products including xPortal and xMoney. The Foundation holds 100% ownership of MultiversX Labs (per the Foundation's related-party disclosure table), with separate management. No public source provides a detailed IP ownership map covering protocol codebase, trademarks, or other registered IP.
(Source: Terms of Use, State of the Foundation Report)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
MultiversX Labs S.R.L. drives commercial product development that creates on-chain activity and demand. No public source identifies the DevCo as holding specific on-chain governance powers, treasury admin rights, or token administration authorities over the protocol.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(d) Powers over Foundation
The Foundation report states the Foundation board operates independently. The Foundation holds 100% ownership of MultiversX Labs, meaning influence runs from Foundation to DevCo, not in the reverse direction. No public source describes a mechanism by which MultiversX Labs S.R.L. can direct Foundation decision-making.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No public source identifies MultiversX Labs S.R.L. as holding pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities over protocol contracts.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
MultiversX Labs S.R.L. is the commercial development arm for xPortal and xMoney. xMoney secured a $21.5 million external funding round (announced September 2025), in which the Foundation retains a majority stake. xPortal is described as a self-sustaining Crypto Super App. No public, formally adopted policy directing protocol treasury assets, fees, or token distributions specifically to MultiversX Labs S.R.L. is disclosed.
(Source: State of the Foundation Report)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
Total genesis supply: 20,000,000 eGLD at genesis — bootstrapping supply for the network economy. Initial circulating supply was 7,498,333 eGLD (37.49%) on 4 Jul 2019, with the full 20,000,000 eGLD genesis schedule reaching 100% by 4 Jan 2023. The network now operates under a tail-inflation model following a governance vote approved at 94.55% in late 2025, with no fixed supply cap.
| Category | Allocation / Supply Detail | Use / Recipient Description |
The IEO was conducted on Binance Launchpad from 22 Jun 2019 to 2 Jul 2019 at a price of $0.65 per eGLD-equivalent (5 billion ERD tokens sold, equivalent to 5 million eGLD post-swap). The private sale closed in June 2019 at $0.50 per eGLD-equivalent.
The native market symbol is EGLD.
The original genesis supply cap was 20,000,000 eGLD, with a theoretical maximum of 31,415,926 EGLD under the prior model. Following a governance vote approved at 94.55% in late 2025, MultiversX transitioned to a tail-inflation model starting at approximately 8.757% annually with a 10% fee burn mechanism. The supply cap has been removed and the supply regime is now inflationary with a KPI-linked adaptive decay and burn offset.
| Category | Vesting or Unlock Detail |
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. MultiversX has no planned or announced airdrop for EGLD. The genesis distribution was completed in 2019–2020 through sale and swap mechanisms rather than an airdrop, and no forward-looking TGE airdrop exists for which a recipient wallet list commitment would apply.
(b) Executed airdrop
Not applicable. MultiversX has never conducted an airdrop for EGLD. No per-address allocation source exists — no CSV/TSV/JSON file, Dune table, Merkle dump, GitHub repository, or RPC claim endpoint — because no airdrop distribution occurred.
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
No airdrop has ever been conducted for EGLD, and no airdrop is publicly planned. The genesis token distribution was executed through an IEO on Binance Launchpad and a private sale in June–July 2019, followed by a 1,000:1 token swap for existing ERD holders upon mainnet launch in July 2020. No per-address airdrop recipient data exists because no airdrop occurred.
(Source: Token Metrics, The Elrond Mainnet Token Swap Begins on Binance)
The ERD-to-EGLD swap was a 1,000:1 denomination conversion for existing holders, not a distribution of new tokens to a qualifying user segment, and therefore does not constitute an airdrop under this framework. Distribution to initial holders occurred through the Binance Launchpad IEO and private sale, both documented in the sources above.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market maker agreements or native token loans to market makers have been publicly disclosed by MultiversX or the Foundation. An October 2025 economic blueprint published by MultiversX referenced building a regulated market-making framework as part of a future institutional ETF partnership initiative, but no executed market maker agreements with specific terms, token allocations, or named counterparties have been disclosed.
(Source: MultiversX Economic Evolution Blog)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
No CEX or DEX listing agreements disclosing token allocations, term durations, or native-token listing fees have been publicly disclosed by MultiversX, the Foundation, or MultiversX Labs S.R.L. EGLD is listed on major centralized exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, and Bitget, and trades on the xExchange DEX natively on MultiversX. The terms and economics of those listings are not publicly disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Private Sale
June 2019
3,800,000 eGLD (19% of genesis supply); raised $1.9 million at $0.50 per eGLD-equivalent
285,000 eGLD released 4 Jul 2019; 585,833 eGLD released on each of 4 Oct 2019, 4 Jan 2020, 4 Apr 2020, 4 Jul 2020, 4 Oct 2020, and 4 Jan 2021
IEO (Binance Launchpad)
22 Jun 2019 – 2 Jul 2019
5,000,000 eGLD (25% of genesis supply; sold as 5 billion ERD, swapped 1,000:1 at mainnet launch); raised $3.25 million at $0.65 per eGLD-equivalent
5,000,000 eGLD released 4 Jul 2019 (no lockup)
No seed or pre-seed round has been publicly documented with named investors or a disclosed investment instrument type (e.g., SAFT, SAFE, or token warrant). The private sale and IEO were the two token distribution events prior to genesis. No additional OTC sales, discounted market maker sales, or subsequent token fundraising rounds have been publicly disclosed.
(Source: Token Metrics, CoinCodex IEO Details, CoinCarp Token Sale, ICO Analytics)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2025-05-14; Smart Contract ESDT / VM opcode path (MultiversX mainnet)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The transferValueAndExecute function lacked a validation check, allowing a crafted payload to mimic an ESDT transfer through Smart Contract Results and credit balances on the destination shard. The bug had not been detected in at least three prior formal security audits or multiple automated verification scans.
(c) Quantified impact
150 quadrillion wrapped USDC erroneously credited to a user wallet; a second wrapped USDT balance anomaly also occurred. 99.999% of funds were recovered.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Emergency validator coordination involving 25+ staking providers; temporary network node pauses; internal review; rollout of patch v1.8.13.0; follow-on auditing and input-validation hardening across affected code paths.
(e) Current status
Resolved. Network returned to regular operation within 2 hours and 30 minutes. No users were directly affected by net fund loss per the incident report.
(f) References (optional)
Incident Report — Smart Contract ESDT Bug
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
MultiversX Labs S.R.L. is a Romanian entity incorporated in Sibiu. The website Terms of Use state that Romanian law and exclusive Romanian jurisdiction govern the terms, and that users accessing from outside Romania do so on their own initiative and bear responsibility for local-law compliance. This creates risk that changes in Romanian law, EU digital asset regulations under MiCA, consumer protection standards, or cross-border regulatory enforcement could require changes to how MultiversX.com and related services are offered or restrict access for users in certain jurisdictions.
A related entity, MultiversX Labs AG, is registered in Liechtenstein, and the MultiversX Foundation is a Liechtenstein non-profit. Liechtenstein is an EEA member state, meaning EU regulatory developments — including MiCA, AML/KYC frameworks, and digital asset taxation rules — apply to the Foundation's jurisdiction.
The Terms of Use direct users to seek advice from qualified accountants, financial advisors, tax advisors, and legal counsel before making investment or financial decisions connected to MultiversX. No project-specific tokenholder tax analysis is provided in publicly available materials. Tokenholders are solely responsible for determining their own tax treatment in their respective jurisdictions.
The governance-approved removal of EGLD's supply cap and transition to a tail-inflation model constitutes a material change from the project's prior capped-supply marketing. This may have tax or securities-characterization implications in certain jurisdictions and could affect how regulators classify EGLD in markets where it was previously analyzed under a fixed-supply framework.
(Source: Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Romanian Registry via B2BHint, LEI Record MultiversX Labs AG)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
MultiversX implements adaptive state sharding, Secure Proof of Stake consensus, validator reassignment across epochs, the MultiversX Virtual Machine, and cross-shard smart contract execution. The interaction between these components creates attack surfaces that differ from non-sharded blockchains and require correct behavior across consensus, sharding, and execution layers simultaneously.
The May 2025 Smart Contract ESDT incident demonstrated that latent implementation bugs can evade multiple formal security audits and automated verification scans and still produce unauthorized balance crediting across shards in production. The incident required emergency validator coordination across 25+ staking providers, temporary node pauses, and a patch rollout — confirming that rare interaction-level edge cases in mature codebases remain a material operational risk even after comprehensive audit programs.
The Supernova upgrade (approximately 90% complete as of the October 2025 Foundation report, representing over 90,000 lines of new code) introduces sub-second finality and constitutes the largest protocol change since genesis. Upgrades of this scope carry integration risk across consensus, sharding, and execution subsystems.
MultiversX operates active risk controls including a responsible disclosure program, a live security reporting channel, validator coordination procedures, and recurring audits. These controls reduce risk but do not eliminate it.
(Source: MultiversX Whitepaper, Incident Report — Smart Contract ESDT Bug, Responsible Disclosure Policy, State of the Foundation Report)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
The October 2025 governance vote removed EGLD's previously marketed hard supply cap of approximately 31.4 million tokens and replaced the fixed emission schedule with a tail-inflation model starting at approximately 8.757% annually, subject to KPI-linked adaptive decay. The 10% fee burn is designed to offset inflation as network usage grows, but burn volumes depend on on-chain transaction activity. If fee burns do not keep pace with emissions, net supply will expand persistently. As of May 2026, over 48% of circulating EGLD is staked (approximately 14.5 million EGLD staked), providing demand-side pressure on circulating supply, but staking participation rates can change.
Governance configuration values — including quorum, acceptance, and veto thresholds — are updatable by contract owner calls. This means future governance or admin-level parameter changes could alter fee economics, validator incentives, or inflation parameters in ways that differ from current tokenholder expectations.
The governance proposal process allows any party to create a proposal by paying a 500 EGLD fee. While veto thresholds and quorum requirements constrain outcomes, concentrated stake could influence proposal results. The 94.55% approval rate for the economic evolution proposal indicates current stake is concentrated enough to pass major economic changes without broad opposition.
(Source: Economics, Token Metrics, Governance Overview, MultiversX Economic Evolution Blog, Governance Proposal)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.