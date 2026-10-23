Launch Airdrop

The launch airdrop occurred coincident with Monad mainnet on November 24, 2025, after an October 1, 2025 snapshot and a claim window that closed on November 3, 2025. The airdrop covered five categories spanning the Monad community and the wider crypto community, with Sybil filtering applied. Approximately 3.3 billion MON, or 3.3% of initial supply, was claimed by roughly 76,021 wallets. A CSV of claimed MON amounts by wallet is available for download here: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/monad-crypto/airdrop-addresses/refs/heads/main/monad_airdrop_results.csv.

Accounts qualified for eligibility in five different tracks, each with a number of subtracks. Accounts that qualified through multiple subtracks were eligible to receive the combined total of their subtrack allocations. These tracks include:

Monad Community

Onchain Users

Crypto Community

Monad Builders

Crypto Contributors and Crypto Curious

The allocation method used to calculate per-recipient amounts is here: https://monad.xyz/blog/the-mon-airdrop-results

Claimer Wallets

In total, 76,021 unique wallets claimed MON tokens. A CSV of claimed MON amounts by wallet is available for download here.

All claimer wallet addresses were checked against the latest sanctions designations listed on economic/trade embargo lists from organizations including the US, EU, or UN. This check was performed using the Chainalysis oracle for sanctions screening. In addition, the claim portal (https://claim.monad.xyz/) geo-blocked users from the following jurisdictions: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Sevastopol, Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

We also actively excluded team members from participating in the airdrop by disqualifying identifiers associated with project team members from the list of eligible recipients. In addition, the Monad Foundation and Category Labs implemented policies expressly prohibiting full-time team members from claiming tokens in the Monad airdrop.

Monad Community

The Monad Community was the largest track in the MON airdrop. 5,935 accounts were allocated 1.670B tokens, of which 1.665B tokens (99.7%) were claimed.

The Monad Community airdrop was allocated using an intensive process based pm the past impact of each community member through a comprehensive and multi-faceted analysis featuring significant input from the community itself.

Impactful, long-term community members were identified using data from social media platforms including Discord, Telegram, and X. We built an interface for community members to provide input on who else they would consider a community member. The Monad Community team also spent several months providing manual input. After the claim portal went live with a claim strength indicator, we ran a vouching system where community members could identify people we missed.

Onchain Users

The Onchain Users track was the second-largest in the MON airdrop. 229,433 accounts were allocated 1.705B tokens, of which 699M tokens (41.0%) were claimed.

This track generally consists of power DeFi users and longtime NFT holders. DeFi subtracks were based on usage of Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, Aave, Euler, Uniswap, OpenSea, Pendle, Phantom, Morpho, Lighter, Virtuals, Backpack, and other onchain activity. NFT subtracks were based on the following collections: Mad Lads, CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, Milady Maker, Sappy Seals, Meebits, Doodles, Hypurr/other Hyperliquid NFTs, Monad Testnet Purple Pass, Pudgy Penguins, Fluffle, Azuki, Redacted Remillio Babies, Solna Monkey Business (Gen 2) and other NFT collections.

Crypto Community

The Crypto Community track was the third-largest in the MON airdrop. 46,017 accounts were allocated 897M tokens, of which 635M tokens (70.8%) were claimed.

Note that Monad Cards Wave 1 recipients received 88,888 MON, Monad Cards Wave 2 recipients received 38,888 MON, and Monad Cards recipients who failed to claim their cards received 18,888 MON.

Subtracks consisted Monad Cards, Legion Investors, Echo Investors, Monad Event Attendees, LobsterDAO, Farcaster Users [ ] Community, ARC Community and other crypto communities.

Monad Builders

The Builders track was the fourth-largest in the MON airdrop. 2,860 accounts were allocated 288M tokens, of which 225M tokens (78.4%) were claimed.

The Builders track consisted of team members of Monad-native projects (noted in the table below as Monad Native Builders), as well as developers participating in developer challenges such as Monad Blitzes and Monad Missions (noted as Other Builders).

Crypto Contributors and Crypto Curious

This track was the fifth-largest in the airdrop and included both the Public Goods and Education subtracks. 4,431 accounts were allocated 172M tokens, of which 107M tokens (62.1%) were claimed.

The Public Goods subtrack consisted of Cantina auditors, Protocol Guild members, SEAL 911 members, and ZachXBT. The Education subtrack consisted of RareSkills students and staff, SheFi students and staff, and current members of select university blockchain clubs.

Post-Launch Serendipity Airdrops

Between March and May 2026, Monad Foundation made three MON distributions to addresses on the Monad network. There was no claim step meaning that MON went straight to each recipient address. Team wallets were excluded, and all wallets were checked against the latest sanctions designations listed on economic/trade embargo lists from organizations including the US, EU, or UN. A CSV of claimed MON amounts by wallet is available for download here: https://github.com/monad-crypto/airdrop-addresses/tree/main/serendipity-drops

Distribution 1 (March 30, 2026): active onchain NFT holders. 1,995 addresses, 8,000,000 MON. The airdrop covered addresses that held at least one NFT from a defined set of 21 PFP collections at the March 23, 2026 snapshot and had spent at least 1 MON in gas on Monad between January 1, 2026 and the snapshot.

1,995 addresses, 8,000,000 MON. The airdrop covered addresses that held at least one NFT from a defined set of 21 PFP collections at the March 23, 2026 snapshot and had spent at least 1 MON in gas on Monad between January 1, 2026 and the snapshot. Distribution 2 (April 13, 2026): general onchain users. 4,908 addresses, 9,000,000 MON. The airdrop covered addresses that based on gas spend transactions on Monad other than ERC-20 token transfers between March 12, 2026 and the April 11, 2026 snapshot and passed anti-sybil filters.

4,908 addresses, 9,000,000 MON. The airdrop covered addresses that based on gas spend transactions on Monad other than ERC-20 token transfers between March 12, 2026 and the April 11, 2026 snapshot and passed anti-sybil filters. Distribution 3 (May 5, 2026): general DEX users. 3,570 addresses, 10,000,000 MON. The airdrop covered addresses that with over $2500 in weighted volume among Uniswap, Pancakeswap, LFJ, Kuru, Perpl, LeverUp, and Nad.fun on Monad between April 1, 2026 and May 1, 2026.

Allocations were set retroactively from onchain activity in each window. It excluded addresses that were active on all 30 days of the window, addresses that averaged more than 50 transactions a day, and addresses that interacted with fewer than two non-spam contracts. A spam contract was one where the top 10 addresses made over 99.9% of its transactions.