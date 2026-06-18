Describe DAO governance, powers, economic rights, and control surfaces. If no DAO exists, state so and still address current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements.

(a) IP ownership & control

The Metaplex Foundation holds the IP associated with the Metaplex protocol, including the protocol codebase/repos and the Metaplex trademarks. The protocol’s onchain programs and SDKs are made available via open source and permissive-use source available licences.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Token governance is implemented either directly (onchain) or via a multi-sig security council, per the Metaplex DAO Constitution and the Metaplex Foundation Bylaws. The multi-sig security council controls the onchain authorities for the DAO, including governance parameters and the DAO treasury.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Not applicable — there are no staking rewards for $MPLX and no locking mechanism that confers additional rights.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

$MPLX tokenholders have governance power over the Metaplex DAO treasury and guide protocol development. Fifty percent (50%) of protocol fees are converted into $MPLX that is contributed to the Metaplex DAO treasury. The remaining fifty percent (50%) is reserved at the Metaplex Foundation to support the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex ecosystem, including payments to service providers, security audits, grants and other administrative expenses. Through DAO proposals, $MPLX tokenholders can direct treasury actions and protocol parameter changes.

(e) Control surface reliance

No changes to the DAO’s control surface reliance are currently anticipated; however, the expectation is that the DAO will fully manage protocol programs no longer in active development.

(f) Dissolution authority

The Metaplex Foundation directors may vote via a supermajority board resolution to wind up the Foundation, which serves as the legal wrapper for the DAO. The DAO would persist beyond the Foundation’s wind-up unless tokenholders vote to dissolve the DAO.