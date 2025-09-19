Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Metaplex provides critical infrastructure for launching and managing digital assets on Solana and the SVM, with virtually every token and NFT on Solana created through the protocol.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
The Metaplex protocol generates revenue through onchain protocol fees from the creation of tokens and NFTs, onchain token launches, and other program instructions.
All protocol revenue flows to the Metaplex Foundation and fifty percent (50%) is converted into $MPLX that is contributed to the Metaplex DAO treasury.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
No equity entity accrues value from the Metaplex protocol or has rights to any future cash flow. All protocol revenue flows to the Metaplex Foundation, which is a memberless not-for-profit organisation with no equity instruments or equity holders. Fifty percent (50%) of protocol fees are converted into $MPLX that is contributed to the Metaplex DAO treasury. The remaining fifty percent (50%) is reserved to support the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex ecosystem, including payments to service providers, security audits, grants and other administrative expenses. $MPLX tokenholders have governance power over the DAO treasury and guide protocol development.
As there is no relevant equity entity, there is no plan to return protocol value to equity through dividends or share purchases.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
As of the date of submission of these responses, the Metaplex Foundation does not pay any fees or otherwise compensate any external core team members for any advisory services or similar agreements.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Core contributors to the Metaplex protocol are publicly known, including Metaplex founder, Stephen Hess, along with business development, engineering, and governance contributors actively participating in public governance and ecosystem events. Some team members can be seen on this page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metaplex-foundation/
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
The Metaplex DAO Constitution and Metaplex Foundation Bylaws set forth the governance rights for $MPLX tokenholders, including the decision-making framework for proposing, voting and implementing of any Metaplex governance proposal. Through such proposals, $MPLX tokenholders have governance power over the DAO treasury, guide protocol development and manage DAO procedures. Fifty percent (50%) of protocol fees are converted into $MPLX that is contributed to the Metaplex DAO treasury. Token governance is implemented either directly (onchain) or via a multi-sig security council.
https://www.metaplex.com/governance, https://www.metaplex.com/metaplex-dao-constitution, https://www.metaplex.com/bylaws-of-the-metaplex-foundation, https://www.metaplex.com/amended-and-restated-memo-and-articles-of-the-metaplex-foundation
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
1,000,000,000 $MPLX was issued at time of TGE and no other tokens have been minted after that. The mint authority is currently held by the Metaplex DAO.
The token is fully unlocked as of September 2024. You can find the full breakdown by category of recipient and their unlock schedule here on Coinmarketcap:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/metaplex/#token_unlocks
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
The Metaplex Foundation token allocation is fully unlocked and token grants for project contributors are subject to 3 or 4 year vesting schedules with 1 year vesting cliffs based on the relevant individual's token grant date; no lockups.
Metaplex Foundation was initially allocated 203 million $MPLX and is currently holding 147 million $MPLX as of September 2025.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Key wallets include: - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 1: 3uNC2hrieK6Gs3TNpwu4GfpotCpsM2EZDWpPo8NF7zEi - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 2: AGwfHgAW1ti5GbuwFWvS4wyz2T9QJzshc6qLPdh3xxBa - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 3: FEb4kxbKVzkCujXPC4FjQVGMFYYVxET5BkSHCCyxYUvs - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 4: 7b7gWzTDSEGHneWsw38djfEs4Wy9Mw2EgywXYkfWydKy
- Metaplex DAO Treasury 1: BHkk3RTd4Ue6JnqXpa9QHTXbn575ycR8hxVmYx4E254k - Metaplex DAO Treasury 2: E7Hzc1cQwx5BgJa8hJGVuDF2G2f2penLrhiKU6nU53gK
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
All airdrop critera was disclosed on the claim page at the time of the airdrop, which started on September 19, 2022 and included:
- "You built a Metaplex Candy Machine to launch your NFT collection" - "You minted at least 5 NFTs using a Metaplex Candy Machine v1 or the Auction Program, or minted at least 1 NFT using the Fixed Price Sale Program. The more NFTs minted, the more $MPLX Tokens you will be airdropped." - "You minted at least 5 NFTs using a Metaplex Candy Machine v2. The more NFTs minted, the more $MPLX Tokens you will be airdropped." - "You used 4 or more Metaplex Programs"
All protocol interactions can be tracked onchain and the claim window is currently closed. You can find the list of eligible airdrop recipients and wallets at the links below:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1w8xo7nCY233W42o8DsVBXh40lFWyAty0hxOaRPebleo/edit?usp=sharing
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1NQ7Lil9FYyYOzJJv5vhOsJv_oHRzXgT0gkerlA-uprg/edit?usp=sharing
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
Not applicable as there are no staking rewards for $MPLX.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
There has been no token issuance since TGE. Any future token issuance would require DAO governance approval and would be publicly disclosed as part of the DAO proposal and voting process.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
The project does not have any plans to launch additional tokens.
Furthermore, there have been no additional tokens tied to other protocols that were launched by key team members.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
The Metaplex Foundation is committed to keeping the Metaplex ecosystem up to date on key strategic decisions by the Foundation, including material transactions with related parties or with other Metaplex ecosystem entities within 30 days. However, please note that sales of $MPLX tokens by the Metaplex Foundation or its core contributors aren't publicly disclosed or reported – although all $MPLX transactions are viewable onchain.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
The Metaplex Foundation has conducted two private token sale rounds: (i) a seed round in October 2021 which sold 219mm tokens; and (ii) a strategic round in December 2021 which sold 102mm tokens. In total, the Foundation raised $46 million. Seed and Strategic round tokens were fully locked for the first 12 months after TGE, which occurred on September 19, 2022. Fifty percent (50%) unlocked on the one-year anniversary of the TGE (Sept. 19, 2023) and the remaining (50%) unlocked on a monthly pro-rata basis the following year. These tokens were fully unlocked as of September 19, 2024.
The Foundation does not commit to future OTC disclosures.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
The Metaplex Foundation has made native token loans to several firms that provide CEX liquidity. Total loans outstanding are 7.5mm $MPLX with counterparties Keyrock and Efficient Frontier. Liquidity is provided on the following exchanges from these partners: Bybit, Coinbase, Gate and Kucoin. These loans are scheduled to mature in Q4 2025.
Strict monitoring by a third-party specialist (Forgd) is in place to verify use of loan capital including idle tokens
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
The Metaplex Foundation publishes monthly reports and is committed to continuing to do so going forward. These can be found on the Metaplex website; please see below for a recent example:
https://www.metaplex.com/blog/articles/metaplex-june-round-up-2025
Furthermore, Metaplex maintains a public dashboard where all of these onchain metrics and more can be tracked real time:
https://analytics.topledger.xyz/metaplex/public/dashboards/T50WQTTu2Cbz8hG0vge18izUO5ghEDrWhzb92knN
Other third party sources that highlight Metaplex's revenue can be found here:
https://app.artemisanalytics.com/project/metaplex?from=projects&tab=overview
https://defillama.com/protocol/metaplex
The Metaplex DAO governs the $MPLX token and any changes to supply would require DAO approval. Proposals are visible on Realms and are also highlighted from Metaplex's twitter account and in its monthly newsletter.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
Metaplex generates all of its revenue onchain, which is disclosed via dashboards and its monthly newsletter. Additionally, please see the following wallet addresses below:
- Metaplex DAO Treasury 1 (TGE allocation): BHkk3RTd4Ue6JnqXpa9QHTXbn575ycR8hxVmYx4E254k - Metaplex DAO Treasury 2 (includes MPLX bought back with protocol revenue): E7Hzc1cQwx5BgJa8hJGVuDF2G2f2penLrhiKU6nU53gK - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 1: 3uNC2hrieK6Gs3TNpwu4GfpotCpsM2EZDWpPo8NF7zEi - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 2: AGwfHgAW1ti5GbuwFWvS4wyz2T9QJzshc6qLPdh3xxBa - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 3: FEb4kxbKVzkCujXPC4FjQVGMFYYVxET5BkSHCCyxYUvs - Metaplex Foundation Treasury 4: 7b7gWzTDSEGHneWsw38djfEs4Wy9Mw2EgywXYkfWydKy
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Metaplex is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.