The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

No equity entity accrues value from the Metaplex protocol or has rights to any future cash flow. All protocol revenue flows to the Metaplex Foundation, which is a memberless not-for-profit organisation with no equity instruments or equity holders. Fifty percent (50%) of protocol fees are converted into $MPLX that is contributed to the Metaplex DAO treasury. The remaining fifty percent (50%) is reserved to support the long-term sustainable development of the Metaplex ecosystem, including payments to service providers, security audits, grants and other administrative expenses. $MPLX tokenholders have governance power over the DAO treasury and guide protocol development.

As there is no relevant equity entity, there is no plan to return protocol value to equity through dividends or share purchases.