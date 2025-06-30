The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

The SYRUP token does not represent equity ownership in any Maple legal entity. Instead, it is a governance token that may be staked (stSYRUP) to provide holders with the right to participate in voting via the Maple DAO.

There are no explicit legal rights to assets or revenues linked to SYRUP. However, a portion of protocol revenues (20%) are used at the discretion of DAO votes to buy back SYRUP tokens from the market and distribute them to stakers. This is a governance-led allocation mechanism.

Maple Labs Pty Ltd has never sold equity to raise funds. The Cayman Foundation, Maple, is a not-for-profit entity. Maple, the non-profit legal entity, has not raised funds through equity. All funds used in the development of the protocol have been solely raised through token sales or direct revenues. There has been no fundraising through equity sales in a corporate entity, removing any conflict of interest between SYRUP holders and equity investors.

For further reading: https://docs.maple.finance/maple-for-token-holders/syrup-tokenomics