Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
MANTRA is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance and a stated goal of becoming the ledger of record for tokenized RWAs.
(Source: MANTRA docs, MANTRA token background, MultiVM announcement)
(b) Operational priorities
MANTRA's operational priorities are scaling adoption of the chain, onboarding new asset issuers, supporting institutional RWA activity, and expanding compliance-ready infrastructure, including permissioned liquidity pools, institutional compliance frameworks, and broader interoperability with other blockchains. Following the June 2026 announcement of Inveniam Capital Partners' acquisition of MANTRA and its affiliated entities — expected to close by June 30, 2026 — MANTRA Chain, the MANTRA token, MANTRA Finance, and the mantraUSD stablecoin are stated to remain the core infrastructure pillars of the combined entity, with the MANTRA team continuing to operate under Inveniam's ownership.
(Source: MultiVM announcement, Inveniam partnership, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
(c) High-level project overview
MANTRA Chain is a modular Layer 1 built on CometBFT and the Cosmos SDK with EVM support, IBC connectivity, staking, governance, slashing, and other chain modules. MANTRA supports both EVM and CosmWasm smart contracts natively, making it the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain targeting the RWA market.
(Source: Architecture overview, MultiVM announcement)
(d) Primary token functions
OM functions as MANTRA Chain's native staking coin, gas coin, and governance-linked network asset. Following Proposal 26 passed by community vote on November 6, 2025, OM was redenominated to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio, with the MANTRA ticker replacing OM as the native token identifier on supported exchanges as of March 2, 2026. The chain uses onchain inflation to reward its validator set.
(Source: MANTRA token background, Understanding OM, OM to MANTRA redenomination explained)
(e) Control surface reliance
MANTRA enforces regulatory requirements at the protocol level. Governance proposals are submitted and voted on through the chain's mantrachaind governance flow. MANTRA was working to wind down MANTRA Chain Association validators and add external validators as part of further decentralization. As of June 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, which — if completed — will alter the ownership structure of the project's affiliated legal entities while the chain and token are stated to continue operating as normal.
(Source: MultiVM announcement, Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
John Patrick Mullin
Labs
CEO and Co-Founder of MANTRA
Mullin has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and director of SOMA.finance since founding; has been a Council Member of MANTRA DAO since 2020; is CEO and Chairman of Intercrew Ventures Limited; advises CLUB DAO; and serves as a mentor at Outlier Ventures and she256. Prior to crypto, he conducted FinTech and blockchain research at Guotai Junan Securities and worked in Hong Kong setting up a crypto exchange and advisory firm. He has guest-lectured at Tongji University and HKUST Business School.
Will Corkin
Labs
Co-Founder of MANTRA
Corkin has served as Chief Operating Officer and director of SOMA.finance since founding and has been a Council Member of MANTRA DAO since 2020. He advises WhiskyGenius, CLUB DAO, and Asia Security Token Alliance, and prior to 2018 worked at ZX Ventures and Hasbro.
Brian Norman
Labs
CFO of MANTRA
Norman previously served as Managing Director at G4S and held roles at Auros, Cyberport Hong Kong, and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong. He holds a degree from The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business (1997–2000).
James Anderson
Foundation
Original Co-founder and Council Member of MANTRA DAO Foundation
Anderson is a FinTech and blockchain entrepreneur who has also served as a RioDeFi management team member and Polkadot Ambassador. Public sources describe him as an early investor in "The DAO" and an active DAO researcher.
Stéphane Laurent
Foundation
Original Co-founder and Council Member of MANTRA DAO Foundation
Laurent served simultaneously on the RioDeFi management team and the MANTRA DAO Council. He is identified in public sources as a FinTech and blockchain entrepreneur and ASTA Founding Member.
Calvin Ng
Foundation
Co-founder of MANTRA DAO Foundation
Ng is a general partner at PLUTUS.VC, a venture fund focused on China and US technology investments with over $200 million in stated AUM, and a long-standing entrepreneur in the gaming and blockchain space.
MANTRA Chain operates onchain governance through the mantrachaind governance module, which enables any OM/MANTRA token holder to submit and vote on governance proposals. There is no separate DAO leadership roster distinct from the chain's validator and token-holder governance participants. The MANTRA DAO Foundation referenced in historical documents was the predecessor community governance structure from the ERC-20 era; its original co-founders are listed in the Foundation table above. MANTRA's current About Us page shows no populated founder or core-team entries.
DAO
Blockworks note: (Source: MultiVM announcement, Inveniam partnership, SOMA Form C-AR 2024, CEO letter September 2023, Crunchbase – Brian Norman, The Org – John Patrick Mullin, MANTRA DAO joint statement, MANTRA Medium — A Letter to Our Sherpas, PLUTUS.VC joins MANTRA DAO, Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, About Us)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The onchain governance system does not disclose which entity, if any, owns or controls MANTRA Chain's protocol repositories, trademarks, or brands under a formal DAO IP framework.
(Source: MANTRA DAO joint statement, Terms and Conditions)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Governance proposals are drafted and submitted onchain through mantrachaind tx gov commands, and governance votes are cast with mantrachaind tx gov vote. Governance is a core module of MANTRA Chain alongside staking and slashing. MANTRA announced it was working to wind down MANTRA Chain Association validators and pursue further decentralization through governance improvements. The standard Cosmos SDK governance mechanism applies: proposals pass based on voting thresholds defined in the chain's genesis parameters (typically a simple majority of participating voting power, subject to quorum and veto thresholds).
(Source: Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, Architecture overview, Nansen joins MANTRA Chain as validator)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
OM/MANTRA is the native staking and gas coin for MANTRA Chain. The chain is secured by a sovereign validator set incentivized by inflation. Staked MANTRA participates in governance voting. Public sources do not describe a separate lock-for-additional-rights mechanism beyond standard staking and governance participation.
(Source: MANTRA token background, Understanding OM)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Public sources do not disclose current DAO-level revenue-distribution or treasury-rights arrangements that formally direct protocol revenue or fees to token holders.
(Source: MANTRA token background, Terms and Conditions)
(e) Dissolution authority
Public sources do not identify a formal mechanism by which the onchain governance system or any legal wrapper could be dissolved or wound up.
(Source: MANTRA DAO joint statement, Terms and Conditions)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
MANTRA Chain Association is a Swiss association (Verein) registered in Zug, Canton of Zug, Switzerland, with registration date April 21, 2023 (CHE-155.373.439). Its stated purpose is the promotion of blockchain technology and the development and operation of MANTRA Chain. The Association is identified in MANTRA's public website terms as the operator of the MANTRA Chain website and holds the Ecosystem allocation of 37,777,777 OM at mainnet genesis. MANTRA AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MANTRA Chain Association and is the entity that executed the OM buyback program. The historical MANTRA DAO Foundation (predecessor entity) was represented by James Anderson, Stéphane Laurent, and Calvin Ng as original co-founders and council members but is no longer the operative entity for MANTRA Chain mainnet.
(Source: North Data – MANTRA Chain Association, Terms and Conditions, Understanding OM, Strategic OM token buyback, MANTRA DAO joint statement)
(b) IP ownership & control
Public sources do not disclose which MANTRA entity owns or controls the protocol's repositories, trademarks, or brands. The North Data registry record for MANTRA Chain Association states that the Association may acquire, manage, and dispose of industrial property rights, know-how, and intellectual property rights, but the specific IP assets assigned to the Association are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: North Data – MANTRA Chain Association, Terms and Conditions, MANTRA DAO joint statement)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
MANTRA Chain Association received the Ecosystem allocation of 37,777,777 OM at mainnet genesis, fully liquid, for daily operations, exchange listings, liquidity provisions, integrations, and ecosystem-builder incentives. After January 15, 2026, remaining non-bridged ERC-20 OM is treated as forfeited, and the matching mainnet equivalents are reclaimable by MANTRA Chain Association for community initiatives or burning at its sole discretion. Beyond these disclosed mechanisms, public sources do not describe formal current Association powers over DAO governance votes, protocol revenue streams, or reward-parameter control.
(Source: Understanding OM, ERC20 OM deprecation reminder)
(d) Powers over DevCo
Public sources do not disclose whether MANTRA Chain Association can directly or indirectly control MANTRA's development companies (MANTRA Ventures Limited, MANTRA Tech Limited, or MANTRA Finance FZE). MANTRA AG is stated to be a wholly owned subsidiary of MANTRA Chain Association, which implies the Association holds control over MANTRA AG.
(Source: Strategic OM token buyback, Terms and Conditions)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Public sources do not identify specific pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities held by MANTRA Chain Association, or the threshold mechanics for such powers.
(Source: Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
MANTRA Chain Association holds the Ecosystem allocation (37,777,777 OM, fully liquid at genesis) for operational use. After January 15, 2026, forfeited non-migrated ERC-20 OM balances may be redirected to the Association for community initiatives or burning at its discretion. MANTRA AG, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association, executed the minimum $25,000,000 OM buyback program funded by key investors and stakeholders, purchasing ERC-20 OM from exchanges, migrating it to MANTRA Chain mainnet, and staking it with MANTRA's validator set. Wallets holding the repurchased and staked OM are published via the OM dashboard. Public sources do not disclose broader recurring mechanisms directing protocol fees or revenue to the Association or its stakeholders beyond these arrangements.
(Source: Understanding OM, Strategic OM token buyback, ERC20 OM deprecation reminder, MANTRA tokenomics)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Public sources identify multiple MANTRA-affiliated operating entities. MANTRA Ventures Limited is a British Virgin Islands company. MANTRA Tech Limited is also registered in the British Virgin Islands and is the parent company of MANTRA Finance FZE, a Dubai entity. MANTRA AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MANTRA Chain Association (the Swiss association described in Section 4) and is the entity that executed the OM buyback program. The single primary DevCo most directly associated with token issuance and chain development is not definitively named in public sources as a single entity; the group operates across the BVI, Swiss, and Dubai entities described above. As of June 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, with the transaction expected to close by June 30, 2026.
(Source: Google Marketplace EULA, MANTRA Finance terms, Strategic OM token buyback, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
(b) IP ownership & control
Public sources do not specify which MANTRA development entity owns or controls protocol repositories, trademarks, brands, or other core IP. The GitHub organization MANTRA-Chain hosts the protocol's public repositories, but ownership of those repositories is not attributed to a named legal entity in public sources.
(Source: MANTRA Chain GitHub, MANTRA Finance terms, Google Marketplace EULA)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Public sources do not disclose current DevCo powers over DAO governance, treasury assets, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward-parameter control.
(Source: Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Public sources do not disclose whether any MANTRA development company can directly or indirectly control MANTRA Chain Association or its predecessor foundation entities.
(Source: Google Marketplace EULA, MANTRA Finance terms)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Public sources do not identify DevCo-held pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities, or the threshold mechanics for such powers.
(Source: Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
MANTRA AG, the wholly owned subsidiary of MANTRA Chain Association, executed a minimum $25,000,000 OM buyback funded by key investors and stakeholders, placing recurring buy orders across publicly traded centralized exchange venues, withdrawing the purchased ERC-20 OM from exchanges, migrating it to MANTRA Chain mainnet, and staking it with MANTRA's validator set. Wallets holding the repurchased and staked OM are published via the OM dashboard. The Core Contributor allocation of 300,000,000 OM was staked from the team bucket to ensure economic security; public sources state that staking rewards from this allocation will not be distributed to team members and will instead be dedicated to ecosystem development and community building. Public sources do not disclose broader recurring arrangements directing fees, treasury assets, or revenue to DevCo equityholders beyond those arrangements.
(Source: Strategic OM token buyback, Understanding OM, MANTRA tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
MANTRA Chain launched with a total genesis supply of 1,777,777,776 OM mainnet staking coins. The Ecosystem bucket of 37,777,777 OM was fully liquid at genesis. All other buckets, totaling 1,740,000,000 OM (approximately 97.9% of genesis supply), were locked at launch under the cliff and vesting schedules described in the vesting column below. (Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Recipient Category: Mirror of legacy ERC-20 OM supply
- Token Allocation: 888,888,888 OM at genesis (pre-split).
- Use of Tokens: Mirror bucket used to support migration from legacy ERC-20 OM to mainnet staking OM.
- Recipient Category: Legacy OM staker incentives / OM Upgrade
- Token Allocation: 311,111,112 OM per the tokenomics page. The Understanding OM article states 311,111,111 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Incentivize legacy OM stakers and support the upgrade into mainnet staking OM.
- Recipient Category: Pre-Seed participants
- Token Allocation: 100,000,000 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Investor allocation for pre-seed participants. Tokens staked by the project to support network security.
- Recipient Category: Seed participants
- Token Allocation: 90,000,000 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Investor allocation for seed participants. Tokens staked by the project to support network security.
- Recipient Category: Core contributors / team
- Token Allocation: 300,000,000 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Core contributor and team allocation. Initial allocation staked to support network economic security. Staking rewards from this bucket are dedicated entirely to ecosystem development and community building and are not distributed to team members.
- Recipient Category: Airdrops / GenDrop
- Token Allocation: 50,000,000 OM per the tokenomics page. The Understanding OM article states 48,012,445 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Community distribution and airdrop campaigns.
- Recipient Category: Ecosystem / MANTRA Chain Association
- Token Allocation: 37,777,777 OM.
- Use of Tokens: Daily operations, liquidity, integrations, and ecosystem-builder incentives, assigned to MANTRA Chain Association. (Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, Mainnet Gendrop Allocation Revealed)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed launch price per token was set at TGE. OM traded on secondary markets as an ERC-20 token prior to mainnet genesis, and the mainnet coin's market price was determined by secondary market activity rather than a fixed offering price, auction, or liquidity bootstrapping mechanism. (Source: Understanding OM)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The token launched under the ticker OM. Following Proposal 26, approved by community governance on November 6, 2025, OM was redenominated to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio effective March 2, 2026, and the MANTRA ticker replaced OM as the token's market symbol on supported exchanges. The redenomination was non-dilutive. Every holder received four MANTRA tokens for every one OM. (Source: OM to MANTRA redenomination explained, CoinMarketCap – MANTRA)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The genesis supply was 1,777,777,776 OM, equal to 7,111,111,104 MANTRA in post-split units. The supply is not fixed. The supply regime is inflationary with a 3% annual network inflation rate used to fund validator staking rewards. CoinGecko reports a circulating supply of approximately 5.5 billion MANTRA and CoinMarketCap reports 5,578,316,807 MANTRA as of August 19, 2026. (Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, CoinGecko – MANTRA, CoinMarketCap – MANTRA)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Recipient Category: Mirror of legacy ERC-20 OM supply
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: Released from the mirror bucket as ERC-20 OM is burned on Ethereum. After January 15, 2026, remaining non-bridged ERC-20 OM is treated as forfeited and the matching mainnet equivalents are reclaimable by MANTRA Chain Association for community initiatives or burning at its sole discretion.
- Recipient Category: Legacy OM staker incentives / OM Upgrade
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: 4-month cliff and 44-month linear vesting per the tokenomics page. The Understanding OM article states the bucket remained locked and vests linearly from a claim contract through October 16, 2028.
- Recipient Category: Pre-Seed participants
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: 12-month cliff through October 23, 2025, then 24-month linear unlock concluding October 23, 2027. Staking rewards follow the same vesting schedule.
- Recipient Category: Seed participants
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: 6-month lockup through April 23, 2025, then 12-month linear unlock concluding April 23, 2026. Staking rewards follow the same vesting schedule.
- Recipient Category: Core contributors / team
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: 30-month cliff through April 23, 2027, then 30-month linear vesting concluding October 22, 2029.
- Recipient Category: Airdrops / GenDrop
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: 5,000,000 OM became claimable on March 26, 2025. The remaining allocation became claimable on September 18, 2025.
- Recipient Category: Ecosystem / MANTRA Chain Association
- Initial Vesting / Release Schedule: Fully liquid upon genesis. (Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, ERC20 OM deprecation reminder, Gendrop Token Update)
Blockworks note: The redenomination from OM to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio, effective March 2, 2026, converts all pre-split OM figures above into MANTRA units at four MANTRA per one OM. Circulating supply figures are drawn from third-party aggregators as of August 19, 2026 and change continuously with vesting releases and network inflation.
(Source: OM to MANTRA redenomination explained)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
-
Planned but not yet executed airdrop: This sub-item does not apply. MANTRA has no planned but unexecuted TGE airdrop. The project's TGE airdrop, the GenDrop, was executed, with claims opening March 26, 2025 and the full allocation claimable as of September 18, 2025.
(Source: Gendrop Token Update, Mainnet Gendrop Allocation Revealed)
-
Executed airdrop: MANTRA executed the GenDrop, distributing the airdrop allocation to more than 350,000 users across eleven bucketed campaign cohorts. Covered user segments are KARMA Pre-Mainnet Quest participants (60% of the allocation, 124,760 eligible addresses), Galxe Season 1 participants (12%, 125,725 users), ATOM stakers delegated to the MANTRA validator between May 2 and October 23, 2024 (8%), Bad Kids NFT holders (4%), Celestine Sloths NFT holders (4%), Pudgy Penguins NFT holders (3.5%), testnet validators (3.5%), Mad Scientists NFT holders (2.5%), Galxe Season 2 participants (1%), MANTRA NFT holders (1%), and Bit Kids NFT holders (0.5%).
The allocation method is campaign-bucketed eligibility. Each bucket has its own eligibility criteria and allocation pool. KARMA quest allocations were distributed by KARMA-to-OM ratio with a Kurtotic Adjustment applied in place of a linear distribution to reduce concentration at top addresses. Galxe allocations were distributed proportional to points collected, subject to a minimum threshold of more than 215 points.
Distribution runs through the onchain Claimdrop V2 contract, which distributes tokens against batch-uploaded per-address allocations rather than Merkle proofs and exposes per-address allocation and claim data through onchain contract queries against MANTRA Chain RPC endpoints. MANTRA has not published a standalone CSV, Dune table, or GitHub file embedding the full per-address allocation list. Tokens from the GenDrop Sybil-check bucket were moved to two segregated wallets secured by Hex Trust and Anchorage, remaining under the February 2024 vesting schedules, without changing circulating supply.
(Source: Mainnet Gendrop Allocation Revealed, Claimdrop V2, Gendrop Token Update, SG-1 GenDrop breakdown)
-
No airdrop planned or conducted: This sub-item does not apply. MANTRA conducted the GenDrop airdrop described in sub-item (b).
(Source: Mainnet Gendrop Allocation Revealed)
Blockworks note: The GenDrop was denominated in pre-split OM units. Following the March 2, 2026 redenomination, claimed balances convert at four MANTRA per one OM. The Claimdrop V2 contract owner and authorized wallets hold admin functions for campaign creation, allocations management, and blacklisting, with allocations uploadable only before a campaign starts.
(Source: Claimdrop V2, OM to MANTRA redenomination explained)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: MANTRA has not publicly disclosed the terms of any market-making agreements, token loans, or other arrangements affecting OM/MANTRA liquidity. Following the April 2025 price collapse, industry reporting and podcast commentary alleged that MANTRA worked with market makers to simulate trading volume and exploit data-aggregator self-reporting systems. MANTRA has not confirmed or denied specific market-maker relationships or disclosed agreement terms. No per-counterparty name, allocation, duration, or vehicle structure has been confirmed from public sources.
(Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Terms and Conditions, CryptoSlate – market maker allegations, CoinDesk – market making scrutiny)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: Public sources confirm OM/MANTRA is listed across multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges and document exchange-specific migration and liquidity events. None of the public disclosures state listing lockups, listing-fee terms, or token allocations contractually committed for exchange listings.
(Source: MANTRA Mainnet Now Live on Binance, Now Live: $OM on Upbit, Now Live: $OM on Bithumb, OKX migration notice, MANTRA Migration of OKX ERC20 OM Completed, MANTRA Launches OM Liquidity Pool on Base Chain)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Pre-Seed
- Investment Vehicle: Investment vehicle not publicly disclosed.
- Date Of Sale: Exact date not publicly disclosed.
- Number of tokens sold: 100,000,000 OM allocated to pre-seed participants.
- Vesting Schedule: 12-month cliff (through October 23, 2025), then 24-month linear unlock concluding October 23, 2027.
- Series Name: Seed
- Investment Vehicle: Investment vehicle not publicly disclosed.
- Date Of Sale: Exact date not publicly disclosed.
- Number of tokens sold: 90,000,000 OM allocated to seed participants.
- Vesting Schedule: 6-month lockup (through April 23, 2025), then 12-month linear unlock concluding April 23, 2026.
- Series Name: Shorooq Partners 2024 funding round
- Investment Vehicle: Equity/token funding round
- Date Of Sale: March 2024.
- Number of tokens sold: Public sources disclose an $11,000,000 raise. The round is described in investor context as an equity investment by Shorooq. No native-token amount sold to round participants is publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Token vesting schedule for this round not publicly disclosed. A later investor update states that Shorooq is an equity investor, had not sold OM other than a non-meaningful test sale on March 24 and 25, 2025, and that most of its tokens remain locked.
- Series Name: Inveniam strategic investment
- Investment Vehicle: Investment vehicle not publicly disclosed.
- Date Of Sale: August 2025.
- Number of tokens sold: $20,000,000 investment. No native-token amount sold is publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Vesting terms not publicly disclosed.
- Series Name: Inveniam acquisition of MANTRA and affiliated entities
- Investment Vehicle: Acquisition
- Date Of Sale: June 16, 2026 (announcement); expected to close by June 30, 2026.
- Number of tokens sold: Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Not applicable — acquisition of affiliated entities, not a token sale.
- Series Name: MANTRA Ecosystem Fund
- Date Of Sale: April 7, 2025.
- Number of tokens sold: $108,888,888 investment initiative backed by named capital partners. No native-token amount sold by the project is publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Capital described as deploying over four years. No native-token vesting schedule is publicly disclosed.
- Series Name: Investor-backed OM buyback
- Date Of Sale: August 27, 2025 (announcement).
- Number of tokens sold: Minimum $25,000,000 funded by key investors and stakeholders to purchase OM on exchanges. Not a token issuance — a market buy program executed through MANTRA AG.
- Vesting Schedule: Repurchased and staked OM lockup terms not fully publicly disclosed.
Blockworks note: (Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, MANTRA Raises $11m, Key Investor Update, MANTRA Launches $108,888,888 Ecosystem Fund, Strategic OM token buyback, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
- 2025-03-12; data aggregators / supply reporting
- 2025-04-13 onward; OM market activity / exchange-collateralized trading positions
(b) Exploit vector summary
- A supply-reporting error caused temporary market-cap misreporting on major data aggregators. MANTRA stated that no major token movements occurred and no funds were at risk.
- MANTRA's April 13 statement describes the event as exchange-collateralized positions, forced liquidations, and cascading selling pressure rather than a confirmed protocol hack. A later investor update states that no exploit or malicious act occurred and identifies the root cause as forced liquidation of large leveraged positions using OM as collateral. Industry commentary and blockchain investigators raised contrary allegations, including claims of insider selling and OTC deal activity, which MANTRA disputed.
(c) Quantified impact
- No funds at risk. Market-cap data on third-party aggregators was temporarily incorrect.
- OM declined by approximately 90–92% over approximately one hour, wiping out reported billions in market capitalization. The protocol itself continued to operate without interruption.
(d) Remediation/response taken
- MANTRA published a data update, commenced implementing fail-safe API redundancies, and implemented additional 24/7 alerting steps.
- MANTRA published a real-time OM dashboard, published a dedicated OM supply explainer (May 15, 2025), moved seed and pre-seed tokens to segregated custodian-managed wallets secured by Hex Trust and Anchorage (May 22, 2025), moved GenDrop Sybil-check tokens to segregated wallets (May 28, 2025), began the process of burning 150 million of John Patrick Mullin's staked OM tokens, proposed an additional 150 million OM partner burn, launched a minimum $25,000,000 investor-backed buyback program, pursued validator diversification, and coordinated with major exchanges on market stability. MANTRA also migrated 166,073,679.74 OM held on OKX from ERC-20 to MANTRA mainnet across nine tranches.
(e) Current status
- Resolved.
- Ongoing remediation and transparency measures. The April 2025 price event precipitated the broader transparency and custody program described above. Allegations of insider activity remain unresolved in public sources.
(f) References (optional)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
MANTRA Finance FZE holds a VASP license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), listed on the VARA public register as an active Virtual Asset Service Provider with Exchange Services, Broker-Dealer Services, and Management and Investment Services permissions, issued February 19, 2025, and permitted to serve institutional, qualified, and retail investors under a DeFi Limited Licence. Changes in licensing requirements, sanctions rules, product-approval standards, or listing standards in the UAE or other jurisdictions could constrain product availability, market access, or service scope for affiliated MANTRA entities.
MANTRA Chain Association's public terms state that the Association only operates the blockchain and does not provide products or services, while products and services referenced on MANTRA Chain are operated solely by third-party service providers outside the Association's control. MANTRA Finance FZE's terms state that the service may not be lawful outside Dubai, restrict use in sanctioned or embargoed contexts, and reference tax classification, sanctions compliance, and regulatory monitoring as part of asset-evaluation criteria.
As of June 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities. If completed, this acquisition would alter the ownership and operating structure of the entities that hold regulatory licenses and operate the chain infrastructure. Changes to licensing status, regulatory standing, or operational control during or after the acquisition could create additional regulatory risk for token holders and service users.
Token holders are responsible for assessing their own tax obligations under applicable law in their respective jurisdictions. Public sources do not provide project-wide personalized tokenholder tax guidance.
(Source: VARA public register, MANTRA Finance terms, Privacy Policy, Terms and Conditions, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
MANTRA is a multi-VM Layer 1 using Cosmos SDK and CometBFT infrastructure, governance tooling, bridge mechanics from legacy ERC-20 OM into mainnet MANTRA, and claimdrop distribution contracts. Bugs or implementation failures in those components could disrupt governance execution, bridging, token distribution, or validator operations.
MANTRA contracts have been audited, with named auditors including Oak Security and a Code4rena review. The March 31, 2025 Code4rena report identified 8 unique vulnerabilities, including 4 HIGH-severity and 4 MEDIUM-severity findings. External audit completion does not guarantee that all vulnerabilities have been eliminated.
The March 12, 2025 data-reporting incident shows that third-party API or data-distribution failures can distort publicly reported supply and market-cap metrics even when the protocol is not exploited. The April 2025 market-distress event shows that OM holders can face severe market disruption without a confirmed protocol exploit, because forced liquidations and exchange-driven selling pressure can rapidly affect token markets. Industry reporting following the April 2025 event also raised allegations that market makers may have been involved in practices that misrepresented trading volume and circulating supply, which MANTRA disputed.
(Source: Architecture overview, Understanding OM, Claimdrop V2, Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, Audits, Code4rena report, Data Update: 12 March 2025, Statement of Events: 13 April 2025, Key Investor Update)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
MANTRA uses an inflationary design with a 3% annual network inflation rate, validator incentives, a mirror-bucket migration system, and large named allocation buckets for pre-seed investors (vesting through October 2027), seed investors (vesting through April 2026), core contributors (vesting through October 2029), ecosystem use (fully liquid at genesis), and airdrops (fully claimable as of September 18, 2025). If staking participation, validator incentives, bridge mechanics, or market demand for RWA activity fail to support network security and token utility, tokenholder outcomes could deteriorate.
MANTRA Chain Association validators are in the process of being wound down and replaced by external validators, and failures in that validator-set transition or governance-improvement efforts could affect network operations and transparency.
Following the April 2025 OM price collapse, MANTRA implemented a transparency and remediation program that includes wallet segregation for seed, pre-seed, and GenDrop Sybil-check buckets under custodian management by Hex Trust and Anchorage, a 150-million OM burn by John Patrick Mullin, a proposed 150-million OM partner burn, and a minimum $25,000,000 investor-backed buyback executed by MANTRA AG. Proposal 26, approved November 6, 2025, redenominated OM to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio effective March 2, 2026. Non-migrated ERC-20 OM after January 15, 2026 is treated as forfeited, with the matching mainnet equivalents reclaimable by MANTRA Chain Association at its sole discretion.
As of June 16, 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, expected to close by June 30, 2026. If unlocks, investor behavior, collateralized trading dynamics, custody enforcement, burn execution, buyback execution, capital-allocation programs, exchange-transition operations, token-transition operations, the pending acquisition, or discretionary use of forfeited migration balances develop unfavorably, tokenholders could face dilution, volatility, operational friction, or market dislocation.
(Source: MANTRA tokenomics, Understanding OM, Nansen joins MANTRA Chain as validator, MANTRA Raises $11m, MANTRA Launches $108,888,888 Ecosystem Fund, Seed & Pre-Seed Token Update (Part 2), Gendrop Token Update, Token Update: 300M OM Burn, Strategic OM token buyback, MANTRA Migration of OKX ERC20 OM Completed, OKX migration notice, OM to MANTRA redenomination explained, ERC20 OM deprecation reminder, Inveniam acquisition announcement)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.