(a) Problem the project solves

MANTRA is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance and a stated goal of becoming the ledger of record for tokenized RWAs.

(Source: MANTRA docs, MANTRA token background, MultiVM announcement)

(b) Operational priorities

MANTRA's operational priorities are scaling adoption of the chain, onboarding new asset issuers, supporting institutional RWA activity, and expanding compliance-ready infrastructure, including permissioned liquidity pools, institutional compliance frameworks, and broader interoperability with other blockchains. Following the June 2026 announcement of Inveniam Capital Partners' acquisition of MANTRA and its affiliated entities — expected to close by June 30, 2026 — MANTRA Chain, the MANTRA token, MANTRA Finance, and the mantraUSD stablecoin are stated to remain the core infrastructure pillars of the combined entity, with the MANTRA team continuing to operate under Inveniam's ownership.

(Source: MultiVM announcement, Inveniam partnership, Inveniam acquisition announcement)

(c) High-level project overview

MANTRA Chain is a modular Layer 1 built on CometBFT and the Cosmos SDK with EVM support, IBC connectivity, staking, governance, slashing, and other chain modules. MANTRA supports both EVM and CosmWasm smart contracts natively, making it the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain targeting the RWA market.

(Source: Architecture overview, MultiVM announcement)

(d) Primary token functions

OM functions as MANTRA Chain's native staking coin, gas coin, and governance-linked network asset. Following Proposal 26 passed by community vote on November 6, 2025, OM was redenominated to MANTRA at a 1:4 ratio, with the MANTRA ticker replacing OM as the native token identifier on supported exchanges as of March 2, 2026. The chain uses onchain inflation to reward its validator set.

(Source: MANTRA token background, Understanding OM, OM to MANTRA redenomination explained)

(e) Control surface reliance

MANTRA enforces regulatory requirements at the protocol level. Governance proposals are submitted and voted on through the chain's mantrachaind governance flow. MANTRA was working to wind down MANTRA Chain Association validators and add external validators as part of further decentralization. As of June 2026, Inveniam Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, which — if completed — will alter the ownership structure of the project's affiliated legal entities while the chain and token are stated to continue operating as normal.

(Source: MultiVM announcement, Submitting a proposal, Voting on a proposal, Inveniam acquisition announcement)